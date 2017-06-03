Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Giants 3

Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Giants 3

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 03, 2017 6:58 PM

BOX SCORE

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
 
Right-hander Ben Lively pitched well in his big-league debut and got the win. Freddy Galvis and Odubel Herrera had big hits for the Phillies.
 
The Phils (18-35) need a win Sunday to avoid losing an 11th straight series. They haven't done that since 1941. They have not won two games in a row since April 26-27.
 
Starting pitching report
Lively went seven innings and scattered four hits and a run. He walked three and did not strike out a batter. Only 11 times in 53 games has a Phillies starter gone more than six innings.
 
The only run that Lively allowed came in a ragged second inning when he balked and hit a batter. Buster Posey scored the run on a sacrifice fly. He had initially reached base on a single. The ball was hard-hit but certainly playable for third baseman Maikel Franco. Though they did not make an error in the game, the Phillies had some moments of sloppy defense. However, they did help Lively with three double plays.
 
Lively won 18 games in the minors last season and six more this season before coming up for this start. He will get another one.
 
Giants starter Johnny Cueto (5-5) pitched shutout ball for five innings. He ended up going six-plus innings and being charged with three runs.
  
Bullpen report
Pat Neshek protected a four-run lead with three strikeouts in the top of the eighth. He has allowed just two runs in 20 1/3 innings this season. He has 20 strikeouts and just three walks.
 
Hector Neris gave up four hits and two runs in the ninth as the Giants made it a two-run game. Jeanmar Gomez had to come in and get the final out and a save.
 
At the plate
The Phillies had a runner picked off base in the third, wasted a leadoff double by Herrera in the fourth and left to men on in the fifth. They finally got on the board with two outs in the sixth when Tommy Joseph clouted a solo home run on a 3-2 changeup from Cueto.
 
The Phils broke out with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Freddy Galvis put the Phils ahead with an RBI single and Herrera clouted a three-run double, matching his RBI total for the previous 23 games.
 
The Phils out-hit the Giants, 11-8. Half of the Giants' hits came in the ninth.
 
Transactions
To make room for Lively on the roster, the Phillies optioned reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple A. The team also placed reliever Joaquin Benoit on the disabled list with a sprained left knee (see story). There was no official explanation of Benoit's injury. He apparently tripped on some stairs at the ballpark and tweaked his knee. Adam Morgan was recalled to take Benoit's spot.
 
Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Hellickson (5-3, 4.45) opposes Giants lefty Matt Moore (2-6, 4.98).

Phillies place Joaquin Benoit (knee) on 10-day DL; recall Adam Morgan

Phillies place Joaquin Benoit (knee) on 10-day DL; recall Adam Morgan

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 03, 2017 3:37 PM

The Phillies on Saturday placed reliever Joaquin Benoit (knee) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Adam Morgan from Triple A Lehigh Valley.

In 23 appearances this season, Benoit has posted a 3.68 ERA in 22 innings. Before going on the DL, Benoit had authored eight straight scoreless outings of one inning each. That streak followed his worst outing of the year in which he allowed five runs to the Mariners while retiring just one batter. 

The 39-year-old Benoit signed a one-year deal with the Phillies during the offseason.

Morgan has struggled out of the bullpen at both the big league and minor league levels. He gave up seven earned runs, including six home runs, in just nine innings for the Phillies this season. Things haven't gone much better at Triple A, posting a 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

MLB Notes: Yankees' Ellsbury still sidelined by concussion symptoms

MLB Notes: Yankees' Ellsbury still sidelined by concussion symptoms

By The Associated Press June 03, 2017 3:20 PM

TORONTO -- Jacoby Ellsbury's efforts to return from a concussion have been shut down after the Yankees outfielder began experiencing headaches again.

Ellsbury suffered a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the center field wall while catching Alcides Escobar's fly ball on the opening pitch of a May 24 game against Kansas City. He's batting .281 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

Manager Joe Girardi says Ellsbury will rest for the remainder of the weekend and visit a neurologist when the team returns home Monday from their series in Toronto.

Ellsbury became eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list Thursday and was expected to return sometime during the weekend series. Before Ellsbury took batting practice Friday, Girardi acknowledged that timeline had become less likely.

Royals option struggling outfielder Soler to Triple-A Omaha
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals have optioned struggling outfielder Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha. Soler had been acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason for All-Star closer Wade Davis.

Kansas City recalled speedy outfielder Billy Burns in time for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

The Royals sent Davis to the Cubs in the hopes that Soler could solidify right field not only for this season but well into the future. But the big slugger has been slowed by injuries and was hitting .164 with one homer and six RBIs in 18 games.

Jorge Bonifacio has played well in his place, hitting .281 with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

Davis was to become a free agent after this season, a big reason Kansas City was willing to part with him. He's 2-0 with 10 saves and a 0.98 ERA in 19 appearances for Chicago.

Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB player settled for $575,000
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled their federal lawsuit against a school district in western Michigan for $575,000.

The settlement with the Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education was announced last week. The Grand Rapids Press obtained details through a Freedom of Information request.

The women allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison.

The settlement doesn't include claims against the 48-year-old Curtis. He is representing himself in the civil lawsuit.

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

Load more