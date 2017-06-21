Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Cardinals 7, Phillies 6 (10 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 21, 2017 10:37 PM

BOX SCORE

The Phillies blew a five-run lead and lost, 7-6, to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Phillies gave up the go-ahead run in bizarre fashion in the 10th inning.

Reliever Edubray Ramos gave up a leadoff double to Jose Martinez then committed a balk to move the runner to third. After striking out Matt Carpenter, Ramos walked Dexter Fowler intentionally to put runners on the corners. Ramos then made an errant pickoff throw way over first baseman Tommy Joseph's head, allowing Martinez to trot home with the go-ahead run.

Ramos' nightmarish inning capped a brutal performance for the bullpen. Relievers Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris each allowed a solo homer in the eighth and ninth, respectively, as the Cardinals tied the game at 5-5.

The Phillies had the potential winning run thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the ninth when Odubel Herrera ran through third-base coach Juan Samuel's stop sign on a two-out double by Freddy Galvis.

Rookie Nick Pivetta had his second straight strong start, but came away with a no-decision.

St. Louis played poor defense and the Phils capitalized with three unearned runs.

The Phillies are a majors-worst 22-48. They have lost 13 of their last 14.

Starting pitching report
Pivetta pitched six innings of three-run ball. All of the runs he gave up came on a pair of homers. The right-hander continued to harness his power stuff. He walked just one and struck out 10. Pivetta, who pitched seven shutout innings against Boston in his last outing, has 19 strikeouts in his last two starts. He has walked just three in his last two starts and that's been a big reason for his improvement. He issued 16 walks in his first six starts.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha allowed nine hits and five runs in four innings. Three of the runs were unearned.

Bullpen report
Luis Garcia held the Cardinals off in the seventh. Benoit allowed a homer in the eighth as the Cards cut the lead to one. Neris allowed a game-tying homer in the ninth to blow the save.

Ramos looks like a pitcher who needs to go to the minors to clear his head. In his last three outings, he has faced eight batters and allowed three hits, three walks and seven runs. He has also committed a costly balk and a costly error.

Brett Cecil got the win.

At the plate
Howie Kendrick had three hits and a walk. It was his second straight three-hit game. He has 10 hits in his last four games.

Herrera doubled home two runs in the first inning.

After falling behind by two runs in the top of the 10th, the Phillies rallied for a run on hits by Andrew Knapp and Cameron Perkins to make it a one-run game. Closer Seung-Hwan Oh then got Kendrick to hit into a fielder's choice and struck out Aaron Altherr to end it. 

The Cardinals hit four homers, two by Tommy Pham and one each by Jedd Gyorko and Martinez.

In the field
Rightfielder Altherr made a terrific leaping catch in foul territory to end the top of the third inning.

The Cardinals made three errors.

Ready to go
Outfielder Adam Haseley, the Phillies' top pick in last week's draft, signed his contract and is ready to begin his pro career. What kind of player are the Phillies getting (see story)?

Up next
The series concludes on Thursday afternoon. Aaron Nola (3-5, 4.76) pitches against St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez (6-5, 2.86). Martinez pitched a four-hit, one-walk, 11-strikeout shutout against the Phillies two weeks ago in St. Louis.

Phillies scout says Adam Haseley will be 'a good Phillie for a long time'

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 21, 2017 8:19 PM

Long before the regional supervisors and the national cross-checkers and the special assistants and the scouting director and the general manager put their eyeballs on Adam Haseley, there was Paul Murphy.

Murphy, a Delaware resident and former third baseman in the Baltimore Orioles' system, is a Phillies area scout responsible for covering much of the Mid-Atlantic region, including Virginia.

Murphy first started keeping a book on Haseley, an outfielder/pitcher from the University of Virginia, three years ago. Last week, the Phillies selected Haseley with the eighth overall pick in the draft.

Haseley, 21, officially became a Phillie on Wednesday when he signed his first professional contract (see story). He received a $5.1 million signing bonus and will begin his pro career at Williamsport in the New York-Penn League after a brief orientation at the Phillies' complex in Clearwater.

So, what type of player are the Phillies getting in Haseley?

No one knows him better than Murphy.

"Over three years, I'd seen him 35 to 40 times between Virginia and summer ball and, really, his trajectory was upward from his freshman year," Murphy said. "You're getting a great makeup kid from a good college baseball program. It's very exciting. I think he's going to be a good Phillie for a long time."

The left-handed hitting Haseley, 6-1, 195 pounds, is a contact machine with growing power and the ability to control the strike zone, an important quality that is being stressed by second-year Phillies general manager Matt Klentak. He walked 44 times and struck out just 21 while hitting .390 with a .491 on-base percentage for the Cavaliers in 2017. He hit 14 homers — up from six as a sophomore — and added 16 doubles in 58 games. He also went 7-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 11 starts on the mound, but will only play outfield as a professional.

"The fact that he pitches and last offseason was the first time he trained as a hitter really leads you to believe that his best days are ahead of him if he just concentrates on hitting," Murphy said. "He made a big jump this season with his power numbers. He's got some projection left to his body, a chance to get bigger and stronger."

Haseley enjoyed pitching, but he's eager to focus on being a position player.

"Just from a health perspective, it will be a lot easier to recover, especially days after pitching," he said after stroking a bunch of line drives around Citizens Bank Park during batting practice Wednesday afternoon. "I'm usually pretty sore the day after. From a strength perspective, I'll be able to do different lifts that will help my overall strength."

Murphy first started thinking of Haseley as a potential first-rounder last summer.

"I saw him at Orleans in the Cape Cod League last year," Murphy said. "I've been doing the Cape league for 12 or 13 years and I saw him hit a baseball where people don't hit it in a game. He hit it about 440 feet just right of center field and it was an eye-opener. When people do something on a baseball field that you haven't seen, as a scout you certainly wake up and pay attention. That was probably the night I started considering him more seriously."

Murphy used Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis as a loose comparison for Haseley.

"That kind of guy," Murphy said. "But I wouldn't limit him because I don't know that he's going to be the same player you see today. For a college junior he has a chance to get a lot bigger and stronger and a chance to keep improving.

"Sometimes you take a college player and that's what he is; you're not going to get anything better. But with [giving up] pitching and the body, he has a chance to keep maturing and become a better player than he is today and he's already a pretty good player for me."

Scouting director Johnny Almaraz summed up Haseley.

"Adam is a very dynamic player," Almaraz said. "He's a very exciting outfielder. He can play all three outfield positions. I believe offensively he's going to hit anywhere from 20 to 25 home runs and be somebody who's going to hit in the middle of the order."

Tonight's lineup: Cameron Perkins to bat leadoff in first MLB start

By Mitchell Gladstone | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 21, 2017 3:25 PM

After nearly 600 minor-league appearances, Cameron Perkins made his major league debut Tuesday night with a 10th-inning at-bat as a pinch hitter. Tonight, he'll make his first start in the big leagues — manager Pete Mackanin has the former sixth-round pick batting leadoff and playing left field.

The 26-year-old Perkins, a Purdue product who was a sixth-round pick by the Phillies in 2012,  got the call he'd been waiting for Tuesday after the Phils DFA'ed struggling Michael Saunders, who was batting just .205 with six homers and 20 RBI after signing a one-year, $9 million deal in the offseason.

Perkins, who has the ability to play multiple positions, will slide into Saunders spot in the outfield rotation starting tonight.

This season with Lehigh Valley, Perkins hit .298 with six homers and 21 RBI.

There aren't too many other changes, though. Odubel Herrera slides back down to the six spot in the order and Andrew Knapp will be back behind the plate, hitting eighth in front of starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.

St. Louis sends Michael Wacha to the hill. He's struggled mightily as of late — except against the Phils, that is (see tonight's game notes).

Here is the Phillies' full lineup tonight:

1. Cameron Perkins, LF
2. Howie Kendrick, 2B
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Odubel Herrera, CF
7. Freddy Galvis, SS
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Nick Pivetta, SP

