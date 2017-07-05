Philadelphia Phillies

Injury updates on Phillies pitchers Jerad Eickhoff, Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, Kevin Gowdy

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 05, 2017 8:35 PM

A health check on several Phillies pitchers:

• Jerad Eickhoff has recovered from a strained muscle in his upper back. He pitched five innings of one-run ball against Trenton on a rehab assignment with Double A Reading on Tuesday night and has been cleared to start against San Diego on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break.

The Phillies won't activate Eickhoff from the disabled list until Sunday.

• Vince Velasquez, recovering from a forearm strain, will start for Reading at Trenton on Thursday night. Velasquez won't be activated from the disabled list until after the All-Star break, so he will likely have at least one more rehab start after Thursday's.

Manager Pete Mackanin indicated that Velasquez would continue to work as a starter when he comes off the DL.

"I don't think there are any plans to put him in the 'pen based on what I've heard," Mackanin said.

But will there immediately be room for Velasquez in the big-league rotation? Eickhoff is expected to replace Mark Leiter Jr. Aaron Nola and Jeremy Hellickson are staying in the rotation and newcomers Ben Lively and Nick Pivetta have pitched well enough to stay. It would not be a shock to see Velasquez optioned to Triple A until an opening arises in the rotation — and that could possibly be a trade of Hellickson.

• Zach Eflin, recovering from a bout of elbow inflammation, has been throwing and could be activated to the Triple A rotation early next week.

• Right-hander Kevin Gowdy, the team's second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in last year's draft, is on the Single A Williamsport roster, but has yet to pitch as he recovers from a bout of biceps tendinitis. Director of player development Joe Jordan reports that Gowdy has been throwing and is expected to get competitive innings this summer.

Gowdy was the top-rated high school pitcher in California by Baseball America last year.

Phillies woeful again with runners in scoring position during loss to Pirates

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 06, 2017 12:35 AM

There are many reasons why the Phillies have the worst record in the major leagues.

Their inability to consistently produce hits with runners in scoring position is a big one — and it has been glaring during the first three games of the current homestand.

The Phils lost, 5-2, to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night (see Instant Replay). For the second night in a row, the Phillies had trouble getting base runners home.

They were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday night's 3-0 loss to the Pirates and 1 for 8 in those situations on Wednesday night.

Not good.

The Phils jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on the strength of a two-run home run by Maikel Franco, but got nothing the rest of the game.

"We just can't string together enough hits to score some crooked numbers," lamented manager Pete Mackanin.

Just four days before the All-Star break arrives, the Phillies are baseball's only sub-30-win team — and it's not even close. The Phils are 28-55. The San Francisco Giants have the next lowest win total and they won their 34th game on Wednesday night.

The Phils beat Pittsburgh, 4-0, on the back of Aaron Nola in the first game of this series. In the three games, the Phillies are just 1 for 20 with runners in scoring position. For the season, they are hitting just .235 with runners in scoring position. That ranks in the bottom four of major league baseball. The major-league average is .260.

On Wednesday night, the Phils got a one-out triple from Tommy Joseph in the third inning. He died on third. They got a one-out double from Daniel Nava in the seventh. He was gunned down at the plate — with ease — by Pirates rightfielder Gregory Polanco as he tried to tag and score on a fly ball by Franco. With a poor offensive team that struggles to score, Mackanin has instructed third base coach Juan Samuel to take chances. Samuel did. Polanco responded with a perfect throw. Dead duck.

"I'm glad Sammy sent him," Mackanin said. "It was just a perfect throw."

Nava reached base four times on two singles, a double and a walk. Mackanin has an obligation to play the kids, the guys that might be part of the future, but he also has to keep finding at-bats for Nava, for a couple of reasons. One, the team could end up getting something for Nava at the trade deadline if he keeps hitting. The return would probably be modest, but it's worth letting Nava play more to see what he could bring. And, two, Nava has one of this team's best bats at the moment.

"He gives us the best at-bats on the team, quality at-bats," Mackanin said. "I'm going to try to keep him in there as much as I can."

Nava will likely join Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera in the outfield on Thursday. It appears that rookie Nick Williams, three times a strikeout victim Wednesday night, will get a day off Thursday.

After giving up the two-run homer (on a hanging curveball) to Franco in the first inning, Pirates starter Gerrit Cole was tough. He did not allow a run the remainder of his six innings and struck out eight.

Cole got all the run support he needed in the fourth inning when rookie Ben Lively was tagged for four runs. Two of them were unearned after he made a throwing error with two outs. The next batter, Cole, then stroked a 1-1 fastball up the middle to score a pair of unearned runs and give Pittsburgh the lead.

"Lively was pretty good tonight until that fourth inning when the wheels kind of came off and he made some bad pitches in the zone," Mackanin said. "He rushed on that [throwing error] then he gave up the hit to the pitcher. I would have let him go back out there but he had too many pitches, 84 pitches in four innings, and I didn't want to send him back out there."

Lively said, "I left too many pitches over the plate in the [fourth] inning."

And the Pirates did something with them.

As for the Phillies ... 1 for 20 with runners in scoring position the last three nights says a lot.

Best of MLB: Giancarlo Stanton's 2 HRs power Marlins to win over Cardinals

By The Associated Press July 06, 2017 12:00 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, recording his 22nd career multihomer game, and Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour also hit home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Stanton went 3 for 4 and also walked while driving in four runs. He has five hits in his last two games after starting the Marlins' road trip in a 1-for-17 funk.

Dustin McGowan (5-0) gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, while David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough each pitched a scoreless inning. AJ Ramos earned his 15th save in 16 attempts.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez allowed four runs in four innings, the third time in his last five starts that he failed to complete five innings. Volquez has not lost against St. Louis since April 27, 2014.

Mike Leake (6-7) went 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season. Just three of the eight runs he allowed were earned (see full recap).

Blue Jays take advantage of Betances’ walks for win
NEW YORK -- Dellin Betances forced in the go-ahead run with four walks in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-6 Wednesday after wasting a five-run lead.

Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning off Michael Pineda, who also allowed Kevin Pillar's leadoff homer in the fourth. Russell Martin tied the score 6-6 with a seventh-inning homer against Chad Green, then walked to drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Danny Barnes (2-2) threw 1 2/3 innings and Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth to convert his 20th consecutive save chance and 21st overall this season. Brett Gardner singled with two outs, and Osuna struck out Aaron Judge.

Betances (3-4) walked his first three batters in the eighth, when he threw nine straight balls, threw a called third strike past Jose Bautista, then walked Martin on a 3-2 pitch (see full recap).

Reddick, Gonzalez push Astros past Braves
ATLANTA -- George Springer drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez each had three RBIs and the streaking Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 10-4 on Wednesday night.

Houston has won four straight and 12 of 15 to improve to 58-27 overall, best in the majors. One night after beating the Braves 16-4, the Astros got another big night from the top of their order.

The first three batters -- Springer, Jose Altuve and Reddick -- went 8 for 15 with six RBIs and hit a combined .581 in the two-game series with 15 RBIs in 31 at-bats.

Norichika Aoki doubled to begin the three-run seventh and chase Braves starter Jaime Garcia (2-7). Springer followed with a single, Altuve with a double and Gonzalez with a single to make it 7-4.

Houston led 4-0 in the three-run fifth on Springer's single and Reddick's two-run double. Reddick doubled twice as the Astros finished the game with six doubles and have 20 over the last three games (see full recap).

