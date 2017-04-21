Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3

Jeremy Hellickson turned in another strong start as the Phillies kicked off a homestand with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
The Phillies have won two in a row and four of their last six to run their record to 7-9.
Starting pitching report
Hellickson held the Braves to three hits and two runs over seven walk-free innings. He struck out five.
The 30-year-old right-hander is now 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in his first four starts of the season. He has gone seven innings in his last two.
Hellickson has walked just three batters in 24 innings.
Bartolo Colon performed his usual change-of-speeds act, but the Phils got to him for 11 hits and four runs over seven innings. The 43-year-old walked one and struck out four.
Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit pitched a scoreless eighth for the Phillies.
Hector Neris came on for his second save chance in as many nights with the Phils up by two runs in the ninth inning. With heavy rain falling, Neris gave up a leadoff homer to Adonis Garcia to make it a one-run game. The game was then delayed for 24 minutes.
Neris stayed in the game when play resumed. He retired Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp for the first two outs then gave up hits to Nick Markakis and Brandon Phillips before striking out Tyler Flowers with a full count to end the game.
At the plate
Freddy Galvis, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco drove in the Phillies' runs. Galvis and Joseph had singles. Altherr had a double. Franco got an important run home in the seventh with a ground out.
Cesar Hernandez had three hits for the Phils. He is hitting .324. Altherr and Cameron Rupp both had a pair of hits.
Freeman clubbed a long solo homer against Hellickson in the sixth. The Braves' first baseman has seven homers on the young season.
Health check
Outfielder Howie Kendrick did not believe he had an oblique strain, but an MRI showed that he does. Kendrick, who is on the 10-day disabled list, injured himself while throwing a week ago in Washington. Oblique injuries generally take a minimum of three weeks to heal so he could be looking at a couple of more weeks on the sidelines (see story).
The Phillies have filled Kendrick's roster spot with an extra reliever -- right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. -- while playing with a short bench. Manager Pete Mackanin said the club may look to add another position player in the coming days. Infielder Jesmuel Valentin or outfielder Roman Quinn would be likely candidates because they are on the 40-man roster.
In the field
Second baseman Hernandez and centerfielder Odubel Herrera both made long running catches for the Phils.
Transactions
Reliever Pat Neshek returned from paternity leave and pitcher Ben Lively was sent back to Triple A Lehigh Valley.
Up next
The series continues on Saturday night. Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 2.75) pitches for the Phillies against lefty Jaime Garcia (0-1, 4.67).