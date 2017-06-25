Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Diamondbacks 9, Phillies 2

Instant Replay: Diamondbacks 9, Phillies 2

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 25, 2017 1:17 AM

BOX SCORE

PHOENIX -- The Phillies' modest two-game winning streak ended in a 9-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
 
Starting pitcher Ben Lively accounted for the Phillies' offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
 
Lively's homer, the first of his career, gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead. Arizona scored eight runs in the next four innings to take control.
 
Arizona is 27-10 at home. The Phillies are 10-29 on the road and 24-49 overall.
 
Starting pitching report
Lively's string of four straight quality starts to open his big-league career came to an end as he was tagged for seven hits and five runs (one was unearned) over 5 1/3 innings. Lively did not walk a batter nor did he have a strikeout.
 
Arizona lefty Robbie Ray pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball for his eighth win. Ray is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last seven starts. He struck out five.
 
Ray issued a two-out walk to Cameron Rupp in the fourth and Lively made him pay with a two-run homer.

At the plate
Lively's homer came on a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball. It was the Phillies' only extra-base hit.
 
Arizona had 12 hits, including a homer by Jake Lamb. Catcher Chris Herrmann drove in three runs. Daniel Descalso had three hits.
 
Bullpen report
Phillies relievers Hoby Milner, Edubray Ramos and Adam Morgan were lit up for four runs.
 
Arizona's Archie Bradley got two big outs with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh when the game was still close.
 
In the field
Centerfielder Odubel Herrera was charged with an error when he dropped a ball at the warning track in the second. It led to a run.
 
Arizona centerfielder Rey Fuentes made a terrific catch at the wall on a drive by Cameron Perkins to end the game.

Health check
Howie Kendrick did not start for the third straight day because of tightness in his left hamstring. It is not considered serious.
 
"We're just being cautious," manager Pete Mackanin said.
 
Jerad Eickhoff will test himself in a bullpen session Sunday. He is on the disabled list with an upper back strain. The bullpen session will determine whether Eickhoff will be able to come off the disabled list and pitch Wednesday in Seattle.
 
Up next
The series continues Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.61) pitches against Arizona right-hander Randall Delgado (1-1, 3.48).

Ben Lively hits 1st rough patch as Phillies downed in desert by D-backs

Ben Lively hits 1st rough patch as Phillies downed in desert by D-backs

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 25, 2017 2:40 AM

BOX SCORE

PHOENIX -- Entering Saturday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies had won two straight games on the strength of a pair of good starts by Aaron Nola and Mark Leiter Jr.
 
Those two outings affirmed the age-old reality that even a bad team has a shot to win if it gets good pitching.
 
Ben Lively couldn't keep the streak of good starts going. He was tagged for seven hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 9-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (see Instant Replay).
 
The bullpen work was also spotty. Hoby Milner, Edubray Ramos and Adam Morgan allowed a combined eight baserunners and four runs over 2 2/3 innings.
 
"You pitch better," manager Pete Mackanin said when asked if there could have been a way to hold down the Diamondbacks' powerful offense. "That's basically it. Our guy pitched great yesterday. We had some good pitching in that game. Today, not so much."
 
The Diamondbacks improved to 27-10 at home while the Phillies fell to 10-29 on the road and 24-49 overall.
 
Arizona lefty Robbie Ray and three relievers held the Phillies to two runs on the night. Both of them came on one swing by Lively. Yes, the pitcher provided all of the Phillies' offense. Lively clubbed his first career homer, a two-run shot, on a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball from Ray with two outs in the fourth inning.
 
"My first at-bat, he threw fastballs right by me and I was like, 'Dang, that's pretty firm,' " Lively said. "The next at-bat they gave me the go-ahead on the first pitch and it was right there."
 
Lively lined the pitch over the wall in right-center to give the Phils a 2-1 lead.
 
As it turned out, the homer may have hurt Lively as much as it helped him.
 
"I was pretty pumped up about that and I kind of stayed a little too pumped up," he said.
 
He lost the lead in the fourth, giving up a run after allowing two straight hits to open the inning. He allowed two more hits and a run in the fifth then was tagged for two more in the sixth, one on a leadoff homer by Jake Lamb.
 
"I just kind of let it get away from me," Lively said. "I was squeezed down in the zone. That kind of got me a little more, I wouldn't say frustrated, but I just got going, going, going and kind of let the speed of the game get to me. I usually don't let that happen. I made some bad pitches.
 
"I can't pitch like that. I was making terrible pitches. I was grabbing the ball and going. I wasn’t even thinking. You can't do that up here."
 
Lively had begun his major-league career with four straight quality starts before this outing.
 
"Arizona has a good hitting team," Mackanin said. "He made a few mistakes. He'd been doing well for us. But today wasn't his best outing."
 
Ray pitched 6 1/3 innings for his eighth win. He is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last seven starts.
 
The game featured some good and bad Phillies' defense. Third baseman Maikel Franco made two fielding gems, but centerfielder Odubel Herrera was charged with an error when he dropped a ball at the warning track in the second. It led to an unearned run behind Lively.
 
"The only thing I can think about talking about was Lively's two-run homer run and two great plays by Franco," Mackanin said.
 
Mackanin was right. There wasn't much worth talking about after this one. That has been the case too many times in this long, losing season. Maybe Sunday will offer something more.

Best of MLB: Turner, Taylor key Nationals' 18-3 blowout vs. Reds

Best of MLB: Turner, Taylor key Nationals' 18-3 blowout vs. Reds

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:25 PM

WASHINGTON -- Michael Taylor homered twice among his four hits, Trea Turner finished 5 of 5 with a walk and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 18-3 on Saturday.

Daniel Murphy had four RBIs for the Nationals. His three-run double highlighted the six-run second inning and Taylor's two-run homer capped a four-run fourth inning. Taylor added a solo shot in the sixth.

Turner, Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Wieters each drove in two runs. All of Turner's career-high five hits were singles including run-scoring hits in the second and eighth.

Washington led 13-0 as Joe Ross (4-3) blanked the Reds until Patrick Kivlehan's pinch-hit home run in the sixth.

In his first appearance since Aug. 28, Homer Bailey (0-1) allowed eight runs and six hits with three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The Reds, who have lost 13 of 14, also gave up 17 runs on May 29 at Toronto (see full recap).

O's avoid dubious mark, Bundy goes 7 innings to top Rays 8-3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Saturday.

The Orioles had given up at least five runs in 20 straight games, matching the major league mark set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. Relievers Donnie Hart and Mychal Givens combined to keep the Rays scoreless over the final two innings.

Jose Alvarado (0-3) walked the only batter he faced, Seth Smith, leading off the seventh. He was replaced by Jumbo Diaz, who gave up a two-run double to Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini's two-run homer that put Baltimore ahead 7-3.

Baltimore also got a second-inning, two-run homer from Welington Castillo and Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the third.

Corey Dickerson and Evan Longoria homered on consecutive pitches in the third for the Rays (see full recap).

Jacob deGrom shines as Mets top Giants 5-2
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jacob deGrom pitched eight strong innings and Wilmer Flores hit a home run and drove in two runs as the New York Mets defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Saturday.

DeGrom (7-3) struck out seven and allowed one run while scattering four hits to lead the Mets to their second win in a row after they had lost four straight and seven of eight entering the series.

The Giants, who are on pace to lose more than 100 games for the first time since arriving on the West Coast, continued their freefall. They've lost 11 of their last 12 games, 13 of 15 and 20 of their last 25.

Curtis Granderson tripled off Sam Dyson (0-1) to lead off the eighth inning and scored on Jay Bruce's RBI single. Flores doubled in Asdrubal Cabrera later in the inning to extend the lead to 3-1. The Mets made it a four-run lead in the ninth when Michael Conforto drove in Jose Reyes and later scored on a wild pitch.

Brandon Belt homered in the seventh for the Giants (see full recap).

Ramirez sharp in Angels' win over Red Sox; Farrell ejected
BOSTON -- JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday night.

The Angels look for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

Ramirez (7-5) allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts after lasting just three innings and giving up five runs in his previous start.

Blake Parker struck out pinch-hitter Chris Young with the bases loaded for the final out for his first save of the season after Boston scored twice in the ninth.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected by third-base umpire and crew chief Bill Miller after Fernando Abad was called for a balk, scoring a run that made it 5-1 in the seventh (see full recap).

Load more