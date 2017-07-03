Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Pirates 0

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 03, 2017 9:45 PM

BOX SCORE

Aaron Nola made his third consecutive excellent start to pick up his third straight win, blanking the Pirates over seven innings Monday night.

A couple of early two-run homers from Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco gave Nola more than enough support in a 4-0 victory, the Phillies' second shutout win of the season.

Nola allowed just four hits, walked one and struck out eight, including the last two batters he faced with runners on the corner in the seventh. His final pitch whiffed pinch-hitting John Jaso after an eight-pitch at-bat. Nola wouldn't have even been in that jam if not for some shaky defense behind him.

The win was the Phillies' fourth in six games. They're 28-53; the Pirates are 37-46.

Starting pitching report
Nola (6-5, 3.73) has allowed just three runs in 21⅓ innings over his last three starts.

Over his last six starts, his opponents have hit just .208. He's locked in with one start remaining in the first half against the lowly Padres.

Nola didn't allow his first hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning. Jordy Mercer lined a ball just out of the reach of a leaping Franco for a double.

For the third straight start, Nola used mostly two-seam fastballs and curveballs, a mix that is working. Those are by far his two best pitches.

Of his 99 pitches Monday, 71 were either two-seamers or curves. Earlier in the season, he had been throwing his four-seam fastball and two-seam fastball about equally.

Pirates sinkerballer Ivan Nova did not have the same success he had against the Phillies in Pittsburgh on May 20. He allowed four runs on seven hits and two homers over six innings Monday and struck out one.

The Phillies entered this game with an aggressive mentality against Nova, who ranks in the top 10 in the National League in percentage of strikes thrown and first-pitch strikes.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris each pitched a 1-2-3 inning to close out Nola's win.

At the plate
Galvis put the Phillies on the board two batters into the game with a no-doubt, two-run blast to right field off Nova. It was Galvis' eighth homer of the season.

Since June 14, Galvis has hit .324/.351/.500 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs in 18 games.

It capped off a memorable day for Galvis — he and his wife welcomed their second daughter, Nicole, on Monday morning.

Franco matched Galvis' shot two innings later with a line-drive, two-run homer to left, giving him 11 homers and 42 RBIs on the season.

Nick Williams extended his hit streak to four to begin his big-league career. He collected his first extra-base hit in the sixth inning, a line drive to left-center that resulted in a double because of Williams' speed. Four games in, he's used the whole field for his hits.

In the field
Andres Blanco had ... let's say an uneven night at second base. He booted a hard-hit but routine ground ball to start the third inning, but it didn't come back to hurt Nola. Bad.

Two innings later, he ranged to his left and made a nice sliding play to nab the speedy Gregory Polanco to start the fifth. Good.

With nobody out, a man on first and Polanco up in the seventh, Blanco overran and missed a catchable pop-up down the first-base line. Blanco, Tommy Joseph and Williams were all in the vicinity, but that's a play you'd typically see the second baseman make. To make matters worse, David Freese later slid into Galvis' ankle at second base on the play. Galvis was dinged up but stayed in the game. Bad.

A batter later, Blanco made a sliding stop up the middle to save a run and get a fielder's choice. Good.

The injuries to Cesar Hernandez and Howie Kendrick have put the Phillies in a bind, but either way, not sure you can play Blanco regularly at second base in 2017.

Health check
Hernandez, out since June 9 with an oblique strain, has resumed running. He took dry swings on Monday and was slated to do some work in the batting cage for the first time.

He's still a few weeks away from returning, as he'll need to take a few more steps in his recovery and will require a rehab assignment.

Jerad Eickhoff (upper back strain) will make a rehab start Tuesday in Trenton with Double A Reading. If all goes well, Eickhoff would line up to pitch Sunday against the Padres in the final game before the All-Star break.

Lineup stuff
Mackanin said he considered batting Nick Williams third in Monday's game but refrained to avoid putting undue pressure on the rookie four games into his big-league career.

Up next
The Phillies and Pirates continue their four-game series with Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 4.20) facing Jameson Taillon (4-2, 2.97) Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer on May 8, and to the surprise of many, was back in the majors by June 12. In four starts since his return, he's gone 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA.

Aaron Nola giving Phillies something good to feel about as All-Star break nears

Aaron Nola giving Phillies something good to feel about as All-Star break nears

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 03, 2017 11:24 PM

Monday night was the exact midpoint of the Phillies' season — Game No. 81 — and Aaron Nola is giving them something to feel good about heading into the All-Star break.

Nola made his third straight excellent start and this one was even better than the previous two. He blanked the Pirates over seven innings, allowed just four hits, struck out eight and saved his best for last, punching out Jordy Mercer and John Jaso with runners on the corners in the seventh inning of a 4-0 Phillies win (see Instant Replay).

With Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez on the DL as the first half comes to a close, Nola's progress means a great deal to the Phillies. All three of Nola, Eickhoff and Velasquez have spent time on the shelf during these first three months. The uncertainty surrounding Velasquez's ability to stick in a rotation is the exact same as it was last season, and there are actually more questions about Eickhoff now than there have been since he debuted with the Phils in 2015.

That's why this little run Nola has put together is so important. Big picture, it gives the Phillies a better idea of what they might have long-term. Small picture, he's helping a usually overmatched team win some games.

"I think it's huge," manager Pete Mackanin said. "I have to believe somewhere in there, the fact that Nick Pivetta's pitching well has made an impression on everybody and pushed them a little bit. There's a competition within a competition and I think that has a little do with it.

"I like Nola. I think he's pretty darn good."

So does his third baseman.

"He did an amazing job tonight," Maikel Franco said of Nola. "He went out there and did it all — fastball command, curveball command, his changeup. Everything worked tonight."

Nola has allowed just three runs in 21⅓ in his last three starts. He's held his opponents to a .208 batting average in his last six.

He's utilized a four-pitch mix — four-seam fastball, two-seamer, curveball and changeup — but lately he's been mostly a two-pitch pitcher, using the two-seamer and curveball in most big spots.

And it's worked. He's keeping the ball low in the zone and freezing hitters from both sides of the plate with the impressive movement on those two pitches. Over his last three starts, Nola's opponents have hit below .140 against the two-seamer and curve.

"I think just first-pitch strikes and getting the leadoff hitter out," Nola said. "Those are the big keys the last couple starts."

Coincidentally, things clicked for Nola while he was watching the starting pitcher many compared him to when he was drafted back in 2014: Mike Leake.

"Back when we played (the Cardinals), Mike Leake pitched against us," Mackanin recalled. "(Pitching coach) Bob McClure asked Nola, 'Did you notice anything about how Leake pitched?' He said, 'Yeah, he didn't throw anything above the knees all day.'

"That made an impression on Nola and he certainly has done that. Threw a couple of different types of curveballs tonight and his changeup is really getting to be a good pitch for him."

Most, if not all pitchers, want to keep the ball low. Nothing groundbreaking there. But sometimes it takes seeing pinpoint command up close to understand how closely you're missing your spot.

"We're taught that from a young age," Nola said of keeping the ball low. "Sometimes low [isn't low enough]. Just incorporating that in between starts and in the side sessions has been big for me just to set my sights a little bit lower."

And perhaps with this run Nola is on, the likelihood he reaches his ceiling is higher.

In a Phillies season already filled with negatives and setbacks, this has been a promising early-summer development.

