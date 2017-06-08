Instant Replay: Braves 3, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Phillies

ATLANTA — The Phillies were held to one run for the second night in a row in a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

The Phils won the first two games of the series and lost the next two.

The Phillies were out-hit, 11-4, in this one.

The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 21-37.

Atlanta is 26-32.

Starting pitching report
Ben Lively delivered his second quality start in as many big-league outings, but did not get much run support. The right-hander went seven innings and gave up three runs. Two of those runs came in the first inning when he walked the leadoff batter and gave up two doubles. Lively pitched to contact and gave up nine hits, but for the most part was able to make pitches and get out of jams.

The Phillies have had a starting pitcher go more than six innings just 13 times this season. Lively has done it in both of his starts.

Atlanta knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who entered with an ERA of 5.10, gave up just three hits and a run over seven walk-free innings. He struck out eight. Dickey is 4-4.

Bullpen report
Braves lefty Ian Krol got a big out when he retired Odubel Herrera on a soft liner to third for the final out in the top of the eighth. The Phillies had runners at the corners and were down by two runs at the time.

Jim Johnson recorded the save.

At the plate
The Phillies were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Herrera continued his torrid streak of extra-base hits with a double in the seventh. It was his 12th straight extra-base hit in six games. Herrera has 22 doubles, 10 in the last six games, to lead the majors. He had 21 doubles all of last season.

Maikel Franco was 1 for his previous 14 at-bats when he drove home Herrera with a two-out single in the seventh.

Brandon Phillips and Matt Kemp both had doubles to highlight the Braves' two-run first inning.

In the field
Centerfielder Herrera misplayed a ball into an RBI double, and the Braves' third run, in the sixth inning.

Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte, briefly a Phillie, was typically outstanding at his position.

Transaction
The Phillies added veteran reliever Casey Fien from Triple A after reliever Joely Rodriguez was designated for assignment.

Trade talk
Reliever Pat Neshek expects to be dealt at some point (see story).

Up next
The Phillies move on to St. Louis for a weekend series against the Cardinals. Here are the pitching matchups:

Friday night — RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-3, 4.50) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (2-3, 4.67)

Saturday afternoon — RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.18) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (4-5, 3.29)

Sunday afternoon — RHP Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.28) vs. RHP Adam Wainwright (6-4, 4.82).

ATLANTA — Looking to add innings to their rotation as they go through their own rebuild, the Atlanta Braves signed two fortysomething pitchers during the offseason.

The Phillies, also rebuilding, beat up one of them — Bartolo Colon — on Monday night, but could not follow suit against R.A. Dickey on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old knuckleballer pitched his best game of the season in leading his team to a 3-1 win over the Phillies (see Instant Replay).

And so a four-game series that started with so much promise for the Phillies — wins of 11-4 and 3-1 in the first two games — ended with back-to-back losses and a split.

Given the way things have gone for them this season, the Phils will take that as they head to St. Louis with baseball's worst record, 21-37.

The Phils will also take this:

Desperate for some quality starting pitching, they've gotten two nice outings from rookie Ben Lively in his first two big-league starts.

Lively followed up his seven-inning, one-run performance against San Francisco in his debut with seven more innings Thursday night.

This time, however, he took the loss, paying the price for a leadoff walk and two doubles in the first inning. Lively gave up two runs in that inning and three in all. The Phils did not have enough steam in their bats to overcome that. Dickey allowed just three hits and a run over seven walk-free innings. He struck out eight.

"It's always tough because it's different," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of facing Dickey. "You have a submariner-baller and half of it is deception. A knuckleballer, you never see it. It's tough, especially if he's got it working. (Braves catcher Tyler) Flowers missed at least half a dozen pitches, so you know it was dancing. You have to give him credit for having a good knuckleball tonight. We just couldn't get anything going."

The Phillies, who were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, got their only run in the seventh inning when Maikel Franco singled home Odubel Herrera with two outs.
 
The Phillies had just four hits. Herrera had the only extra-base hit — his nightly double.

Over the last six games, Herrera has 10 doubles. He also has two homers over that span, giving him 12 straight extra-base hits. Herrera had 21 doubles all of last season. This season, he leads the National League with 22. His 12 extra-base hits in June are the most in the majors.

Looks like he's out of that May slump. He hit just .183 in that month.

"Odubel," Mackanin said. "What a series he had. I think he had eight or nine extra-base hits. He has 12 straight extra-base hits, which is outstanding. That's just what the doctor ordered for him to get him jump-started."

Herrera is still human, however.

He badly misplayed a ball in center field and that cost the Phillies a run in a close game.

He also lined out softly to third with runners on the corners to end the top of the eighth inning. A hit there would have made things interesting.

Only 13 times this season have the Phillies gotten more than six innings from a starting pitcher. Lively has done it in both of his starts. Aaron Nola became the first Phillies' starter to go more than seven innings this season when he delivered eight strong on Tuesday night.

"It's good now if we can get six, seven, eight innings here and there," Mackanin said. "That makes our bullpen better. We've got (reliever Joaquin) Benoit coming back probably on Sunday to shore that up. Little by little we have to keep inching forward."

Lively blamed his first-inning problems — a walk and two doubles — on being "a little too pumped up."

Mackanin didn't think the right-hander had good pop on his fastball in the first inning.

"That was probably just me trying to feel out my pitches when the game started," Lively said. "Once they started clicking, I started rolling."

Lively pitches to contact. He allowed 12 baserunners in seven innings, but managed to limit damage.

"If I stay on that track and keep being that bulldog, hopefully I'll keep having games like this," he said.

The Phillies will take that anytime. And if they score some runs, they'll get some Ws on the nights when Lively pitches like that.

"He battles you," Mackanin said. "That's the thing I'm impressed with. That's two in a row now, seven innings. That's what we needed."

PITTSBURGH -- Edinson Volquez followed his no-hitter by pitching seven scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night.

Volquez (3-7) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two while winning his third straight start. He helped the Marlins win for the ninth time in 12 games and raised his career record to 4-0 against the Pirates, a team he pitched for in 2013.

Volquez has allowed only one run in 22 innings during his streak, including a no-hitter last Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the first of his 13-year career. He was winless in his first nine starts after being signed to a two-year, $22-million contract in the offseason to help fill the void left by the death of ace Jose Fernandez in a boating accident last September (see full recap).

Iannetta records career-high 7 RBIs in Diamondbacks’ win
PHOENIX -- Chris Iannetta drove in a career high seven runs with a home run and a pair of doubles, and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the San Diego Padres 15-3 Thursday to finish a three-game sweep.

Iannetta hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Clayton Richard (4-7) for a 4-3 lead in the fifth, a three-run double against Kevin Quackenbush in the sixth and a two-run double off Brandon Maurer in the eighth. Six of Iannetta's eight home runs this season have tied the score or put the Diamondbacks ahead.

Arizona scored 10 runs with two outs, won its ninth straight at Chase Field and improved the best home record in the major leagues to 24-8. The Diamondbacks outscored the Padres 32-9 in the sweep, which extended San Diego's losing streak to five.

Infielder Erick Aybar relieved after Maurer allowed four runs in the eighth, walked Daniel Descalso, then retired Brandon Drury on a flyout and got Jake Lamb to ground into a double play. Aybar made his big league mound debut April 18 when he retired Chris Herrmann on a groundout to end the top of the ninth in an 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Patrick Corbin (5-6) improved to 5-0 in six home starts, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks (see full recap).

Sanchez, Yankees pound Price in win over Red Sox
NEW YORK -- Gary Sanchez homered twice to drive in five runs and the New York Yankees pounded David Price again in a 9-1 victory Thursday, one night after the Boston Red Sox ace had an angry exchange with a reporter.

Michael Pineda (7-3) rebounded from a rough outing with seven brilliant innings, and New York took two of three from its rival in their first series at Yankee Stadium this season. On the strength of stingy starts by CC Sabathia and Pineda, the Yankees outscored Boston 17-1 in the final two games and increased their AL East lead to three games over the second-place Red Sox.

Making his third appearance this season since recovering from a strained left elbow, Price (1-1) was tagged for six runs, eight hits and four walks in five innings. He served up both of Sanchez's homers, a three-run shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth (see full recap).

