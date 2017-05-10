Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Mariners 11, Phillies 6

Instant Replay: Mariners 11, Phillies 6

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 10, 2017 4:47 PM

BOX SCORE

Aaron Altherr hit two more home runs, Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double and the Phillies' bullpen had another terrible afternoon.

Ruiz cleared the bases with a double to left-center field to break Wednesday's game open in the seventh inning. He's such a fan favorite here that the Citizens Bank Park crowd, resigned to another late Phils' loss, responded with cheers and a "Choooooch" chant.

The Phillies fell, 11-6, a day after blowing a pair of four-run leads in a disheartening loss.

Zach Eflin left with the game tied and the bullpen served up eight runs in the final three innings.

The Mariners swept the two-game series to improve to 17-17. The Phillies are 13-19 and have lost 10 of 12.

Starting pitching report
Eflin again kept the Phillies in the game, allowing three runs over six innings for his fourth straight quality start.

He allowed a run in the first inning on a one-out sacrifice fly, then gave up two more in the third on Robinson Cano's two-run homer. 

After that, Eflin was able to weave his way out of trouble. He loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs but stranded them by inducing a Jarrod Dyson flyout. In all, he stranded eight runners.

Eflin struck out five, walked one and allowed nine hits in his six innings. Of his 18 outs, 15 were either strikeouts or didn't leave the infield.

Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo had a typical Gallardo outing, lasting just five innings, working deep counts and walking three. All three runs he allowed came on Altherr's homer.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit took one on the chin in the seventh inning, allowing five runs (all earned) and six baserunners while recording one out.

He's the first Phillies reliever to allow that many earned runs and baserunners in that short an outing since Ryan Madson on May 14, 2005.

Pete Mackanin just can't find a bullpen formula that works for the Phillies (see story). Benoit has pitched well at times this season but exited Wednesday with a 5.79 ERA.

Jake Thompson came on in the eighth inning, and within his first four pitches allowed a home run, single and triple. 

The homer (by Danny Valencia) was the major-league-leading 52nd home run the Phillies' pitching staff has allowed this season.

In total, the Phillies' bullpen allowed eight runs in three innings to raise its ERA from 4.12 (14th in the majors) to 4.66 (24th).

At the plate
Altherr joined a rare group Wednesday with his third straight game with a three-run homer (see story).

He's the first Phillie since Mike Schmidt 37 years ago to accomplish that feat.

He also hit a solo shot to begin the ninth inning, giving him seven on the season.

Altherr is also taking his walks. He's reached base in 20 of 37 plate appearances this month.

Tommy Joseph stayed hot, going 3 for 5 with a homer and a double. He's 11 for 28 (.393) this month with four doubles and three homers. He had two doubles and one homer during all of April.

Cano's quad strain looks fine.

After exiting midway through Tuesday's game, Cano tested his quad in the batting cage Wednesday morning and felt good enough to go 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

He homered for the second time in as many games with a loud, opposite-field two-run shot in the third inning.

Cano's homer scored Ben Gamel, who stayed hot by going 2 for 4 with two runs and two walks.

Chooch watch
Ruiz had a quiet afternoon until his fourth at-bat when he doubled in three. He struck out looking his first two times up and popped out to shortstop on the first pitch of his third at-bat. 

He drove in a fourth run with a sacrifice fly off Thompson in the eighth.

Roster move
Thompson was optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley after the game. A corresponding roster move will be made on Friday.

Up next
The Phillies are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip.

It starts this weekend in D.C., continues in Texas and ends in Pittsburgh.

Here are the pitching probables this weekend:

Friday  Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40) vs. Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.46)

Saturday — Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.94) vs. Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.64)

Sunday — Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.49) vs. Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.59)

Aaron Nola might not need another rehab start; Howie Kendrick to test oblique

Aaron Nola might not need another rehab start; Howie Kendrick to test oblique

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 11, 2017 4:40 PM

Aaron Nola's back felt "totally fine" after Wednesday's rehab start with Lehigh Valley and the Phillies are in the process of deciding whether he needs another or if his next start will be with the Phils.

"He felt good. Four clean innings, 52 pitches, good pitch efficiency," Klentak said Thursday. "The only thing we have to still talk about is whether his next start is here or he gets one more in Triple A. Don't be surprised if it's one more in Triple A. I'm gonna have that conversation with him. He felt great today.

"Obviously that decision is made with both the short- and long-term in mind, so don't be surprised if he does have one more Triple A outing."

Nola has been out since April 24 with a back strain. He's missed three turns through the rotation.

Through three starts, Nola is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA. His velocity was up in his first two starts from where it was last summer, which was a good sign that his elbow had healed well.

"Aaron's important. We've seen Aaron at his best and when he's at his best, he's pretty darn good," Klentak said. "He rivals the top of anybody's rotation. He's also had his share of bumps and bruises that we need to work through, but we are committed to getting Aaron back to front our rotation."

Kendrick update
Howie Kendrick will take some swings and groundballs this weekend in D.C. as he nears a return from an oblique strain. He's been out since April 15.

"You'll see him running around this week," Klentak said. "How he fares with all those things will dictate when he goes on his rehab assignment."

With Kendrick out, Aaron Altherr has seized an everyday job by leading the majors with 15 RBIs in May. When Kendrick returns, he could be used all over the diamond — first base, second base, third base and the corner outfield.

If Tommy Joseph is still hot when Kendrick returns, Altherr could shift to right field with Kendrick in left and Michael Saunders on the bench.

Mackanin, Benoit clear the air about bullpen roles; Klentak mentions Andrew Miller

Mackanin, Benoit clear the air about bullpen roles; Klentak mentions Andrew Miller

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 11, 2017 4:10 PM

About 15 minutes before Pete Mackanin sat down in the Phillies' media room Thursday to discuss his contract extension, he spoke with reliever Joaquin Benoit about the comments Benoit made Wednesday.

Benoit, without naming them, had questioned Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure to reporters about the lack of defined roles in the Phils' bullpen. The criticism came after Benoit allowed five runs while recording one out in the Phillies' 11-6 loss to the Mariners.

"Right now I believe that it would be better if everybody knows what the role is and when you're going to contribute," Benoit said Wednesday.

"One day I'm in the seventh (inning), then I was the sixth, then the ninth, then the eighth. Right now I'm all over the place. It's a little bit consistency. Not just the pitching staff but the people that run it, too."

Mackanin says he didn't take issue with Benoit's stance.

"I told him, I said, 'Look it, when a team's going through a losing streak I don't expect everybody to be happy,'" Mackanin said. "In fact, I expect everybody to be frustrated — from the players to the coaches to myself, nobody's happy. So I don't have an issue with that. I spoke to him and it's done with, it's all over."

The idea of relievers, especially veteran relievers like the 39-year-old Benoit, seeking clearly established roles is not new. You'll hear relievers gripe about it any closer-by-committee situation when the bullpen struggles. For some guys it's absolutely necessary; for others it's just a convenient excuse for poor performance.

Phillies GM Matt Klentak, who constructed this bullpen with versatility in mind, agrees that in a perfect world, firm roles would already be established. But 2017 hasn't gone as seamlessly for the 'pen as 2016 did.

"In some respects, when I hear Joaquin talking about the need for roles, we agree with that," Klentak said. "In a perfect world, in a perfect scenario, we would. Last year it took us a week and those roles became established. Not the way necessarily we had drawn them up in spring training, but the way that they evolved. By the middle of April, we were good. We had Jeanmar (Gomez) pitching the ninth, Hector (Neris) in the eighth and (Edubray) Ramos in the seventh. We were competitive in all the one-run games. This year it's taken a little bit longer."

Does Klentak buy that his relievers need to know specifically which inning they'll be used and that when they don't, it's a reason for inconsistency?

He brought up Indians southpaw Andrew Miller in his response.

"A lot of guys can (pitch in multiple roles)," Klentak said. "There's a pretty high-profile left-hander in last year's playoffs for the American League champion that was pitching any inning he was asked and pitching multiple innings, came in with traffic. 

"Some guys can, some guys can't. Players are different. Some can do it, some prefer the certainty of their role. We'll figure it out, the players will figure it out, the staff will figure out. We'll be fine."

So far the Phillies' bullpen has been anything but fine, allowing a major-league high 22 home runs with a major-league worst eight blown saves.

Load more