Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Pirates 0

Aaron Nola made his third consecutive excellent start to pick up his third straight win, blanking the Pirates over seven innings Monday night.

A couple of early two-run homers from Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco gave Nola more than enough support in a 4-0 victory, the Phillies' second shutout win of the season.

Nola allowed just four hits, walked one and struck out eight, including the last two batters he faced with runners on the corner in the seventh. His final pitch whiffed pinch-hitting John Jaso after an eight-pitch at-bat. Nola wouldn't have even been in that jam if not for some shaky defense behind him.

The win was the Phillies' fourth in six games. They're 28-53; the Pirates are 37-46.

Starting pitching report

Nola (6-5, 3.73) has allowed just three runs in 21⅓ innings over his last three starts.

Over his last six starts, his opponents have hit just .208. He's locked in with one start remaining in the first half against the lowly Padres.

Nola didn't allow his first hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning. Jordy Mercer lined a ball just out of the reach of a leaping Franco for a double.

For the third straight start, Nola used mostly two-seam fastballs and curveballs, a mix that is working. Those are by far his two best pitches.

Of his 99 pitches Monday, 71 were either two-seamers or curves. Earlier in the season, he had been throwing his four-seam fastball and two-seam fastball about equally.

Pirates sinkerballer Ivan Nova did not have the same success he had against the Phillies in Pittsburgh on May 20. He allowed four runs on seven hits and two homers over six innings Monday and struck out one.

The Phillies entered this game with an aggressive mentality against Nova, who ranks in the top 10 in the National League in percentage of strikes thrown and first-pitch strikes.

Bullpen report

Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris each pitched a 1-2-3 inning to close out Nola's win.

At the plate

Galvis put the Phillies on the board two batters into the game with a no-doubt, two-run blast to right field off Nova. It was Galvis' eighth homer of the season.

Since June 14, Galvis has hit .324/.351/.500 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs in 18 games.

It capped off a memorable day for Galvis — he and his wife welcomed their second daughter, Nicole, on Monday morning.

Franco matched Galvis' shot two innings later with a line-drive, two-run homer to left, giving him 11 homers and 42 RBIs on the season.

Nick Williams extended his hit streak to four to begin his big-league career. He collected his first extra-base hit in the sixth inning, a line drive to left-center that resulted in a double because of Williams' speed. Four games in, he's used the whole field for his hits.

In the field

Andres Blanco had ... let's say an uneven night at second base. He booted a hard-hit but routine ground ball to start the third inning, but it didn't come back to hurt Nola. Bad.

Two innings later, he ranged to his left and made a nice sliding play to nab the speedy Gregory Polanco to start the fifth. Good.

With nobody out, a man on first and Polanco up in the seventh, Blanco overran and missed a catchable pop-up down the first-base line. Blanco, Tommy Joseph and Williams were all in the vicinity, but that's a play you'd typically see the second baseman make. To make matters worse, David Freese later slid into Galvis' ankle at second base on the play. Galvis was dinged up but stayed in the game. Bad.

A batter later, Blanco made a sliding stop up the middle to save a run and get a fielder's choice. Good.

The injuries to Cesar Hernandez and Howie Kendrick have put the Phillies in a bind, but either way, not sure you can play Blanco regularly at second base in 2017.

Health check

Hernandez, out since June 9 with an oblique strain, has resumed running. He took dry swings on Monday and was slated to do some work in the batting cage for the first time.

He's still a few weeks away from returning, as he'll need to take a few more steps in his recovery and will require a rehab assignment.

Jerad Eickhoff (upper back strain) will make a rehab start Tuesday in Trenton with Double A Reading. If all goes well, Eickhoff would line up to pitch Sunday against the Padres in the final game before the All-Star break.

Lineup stuff

Mackanin said he considered batting Nick Williams third in Monday's game but refrained to avoid putting undue pressure on the rookie four games into his big-league career.

Up next

The Phillies and Pirates continue their four-game series with Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 4.20) facing Jameson Taillon (4-2, 2.97) Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer on May 8, and to the surprise of many, was back in the majors by June 12. In four starts since his return, he's gone 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA.