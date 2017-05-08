Braves release Ryan Howard from minor-league contract

CINCINNATI -- The Yankees know how to pull an all-nighter and come up aces.
Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered, Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start and New York shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Monday night for its sixth victory in a row.
The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.
Better yet, they were awake to enjoy all of it.
"Guys were really fatigued," manager Joe Girardi said. "That shows you something about these guys."
Their biggest challenge was overcoming the strain from an 18-inning, 5-4 win at Wrigley Field early Monday. The Yankees didn't land in the Cincinnati area until 5:08 a.m., and the sun was up when some of them finally fell asleep. Players sipped caffeinated drinks and yawned in the clubhouse pregame (see full recap).
Orioles hit 3 HRs in 1st inning, beat Nationals
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles went deep early and often to beat a team that knows all too well about pounding the opposition into submission.
Trey Mancini capped a three-homer binge in the first inning against Gio Gonzalez, and the Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.
The Nationals own the most potent offense in the majors, but on this night they were no match for the power-laden Orioles. Joey Rickard hit a leadoff homer and Mark Trumbo added a solo shot before Mancini connected with a runner on to make it 4-0, and Washington never recovered (see full recap).
Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets over Giants
NEW YORK -- Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets put turmoil aside to beat the reeling San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night.
Michael Conforto, who has struggled in limited at-bats against left-handers, reached base for the third time when he walked leading off the ninth against lefty Josh Osich (0-1). T.J. Rivera fouled out, Jay Bruce flied out and Wilmer Flores singled off reliever Hunter Strickland's calf.
Walker singled into the right-field corner, and the Mets ran out of the dugout to swarm him in celebration. Conforto scored for New York's first walk-off win this season, giving the Mets their seventh victory in 10 games.
Jeurys Familia (1-0) needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth, finishing a five-hitter started by Jacob deGrom, who struck out 11 in six innings (see full recap).
Karns has 10 Ks, Royals break out in win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer had three hits and the Kansas City Royals busted out of an offensive slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday night.
Kansas City matched its best run output of the year and set a season high with 13 hits. Drew Butera homered and drove in his first two runs of the season, helping the Royals win for the fourth time in 17 games. Kansas City had scored three or fewer runs in four straight games.
Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield each had two hits for Kansas City, and Hosmer also stole two bases.
Karns (2-2) completed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, six hits and two walks (see full recap).