Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Giants 3

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
Right-hander Ben Lively pitched well in his big-league debut and got the win. Freddy Galvis and Odubel Herrera had big hits for the Phillies.
The Phils (18-35) need a win Sunday to avoid losing an 11th straight series. They haven't done that since 1941. They have not won two games in a row since April 26-27.
Starting pitching report
Lively went seven innings and scattered four hits and a run. He walked three and did not strike out a batter. Only 11 times in 53 games has a Phillies starter gone more than six innings.
The only run that Lively allowed came in a ragged second inning when he balked and hit a batter. Buster Posey scored the run on a sacrifice fly. He had initially reached base on a single. The ball was hard-hit but certainly playable for third baseman Maikel Franco. Though they did not make an error in the game, the Phillies had some moments of sloppy defense. However, they did help Lively with three double plays.
Lively won 18 games in the minors last season and six more this season before coming up for this start. He will get another one.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto (5-5) pitched shutout ball for five innings. He ended up going six-plus innings and being charged with three runs.
Bullpen report
Pat Neshek protected a four-run lead with three strikeouts in the top of the eighth. He has allowed just two runs in 20 1/3 innings this season. He has 20 strikeouts and just three walks.
Hector Neris gave up four hits and two runs in the ninth as the Giants made it a two-run game. Jeanmar Gomez had to come in and get the final out and a save.
At the plate
The Phillies had a runner picked off base in the third, wasted a leadoff double by Herrera in the fourth and left to men on in the fifth. They finally got on the board with two outs in the sixth when Tommy Joseph clouted a solo home run on a 3-2 changeup from Cueto.
The Phils broke out with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Freddy Galvis put the Phils ahead with an RBI single and Herrera clouted a three-run double, matching his RBI total for the previous 23 games.
The Phils out-hit the Giants, 11-8. Half of the Giants' hits came in the ninth.
Transactions
To make room for Lively on the roster, the Phillies optioned reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple A. The team also placed reliever Joaquin Benoit on the disabled list with a sprained left knee (see story). There was no official explanation of Benoit's injury. He apparently tripped on some stairs at the ballpark and tweaked his knee. Adam Morgan was recalled to take Benoit's spot.
Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Hellickson (5-3, 4.45) opposes Giants lefty Matt Moore (2-6, 4.98).
