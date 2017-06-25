Instant Replay: Diamondbacks 9, Phillies 2

PHOENIX -- The Phillies' modest two-game winning streak ended in a 9-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Starting pitcher Ben Lively accounted for the Phillies' offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Lively's homer, the first of his career, gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead. Arizona scored eight runs in the next four innings to take control.
Arizona is 27-10 at home. The Phillies are 10-29 on the road and 24-49 overall.
Starting pitching report
Lively's string of four straight quality starts to open his big-league career came to an end as he was tagged for seven hits and five runs (one was unearned) over 5 1/3 innings. Lively did not walk a batter nor did he have a strikeout.
Arizona lefty Robbie Ray pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball for his eighth win. Ray is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last seven starts. He struck out five.
Ray issued a two-out walk to Cameron Rupp in the fourth and Lively made him pay with a two-run homer.
At the plate
Lively's homer came on a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball. It was the Phillies' only extra-base hit.
Arizona had 12 hits, including a homer by Jake Lamb. Catcher Chris Herrmann drove in three runs. Daniel Descalso had three hits.
Bullpen report
Phillies relievers Hoby Milner, Edubray Ramos and Adam Morgan were lit up for four runs.
Arizona's Archie Bradley got two big outs with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh when the game was still close.
In the field
Centerfielder Odubel Herrera was charged with an error when he dropped a ball at the warning track in the second. It led to a run.
Arizona centerfielder Rey Fuentes made a terrific catch at the wall on a drive by Cameron Perkins to end the game.
Health check
Howie Kendrick did not start for the third straight day because of tightness in his left hamstring. It is not considered serious.
"We're just being cautious," manager Pete Mackanin said.
Jerad Eickhoff will test himself in a bullpen session Sunday. He is on the disabled list with an upper back strain. The bullpen session will determine whether Eickhoff will be able to come off the disabled list and pitch Wednesday in Seattle.
Up next
The series continues Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.61) pitches against Arizona right-hander Randall Delgado (1-1, 3.48).