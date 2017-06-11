Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Cardinals 6, Phillies 5

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 11, 2017 5:25 PM

ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' latest losing streak grew to five games in a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

The Cardinals swept the three-game series by a combined score of 16-7, righting themselves after a seven-game losing streak.

The Phillies, 21-40, have been swept six times this season.

The Phillies are 9-26 on the road. They have lost 35 of their last 45 road games, dating to last September and have been outscored, 254-164, in those games.

Starting pitching report
Aaron Nola (3-4) had a pretty good start cooking, not to mention a 2-0 lead, when he surrendered a three-run homer to Dexter Fowler on a 3-1 fastball down the middle with two outs in the fifth. The homer was preceded by a leadoff double and a one-out walk.

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright (7-4) allowed six hits and two runs over five innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit was tagged for three hits and two runs in the sixth inning as the Cardinals built a 5-2 lead.

St. Louis reliever Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side to protect a two-run lead in the eighth. Seung Hwan Oh survived allowing four singles and two runs in the ninth before getting the final out.

At the plate
The Phillies led 2-0 after two innings. Odubel Herrera, Daniel Nava and Tommy Joseph bunched singles in the first inning for a run and Herrera doubled home a run in the second.

Nava, who started in left field, clouted a solo homer in the seventh.

Herrera drove in a run in the ninth with his third hit of the day. Howie Kendrick also drove in a run in the ninth, making it a one-run game.

The Phillies have scored just nine runs in their five-game losing streak. They have one home run over that span, Nava's on Sunday.

Fowler's home run was the big blow in the game. Tommy Pham and Eric Freyer had RBI singles against Benoit in the sixth. Kolten Wong gave the Cardinals some breathing room with an RBI double against Hector Neris in the eighth.

Health check
Cesar Hernandez went on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Howie Kendrick will be the first to fill in at second base. Benoit was activated off the disabled list (see story)

Up next
The Phillies play their next four games against the Boston Red Sox in a home-and-home interleague series. The games Monday and Tuesday night are in Boston. Wednesday and Thursday night's games are in Philadelphia. Here are the pitching matchups:

Monday night — RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-7, 5.15) vs. RHP Rick Porcello (3-8, 4.46)

Tuesday night — RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 2.57) vs. LHP David Price (1-1, 5.29)

Wednesday night — RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.50) vs. LHP Brian Johnson (2-0, 3.44)

Thursday night — RHP Nick Pivetta (1-3, 5.52) vs. LHP Chris Sale (7-2, 2.89)

With Cesar Hernandez hurt, Howie Kendrick is the Phillies' new second baseman

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 11, 2017 2:03 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Two hours before game time Sunday, Larry Bowa grabbed his fungo bat and headed out to the field at Busch Stadium.

Howie Kendrick grabbed his infielder's glove and followed.

For the next 20 minutes, Kendrick fielded ground balls from Bowa's bat.

He did so at the second base position.

As expected, the Phillies placed Cesar Hernandez on the disabled list Sunday morning with a strained left side oblique muscle. Hernandez is headed back to Philadelphia for an MRI exam that will determine the severity of the injury. Oblique/abdominal injuries generally take at least three weeks — and often more — to heal. Kendrick missed six weeks earlier this season with an abdominal strain.

It would not be surprising if Hernandez is sidelined until the All-Star break, which is just a month away.

Kendrick will be the first called upon to fill Hernandez's position.

"He's in there today," manager Pete Mackanin said Sunday. "We'll see how he looks."

Kendrick played mostly second base early in his career with the Los Angeles Angels. Entering Sunday, he'd played second base in 1,112 of his 1,360 career games, so the position is nothing new to him.

Until Sunday, and with the exception of his six weeks on the DL, Kendrick had been the Phillies' primary leftfielder. With Kendrick moving to the infield, for the time being, Daniel Nava will move into the regular outfield rotation.

There no doubt will be an outcry for the Phillies to promote hard-hitting second baseman Scott Kingery from Double A. That moves does not appear to be in the cards at the moment. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak is on record as saying he will not sacrifice a player's development time to rush him to the majors.

Manager Pete Mackanin was asked about the possibility of bringing up Kingery.

"I don't know," he said. "I haven't spoken to Matt."

Kingery, 23, is lighting up the Eastern League with a .300 batting average, 17 homers, 33 RBIs and a .990 OPS. He was a standout in spring training, leading Mackanin at the time to say, "It looks like he's on a fast-track to the big leagues."

Kingery is not on the 40-man roster and does not have to be protected until after the 2018 season. It’s difficult to envision this front office putting him on the 40-man roster until it is convinced he can come to the majors and stay.

Hernandez hurt himself making an off-balance throw in Friday night's game.

The Phillies filled Hernandez's roster spot by activating reliever Joaquin Benoit from the disabled list. The Phils are likely to stick with an eight-man bullpen at least through Tuesday when they conclude a two-game interleague set against the Red Sox in Boston.

Today's Lineup: Howie Kendrick takes over at second for ailing Cesar Hernandez

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 11, 2017 12:18 PM

With Cesar Hernandez on the DL for at least the next 10 days and likely longer (see story), Howie Kendrick's tenure as the Phillies' second baseman officially starts Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

Kendrick will start at second for the first time this season at bat third against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in Sunday's season finale (see game notes). Andres Blanco started at second in Saturday's loss while Kendrick manned left field.

Kendrick has the ability to play multiple positions and has only left for the Phillies, but he's a natural second baseman and came up as one in the Angels organization.

But the Phillies will miss their leadoff man's .277 average at the top of an already struggling lineup.

Odubel Herrera, who's bumped his average up to .249 over the last week or so, will move into the leadoff spot for the second consecutive day. Daniel Nava, who's hitting .302 in limited action as a reserve, will get the start in Kendrick's usual left field spot and bat second.

One other lineup note for the Phils: Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate and catch Aaron Nola.

Sunday afternoon's full lineups:

Phillies
1. Odubel Herrera CF
2. Daniel Nava LF
3. Howie Kendrick 2B
4. Tommy Joseph 1B
5. Michael Saunders RF
6. Maikel Franco 3B
7. Andrew Knapp C
8. Freddy Galvis 2B
9. Aaron Nola SP

Cardinals
1. Matt Carpenter 1B
2. Dexter Fowler CF
3. Stephen Piscotty RF
4. Jedd Gyorko 3B
5. Aldemys Diaz SS
6. Tommy Pham LF
7. Kolten Wong 2B
8. Eric Fryer C
9. Adam Wainwright SP

