Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Giants 3

TORONTO -- Jacoby Ellsbury's efforts to return from a concussion have been shut down after the Yankees outfielder began experiencing headaches again.

Ellsbury suffered a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the center field wall while catching Alcides Escobar's fly ball on the opening pitch of a May 24 game against Kansas City. He's batting .281 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

Manager Joe Girardi says Ellsbury will rest for the remainder of the weekend and visit a neurologist when the team returns home Monday from their series in Toronto.

Ellsbury became eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list Thursday and was expected to return sometime during the weekend series. Before Ellsbury took batting practice Friday, Girardi acknowledged that timeline had become less likely.

Royals option struggling outfielder Soler to Triple-A Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals have optioned struggling outfielder Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha. Soler had been acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason for All-Star closer Wade Davis.

Kansas City recalled speedy outfielder Billy Burns in time for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

The Royals sent Davis to the Cubs in the hopes that Soler could solidify right field not only for this season but well into the future. But the big slugger has been slowed by injuries and was hitting .164 with one homer and six RBIs in 18 games.

Jorge Bonifacio has played well in his place, hitting .281 with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

Davis was to become a free agent after this season, a big reason Kansas City was willing to part with him. He's 2-0 with 10 saves and a 0.98 ERA in 19 appearances for Chicago.

Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB player settled for $575,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled their federal lawsuit against a school district in western Michigan for $575,000.

The settlement with the Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education was announced last week. The Grand Rapids Press obtained details through a Freedom of Information request.

The women allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison.

The settlement doesn't include claims against the 48-year-old Curtis. He is representing himself in the civil lawsuit.

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.