Best of MLB: Steve Pearce gives Blue Jays sweep with walk-off grand slam

uspresswire-bluejays-team-celebrate.jpg
USA Today Images

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 11:22 PM

TORONTO -- Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-4 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.

Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.

Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.

Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win (see full recap).

Nationals tie franchise record with 8 HRs in rout
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).

After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.

The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out, after which some of the fans reacted with good-natured booing.

Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead center that finally chased Blazek, whose first major league start was memorable for all the wrong reasons (see full recap).

Yankees squeeze past Rays in 11 innings
NEW YORK -- Shortstop Adeiney Hechavarria and second baseman Tim Beckham watched Gary Sanchez's playable grounder bounce between them on the left side of the infield for a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, Brett Gardner homered leading off the 11th, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Gardner tripled to the left-center wall off Alex Colome leading off the ninth, but the closer appeared to pitch out of trouble. With the infield in, Clint Frazier hit a soft grounder to third and AL home run leader Aaron Judge flied to short right.

With Beckham shifted to the third-base side of second, Sanchez hit a two-hopper between Hechavarria and Beckham, but the two infielders looked at each other as the ball bounced into the outfield and Gardner came home. Didi Gregorius followed with an inning-ending grounder.

Gardner then homered, his career-high 18th, on a 1-1 pitch in the 11th from rookie Andrew Kittredge (0-1), who lost in his first big league decision. The Yankees are on their longest winning streak since a six-game spurt from June 7-12.

Aroldis Chapman (3-1) needed just 19 pitches to strike out four over two innings -- including three in a row in the 11th -- his longest outing since last year's World Series (see full recap).

J.P. Crawford on critics: 'I'm just trying to shut them up'

By Jordan Hall | CSNPhilly.com July 28, 2017 12:45 AM

J.P. Crawford doesn't have anything to say.

But he is hungry to stop others from talking.

Crawford is fully aware of some national minor-league baseball experts souring on his major-league potential. Earlier this month, it happened twice. On the At the Yard podcast by CSNPhilly.com's Jim Salisbury, Baseball America editor John Manuel said he no longer viewed Crawford as an "impact player." And ESPN's Keith Law wrote that he had "nothing but negative reports on him from scouts and execs."

Since then, Crawford has started to look like the Phillies' top prospect, which many deemed him as entering the 2017 season.

A little motivated by the critics?

"Yeah, definitely, the haters out there, all of us are going to read stuff on social media and what not," Crawford said Thursday on CSN's Philly Sports Talk. "I'm just trying to shut them up."

The 22-year-old shortstop prospect is doing his part, hitting .316 with four home runs, three doubles, two triples, 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 15 games since July 9. Dating back to May 25, Crawford has raised his batting average from .175 to .229, while walking as many times as he has struck out (33). His hot stretch through July even saw him hit an inside-the-park grand slam on Wednesday night.

"You don't really see that too often, practically ever," Crawford said. "Just to clear the bases and help my team win a game, that's always the best feeling."

A good feeling for Crawford is being comfortable in the box instead of complicating his mindset and approach, which he admitted was the result of his early funk.

"Especially when you're not doing so well, you're always thinking about something, like where your hands should be or timing, this and that, instead of just having fun out there," Crawford said.

"I was scuffling around the first couple months, and this month, just got comfortable again, try not to do too much — just be myself.

"Go out here every day and try to get better in someway — swinging-wise, defensively, I just try to get better every day and help my team win that night."

The victories are piling as the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs are 64-41 and 35-18 at Coca-Cola Park, where Crawford is slowing becoming a must-see attraction again.

Why Phillies got 3 young lottery tickets for Pat Neshek and his 1.12 ERA

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 27, 2017 11:20 AM

Pat Neshek was by far the Phillies' best trade chip, but it wasn't at all surprising to see their return in Wednesday night's deal consist of three very young lottery tickets.

First off, as good as Neshek is, he's a two-month rental. He might pitch a grand total of 18 innings for the Rockies before hitting free agency. Yes, he has a 1.12 ERA, but his situation wasn't anywhere close to Andrew Miller's or Aroldis Chapman's last summer.

For Neshek and their other trade candidates, the Phillies are seeking young prospects who won't yet complicate their 40-man roster situation. The Phils already have a crowded 40-man roster picture and will have to add J.P. Crawford and Rhys Hoskins to it this winter to prevent them from being selected by another team in the Rule 5 draft.

A quick refresher course on the 40-man roster and Rule 5 draft eligibility:

• If a player is 18 or younger when signed, he must be added to the 40-man roster within five years to avoid the Rule 5 draft. (Crawford was 18 years old when he was drafted in 2013, so this is the fifth and final year for him.)

• If a player is 19 or older when signed, he must be added to the 40-man roster within four years to avoid the Rule 5 draft. (Hoskins was 21 when he was drafted in 2014, so this is the fourth and final year for him.)

If the Phillies want to take a look at reliever Jesen Therrien soon, they'll have to add him to the 40-man roster. If they want to check out starting pitcher Tom Eshelman next season, that's another addition. Same goes for outfielder Andrew Pullin. Plus, any free agents or veteran players they acquire via trade this offseason would have to be added to the 40. 

So it was the Phillies' intent to not add even more names to a growing list. Had they added a player closer to the majors in the Neshek trade, it could have cost them another prospect they like. This cluttered picture is why someone like Mark Appel is a non-tender candidate after the season (i.e. he could be cut). 

For Neshek, the Phillies acquired three players all in Single A. Two of them are 20 years old and the other is 23.

Alejandro Requena
The 20-year-old right-hander was 17 when he signed with the Rockies in between the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He does not need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft until after the 2018 season.

Requena was 8-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 19 starts this season at Class A Asheville, which is a hitter-friendly park. He's walked just 2.0 batters per nine innings since turning pro.

J.D. Hammer
First off, great name, we can all agree on that. 

Hammer, 23, was 21 years old when he signed out of Marshall University in 2016. He does not need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft until after the 2019 season.

Hammer, a reliever, dominated at Class A Asheville, posting a 1.20 ERA with 47 strikeouts and five walks in 30 innings. That earned him a promotion to High A Lancaster — the Lancaster in California, not Pennsylvania.

All told, Hammer has a 2.36 ERA with 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

Jose Gomez
The 20-year-old infield prospect signed as a teenager in 2013, so he'd have to be added to the 40-man roster after this season.

Gomez hit .324 in 351 plate appearances with Asheville this season and has hit .316 since turning pro.

He's another lottery ticket, basically a younger version of Jesmuel Valentin, the utility infielder the Phillies acquired from the Dodgers for Roberto Hernandez in August 2014.

