Philadelphia Phillies

Call-up Jesen Therrien looking to make his mark in Phillies' bullpen

ap-jesen-therrien.jpg
AP Images

Call-up Jesen Therrien looking to make his mark in Phillies' bullpen

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 28, 2017 6:15 PM

Late in spring training, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin asked Jesen Therrien to sign a baseball for him.

Now the young reliever would really like to make his mark.

Therrien was recalled from Triple A Lehigh Valley on Friday, two days after Pat Neshek was traded to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for three young prospects.

Therrien, a 24-year-old righy, went 0-0 with a 1.57 ERA in 18 games for the IronPigs after going 2-1 with a 1.26 ERA in 21 for Double A Reading. He was 2 for 2 in save opportunities at Lehigh Valley and 7 for 8 at Reading.

“I’m anxious to see Therrien,” Mackanin said before Friday’s game against Atlanta. “I heard a lot of good things about him. We saw him in the spring, and I liked what I saw.”

While in Clearwater, Mackanin sought that autograph from Therrien, a Montreal native, because Mackanin’s wife, Nancy, is also French-Canadian.

“I was pretty excited when it happened,” Therrien said. “I was like, ‘Damn, I probably did a good job.’”

He did make an impression on Mackanin, because of his slider — a pitch he refined with the help of 2003 Cy Young Award-winner Eric Gagne, a fellow Canadian with whom he has worked the last three offseasons — and his demeanor.

“He didn’t show any fear when he pitched,” Mackanin said. “Even in spring training, he came in and threw strikes. He pitched like he belonged, which is important.”

Therrien, the Phillies’ 17th-round draft pick in 2011, struggled with his control as a starter in the low minors, but has blossomed as a reliever. This year, he had 65 strikeouts and nine walks in 57 1/3 innings at his two minor-league stops.

“For me, this year was just pounding the strike zone,” he said. “That’s what happened to me. It helps me a lot. I threw my secondary pitches for strikes. Things are good.”

He had a simple explanation for his mindset on the mound.

“At every level, the thing in my mind was to pitch like I was facing big leaguers,” he said.

And while there had been talk of a call up to the big club for weeks, Therrien said he was more concerned with the task at hand — that he had a one-pitch-at-a-time mentality.

The majors? He claims that’s something he has only allowed himself to think about each offseason.

“After every year, the goal of every professional baseball player is to be in the major leagues,” he said. “Now that I’m here, I want to try to make the best out of it.”

And, perhaps, really make his mark in Philadelphia.

Phillies Notes: Trade candidate Jeremy Hellickson scratched from start

Phillies Notes: Trade candidate Jeremy Hellickson scratched from start

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 28, 2017 7:23 PM

Jeremy Hellickson, the subject of trade speculation, was scratched from Friday’s start against the Atlanta Braves about 20 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Hellickson’s place was taken by right-hander Jake Thompson, who made his first start of the season.

Hellickson, a veteran righty, is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA. He is in the final year of his contract with the Phillies.

Thompson was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in three relief appearances entering the game. He made 10 starts as a rookie in 2016, going 3-6 with a 5.70 ERA.

A second-round pick of Detroit in 2012, Thompson was dealt to the Texas Rangers in July 2014. The Phillies acquired him on July 31, 2015, in the Cole Hamels trade.

Roster shuffle
The word of the day, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin joked before Friday’s game, was “dilemma.”

He used that to describe the personnel situation facing him in the bullpen, and two others he might face at first base and in the outfield.

He was first asked about a potential outfield logjam, which might be alleviated to some degree if (as expected) Howie Kendrick, the .340-hitting veteran, is dealt before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

If Kendrick remains on the roster, Mackanin said, “That would be a problem.”

Then he caught himself.

“I wouldn’t use that word,” he said. “It would be a dilemma. Not a peccadillo, a dilemma. If and when that happens, then I’ll deal with it. I’ll worry about it then. I don’t want to worry about it now.”

He did add that it is “an option” to use Kendrick at second base on occasion, though Cesar Hernandez will see the majority of the action there.

Then Mackanin fielded a question about who might fill the seventh-inning role previously manned by Pat Neshek, who was traded to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

“It’s another dilemma,” Mackanin said, though he then talked glowingly about the work of Luis Garcia, who before Friday was 1-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 39 games this season.

Garcia began the night with a scoreless-inning streak of 20 1/3, a career long. It was also the longest active streak in the majors, and the longest by a Phillies pitcher since Aaron Nola went 23 straight without allowing a run early last season.

“Garcia’s an interesting candidate (for Neshek’s old role), because he’s been pitching so well,” Mackanin said. “I look at his last eight or 10 outings. Whereas in the past he’d be 25 pitches or more, every time he threw an inning, now he’s under 15 pitches just about every time out … which shows you that he’s comfortable throwing strikes, attacking the hitters.”

Then there is the matter of Hector Neris, who has struggled in the ninth inning but pitched well in all other situations. It’s possible Mackanin could reshuffle the deck there, too.

“But then who goes into that closer role?” he asked. “You’ve got (Joaquin) Benoit and you’ve got Garcia, but here we go — it’s another iffy thing.”

And finally, first base. Rhys Hoskins figures to be promoted from Triple A Lehigh Valley at some point, but Tommy Joseph — like Hoskins, a right-handed power hitter — has batted .255 with 36 homers and 95 RBIs in 655 at-bats since his promotion last year, roughly the equivalent of a full season.

Mackanin called Joseph’s production “pretty darn good” before offering a hypothetical.

“So let’s say … you just say we’re going to move on and we’re going to go to Rhys Hoskins,” he said, “and Rhys Hoskins puts up the same numbers. Everybody’s going to be thrilled, because it’s his first year in the big leagues. Well, this is Tommy’s first year in the big leagues, so it’s another dilemma.”

They continue to add up for Mackanin.

Tonight's lineup: Odubel Herrera bats 5th, Aaron Altherr 7th vs. Teheran

Tonight's lineup: Odubel Herrera bats 5th, Aaron Altherr 7th vs. Teheran

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 28, 2017 3:35 PM

Odubel Herrera is back in the Phillies' starting lineup and bats fifth tonight against Braves right-hander Julio Teheran.

Herrera was double-switched out of Tuesday's game against the Astros after bat-flipping a flyout and not running out a dropped third strike. He did not start on Wednesday, but the punishment appears to have lasted all of one game.

Aaron Altherr, who is 1 for 12 with seven strikeouts against Teheran (see game notes), bats seventh.

Howie Kendrick is out of the lineup after being hit by a pitch on the wrist Wednesday. He's day to day.

Cameron Rupp, who's batted .375 with four homers, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored over his last 12 starts, is behind the plate to catch Jeremy Hellickson in what could be Hellickson's final start with the Phillies.

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Nick Williams, RF
4. Maikel Franco, 3B
5. Odubel Herrera, CF
6. Tommy Joseph, 1B
7. Aaron Altherr, LF
8. Cameron Rupp, C
9. Jeremy Hellickson, P

And for the Braves:

1. Ender Inciarte, CF
2. Brandon Phillips, 2B
3. Freddie Freeman, 3B
4. Matt Kemp, LF
5. Matt Adams, 1B
6. Nick Markakis, RF
7. Kurt Suzuki, C
8. Johan Camargo, SS
9. Julio Teheran, P

Load more