Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 21, 2017 10:11 PM

Jeremy Hellickson turned in another strong start as the Phillies kicked off a homestand with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The Phillies have won two in a row and four of their last six to run their record to 7-9.

Starting pitching report
Hellickson held the Braves to three hits and two runs over seven walk-free innings. He struck out five.

The 30-year-old right-hander is now 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in his first four starts of the season. He has gone seven innings in his last two.

Hellickson has walked just three batters in 24 innings.

Bartolo Colon performed his usual change-of-speeds act, but the Phils got to him for 11 hits and four runs over seven innings. The 43-year-old walked one and struck out four.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit pitched a scoreless eighth for the Phillies.

Hector Neris came on for his second save chance in as many nights with the Phils up by two runs in the ninth inning. With heavy rain falling, Neris gave up a leadoff homer to Adonis Garcia to make it a one-run game. The game was then delayed for 24 minutes.

Neris stayed in the game when play resumed. He retired Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp for the first two outs then gave up hits to Nick Markakis and Brandon Phillips before striking out Tyler Flowers with a full count to end the game.

At the plate
Freddy Galvis, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco drove in the Phillies' runs. Galvis and Joseph had singles. Altherr had a double. Franco got an important run home in the seventh with a ground out.

Cesar Hernandez had three hits for the Phils. He is hitting .324. Altherr and Cameron Rupp both had a pair of hits.

Freeman clubbed a long solo homer against Hellickson in the sixth. The Braves' first baseman has seven homers on the young season.

Health check
Outfielder Howie Kendrick did not believe he had an oblique strain, but an MRI showed that he does. Kendrick, who is on the 10-day disabled list, injured himself while throwing a week ago in Washington. Oblique injuries generally take a minimum of three weeks to heal so he could be looking at a couple of more weeks on the sidelines (see story).

The Phillies have filled Kendrick's roster spot with an extra reliever -- right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. -- while playing with a short bench. Manager Pete Mackanin said the club may look to add another position player in the coming days. Infielder Jesmuel Valentin or outfielder Roman Quinn would be likely candidates because they are on the 40-man roster.

In the field
Second baseman Hernandez and centerfielder Odubel Herrera both made long running catches for the Phils.

Transactions
Reliever Pat Neshek returned from paternity leave and pitcher Ben Lively was sent back to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Up next
The series continues on Saturday night. Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 2.75) pitches for the Phillies against lefty Jaime Garcia (0-1, 4.67).

Jeremy Hellickson pitches well again and that's a win-win situation for Phillies

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 12:35 AM

Jeremy Hellickson is off to a terrific start for the Phillies in 2017 and that's good on a lot of levels.

It's good because even though the Phillies are a rebuilding club that is not expected to challenge for the postseason, it's still nice to win ballgames and so far the team has done that all four times that Hellickson has taken the mound this season.

It's good for Hellickson because he will hit the free-agent market this winter and putting up good numbers could translate into dollar signs for him.

It's also good for the Phillies' rebuild because any success that Hellickson has over the first few months of the season could build the right-hander's trade value and help the Phils bring back a solid young player in a deal with a contender that's looking for a veteran starter.

Hellickson pitched a beauty on Friday night in leading the Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park (see Instant Replay). He scattered three hits and two runs over seven innings, did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The 30-year-old right-hander has walked just three batters over 24 innings this season. He is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts. After watching potential trade chip Clay Buchholz go down with a season-ending elbow injury, general manager Matt Klentak no doubt has his fingers crossed that Hellickson keeps this up right into the July trading season. Hellickson's salary is steep -- $17.2 million -- but the Phils have made it clear in recent seasons that they would eat money to get back talent that they like.

Hellickson out-pitched Bartolo Colon, the portly, 43-year-old right-hander who often gave the Phillies fits during his time with the Mets. Like Hellickson, Colon relies on command of his fastball and change of speed.

"I love watching him pitch," Hellickson said.

The Phillies' bats got to Colon for 11 hits and four runs in seven innings. Aaron Altherr, who is getting more playing time and doing something with it as Howie Kendrick has gone to the DL, had a single and an RBI double against Colon.

"He throws a lot of fastballs, a lot of strikes, so you have to be ready to hit every pitch," Altherr said of Colon. "You know what you're going to get from him. He's always going to throw that little running fastball and sinker, you just have to be ready to hit."

Cesar Hernandez had three hits against Colon and Freddy Galvis, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco drove in runs. Franco's RBI came on a ground out in the seventh. It gave the Phillies a two-run lead and that became huge when Hector Neris gave up a leadoff homer to Adonis Garcia in the top of the ninth.

Garcia hit the homer with heavy rain falling and the game was delayed 24 minutes. Neris retook the mound after the delay, got two outs, then allowed two hits before striking out Tyler Flowers to preserve the one-run victory.

Neris is 2 for 2 in save chances since moving into the closer's role. He still hasn't chosen his entry song, but said he would probably have something Saturday night.

"It's a surprise," he said.

Let's hope that surprise is not from the Jonathan Papelbon files.

Joaquin Benoit preceded Neris with a scoreless eighth inning.

Hellickson threw only 90 pitches in seven innings and could have kept going. But he had given up several hard-hit fly balls and manager Pete Mackanin wanted to change the look, so he went to the bullpen.

Hellickson was able to keep his pitch count down because he got quick outs and had quick innings. It all starts with his control and his ability to pinpoint his fastball. And that makes his changeup all that much better.

"My fastball command is better than it's been in a long time," said Hellickson, who is averaging just 13.5 pitches per inning. "I'm keeping it down. I'm not missing up. And that's really helping my changeup.

"I'd love to throw harder, but it's about keeping the ball down and mixing it up."

Mackanin approves of Hellickson's style of pitching.

"Very often softer is better," he said. "Hellickson understands that."

Best of MLB: Bryce Harper leads Nationals to 11-inning win over Mets

By The Associated Press April 21, 2017 11:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Familia again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

The Nationals, the top-hitting team in the major leagues, hadn't gotten a hit since Jose Lobaton's leadoff homer in the fifth when Harper sliced a double to open the 11th.

After Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked by Josh Smoker (0-1), Familia relieved. On Thursday night, Familia -- who led the majors with 51 saves last year -- made his season debut after a 15-game domestic violence suspension and labored through 30 pitches, walking two (see full recap).

Rizzo's HR rallies Cubs to 6-5 win over Reds in 11 innings
CINCINNATI -- Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs' third homer of the game.

Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances (see full recap).

Kluber throws 3-hitter, Indians beat White Sox 3-0
CHICAGO -- Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Friday night.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in the first complete-game shutout in the majors this season. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches. It was Kluber's fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016 against Tampa Bay.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth -- his first of the year (see full recap).

Bundy sharp on mound as Orioles beat Red Sox 2-0
BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 Friday night.

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to be helped from the field in the bottom of the eighth inning after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Machado slid into second on a force play and appeared to unintentionally spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg. Pablo Sandoval replaced Pedroia at second.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings.

Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save (see full recap).

