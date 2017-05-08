Philadelphia Phillies

Braves release Ryan Howard from minor-league contract

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 08, 2017 6:45 PM

Ryan Howard's path back to the majors just got much steeper.

Playing in the Braves' farm system on a minor-league contract, Howard was released on Monday night.

In 11 games with Triple A Gwinnett, the 37-year-old Howard, who signed on April 6, hit .184 (7 for 38) with one home run, five RBIs, 11 strikeouts and two walks.

"There's more in the tank," Howard said last week. "If you walk away, don't walk away with something still left in the tank. Then you're wondering like, 'Man, what could I have done?' When I'm done playing, I want to leave it all out on the field."

Howard, of course, did that in a storied career with the Phillies. In parts of 13 seasons with the organization, Howard hit 382 homers, collected 1,194 RBIs, won 2005 Rookie of the Year, 2006 MVP and a World Series in 2008, as well as five straight NL East crowns (2007-11).

His final year in red pinstripes came last season in which he hit .196 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs. It concluded with an emotional sendoff at Citizens Bank Park during the team's season finale.

"The Phillies, I want to thank you guys for taking a kid in the fifth round out of, well now it's Missouri State, but Southwest Missouri State University and giving me the opportunity," Howard said last Oct. 2 as he greeted the crowd. "This city as a whole, man. I want to thank you because I've grown with all of you. My family has grown with all of you.

"Thank you again from the bottom of my heart."

Roman Quinn narrows focus to staying healthy, improving at Triple A

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 09, 2017 8:45 AM

Odubel Herrera has center field locked down and it's going to be tough for Phillies manager Pete Mackanin to take scorching-hot Aaron Altherr out of the lineup.

But there's still another spot in the outfield. And with Howie Kendrick injured and Michael Saunders not exactly lighting it up, many eyes have turned toward Lehigh Valley and Phillies prospect Roman Quinn, who had a September cup of coffee with the Phils last season.

While the majors are obviously on his mind, Quinn, who turns 24 this coming Sunday, has his focus narrowed on getting better at Lehigh Valley first.

"I really don't think about it," Quinn said of a return to Philadelphia during an interview with CSNPhilly's Marshall Harris on Monday. "I think about perfecting my craft. Going out there and playing hard. Making the adjustments to be a good ballplayer.

"I would say that I play pretty good defense. I like the competition, the grind. I like baseball and the adjustments that come along with it."

The speedster is playing for the first time in Triple A Lehigh Valley this season as he was in Double A Reading for the majority of 2016 before he was called up to the Phils for 15 games.

In those 15 games, Quinn batted .263 with four doubles, six RBIs and five stolen bases.

"It was everything I dreamed of and more," Quinn said of his time in Philadelphia last season. "I enjoyed my experience up there and it was a great experience. I had a lot of veteran guys up there help me out. I enjoyed it. I'm trying to get back there now."

Quinn has gotten off to an OK start with the IronPigs this season. In 28 games, he's hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. He also has seven stolen bases.

But his strikeout numbers are glaring. He's struck out 33 times in 105 at-bats.

"I'm not concerned at all," Quinn said of his strikeout numbers. "I'm just trying to make my adjustments on a newer level. There's pretty good pitching here. Good catchers, veteran catchers behind the plate here.

"Striking out, it's part of the game. And I'm a switch hitter, so it's just part of it."

Another part of Quinn's focus has been trying to stay healthy. And that's been easier said than done.

Throughout his career, Quinn has been anchored by injuries: a fractured wrist, a torn Achilles, a torn quad, a concussion, a hip flexor and a strained oblique.

"My No. 1 thing is to stay healthy," Quinn said. "Get a whole season of at-bats. That's been my main goal all year.

"My biggest thing is to stay healthy. Stay healthy and stay consistent. Once I stay on the field and get a full season of at-bats, it'll be worth it."

Best of MLB: On little sleep, Yankees keep rolling with 6th straight win

By The Associated Press May 09, 2017 12:20 AM

CINCINNATI -- The Yankees know how to pull an all-nighter and come up aces.

Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered, Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start and New York shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Monday night for its sixth victory in a row.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Better yet, they were awake to enjoy all of it.

"Guys were really fatigued," manager Joe Girardi said. "That shows you something about these guys."

Their biggest challenge was overcoming the strain from an 18-inning, 5-4 win at Wrigley Field early Monday. The Yankees didn't land in the Cincinnati area until 5:08 a.m., and the sun was up when some of them finally fell asleep. Players sipped caffeinated drinks and yawned in the clubhouse pregame (see full recap).

Orioles hit 3 HRs in 1st inning, beat Nationals
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles went deep early and often to beat a team that knows all too well about pounding the opposition into submission.

Trey Mancini capped a three-homer binge in the first inning against Gio Gonzalez, and the Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

The Nationals own the most potent offense in the majors, but on this night they were no match for the power-laden Orioles. Joey Rickard hit a leadoff homer and Mark Trumbo added a solo shot before Mancini connected with a runner on to make it 4-0, and Washington never recovered (see full recap).

Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets over Giants
NEW YORK -- Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets put turmoil aside to beat the reeling San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night.

Michael Conforto, who has struggled in limited at-bats against left-handers, reached base for the third time when he walked leading off the ninth against lefty Josh Osich (0-1). T.J. Rivera fouled out, Jay Bruce flied out and Wilmer Flores singled off reliever Hunter Strickland's calf.

Walker singled into the right-field corner, and the Mets ran out of the dugout to swarm him in celebration. Conforto scored for New York's first walk-off win this season, giving the Mets their seventh victory in 10 games.

Jeurys Familia (1-0) needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth, finishing a five-hitter started by Jacob deGrom, who struck out 11 in six innings (see full recap).

Karns has 10 Ks, Royals break out in win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer had three hits and the Kansas City Royals busted out of an offensive slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday night.

Kansas City matched its best run output of the year and set a season high with 13 hits. Drew Butera homered and drove in his first two runs of the season, helping the Royals win for the fourth time in 17 games. Kansas City had scored three or fewer runs in four straight games.

Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield each had two hits for Kansas City, and Hosmer also stole two bases.

Karns (2-2) completed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, six hits and two walks (see full recap).

