Philadelphia Phillies

Cole Hamels reminded of great Phillies run with former team in town

Cole Hamels reminded of great Phillies run with former team in town

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 16, 2017 8:33 PM

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Even though Cole Hamels has been gone for almost two years and pitched in an All-Star Game and two postseasons as a member of the Texas Rangers, there is still a little piece of him that is a Phillie.

He was reminded of that when the Phils arrived in Texas for an interleague visit on Tuesday.

On the mound was Jerad Eickhoff, one of the players Hamels was traded for in the July 2015 blockbuster that ended a 13-year run with the Phillies that started as the team's first-round draft pick in 2002 and included his winning the World Series MVP award six years later.

And in the dugout were all those familiar Phillies uniforms and a handful of old teammates that Hamels was seeing for the first time since the trade.

"You kind of have to turn the page real quick and know that I'm rooting against them and not for them," Hamels said with a laugh in the Rangers' clubhouse late Tuesday afternoon.

Hamels had just emerged from a place he'd rather not have been.

The athletic trainer's room.

He went down with a strained oblique two weeks ago and is expected to miss six more weeks. The injury scuttled any chance that he would pitch against his former team and the Phils and Rangers only see each other once every three years.

"It would have been something fun," Hamels said. "And I think it probably would've been a little more entertaining if it was back in Philly. That would've probably had a little more significance and been more of a memory. Unfortunately, neither happened."

A reporter pointed out to Hamels that the two teams could always meet in the World Series.

"When?" he asked playfully.

The Rangers have never won a World Series. They hope Hamels, now 33, will help them do that before his contract expires. He is signed through next season with a club option for 2019.

By the time Hamels' deal runs out, the Phillies might be farther along in their rebuild and closer to being a contender. The Phils say they will spend on impact free agents when they are ready to contend. How about a Hamels reunion? He'll pitch at 36 in 2020.

"I never leave the door closed," the pitcher said. "It's a special place and will continue to be a special place."

Players talk. Free agents talk. From Bryce Harper to Manny Machado, the free-agent class that will hit the market after the 2018 season is stacked.

"It looks like Philadelphia will have the perfect timing in the next couple of years," Hamels said.

Would he advise a free agent to go to Philadelphia?

"There's no better place to play in front of a sold-out crowd every single day," said Hamels, who played in front of 257 straight sellout crowds during the Phillies' run of five NL East titles and a World Series title from 2007 to 2011. "The fans actually can intimidate the opposing team. You can build off that vibe, you can feed off it. It's a great place to play.

"The fans really do love baseball. As much as I know it's a football and hockey town, baseball has a significant presence there. Especially when they're winning — it's the sport to go watch in the summer. They live and breathe it. That's what you play the game for. You want to play in front of people who actually understand it and want you to do well and want to make it a hard city for the opposing team. That's home-field advantage."

Philadelphia fans also have big hearts. They never forget their champions.

Look at the ovations that Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Carlos Ruiz received when they returned to Philadelphia in other uniforms.

And the sendoff they gave Ryan Howard on the final day last season, as well.

Hamels saw them all.

"We were playing when Chase went back (last season), but I got to see the highlights on MLB Network. It gave me chills to see that," Hamels said. "I know how much Chase meant to that city and how much that city meant to him. For the fans to see that and recognize that, and obviously for him to put up the typical Chase Utley game, that was pretty wild.

"When we played there, we just saw the constant boos of former players. We're like, 'Oh, that sucks. Don't want to come back here.' Then to see the turn, that's what is great about Philadelphia sports fans. If you make the right type of impact, you last forever. That really does mean something.

"There's no better place to play sports."

Including the postseason, Hamels made 356 starts in a Phillies uniform. Obviously, his work en route to the 2008 World Series championship was huge.

But did anyone ever leave a team with a more dramatic exit than the lefty, who lived up to his old nickname — Hollywood — with a no-hitter in Wrigley Field in his last start?

"I guess you can't boo that one," Hamels said with a laugh. "I'm just kidding.

"It was pretty wild. If there's a way to dream up a going-away party, that's the one. I still have friends, that game will come on TV and they'll sit back and watch it, then call me. In the offseason, they'll call me."

That game ended with centerfielder Odubel Herrera turning a rather routine ball to the wall into a circus catch. Herrera's whew catch was such an adventure that some folks wonder — even as they are watching the replay — if he'll make the play.

"So do I," Hamels said with a laugh. "I think he's gotten a lot better in the outfield from what I've seen. So it's pretty good."

Best of MLB: Chris Davis helps Orioles slug past Tigers in 13 innings

Best of MLB: Chris Davis helps Orioles slug past Tigers in 13 innings

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 1:34 AM

DETROIT -- Chris Davis homered in the 12th inning and again in the 13th, and the Baltimore Orioles finally held on after the second one, outlasting the Detroit Tigers 13-11 on Tuesday night.

Davis led off the 12th with a home run that started a three-run inning for the Orioles, but Detroit rallied with three of its own in the bottom half to keep the game going. Davis came up again with a runner on third in the 13th and hit a two-run shot off Francisco Rodriguez (1-5) that gave Baltimore the lead for good.

The Orioles led 7-1 after scoring seven runs in the third, but they squandered that big advantage and needed Mark Trumbo's solo shot with two outs in the ninth just to force extra innings. Baltimore snapped a four-game losing streak.

Richard Bleier (1-1) earned his first career win (see full recap).

Streaking Giants squeeze past Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Brandon Belt homered for the fourth time in six games and scored the tiebreaking run on Brandon Crawford's single in the sixth, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Buster Posey added two hits and Ty Blach (1-2) pitched seven innings, spoiling Dodgers starter Rich Hill's return from the disabled list. Blach allowed one run, five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

San Francisco improved to 5-1 on its homestand after a sluggish nine-game road trip when manager Bruce Bochy's ballclub won only three games.

Belt, who hit his eighth home run of the season leading off the fourth, singled against the Dodgers shift to open the sixth. After Belt advanced on a wild pitch, Crawford followed with a single off Luis Avilan (0-1) to short right-center to give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

Hunter Strickland retired three batters and Derek Law pitched the ninth for his fourth save (see full recap).

Keuchel, Astros crush Marlins
MIAMI -- Unbeaten ace Dallas Keuchel became the first seven-game winner in the majors despite pitching only five innings, his shortest outing this season, and the Houston Astros beat the swooning Miami Marlins 12-2 on Tuesday night.

Jake Marisnick tripled his season RBI total to six with a pair of two-run homers against his former team, both caroming off the home run sculpture at Marlins Park. Brian McCann also had four RBIs.

Keuchel allowed two runs, both in the first inning, and threw 70 pitches before departing with a 10-2 lead. His ERA rose to 1.84.

The Astros (28-12) own the best record in the majors and have won 13 of 16 games. The last-place Marlins (14-24) are headed the other way, losing 16 of 20. They're 1-7 on their homestand going into Wednesday's finale (see full recap).

Yu Darvish spoils meaningful start for Jerad Eickhoff as Phillies lose to Rangers

Yu Darvish spoils meaningful start for Jerad Eickhoff as Phillies lose to Rangers

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 17, 2017 1:10 AM

BOX SCORE

ARLINGTON, Tex. — During one of his many stops in professional baseball, Pete Mackanin was scouting for the New York Yankees a decade ago when he traveled to Japan to put some eyes on a phenom named Yu Darvish.

"You should inquire about this guy," Mackanin wrote in his report back to his bosses.

Darvish ended up signing with the Texas Rangers before the 2012 season — he'll be a free agent after this season, so the Yankees still have hope — and on Tuesday night Mackanin got a painful reminder of just how good the right-hander from Japan is.

Facing the Phillies for the first time, Darvish pitched seven innings of four-hit ball in leading his team to a 5-1 win over the Phillies in an interleague game at Globe Life Park (see Instant Replay). The tall right-hander allowed just one run, walked two and struck out nine. The Phils, who have lost 13 of their last 16 games, managed just two hits against him in the first six innings and one was a bloop double by Maikel Franco.

A man of many weapons, Darvish showed a fastball up to 98 mph, but it was the slider that impressed Mackanin.

"He's got probably — arguably — the best slider in baseball, in my opinion," Mackanin said. "When that's the first time a team sees him, it's got to be tough, especially the way he located it. He just changed speeds, had a good fastball, located that slider. It's a tough pitch to hit, even when you've see him before. But when a team like us hasn't see him before, it can be tough. That's all I can say about that."

Mackanin said the best way to prepare for Darvish is "hope he hangs one and makes a mistake."

Darvish, 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA, never did that.

He got in one bit of trouble in the seventh inning when the Phillies rallied for a couple of hits, a walk and a run, but he minimized the damage by striking out Brock Stassi on a curveball with runners on first and third in a two-run game.

"He had command of every pitch he throws," said Tommy Joseph, who led off that seventh inning with a single against Darvish. "He kept us off-balance."

The Phillies are catching the Rangers at a bad time. They have won seven in a row.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are a troubling 6-14 on the road and 14-22 overall.

Amidst the darkness, there was a bright spot on Tuesday night. Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, an important part of the rotation that the Phillies are trying to build, bounced back after three poor starts and gave his club a quality start. He went six innings and allowed seven hits and three runs, one of which was unearned after an errant pickoff throw by catcher Cameron Rupp. Eickhoff walked two and struck out eight.

"He looked closer to himself than he did the last few starts," Mackanin said.

Eickhoff and pitching coaches Bob McClure and Rick Kranitz noticed a mechanical flaw after the pitcher's last start. Basically, he was collapsing his back side too much in his delivery. He stayed taller on the mound in this game and had better results with everything from stuff to command.

"I obviously made a couple of mistakes," Eickhoff said. "But for 90 percent of things, I think I was executing pitches back to where I needed to be."

Eickhoff gave up a first-inning homer to Nomar Mazara, a former minor-league teammate. He allowed a two-out RBI double to Jonathan Lucroy in the fifth after attempting to pick off Delino DeShields nine times over the span of three batters.

Eickhoff's outing marked just the 15th time in 36 games that a Phillies' starter went at least six innings. Mark Leiter Jr. pitched a scoreless seventh then gave up a two-run homer to Mike Napoli in the eighth as the Rangers put it away.

Despite the loss, the start carried some personal significance to Eickhoff. He was selected by the Rangers in the 15th round of the 2011 draft and spent five seasons in their system, eventually rising to Triple A, before being traded to the Phillies in the Cole Hamels deal (more on Hamels here).

As a Rangers' farmhand, he dreamed of pitching in this ballpark.

The dream finally came true Tuesday night, just with a different team.

"It definitely wasn't just another start," he said. "Just walking through here, it was a pretty emotional experience. I never got to pitch out there for these guys."

It was not lost on Eickhoff that it was six years ago this month that he did throw off the mound in Globe Life Stadium in a pre-draft workout. Rangers legend Nolan Ryan was on hand for the workout, arms crossed behind the batting cage.

So finally getting on the mound in Texas for a game "was definitely a very special thing for me," Eickhoff said. "I owe a lot to the people in that organization. The stuff they did for me … I'm just very humbled and appreciative of that."

Load more