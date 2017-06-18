Instant Replay: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4

BOX SCORE

The Phillies almost sent their Father's Day crowd home happy. Almost.

Hector Neris blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning, and Jeanmar Gomez allowed a solo homer to Rey Fuentes in the 10th as the Phillies lost, 5-4, to the Diamondbacks.

It was Fuentes' first career home run.

The Phils were swept this weekend for the eighth time in 2017 and the fourth time in their last seven series.

They had taken a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning on Ty Kelly's pinch-hit RBI double but couldn't hold on as they dropped yet another one-run game.

The Phillies have played four more one-run games than any team in the majors and are 10-17 in them.

They're 22-46. No National League team since the 2013 Marlins has had a worse start through 68 games.

Starting pitching report

Four starts, four quality starts for Ben Lively, who allowed three runs in six innings.

It looked like Lively was in store for a short afternoon when Paul Goldschmidt and Brandon Drury took him deep in the first inning, but he held the D-backs to 4 for 20 thereafter.

Lively struck out six after whiffing just five total in his first three starts. Those swings-and-misses Sunday were the difference in his staying in the game and getting out of jams.

He was also aided by great plays from Freddy Galvis (running, over the shoulder grab in shallow left field) and Maikel Franco (barehanded pickup and rocket to first).

Lively is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA.

The Phillies made D-backs left-hander Robbie Ray work hard all afternoon, placing at least one man on base in every inning. Ray, who entered 7-3 with a 2.62 ERA, allowed four runs and 12 baserunners in 5⅓ innings with seven strikeouts.

Ray had allowed just one run in 37 innings in his prior five starts.

Bullpen report

Neris blew his second save in eight attempts. He walked light-hitting Nick Ahmed to start the ninth then allowed back-to-back singles before retiring three in a row.

The ever-reliable Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless seventh inning but needed 28 pitches because the D-backs fouled off 10 in the inning.

Neshek has allowed two runs in 27 innings this season for a 0.67 ERA. No pitcher in the majors within even 4⅓ innings of Neshek has done that. Dellin Betances is closest with two runs in 21⅔ innings.

At the plate

The Phils had a chance to walk it off in the ninth but Tommy Joseph struck out with runners on first and second, then Maikel Franco popped out after a 10-pitch battle with hard-throwing Archie Bradley.

The Phillies scored in each of the first three innings to answer the Diamondbacks' three-spot in the first.

Aaron Altherr hit a no-doubt home run in the first off Ray, his seventh this season against a left-handed pitcher. That ties Nolan Arenado, Joey Votto and George Springer for the MLB lead.

Franco added an opposite-field, line-drive homer in the second. It broke his stretch of 57 plate appearances without a home run.

Kelly has just four RBIs on the season but his run-scoring double was his third go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning or later.

For Arizona, Paul Goldschmidt hit his 16th home run of the season, a towering shot into the left-field seats off Lively. Chris Owings hit his eighth homer of the year two batters later.

On the bases

Juan Samuel aggressively sent Galvis on Kelly's go-ahead double in the sixth and Galvis was narrowly thrown out at home. Galvis was originally called safe when it appeared he eluded catcher Chris Herrmann's tag but he was ruled out after an Arizona challenge.

The Phillies counter-challenged that Herrmann violated the collision rule by not giving Galvis a lane to slide but had no such luck on a reversal.

Fatherly love

Vince Velasquez's dad, Leonard, threw out the first pitch, a strike to his son on the inside corner. In a scene that was serious for Leonard Velasquez but funny to everyone else, he spent a good five minutes warming up with his son before taking the mound.

Up next

The Phillies are off Monday before beginning a three-game series at home against the Cardinals, who swept them last week in St. Louis.

The Phils are finished with the Cards after this series.

Tuesday night at 7:05: Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.91) vs. Mike Leake (5-6, 3.14)

Wednesday night at 7:05: Nick Pivetta (1-3, 4.46) vs. Michael Wacha (3-3, 4.78)

Thursday afternoon at 1:05: Aaron Nola (3-5, 4.76) vs. Carlos Martinez (6-5, 2.86)