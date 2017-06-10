Best of MLB: Rockies beat Cubs; Mets sweep doubleheader with Braves

CHICAGO -- Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon homered, rookie Jeff Hoffman pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies won their seventh straight game, beating the Chicago Cubs 9-1 Saturday.
The Cubs lost their fourth in a row, dropping the World Series champions to 30-31.
Reynolds had four hits, including his 17th homer, and Nolan Arenado had a three-run double during a five-run ninth inning. The Rockies, who have the best record in the NL, improved to 24-10 on the road.
One of four rookies in the Rockies' rotation, the 24-year-old Hoffman (4-0) allowed one run and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Four Colorado relievers kept Chicago scoreless the rest of the way.
Cubs starter Eddie Butler (3-2) pitched five innings and gave up three runs on six hits in his first outing against his former team (see full recap).
Matz, Cespedes spark Mets to doubleheader sweep of Braves
ATLANTA -- Steven Matz pitched seven impressive innings in his season debut, Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.
Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return in the first game, hitting a grand slam to celebrate his return to the lineup following a six-week stint on the disabled list. The Mets won the opener 6-1.
Matz (1-0), appearing in a big league game for first time since last Aug. 14, gave up five hits, one run and one walk. The left-hander struck out two, holding the Braves scoreless until the seventh.
Matz had a bone spur surgically removed from his left elbow last October and began the season on the disabled list with elbow inflammation. The oft-injured former phenom hardly looked rusty, cruising through the first five innings before escaping trouble in the sixth when Matt Kemp flied out with two runners on (see full recap).
Chirinos' 3-run HR in 11th lifts Rangers past Nationals 6-3
WASHINGTON -- Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run homer in the 11th that sent the Rangers over the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Saturday.
Texas scored twice in the ninth to make it 3-all. Chirinos' bid for a tiebreaking sacrifice fly was thwarted by Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who made a strong throw to nail a runner at the plate.
Washington almost won it in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Trea Turner bunted with a man at third, but pinch-runner Wilmer Difo hesitated going home and was quickly tagged out.
Pinch-hitter Joey Gallo doubled with two outs in the Texas 11th off Shawn Kelley (3-2). Following an intentional walk to Nomar Mazara, Chirinos drove a fastball just over the left-field wall.
Keone Kela (3-1) went two innings as the below-.500 Rangers beat the NL East leaders for the second straight day (see full recap).
Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twins over Giants 3-2
SAN FRANCISCO -- Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and the Minnesota Twins over the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday.
Berrios (5-1) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start, both on this road trip.
The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third. After Denard Span's double and walks to Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, Berrios struck out Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence.
Belt splashed a 3-2 pitch into McCovey Cove for a solo homer in the first inning to put San Francisco ahead. It marked his seventh career homer into the bay beyond the right-field wall named for Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and second this season.
Berrios allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks in his first career appearance against San Francisco. Brandon Kintzler, the Twins' third reliever, finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.
Jeff Samardzija (2-8) struck out six and walked one over six innings (see full recap).