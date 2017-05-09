Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Mariners 10, Phillies 9

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 09, 2017 10:59 PM

The Phillies blew a pair of four-run leads in a 10-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The Mariners broke a 9-9 tie in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI double by Taylor Motter against Hector Neris. Motter's hit scored Jean Segura from second. Segura had stroked a one-out single against Neris and took second on a groundball to first by Ben Gamel.

Gamel had a huge game with four hits, including a three-run homer and game-tying double. He also gunned down the potential go-ahead run at the plate to end the bottom of the eighth.

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco made a costly error in the sixth inning that led to two unearned runs.

The loss was the Phillies' ninth in the last 11 games as they fell to 13-18.

Starting pitching report
Jerad Eickhoff was knocked out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings, the shortest start of his career. He gave up eight hits and five runs, walked three and struck out two. He surrendered two home runs. Eickhoff was presented with a 4-0 lead in the first inning but could not hold it.

Over his last three starts, Eickhoff has been tagged for 14 earned runs in 15 innings. He has allowed 22 hits.

Seattle lefty Ariel Miranda gave up six hits, including two homers, and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Bullpen report
The Phils' bullpen gave up five runs; two were unearned after an error by Franco.

At the plate
Odubel Herrera doubled home a run in the first inning for the Phillies and Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph added home runs as the Phils went up 4-0.

The Phils scored five runs in the fourth inning to go up 9-5. Aaron Altherr keyed the rally with a second three-run homer in as many games.

Franco went 0 for 5 and is hitless in his last 14 at-bats.

The Mariners had 16 hits, including a two-run homer by Robinson Cano and a three-run shot by Gamel. Gamel drove in the tying run with a double in the seventh.

In the field
Gamel, the Mariners' rightfielder, gunned down Daniel Nava at the plate to end the bottom of the eighth and keep the game tied at 9-9.

The Phillies made two errors. Franco made a big one in the sixth and it led to two unearned runs as the Mariners cut the Phils' lead to a run.

News and notes
The Phillies acquired right-handed reliever Casey Fien in a cash deal with Seattle and sent him to Triple A.

Reliever Jeanmar Gomez went on the disabled list with an impingement in his right elbow. Utility man Ty Kelly was called up from Triple A, as the Phils went back to a seven-man bullpen.

Aaron Nola, recovering from a lower back strain, will make a rehab start for Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night (see story).

Up next
The two-game interleague series concludes Wednesday afternoon with a pair of right-handers, Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.42) and Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.46), on the mound.

Tommy Joseph's discipline yielding better results after ugly April

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 10, 2017 1:25 AM

Tommy Joseph has quietly started to turn it on in May. Entering Tuesday's game, the first baseman was hitting .333 with a .417 on-base percentage this month.

In April, he batted .179 with an OBP of .222.

Joseph on Tuesday night continued to see the ball well, going 1 for 2 with a solo homer in the first inning — back-to-back with Michael Saunders — and reaching base three more times via walk.

"At some point guys make adjustments," Pete Mackanin said after a 10-9 loss to the Mariners (see Instant Replay). "And he's been making adjustments and he looks much better at the plate right now. He hit the home run, it was a nice-looking line drive. He's being more selective and not swinging at pitches out of the zone and looking for pitches he can handle."

Joseph seems to have made the necessary adjustments, which stem from hitting coach Matt Stairs, who before the season had stressed the importance of plate discipline.

"I've been working with Stairs quite a bit," Joseph said. "We've been talking about making little adjustments and trying to stay within myself … trying to simplify things a little bit."

After the lackluster April, it was only natural to wonder if the Phillies would consider bringing up 1B prospect Rhys Hoskins, who has been tearing up Triple A pitching. Hoskins is hitting .330 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 31 games for Lehigh Valley.

But job security is the last thing on Joseph's mind.

"No, no I mean Rhys is a good player," Joseph said. "I know that. Everybody in this organization knows that, but that's not up to me to worry about — job security or anything like that."

Joseph still has only three homers in his first 27 games of 2017. As a rookie last season, he put up seven over his first 27 games and finished the year with 21.

A good sign for Joseph this month has been working more counts. That should lead to more drivable pitches, as shown in his first at-bat on Tuesday.

Phillies' offensive outburst goes for naught in 'tough' loss to Mariners

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 1:23 AM

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin had to be feeling pretty good in the first inning Tuesday night as he watched his team jump out to a four-run lead against the Seattle Mariners on the strength of an RBI double by Odubel Herrera and back-to-back homers by Michael Saunders (two-run shot) and Tommy Joseph.
 
Not only was it nice to know that the bats were alive, but Mackanin also had Jerad Eickhoff on the mound, his best starter last season, and if anyone could lock down that lead Mackanin sure liked Eick.
 
But Eickhoff could not protect the four-run lead and later in the game the Phillies squandered a second four-run lead. It all added up to a 10-9 loss to the Mariners on the night Carlos Ruiz returned to Philadelphia.
 
"That was a tough one to lose, a slugfest like that," Mackanin said. "We had two four-run leads and they just kept picking at us.
 
"It's the kind of game you'd like to win when you score nine runs. We just fell short."
 
The Mariners broke a 9-all tie on Taylor Motter's RBI double with two outs in the top of the ninth against Hector Neris. Jean Segura had reached base on a one-out single and moved to second on a groundball to first by Ben Gamel.
 
Gamel had four hits, including a three-run homer and game-tying double. He raised his batting average from .310 to .362 and his OPS from .884 to 1.051.
 
Gamel also shined defensively. He threw out Daniel Nava, the potential go-ahead run, at the plate to end the bottom of the eighth. Nava had tried to score on Maikel Franco's fly ball to right field.
 
Franco had a tough night. Not only did he go 0 for 5 with three strikeouts — he is 0 for his last 14 — he also committed a costly two-out fielding error in the sixth that ultimately led to two unearned runs as the Mariners staged their second comeback of the night.
 
Ruiz did not start the game for Seattle. He appeared as a pinch-hitter and flew out. He will start Wednesday's game. Franco most likely will not.
 
"I think he's a little down right now," Mackanin said. "I'll probably give him a day off to regroup. He looks a little confused at this point in time. We've got to get him back."
 
Franco was a little down after the game. He didn't hit and he didn't field. But he stood up and took the questions.
 
"I made an error with two outs," he said. "It was a bad game for me.
 
"I just have to try to forget this day and be ready for tomorrow."
 
Eickhoff also stood up after the game. He put the loss on himself after blowing that early four-run lead.
 
"I personally think I just let these guys down," he said. "It starts with me and that can't happen."
 
Eickhoff gave up eight hits, including two homers, and five runs in a career-short 3 2/3 innings.
 
"Poor command," Mackanin said. "I've never seen him where he didn't really have a good idea with most of his pitches. We haven't seen him like that but he's allowed to have a bad game once in a while."
 
Actually, Eickhoff had sputtered a little in his previous two starts. Over his last three starts, he has been tagged for 14 earned runs in 15 innings. He has allowed 22 hits.
 
"I just had some unlucky situations the previous games but today it just kind of came to a point," Eickhoff said. "I had trouble hitting spots.
 
"I was fighting myself early on. I was having trouble repeating my delivery, which is unusual. Just fighting myself and not being able to execute pitches early."
 
Eickhoff, usually a pretty stoic character, was visibly frustrated on the mound. He has let early leads slip away his last two starts.
 
"I'm usually good at putting [frustration] aside, but when I'm fighting my delivery, I'm fighting my own battle and the guys in the box and that can't happen," he said. "I usually eliminate that but today I wasn't able to do that."
 
After leaving the game, Eickhoff watched video of his start with assistant pitching coach Rick Kranitz. They compared his work in the last couple of starts to his work from 2016. A mechanical flaw was detected.
 
"My lower half," the pitcher said. "I'm getting too rotational and not staying in my lane. It's a very easy fix just from looking at video from last year."
 
The ironic part of Eickhoff's poor outing was that he got mega run support. He usually has to hold out a tin cup to get support. Three of the runs that the Phillies scored came off the bat of Aaron Altherr as he clubbed his second three-run homer in as many games.
 
It went for naught.
 
"A lot of good things happened that should have created a win," Mackanin said. "But when your starter doesn't make it out of the fourth, it makes it difficult."

