Instant Replay: Braves 14, Phillies 1

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 07, 2017 10:35 PM

ATLANTA — The Phillies' four-game winning streak came to an emphatic end in a 14-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on Wednesday night.

The 13-run margin of defeat was the Phils' largest of the season. The previous mark was 10 and that came on Friday night in a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Jerad Eickhoff continued to struggle as he fell to 0-7 in 12 starts.

The Phillies are 21-36, worst in the majors.

Starting pitching report
Eickhoff gave up four hits and four runs over five innings. One of the runs was unearned.

The right-hander got through the first three innings on just one hit. He gave up a single and an RBI double with one out in the fourth as the Braves went up, 1-0. Eickhoff was tagged for a three-run homer by Dansby Swanson with no outs in the fifth. The home run was preceded by an error by Maikel Franco and a walk.

Eickhoff has a 5.15 ERA.

Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz (4-5) tossed seven shutout innings, scattering four hits and two walks. He struck out three. Over his last two starts, the right-hander has pitched 14 scoreless innings.

Bullpen update
Adam Morgan was charged with four runs in 1 1/3 inning of work. Luis Garcia gave up four runs in the eighth.

It got so bad that utility man Andres Blanco had to pitch. He got the final out in the eighth but not before giving up a two-run homer to Matt Adams.

Manager Pete Mackanin said Pat Neshek would have been the closer if the Phillies had needed one. (Obviously, they did not.) Neshek got the final two outs in Tuesday night's win after Hector Neris allowed a pair of one-out hits. Mackanin planned to meet with Neris on Wednesday.

"We've got to go to work on Neris," Mackanin said. "We're going to have him in here to discuss his lack of success recently and talk about his splitter. We've got to get him straightened out because he was unhittable last year. He's hanging too many splitters."

At the plate
The Phillies had just seven hits and only five in the first eight innings.
 
Odubel Herrera stroked his NL-leading 20th double in the first inning and his 21st in the ninth. He has 11 hits in the last five games and all of them are for extra bases.

Daniel Nava's RBI hit in the ninth ended the Braves' shutout bid.

The Braves had 12 hits.

Swanson had the big hit for Atlanta, a three-run homer against Eickhoff on a flat, 0-1 slider in the fifth. Swanson finished with three hits.

Nick Markakis had three doubles and five RBIs for the Braves.

In the field
Franco's error in the fifth hurt.

Health check
Good news on Zach Eflin, not so good news on Roman Quinn (see story).

Roster move
Reliever Joely Rodriguez was designated for assignment after the game. The left-hander had a 6.33 ERA in 27 innings.

Up next
The four-game series concludes on Thursday night. Ben Lively (1-0, 1.29) looks to build on a successful major-league debut when he pitches against Atlanta knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (3-4, 4.95).

Best of MLB: Clayton Kershaw outduels Stephen Strasburg in Dodgers' win

By The Associated Press June 07, 2017 11:17 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw outdueled Stephen Strasburg with seven sharp innings and Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking RBI double, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kershaw (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out nine in his first win since May 17. Pedro Baez got two outs before Kenley Jansen finished for his 10th save.

Strasburg (7-2) struck out eight in six innings in his first loss since April 29. The ace right-hander was 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA in his previous six starts (see full recap).

Donaldson hits game-winning HR in win over former team
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning against his former club, Justin Smoak also homered in the inning for his second long ball of the day, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a sweep by beating the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Wednesday.

Frankie Montas (1-1) plunked Kevin Pillar to start the inning and bring up Donaldson, who clobbered a 1-2 fastball and hit a high drive clearing the wall in left-center.

Liam Hendriks tossed two perfect innings over the eighth and ninth with three strikeouts for the A's, but Montas couldn't hold down Donaldson as the 2015 AL MVP hit his seventh homer of the year.

Ryan Tepera (4-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win, while Roberto Osuna finished for his 14th save (see full recap).

Sabathia stays hot in Yankees’ shutout over Red Sox
NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia won his fifth straight start to beat Rick Porcello in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, and Chris Carter drove in four runs with a three-run homer and an RBI single that led the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night.

Sabathia (7-2), who had last won five in a row in April 2012, allowed five hits in eight innings, his longest outing since April 2015. He walked none and struck out five -- four of them looking.

The left-hander has a 1.11 ERA during his streak, and all five wins followed losses by Masahiro Tanaka, who had supplanted Sabathia as New York's ace. Sabathia was removed after 95 pitches, denying him a chance for his first shutout since 2011.

Jonathan Holder finished with a perfect ninth. Boston's final 15 hitters went down in order (see full recap).

Phillies injury update: Zach Eflin's elbow checks out fine, Roman Quinn's does not

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 07, 2017 5:55 PM

ATLANTA — The news is good on pitcher Zach Eflin, iffy on outfielder Roman Quinn.

Both players had an MRI examination on their achy elbows in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Eflin received a clean bill of health.

"There are no concerns with the ligament," Phillies assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said. "There is just some mild inflammation. He'll begin throwing again next week."

The MRI on Quinn's left elbow revealed an injury to the ulna collateral ligament. More will be known on the severity of the injury when Quinn gets a second opinion from orthopedist James Andrews, who is an expert on injuries to the UCL. Andrews deals with many of those injuries on pitchers. A ruptured UCL requires Tommy John surgery.

Quinn, 24, injured his elbow diving into third base while playing in a game for Triple A Lehigh Valley last week. He was hitting .274 with a .344 on-base percentage in 45 games at Triple A. The Phillies are very high on Quinn, a speedy outfielder, but his injury history is a major concern. He has missed significant time in every season since 2013.

Eflin, 23, experienced some right elbow soreness while pitching for Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Louisville.

Eflin felt the soreness in the fourth inning. He was removed after that inning. He gave up eight hits and four runs in the game. That start was Eflin's first back at Triple A. His previous eight starts came in the majors and he went 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA. He struggled badly in his final three starts with the big club, giving up 22 runs in 15 innings.

