Best of MLB: Nationals sweep Braves behind Strasburg, Zimmerman

ATLANTA -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer, Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

A night after had 14 runs on 20 hits, the Nationals couldn't solve R.A. Dickey's knuckleball until Zimmerman homered in the sixth to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings, winning his first start at SunTrust Park after going 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 outings at Turner Field. Strasburg improved to 72-8 when the Nationals score at least three runs.

Shawn Kelley had an eventful ninth before earning his second save in three tries. He retired the first two batters before Kurt Suzuki singled and pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers walked. Ender Inciarte followed with a game-ending flyout (see full recap).

Sale's 13 Ks, Betts' 2B in 10th lead Red Sox over Jays 4-1

TORONTO -- Chris Sale struck out 13 over eight shutout innings, Mookie Betts hit a three-run double in the 10th and the Boston Red Sox beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Thursday.

At 3-12, Toronto is off to the worst start in team history and has lost its first five series for the first time.

Sandy Leon drew a one-out walk from Jason Grilli (0-2) in the 10th, and Brock Holt singled to stop an 0-for-12 slide. Andrew Benintendi walked with two outs, and Betts pulled a 2-0 fastball down the left-field line.

Mitch Moreland hit a two-out double in the ninth off Roberto Osuna and scored on Xander Bogaerts' single, but Kendrys Morales homered against Craig Kimbrel (1-0) leading off the bottom half, the eighth time Morales has tied a game or given his team a lead with a homer from the ninth inning on (see full recap).

Brewers hit 3 HRS, beat the Cardinals 7-5

MILWAUKEE -- Jett Bandy, Eric Thames and Travis Shaw each hit home runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday night.

Bandy hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Thames put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run shot off Carlos Martinez (0-3) in the fifth. Shaw's three-run blast in the first made it 12 consecutive games going yard for the Brewers, who lead the majors with 32 home runs.

Zach Davies (1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1-3 innings. He walked two and struck out five, but needed Thames' NL-leading eighth home run and seventh in the last eight games for his first win in four starts.

Jacob Barnes pitched the ninth for his first save of the season.

Matt Carpenter hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth and Kolten Wong, whose career-high seven triples led the Cardinals in 2016, hit his first of the season in the top of the second with the bases loaded (see full recap).

Orioles' Hardy singles in 10th for 2-1 win over Reds

CINCINNATI -- J.J. Hardy singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Thursday night, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 2-1 victory and an interleague series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Hardy fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before driving in Mark Trumbo from second base with his single off Blake Wood (0-2). The Orioles took two of three in the series, leaving them 8-4 in interleague play against the Reds.

Three Orioles pitchers limited the Reds to two hits for the second night in a row. Cincinnati managed only two singles in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night.

Darren O'Day (1-1) fanned two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Brad Brach retired the side in the 10th for his second straight save, filling in while closer Zach Britton recovers from a sore forearm (see full recap).