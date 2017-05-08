Braves release Ryan Howard from minor-league contract

Odubel Herrera has center field locked down and it's going to be tough for Phillies manager Pete Mackanin to take scorching-hot Aaron Altherr out of the lineup.

But there's still another spot in the outfield. And with Howie Kendrick injured and Michael Saunders not exactly lighting it up, many eyes have turned toward Lehigh Valley and Phillies prospect Roman Quinn, who had a September cup of coffee with the Phils last season.

While the majors are obviously on his mind, Quinn, who turns 24 this coming Sunday, has his focus narrowed on getting better at Lehigh Valley first.

"I really don't think about it," Quinn said of a return to Philadelphia during an interview with CSNPhilly's Marshall Harris on Monday. "I think about perfecting my craft. Going out there and playing hard. Making the adjustments to be a good ballplayer.

"I would say that I play pretty good defense. I like the competition, the grind. I like baseball and the adjustments that come along with it."

The speedster is playing for the first time in Triple A Lehigh Valley this season as he was in Double A Reading for the majority of 2016 before he was called up to the Phils for 15 games.

In those 15 games, Quinn batted .263 with four doubles, six RBIs and five stolen bases.

"It was everything I dreamed of and more," Quinn said of his time in Philadelphia last season. "I enjoyed my experience up there and it was a great experience. I had a lot of veteran guys up there help me out. I enjoyed it. I'm trying to get back there now."

Quinn has gotten off to an OK start with the IronPigs this season. In 28 games, he's hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. He also has seven stolen bases.

But his strikeout numbers are glaring. He's struck out 33 times in 105 at-bats.

"I'm not concerned at all," Quinn said of his strikeout numbers. "I'm just trying to make my adjustments on a newer level. There's pretty good pitching here. Good catchers, veteran catchers behind the plate here.

"Striking out, it's part of the game. And I'm a switch hitter, so it's just part of it."

Another part of Quinn's focus has been trying to stay healthy. And that's been easier said than done.

Throughout his career, Quinn has been anchored by injuries: a fractured wrist, a torn Achilles, a torn quad, a concussion, a hip flexor and a strained oblique.

"My No. 1 thing is to stay healthy," Quinn said. "Get a whole season of at-bats. That's been my main goal all year.

"My biggest thing is to stay healthy. Stay healthy and stay consistent. Once I stay on the field and get a full season of at-bats, it'll be worth it."