Instant Replay: Phillies 6, Mets 4

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 20, 2017 10:29 PM

NEW YORK -- The Phillies on Thursday night did something that is not easy to do. They beat Noah Syndergaard.

The Phils scored three times in the second inning and twice more in the third against the flame-throwing right-hander on their way to a 6-4 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phils ended up taking two of three to win just their third series against the Mets in the last 18 tries.

Syndergaard entered the game with the fourth-best ERA in the majors (2.78) since the start of the 2015 season and he had allowed just two earned runs in 19 innings over his first three starts this season.

Tommy Joseph, Andrew Knapp and Maikel Franco all had RBI doubles against Syndergaard, whose fastball reached triple digits a number of times.

Franco's double in the third broke an 0-for-22 slump. He also smacked a solo homer off reliever Fernando Salas in the eighth.

Aaron Nola got the win despite allowing the Mets to chip away at his early 5-1 lead.

The Phils are 6-9. The Mets are 8-8.

Starting pitching report
Though he left the game with a one-run lead, Nola did not pitch well. He ran a high pitch count (96) and lasted just five innings. He gave up seven hits and four runs. He walked four and struck out two. Nola had trouble putting hitters away. He gave up four hits with two strikes on a batter, including a three-run homer to Neil Walker on an 0-2 breaking ball in the third inning.

Syndergaard was not supported by good defense. Two of the five runs he gave up were unearned. He went seven innings and did not walk a batter. He struck out 10. He has not walked a batter in 26 innings this season. He has 30 strikeouts.

Bullpen report
Lefty Joely Rodriguez came up huge for the Phils. He got six outs in protecting a one-run lead. He threw 17 pitches, 14 strikes.

Manager Pete Mackanin switched up his end game and used Joaquin Benoit for a scoreless eighth and Hector Neris for the save. Benoit was installed as closer just last week after Jeanmar Gomez lost the job.

At the plate
The Phillies had 10 hits. Franco and Joseph, who both entered the game hitting under .160, accounted for five of them. In addition to his two extra-base hits, Franco walked once. Aaron Altherr had two hits.

Walker's homer was the big hit for the Mets.

In the field
The Mets made three errors.

Lineup stuff
Michael Saunders was scratched from the starting lineup because of illness. He did pinch-hit in the sixth inning and lined a shot to the gap in left-center. Saunders was denied extra bases when Mets left-fielder Michael Conforto made a terrific grab running into the wall.

Up next
The Phils return home Friday night to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Here are the pitching matchups:

Friday night -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 0.82) vs. RHP Bartolo Colon (1-1, 4.24)

Saturday night -- RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 2.75) vs. LHP Jaime Garcia (0-1, 4.67)

Sunday afternoon -- RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.60) vs. RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.26)

Jeremy Hellickson pitches well again and that's a win-win situation for Phillies

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 12:35 AM

Jeremy Hellickson is off to a terrific start for the Phillies in 2017 and that's good on a lot of levels.

It's good because even though the Phillies are a rebuilding club that is not expected to challenge for the postseason, it's still nice to win ballgames and so far the team has done that all four times that Hellickson has taken the mound this season.

It's good for Hellickson because he will hit the free-agent market this winter and putting up good numbers could translate into dollar signs for him.

It's also good for the Phillies' rebuild because any success that Hellickson has over the first few months of the season could build the right-hander's trade value and help the Phils bring back a solid young player in a deal with a contender that's looking for a veteran starter.

Hellickson pitched a beauty on Friday night in leading the Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park (see Instant Replay). He scattered three hits and two runs over seven innings, did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The 30-year-old right-hander has walked just three batters over 24 innings this season. He is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts. After watching potential trade chip Clay Buchholz go down with a season-ending elbow injury, general manager Matt Klentak no doubt has his fingers crossed that Hellickson keeps this up right into the July trading season. Hellickson's salary is steep -- $17.2 million -- but the Phils have made it clear in recent seasons that they would eat money to get back talent that they like.

Hellickson out-pitched Bartolo Colon, the portly, 43-year-old right-hander who often gave the Phillies fits during his time with the Mets. Like Hellickson, Colon relies on command of his fastball and change of speed.

"I love watching him pitch," Hellickson said.

The Phillies' bats got to Colon for 11 hits and four runs in seven innings. Aaron Altherr, who is getting more playing time and doing something with it as Howie Kendrick has gone to the DL, had a single and an RBI double against Colon.

"He throws a lot of fastballs, a lot of strikes, so you have to be ready to hit every pitch," Altherr said of Colon. "You know what you're going to get from him. He's always going to throw that little running fastball and sinker, you just have to be ready to hit."

Cesar Hernandez had three hits against Colon and Freddy Galvis, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco drove in runs. Franco's RBI came on a groundout in the seventh. It gave the Phillies a two-run lead and that became huge when Hector Neris gave up a leadoff homer to Adonis Garcia in the top of the ninth.

Garcia hit the homer with heavy rain falling and the game was delayed 24 minutes. Neris retook the mound after the delay, got two outs, then allowed two hits before striking out Tyler Flowers to preserve the one-run victory.

Neris is 2 for 2 in save chances since moving into the closer's role. He still hasn't chosen his entry song, but said he would probably have something Saturday night.

"It's a surprise," he said.

Let's hope that surprise is not from the Jonathan Papelbon files.

Joaquin Benoit preceded Neris with a scoreless eighth inning.

Hellickson threw only 90 pitches in seven innings and could have kept going. But he had given up several hard-hit fly balls and manager Pete Mackanin wanted to change the look, so he went to the bullpen.

Hellickson was able to keep his pitch count down because he got quick outs and had quick innings. It all starts with his control and his ability to pinpoint his fastball. And that makes his changeup all that much better.

"My fastball command is better than it's been in a long time," said Hellickson, who is averaging just 13.5 pitches per inning. "I'm keeping it down. I'm not missing up. And that's really helping my changeup.

"I'd love to throw harder, but it's about keeping the ball down and mixing it up."

Mackanin approves of Hellickson's style of pitching.

"Very often softer is better," he said. "Hellickson understands that."

Best of MLB: Bryce Harper leads Nationals to 11-inning win over Mets

By The Associated Press April 21, 2017 11:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Familia again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

The Nationals, the top-hitting team in the major leagues, hadn't gotten a hit since Jose Lobaton's leadoff homer in the fifth when Harper sliced a double to open the 11th.

After Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked by Josh Smoker (0-1), Familia relieved. On Thursday night, Familia -- who led the majors with 51 saves last year -- made his season debut after a 15-game domestic violence suspension and labored through 30 pitches, walking two (see full recap).

Rizzo's HR rallies Cubs to win over Reds in 11 innings
CINCINNATI -- Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs' third homer of the game.

Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances (see full recap).

Kluber throws 3-hitter as Indians beat White Sox
CHICAGO -- Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Friday night.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in the first complete-game shutout in the majors this season. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches. It was Kluber's fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016 against Tampa Bay.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth -- his first of the year (see full recap).

Bundy sharp on mound to push Orioles past Red Sox
BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 Friday night.

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to be helped from the field in the bottom of the eighth inning after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Machado slid into second on a force play and appeared to unintentionally spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg. Pablo Sandoval replaced Pedroia at second.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings.

Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save (see full recap).

