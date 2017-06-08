Instant Replay: Braves 3, Phillies 1

ATLANTA — The Phillies were held to one run for the second night in a row in a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
The Phils won the first two games of the series and lost the next two.
The Phillies were out-hit, 11-4, in this one.
The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 21-37.
Atlanta is 26-32.
Starting pitching report
Ben Lively delivered his second quality start in as many big-league outings, but did not get much run support. The right-hander went seven innings and gave up three runs. Two of those runs came in the first inning when he walked the leadoff batter and gave up two doubles. Lively pitched to contact and gave up nine hits, but for the most part was able to make pitches and get out of jams.
The Phillies have had a starting pitcher go more than six innings just 13 times this season. Lively has done it in both of his starts.
Atlanta knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who entered with an ERA of 5.10, gave up just three hits and a run over seven walk-free innings. He struck out eight. Dickey is 4-4.
Bullpen report
Braves lefty Ian Krol got a big out when he retired Odubel Herrera on a soft liner to third for the final out in the top of the eighth. The Phillies had runners at the corners and were down by two runs at the time.
Jim Johnson recorded the save.
At the plate
The Phillies were just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Herrera continued his torrid streak of extra-base hits with a double in the seventh. It was his 12th straight extra-base hit in six games. Herrera has 22 doubles, 10 in the last six games, to lead the majors. He had 21 doubles all of last season.
Maikel Franco was 1 for his previous 14 at-bats when he drove home Herrera with a two-out single in the seventh.
Brandon Phillips and Matt Kemp both had doubles to highlight the Braves' two-run first inning.
In the field
Centerfielder Herrera misplayed a ball into an RBI double, and the Braves' third run, in the sixth inning.
Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte, briefly a Phillie, was typically outstanding at his position.
Transaction
The Phillies added veteran reliever Casey Fien from Triple A after reliever Joely Rodriguez was designated for assignment.
Trade talk
Reliever Pat Neshek expects to be dealt at some point (see story).
Up next
The Phillies move on to St. Louis for a weekend series against the Cardinals. Here are the pitching matchups:
Friday night — RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-3, 4.50) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (2-3, 4.67)
Saturday afternoon — RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.18) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (4-5, 3.29)
Sunday afternoon — RHP Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.28) vs. RHP Adam Wainwright (6-4, 4.82).