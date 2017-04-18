Philadelphia Phillies

Howie Kendrick placed on 10-day disabled list, Mark Leiter Jr. called up

Howie Kendrick placed on 10-day disabled list, Mark Leiter Jr. called up

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 5:55 PM

Updated: 6:17 p.m.

NEW YORK -- Phillies leftfielder Howie Kendrick was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets.
 
The Phillies called up relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple A Lehigh Valley to take Kendrick's roster spot.
 
Leiter's dad, Mark Sr., pitched for the Phillies in 1997 and 1998. Mark Jr. was a 22nd-round draft pick of the Phillies in 2013 out of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
 
Kendrick suffered a chest injury while throwing in the outfield in Washington on Saturday. He was able to get through that game -- and, in fact, made two nice catches -- but was too sore to play Sunday.
 
Though the injury was no worse on Tuesday, Kendrick was still on the shelf. In the new Basic Agreement, a stay on the disabled list is now 10 days, down from 15, so Kendrick could be back in a week as the DL assignment can be backdated three days.
 
Kendrick described the injury as something like a muscle pull just under his sternum. It is not an oblique injury, he said.
 
"It's sort of the upper ab, lower rib cage area," he said. "The good news is it's gotten no worse. But I feel it when I take swings off a tee in the cage."
 
Game action is a lot more intense than tee work, so Kendrick was out of Tuesday night's lineup even before his assignment to the DL was announced. He was replaced in left field by switch-hitting Daniel Nava.
 
Kendrick said an MRI was planned for the coming days.
 
Leiter, 25, was off to a good start at Triple A. He had allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings over two appearances. He walked two and struck out 11.
 
The Leiters are now the second father-son duo to play for the Phillies, joining the Amaros, Ruben Sr. and Jr.

Instant Replay: Phillies 6, Mets 2 (10 innings)

Instant Replay: Phillies 6, Mets 2 (10 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 11:08 PM

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK -- The Phillies rallied for the tying run in the eighth inning then scored four more times in the 10th to beat the New York Mets, 6-2, at Citi Field on Tuesday night.
 
Andres Blanco came off the bench with a game-tying, two-out double in the eighth inning and Cameron Rupp followed with a sacrifice fly to right field in the 10th to key the come-from-behind win.
 
The Phils gave up two runs in the first inning and none the next nine innings.
 
The victory was the Phillies' first in four games against the Mets this season and just their 13th against the Mets in 40 games since the start of the 2015 season.
 
The Phils are 5-8 on the season. The Mets are 7-7.
 
Starting pitching report
Zach Eflin, called up to take the place of injured Clay Buchholz, went five innings and gave up three hits and two runs. He walked three, all in the first inning, and two of those walks turned into Mets' runs, one on his own wild pitch.
 
Mets starter Zack Wheeler ran a high pitch count -- 99 in five innings -- but managed to hold the Phillies to just one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
 
Bullpen report
The Phillies got good bullpen work from Joely Rodriguez, Edubray Ramos, Hector Neris and Luis Garcia. They all pitched a scoreless frame. Garcia got the win. Joaquin Benoit protected a four-run lead in the bottom of the 10th.
 
Jerry Blevins gave up the tying, pinch-hit double to Blanco. The Phillies' rally in the 10th came mostly against Rafael Montero. He took the loss.
 
At the plate
Odubel Herrera's first home run of the season, a solo shot against Wheeler in the first inning, accounted for the Phillies' first run.
 
The Phillies rallied for a run in the eighth inning to tie the game. Rupp drew a two-out walk and Mets third baseman Jose Reyes extended the inning when he dropped a pop up by Freddy Galvis. The next batter, pinch-hitter Blanco, tied the game with a ground-rule double to left, scoring Rupp. Galvis had to halt at third. Galvis did not run hard on his pop up to third. If he had, he could have been on second and scored on Blanco's double.
 
The Phillies have rallied for five runs in the eighth inning in their last three games.
 
Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph opened the decisive 10th inning with singles, setting the table for Rupp's sacrifice fly. Aaron Altherr knocked in an insurance run with a base hit and Daniel Nava followed with a two-run single to push the lead to four.
 
Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes both drew full-count walks in the first inning against Eflin and scored. Conforto scored on a hit by Jay Bruce. Cespedes scored on a wild pitch.
 
Health check
Buchholz had season-ending surgery after just two starts. Club president Andy MacPhail talked about the decision to trade for him and the fragility of pitching as it pertains to future acquisitions (see story).
 
Howie Kendrick was placed on the disabled list and reliever Mark Leiter Jr. was brought up from Triple A (see story).
 
Up next
The series continues on Wednesday night. Vince Velasquez (0-2, 9.00) opposes Mets' right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-1, 9.28).

Phillies president Andy MacPhail talks pitching injuries, how they will impact future dealings

Phillies president Andy MacPhail talks pitching injuries, how they will impact future dealings

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 8:45 PM

NEW YORK -- It wasn't difficult to understand the Phillies' strategy in trading for veteran pitchers Jeremy Hellickson, Charlie Morton and Clay Buchholz over the last two seasons.

The Phillies gave up little in the form of talent to get the three pitchers. All they had to do was be willing to take on sizable one-year contracts because the three pitchers were salary dumps for their previous clubs. For their money, the Phillies added some veteran fortification to a young starting staff while rolling the dice that said veteran might perform well enough to bring back some value on the July trade market.

The strategy was sound.

But it has not worked.

"We're batting .333," club president Andy MacPhail said on Tuesday night.

Buchholz exited his second start with the club last week with a flexor-pronator injury near his right elbow and on Tuesday had surgery that with a recovery time of four to six months will end his season (see story).

Morton made four starts last season before blowing out his hamstring so severely that it ripped off the bone.

Hellickson pitched well for the club last season and continues to this season, but the Phillies' hope of getting value for him during last July's trade season never materialized, nor did the club's hope of turning him into a first-round draft pick this June. That scenario was scuttled when the pitcher accepted the team's qualifying offer of $17.2 million for this season.

For the $22.5 million that the Phillies sunk into Morton and Buchholz, they got six starts, 24 2/3 innings and a 6.56 ERA.

"I don't think anybody likes it," MacPhail said of the lack of return that the team got on Morton and Buchholz. "How could you like it? Nobody likes to see a $14 million investment go before you get [to the third start]."

Buchholz, 32, pitched just 7 1/3 innings in two starts and was tagged for 16 hits and 10 runs. He also pitched poorly in spring training but did not complain of an injury until he exited last Tuesday night's start.

MacPhail said Buchholz's fastball velocity in spring training was down "two or three miles per hour" from where the pitcher was at the end of last season with Boston.

Buchholz's drop in velocity and subsequent injury raises questions of whether he was healthy when the Phillies acquired him. The Red Sox apparently believed he was. They picked up his $13.5 million option for 2017 on Nov. 3, weeks before sending him to Philadelphia for minor-league infielder Josh Tobias on Dec. 20, and the Phillies performed customary pre-trade medical vetting.

Buchholz did miss the second half of the 2015 season with an elbow strain, but he finished 2016 by going 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in seven starts from Aug. 18 until the end of the season.

The injuries to Buchholz and Morton, who also was 32 when the Phillies acquired him, illustrate the risks that teams take when they decide to acquire pitchers in their 30s.

"When these things happen, as an organization, we review everything that had us reach those decisions," MacPhail said. "It's just the nature of what you're dealing with. It goes to underscore the importance of having numbers [depth] and developing pitchers in your system.

"In Morton's case, he was injured trying to leg out a bunt. What you can do differently is not have to depend upon getting pitching from that area, really. I think there's a difference between reviewing your decision-making process and determining if there were any pieces of information that you should have considered that you didn't. I don't think that's the case. It's the nature of what you're dealing with. It's one of the reasons that you haven't seen us go beyond a year (in a contract). An organization can absorb an injury for a year. You just don't want one that's going to sink you."

MacPhail arrived in Philadelphia in the summer of 2015 and from the beginning made it clear that developing pitching would be an organizational priority. One of his mantras, dating to earlier stops in Baltimore and Chicago, is: "Grow the pitchers, buy the bats." Based on this ideology, it's difficult to envision the Phillies being big players in coming free-agent pitching markets. On the other hand, they could go big for a bat or two.

"I'm very confident that we're going to have the resources and the kind of ballpark where position players are going to be a lot easier to come by than pitching," MacPhail said. "Pitching is hard. I don't think that belief needed reinforcement. I have articulated that point. It's not a surprise, unfortunately.

"I think you have to stay open to any opportunity if it makes sense. But I have made it no secret, personally, that free-agent pitching is fragile and expensive by the time it gets to you. That said, I don't think you ever should rule anything out. We'll make decisions based on the information we have at the time."

Load more