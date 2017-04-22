Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)

The Phillies won a wild one Saturday night.
Maikel Franco's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th gave them a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.
It was the Phils' third straight win and fifth in the last seven games.
The Braves scored one in the ninth and one in the 10th to take a lead.
Edubray Ramos, attempting to convert the first save of his big-league career, gave up a game-tying solo homer to Brandon Phillips with two outs in the top of the ninth. An inning later, the Phillies fell apart defensively and the Braves took a 3-2 lead.
The Phils loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 10th on hits by Brock Stassi, Cesar Hernandez and Aaron Altherr. Franco ended up with a liner to right against Jim Johnson.
First baseman Tommy Joseph made a costly error that set up the Braves' go-ahead run in the 10th. The unearned run scored on a two-out infield hit by Adonis Garcia. Third baseman Franco had a chance to make an inning-ending play, but could not get the ball out of his glove cleanly. He atoned in the bottom of the inning.
The Phils are 8-9.
Starting pitching report
Jerad Eickhoff struggled with his command and therefore ran his pitch count to 98 in five innings. But he made a lot of big pitches in holding the Braves to just two hits and a run over five. Eickhoff walked two and struck out seven.
Eickhoff often receives little run support. In this game, he got none. The Phillies did not score with him in the game.
Eickhoff has made 45 career starts. His average run support is just 3.73.
But his ERA in those 45 starts is 3.36, the lowest of any Phillies' starting pitcher in the first 45 starts of his career since Bruce Ruffin (3.27) from 1986-87. That stat courtesy of Elias Sports.
Braves starter Jaime Garcia pitched shutout ball for five innings then gave up two runs in the sixth and was on his way to a loss until his mates scored single runs in the ninth and 10th. He scattered five hits over six innings.
Bullpen report
Joely Rodriguez, Luis Garcia and Pat Neshek combined on three scoreless innings and Ramos was one out away from ending the game when he gave up the solo homer to Phillips in the ninth.
Jeanmar Gomez got the win.
Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris were unavailable after pitching the previous two games.
Johnson allowed four hits in the 10th and took the loss.
At the plate
The Phils scored two in the sixth. Hernandez and Altherr opened with hits against Garcia. Odubel Herrera tied the game with a hard-hit single up the middle and Franco delivered the go-ahead run with a hard-hit ground ball in the hole between short and third.
The Phils left two men in scoring position in the seventh.
They had a man thrown out at the plate trying to score on a fly ball to end the eighth.
A leadoff walk by Eickhoff, a stolen base and a two-out double by Phillips in the fourth accounted for Atlanta's first run. Phillips tied the game with his second homer of the season.
In the field
Herrera made a great running catch on a scorched liner to right-center by Dansby Swanson for the second out in the seventh.
Freddy Galvis made a couple of terrific plays at shortstop.
Altherr made a nice diving catch to end the seventh.
Joseph threw to an empty base in the 10th.
On the bases
The Phils did not run the bases well.
Franco took them out of an inning with a base-running blunder after the team had scored two runs in the sixth.
Galvis was caught stealing third base with one out and a one-run lead in the seventh.
A trade
The Phillies acquired utility man Ty Kelly from Toronto for cash. General manager Matt Klentak spoke about the deal and other matters.
Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.60) opposing Braves' right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.26)
Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)
Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)
The Phillies won a wild one Saturday night.