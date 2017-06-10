Philadelphia Phillies

Best of MLB: Rockies beat Cubs; Mets sweep doubleheader with Braves

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 8:50 PM

CHICAGO -- Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon homered, rookie Jeff Hoffman pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies won their seventh straight game, beating the Chicago Cubs 9-1 Saturday.

The Cubs lost their fourth in a row, dropping the World Series champions to 30-31.

Reynolds had four hits, including his 17th homer, and Nolan Arenado had a three-run double during a five-run ninth inning. The Rockies, who have the best record in the NL, improved to 24-10 on the road.

One of four rookies in the Rockies' rotation, the 24-year-old Hoffman (4-0) allowed one run and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Four Colorado relievers kept Chicago scoreless the rest of the way.

Cubs starter Eddie Butler (3-2) pitched five innings and gave up three runs on six hits in his first outing against his former team (see full recap).

Matz, Cespedes spark Mets to doubleheader sweep of Braves
ATLANTA -- Steven Matz pitched seven impressive innings in his season debut, Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.

Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return in the first game, hitting a grand slam to celebrate his return to the lineup following a six-week stint on the disabled list. The Mets won the opener 6-1.

Matz (1-0), appearing in a big league game for first time since last Aug. 14, gave up five hits, one run and one walk. The left-hander struck out two, holding the Braves scoreless until the seventh.

Matz had a bone spur surgically removed from his left elbow last October and began the season on the disabled list with elbow inflammation. The oft-injured former phenom hardly looked rusty, cruising through the first five innings before escaping trouble in the sixth when Matt Kemp flied out with two runners on (see full recap).

Chirinos' 3-run HR in 11th lifts Rangers past Nationals 6-3
WASHINGTON -- Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run homer in the 11th that sent the Rangers over the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Saturday.

Texas scored twice in the ninth to make it 3-all. Chirinos' bid for a tiebreaking sacrifice fly was thwarted by Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who made a strong throw to nail a runner at the plate.

Washington almost won it in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Trea Turner bunted with a man at third, but pinch-runner Wilmer Difo hesitated going home and was quickly tagged out.

Pinch-hitter Joey Gallo doubled with two outs in the Texas 11th off Shawn Kelley (3-2). Following an intentional walk to Nomar Mazara, Chirinos drove a fastball just over the left-field wall.

Keone Kela (3-1) went two innings as the below-.500 Rangers beat the NL East leaders for the second straight day (see full recap).

Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twins over Giants 3-2
SAN FRANCISCO -- Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and the Minnesota Twins over the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday.

Berrios (5-1) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings to win his second straight start, both on this road trip.

The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third. After Denard Span's double and walks to Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, Berrios struck out Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence.

Belt splashed a 3-2 pitch into McCovey Cove for a solo homer in the first inning to put San Francisco ahead. It marked his seventh career homer into the bay beyond the right-field wall named for Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and second this season.

Berrios allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks in his first career appearance against San Francisco. Brandon Kintzler, the Twins' third reliever, finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Jeff Samardzija (2-8) struck out six and walked one over six innings (see full recap).

Nick Pivetta 'takes his lumps' as Phillies lose fourth straight to Cardinals

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 10, 2017 7:05 PM

BOX SCORE

ST. LOUIS -- These are tough times for Phillies fans and they didn't get any better Saturday afternoon with St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez dominating baseball's worst team in a fast-moving, 7-0 shutout at Busch Stadium.

The 25-year-old Martinez struck out 11 and his fastball lit up the radar gun at 100 mph as late as the ninth inning.

"He was filthy," said Aaron Altherr, three times a Martinez strikeout victim.

The loss was the Phillies' fourth in a row — they've scored a paltry four runs in those games — and dropped them to 9-25 on the road and 21-39 overall.

If it makes Phillies fans feel any better as they wait for a brighter day for this rebuilding franchise, remember this about Martinez: Rival scouts often use him as a comparable for young Sixto Sanchez, the 18-year-old right-hander who is the Phillies' top pitching prospect. They both have similar builds on a 6-foot frame and have easy deliveries that generate big power.

It's just a thought to brighten your day.

Ah, don't mention it.

Now back to the present.

Martinez held the Phillies to four hits and a walk. One of the hits was an infield hit. The Phils did not get a runner beyond second base.

"We've scored seven runs in the last five games, but Martinez was tough today," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He really pitched well. We didn't have much chance against him. He threw extremely well.

"He threw all of his pitches for strikes. He changed speeds. He had that velocity late in the game. I looked up and I saw 100 (in the ninth inning). I don't know if it was or not. But he certainly pitched well. He has a good fastball."

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta doesn't have Martinez' overall stuff, but it's pretty good, certainly major-league quality.

Pivetta's challenge is to throw more strikes and more quality strikes. In that vein, Saturday offered another learning experience for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Pivetta got through the first three innings smoothly before coming apart in the fourth inning. He walked two in the inning and gave up a pair of doubles and a single. He also balked in a run, allowing four in all in the frame. He settled down in the fifth, but the damage was done.

"Not getting ahead of guys," said Pivetta, explaining his struggles. "It's just a lack of concentration maybe from time to time but it's just unacceptable.

"I will keep going out there and learn from mistakes and next time go at it a better way."

Control and command have been Pivetta's big issue. He was 5-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts at Triple A this season. In 32 innings at Triple A, he walked just two.

He is 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his six starts with the big club. In 29 1/3 innings in the big leagues, he has walked 16.

That'll hurt you.

"Once again, at this level, it's a whole different ballgame," Mackanin said. "A guy gets here for the first time and he's in awe. It's not like he scatters the ball all over the place. He just misses. But what happens is, instead of letting their stuff play, they pitch a little bit more away from contact. They're trying to make perfect pitches at this level instead of letting their stuff do the job. That's what leads to a few more walks here.

"He has the stuff to be a real good pitcher. It's all about consistency and being able to perform over nine innings.

"He's taking his lumps. This is his first exposure to the big leagues. It's not easy. He's learning quickly that you can't make a lot of mistakes at this level. But we feel like he made advances in picking off two runners today, holding the runners, changing his holds. So every little bit is a positive we can get out of it."

The game totally got away from the Phillies when Jeanmar Gomez was tagged for three runs in the seventh.

Less than a week ago, the Phillies were building a four-game winning streak and appeared to be out of the woods after a brutal 6-22 month of May.

Now, the losing has started again. Aaron Nola will look to stop it Sunday, but he might have to pitch a shutout given the way this team's offense has dried up.

"The entire season has been a season of streaks, more losing than winning," Mackanin said. "But we have put six wins together (earlier in the season) and four together (recently). That's the whole key to success here. You have to be consistent all the time. When you have consistency from your pitchers and your hitters give you quality at-bats, that's where you want to be."

Instant Replay: Cardinals 7, Phillies 0

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 10, 2017 4:45 PM

ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies were manhandled by right-hander Carlos Martinez in a 7-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
 
After winning the first two games on this trip, the Phillies have dropped four straight to fall to 9-25 on the road and 21-39 overall.
 
The Phillies have scored just four runs in losing the last four games.
 
Martinez went the distance for the shutout. His fastball reached 100 mph in the ninth inning.
 
Starting pitching report
Phillies rookie Nick Pivetta gave up four hits, four walks and four runs over five innings in his sixth big-league start. He picked two runners off first base, balked in a run and threw a wild pitch.
 
Pivetta is 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his six starts with the big club. He was 5-0 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts at Triple A this season. In 32 innings at Triple A, he walked just two. In 29 1/3 innings in the big leagues, he has walked 16.
 
Martinez pitched his first shutout. He scattered four hits, a walk and struck out 11. He dispatched the Phillies in a tidy two hours, 28 minutes.
 
Bullpen
Jeanmar Gomez struck out the side in the sixth then did not get an out in the seventh. He faced four batters in the inning, walked one, hit one and gave up a single and a two-run double on his way to being charged with three runs.
 
At the plate
The Phillies had just four hits and one was an infield hit.
 
In addition to playing well at third base for the Cardinals, Jedd Gyorko highlighted the Cardinals' four-run fourth inning with a two-run double. Matt Carpenter added a two-run double for the Cardinals in the seventh.
 
Health check
Cesar Hernandez looks to be headed to the disabled list (see story).
 
Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon. Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.28) will pitch against St. Louis righty Adam Wainwright (6-4, 4.82)

