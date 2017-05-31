Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Marlins 10, Phillies 2

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 31, 2017 4:26 PM

MIAMI — A miserable month of May ended with another loss for the Phillies on Wednesday. The Phils lost, 10-2, to the Miami Marlins and were swept in the three-game series. They finished the month of May 6-22 and were outscored by a margin of 163-99.

The Phils were outscored 21-5 in the three games in Miami.

They were never really in Wednesday's game. Starter Aaron Nola was not sharp. He was tagged for three runs in the first inning.

The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 17-34. They have lost 10 straight series for the first time since 1997. They have not lost 11 straight since 1941.

Starting pitching report
Nola gave up five hits, including a homer, and four runs over three innings. He threw a hefty 73 pitches over that span and got an early hook from manager Pete Mackanin. It did not appear that Nola was hurt.

Nola is 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts.

Miami's Dan Straily held the Phillies to nine hits and two runs, one of which was unearned, over 6 2/3 innings. He walked just one and struck out 10.

Bullpen report
Ricardo Pinto, called up from Triple A earlier in the day after Vince Velasquez went on the disabled list, had a rough big-league debut. He was tagged for six hits and four runs in two innings. He walked three.

At the plate
The Phillies hitters struck out 15 times. The Phils had 10 hits, an explosion by recent standards, but just two for extra bases. 

Justin Bour homered twice and drove in three runs for the Marlins. Marcell Ozuna had a two-run homer and an RBI single.

From the GM
General manager Matt Klentak weighed in on the rebuild and the possibility of making changes (see story).

Up next
The Phillies are off on Thursday. They open a three-game homestand Friday night against the San Francisco Giants. Jerad Eickhoff (0-5, 4.74) pitches the opener against lefty Ty Blach (3-2, 3.83). The Phillies have not named a starter for Saturday's 4 p.m. game. Ben Lively is a likely candidate to come up from Triple A and make his major-league debut.

Phillies ready to turn the calendar after finishing historically bad May 6-22

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 31, 2017 7:00 PM

MIAMI — Believe it or not, the Phillies started the month of May with a victory.

Against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, no less.

The Phillies scored 10 runs in that game to inch their record to 12-12, not great, but certainly respectable, especially for a rebuilding club looking to make progress from a 71-win season a year ago.

Fast-forward to the end of the month and it's difficult to fathom the dramatic plunge the team took after that feel-good night in Chicago when Tommy Joseph broke out with a three-run home run and Vince Velasquez notched the pitching victory.

The Phillies completed a dreary month of May with another loss Wednesday afternoon. This one was a 10-2 defeat at the hands of the Miami Marlins (see Instant Replay), coincidentally the same score by which the Phillies won their first game of the month. But what followed the night in Chicago were just five more wins. The Phillies finished May with a 6-22 record, making it their worst month since they went 4-22 in June 1997 and their worst May since they went 3-22 in 1928.

"I'm glad we're going into June and putting May behind us," manager Pete Mackanin said.

If Mackanin wasn't such a gentleman, he might have said, "Bleep you, May!"

The Phils were outscored, 163-99, in the month.

They had a team ERA of 5.53 in the month.

They have lost 10 straight series — the last time they lost 11 straight was 1941 — and have the worst record in the majors at 17-34. That represents their worst 51-game start since 1945 when they were 11-40.

The Phillies came to Miami hoping to get well against a Marlins team that wasn't much better. The Marlins entered the series at 18-30.

Then they went out and outscored the Phillies, 21-5, in three games.

"Another disappointing game, to say the least," Mackanin said after his team's latest loss. "Two teams, both struggling, pretty much even. They came out on top, we came out on the bottom.

"We need a series like they just had. That's what we're looking for. That might spur them on and give them a spark. That's what I want to see."

Offense has been a huge problem for the Phillies recently. Entering Wednesday, they had produced just four or fewer hits in six of their previous 10 games.

But starting pitching was a consistent weakness for the Phils in May. The team's starters had a 6.55 ERA in the month and opposing batters hit .313.

Aaron Nola was the latest starter to struggle. He was tagged for three runs in the first inning Wednesday and was out of the game after three innings. He gave up five hits, including a homer, and four runs. He threw 73 pitches.

Nola was surprised by the quick hook.

"I was ready to go out for the fourth," he said. "I didn't think I would be taken out that early."

But Mackanin had seen enough.

"Seventy-three pitches in three innings — too many pitches for me," he said. "I didn't want him to get hurt and end up throwing 100 pitches in four innings. So I just took him out."

Ricardo Pinto, called up from the minors earlier in the day, struggled in his big-league debut. He was tagged for six hits, three walks and four runs in two innings.

Phillies hitters struck out 15 times, 10 against starter Dan Straily. The Phils had 10 hits, but just two of them were for extra bases and the first didn't come until the seventh inning, when the Marlins were up, 10-1.

The Phils did have one mild threat earlier in the game. Down, 5-0, in the fifth, they got a pair of hits from Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera to lead off the inning. After Freddy Galvis struck out for the first out, Mackanin let Pinto hit. The rookie struck out trying to bunt for the second out. Cesar Hernandez then loaded the bases on an infield hit before Aaron Altherr struck out to end the threat.

Mackanin said he did not use a pinch-hitter for Pinto because he was watching the bullpen's workload.

"Yeah, I've got to protect the bullpen," he said. "I can't go with a nine-man bullpen for very long.

"At this point, that's what happens when your pitcher comes out in the second (like the injured Velasquez did Tuesday night) and it happens a little too often. You've got to protect the bullpen and I was more concerned about that than trying to get somebody to come up and hit a three-run dinger to get back in the game. Because then if I go to another pitcher then if he doesn't do the job, you get into big trouble and the bullpen is shot again."

With an off day Thursday, the Phils' bullpen should be in order when the club starts a new month Friday night.

But the team will still have the worst record in the majors after a month of May that was pure torture.

Phillies GM frustrated, but committed to rebuild and giving Maikel Franco a chance

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 31, 2017 2:45 PM

MIAMI — It happens all the time in baseball. The losses pile up. The front office looks to shake things up. An underperforming player is sent to the minor leagues.

The Phillies have a prime candidate for demotion in Maikel Franco. He has struggled much of the season and could probably use some time in the minors to get straightened out. He has a minor-league option.

The Franco Watch intensified on Tuesday when manager Pete Mackanin was asked if the organization had considered sending Franco to Triple A.

"We've talked about it," Mackanin said. "That's about all I'll say. It's been discussed."

For now, however, it's just in the discussion stage. A demotion is not imminent, according the general manager Matt Klentak.

"We’ve talked about a lot of things," Klentak said during an interview on CSN's Pregame Live, before the Phillies' 10-2 loss to Miami. "We discussed promotions, demotions and trades, as we would in good times or bad.

"We are committed to giving Maikel more time to get out of this. We believe in him. We have confidence that he will (break out). There are a lot of indicators, whether you’re looking at his exit velocities and launch angles — again, I don’t want to say he’s been a victim of bad luck by itself; it’s not the only thing, but there are reasons to believe he can get out this.

"It could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week, we don’t know. But we’re committed to showing confidence in this kid and finding out what he can do and that’s really the end of it. Right now, he’s important to us and we need to show confidence in him and let him go out there and play."

Franco entered Wednesday's game with just three hits in his previous 25 at-bats to fall to .209 on the season. His on-base percentage was a woeful .268 and he was slugging just .349.

Odubel Herrera, who signed a six-year, $30.5 million contract extension in the offseason, has also struggled, especially in May. He entered Wednesday hitting .181 with a .194 on-base percentage in the month. He'd struck out 29 times and walked just once in that span.

It doesn't sound as if Herrera is going to the minors.

"He’s been playing good defense in May, but obviously hasn’t been hitting," Klentak said. "I think he’s gotten himself into an offensive slump largely because he is not taking pitches as well as he has.

"When you see the productive Odubel Herrera — it’s when he’s taking close pitches, grinding out walks, pumping his fist and clapping his hands after a walk and pointing to the dugout. We haven’t seen that for the last month.

"We have a lot of reason to believe Odubel will come out of it. And the big thing is even when Odubel’s not hitting, he is impacting the game. He is one of the better defensive center fielders and really one of the better defensive players in all of baseball. He’s more productive when he’s hitting, but even when he’s merely playing good defense, he’s still a valuable player to us."

Klentak reiterated comments he made recently about the job security of manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure: Both are safe.

The Phillies entered play on Wednesday — the last day of May — with the worst record in the majors at 17-33. They were 6-21 in a dreadful month of May.

"It's been a struggle," Klentak said.

But he remains committed to a long-term rebuild:

"Honestly, what I do when I get frustrated — which I do — is I try to remind myself as much as possible: right now, would we trade places with the current Houston Astros, the current Washington Nationals, the current Chicago Cubs? The answer is yes, but they lived through this.

"The Nationals had the No. 1 pick and were the worst team in baseball two years in a row. The Cubs went through four or five years of top picks. The Astros lost 100 games three years in a row. That doesn’t make this any easier to stomach, that’s not what I’m saying at all.

"This is kind of where we are right now and we’re doing everything we can to try to pull out of it. But teams that have been successful in their rebuilds have gone through stretches like this. Now, our job is to pull out and try to end this."

Klentak said there is an obligation to improve the big-league product, but not in a way that would compromise the long-term rebuild.

"We have to blend and manage the short- and long-term," he said. "We don’t have the luxury of placing 100 percent of our focus exclusively on this team. We have to balance the present and the future. What we’re not going to do is make a short-sighted decision to help this club at the expense of a player’s development in the minor leagues.

"We’re not going to rush a player to the big leagues — that does not make sense for us right now. I understand why a lot of people want us to do that. I get it. We have to take the long view in certain cases but there are also certain times where we can push the envelope. Andrew Knapp is a rookie and he had not had a single day of service time before opening day. He’s been on the club all year long. We brought up Nick Pivetta, we brought up Jake Thompson, we’ve brought up Ben Lively — though he never pitched — Ricardo Pinto is here today. It’s not like we’re sitting back on our hands, either. We will bring up the kids when we need to, but we still have to have a long view at times."

