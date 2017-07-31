Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Phillies 7, Braves 6

ap-odubel-herrera-phillies-braves.jpg
AP Images

Instant Replay: Phillies 7, Braves 6

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 31, 2017 3:50 PM

BOX SCORE

Playing the only day game in the majors ahead of the trade deadline Monday, the Phillies beat the Braves, 7-6, to complete a four-game sweep.

The Phils held a five-run lead at one point but the Braves made things dicey with five runs in the last three innings. Hector Neris stranded runners on first and third to end the game.

It's the Phillies' first four-game sweep since July 2014, and it's their first four-game home sweep of the Braves since — get this — 1949.

They never trailed in three of the four games.

The Phils have won five games in a row and 10 of 14. At 39-64, they no longer have the worst record in the majors — the Giants are percentage points worse at 40-66.

Nick Pivetta rebounded from three shaky starts to allow just one run over six innings. 

Odubel Herrera had the key blow, a full-count, three-run homer to the second deck in right field in the third inning.

Starting pitching report
Pivetta gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five in six innings. The Braves' only run off him came on an RBI groundout after utility man Danny Santana tripled. 

Pivetta had three 1-2-3 innings and allowed only two men to reach scoring position.

In 15 starts, Pivetta is 4-6 with a 5.42 ERA. He's struck out 83 in 81⅓ innings.

The Phillies finally solved hard-throwing Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, who threw 100 pitches and lasted just four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and a hit batter. 

In Foltynewicz's previous two starts against the Phillies this season, he allowed one run in 14 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Bullpen report
Newcomer Jesen Therrien had his Welcome to the Big Leagues moment in the seventh inning. In his second appearance since being called up by the Phillies on Friday, Therrien allowed a walk, two-run homer and double to open the seventh and was lifted after allowing three runs in one-third of an inning.

Therrien had a 1.41 ERA in 39 appearances this season at Double A and Triple A but there's obviously a massive talent difference between the majors and upper levels of the minor leagues.

Luis Garcia worked his way into and out of a jam in the eighth inning. Garcia came on in relief of Adam Morgan and loaded the bases by allowing two singles before striking out Tyler Flowers on a full-count fastball. It was a clutch punchout for Garcia because a single would have tied the game.

After being credited with wins Saturday and Sunday, Neris picked up his 10th save to close out the series. 

At the plate
Herrera has 11 homers and 41 RBIs this season to go with his 32 doubles. Only two centerfielders in the majors have more extra-base hits than Herrera: Charlie Blackmon and George Springer.

Since June 3, Herrera has hit .339/.380/.578 with 20 doubles and eight home runs.

Since July 3, he's hit .383/.438/.691 with seven doubles and six homers.

Herrera has had a lengthy hot streak like this in each of his three big-league seasons. 

Tommy Joseph went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles.

Maikel Franco hit a mammoth solo home run to the upper deck in left field in the seventh. He's hitting .228 with a .691 OPS, 16 homers and 55 RBIs.

Cesar Hernandez scored the Phillies' first run after opening the third inning with a triple. It was Hernandez's 15th triple since the start of 2016, second in the majors behind only Blackmon.

Hernandez reached base three times. He's hit .333 with a .422 on-base percentage in 13 games since returning from an oblique strain.

In the field
Freddy Galvis made the right decision with first and third and nobody out in the second inning. Though he was playing back at the very edge of the infield, Galvis made the immediate choice to fire home on a groundball to nab Matt Adams at the plate. A slow-footed runner, Adams was running on contact because he didn't think Galvis would make the long throw home.

On the bases
Galvis scored all the way from first base on a two-out single to right-center by Joseph in the fourth inning.

Up next
The Phillies hit the road for an eight-game road trip through Anaheim, Denver and Atlanta.

The only other year the Phillies faced the Angels with Mike Trout was 2014, when he went 2 for 17 with a triple and seven strikeouts in four games against them.

Tuesday: Aaron Nola (8-6, 3.17) vs. Ricky Nolasco (4-12, 5.07)

Wednesday: Jake Thompson (1-0, 4.50) vs. J.C. Ramirez (9-9, 4.29)

Thursday: Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.56) vs. Parker Bridwell (5-1, 2.83)

All three games are at 10:07 p.m.

Today's lineup: Nick Williams sits; Hyun Soo Kim to make Phillies debut

phillies-today-lineup-2014.jpg

Today's lineup: Nick Williams sits; Hyun Soo Kim to make Phillies debut

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 31, 2017 11:10 AM

Welcome to the Phillies, Hyun Soo Kim.

A day after arriving in Philadelphia as part of the Jeremy Hellickson trade, the Korean outfielder will be in the starting lineup this afternoon against the Braves (12:35 p.m./CSN/CSNPhilly.com), giving rookie Nick Williams the day off. After a promising rookie season in which he hit .302 with a .382 OBP, the 29-year-old Kim has struggled in his second big league season, batting just .232. He’ll hit seventh this afternoon.

Williams has shown plenty of promise to start his career but has gone hitless (0 for 9) in his last two games. Still, the timing is a little surprising since Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz has struggled against left-handed hitters. Lefties are hitting .301 and slugging over 100 points higher than righties (.488 to .378) against Foltynewicz this season.

Speaking of Foltynewicz, the 25-year-old righty has fared well against the Phils this season. In two starts against them, he’s 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA. In his career, he’s 3-1 with a 3.66 ERA in six appearances (five starts) against the Phillies.

Current Phillies have hit just .225 off Foltynewicz. Tommy Joseph (batting cleanup) has had the most success against him, going 3 for 6 with a homer. Maikel Franco, who will bat sixth today, has also tagged Foltynewicz for a homer (3 for 10). Aaron Altherr is 1 for 5 with four strikeouts against him. Altherr will bat third.

Here is the rest of the Phillies’ lineup:
1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, RF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Odubel Herrera, CF
6. Maikel Franco, 3B
7. Hyun Soo Kim, LF
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Nick Pivetta, P

And here’s how the Braves will line up against Pivetta:
1. Ender Inciarte, CF
2. Brandon Phillips, 2B
3. Freddie Freeman, 3B
4. Matt Adams, 1B
5. Nick Markakis, RF
6. Kurt Suzuki, C
7. Danny Santana, LF
8. Johan Camargo, SS
9. Mike Foltynewicz, P

Aaron Altherr forcing Phillies to reconsider master plan

Aaron Altherr forcing Phillies to reconsider master plan

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 31, 2017 9:15 AM

His stroke is short and quick now, his return to prominence with the Phillies no less rapid.

Aaron Altherr, the guy who had to rethink his approach at the plate this spring, has forced the organization to reconsider its master plan.

An intriguing prospect in 2015 and injured afterthought last season, the young outfielder enters Monday's series finale against the Braves slashing .290/.364/.556. He leads the team in OPS (.920) and is tied with Tommy Joseph for the lead in homers with 16 while driving in 47 runs.

All that has come in 83 games, just over half a season. No reason to get too excited yet. But enough to give everyone something to think about.

On Saturday night, manager Pete Mackanin sat in his office before a game against Atlanta and talked not only about the 26-year-old Altherr but another outfielder, rookie Nick Williams, who was called up from Lehigh Valley on June 30. How Altherr has “really responded well” this season, and how the .277-hitting Williams is “really holding his own.”

“Those two guys in themselves is a real bonus,” Mackanin said, “just to get a look at them to see if they can fit in here. I’m not saying it’s a done deal (that they will be regulars), but it really bodes well.”

Lately, Mackanin has been playing Altherr and Williams at the corner spots with the enigmatic Odubel Herrera, and things will likely stay that way most of the rest of the season. Certainly, Daniel Nava will see some daylight when he comes off the disabled list, and maybe a call-up like Dylan Cozens or Roman Quinn will get a look in September.

But that figures to be the most frequent configuration and might turn out to be the long-term solution in the outfield as well.

Fine with Altherr, who at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds is swift enough to play any of the three spots.

“We know he’s a good defender,” Mackanin said. “We know he can run. He’s got a good arm. Hitting is the last ingredient.”

That came around after some work in spring training with hitting coach Matt Stairs, who encouraged Altherr to lower his hands, allowing him to get his bat through the strike zone more quickly.

Almost immediately, Altherr said, “I felt more relaxed and a lot quicker to the ball.”

That he homered in his first simulated game only reinforced the idea that the new approach was the way to go.

“I was just like, ‘Maybe this will work out. … Maybe I’ll stick with this, and see how this goes,’” he said.

“It was,” Mackanin said, “a night-and-day difference. He’s just more compact.”

That has been evident all season, but never more than in the first two games of this series against the Braves. In Friday’s 10-3 victory, Altherr homered twice, on a 91 mph fastball from Julio Teheran and a 95 mph heater from reliever Jason Hursh.

And never mind that Mackanin had him in the seven-hole because he began the night 1 for 12 against Teheran. He picked out a 2-0 offering from the Atlanta starter and sent it soaring into the left-field seats, some 412 feet away.

“Especially in 2-0 counts and counts like that, you want to really zone in and get a pitch you can really do damage with,” Altherr said. “I was able to do that.”

He was looking fastball on the 2-1 pitch from Hursh as well.

“Was able to put a pretty good swing on it,” Altherr said, “and it happened to go out.”

The next night, Altherr batted second against left-hander Sean Newcomb. (Against righties Mackanin plans to put Freddy Galvis in the 2-hole and hit Altherr third.) And with the Phils down 3-1 and Cesar Hernandez at third with none out in the eighth, Altherr lined a 2-2 fastball from reliever Arodys Vizcaino into right, starting the comeback that resulted in a 4-3, 11-inning victory.

(Also interesting was Newcomb’s approach when he fell behind Altherr 2-0 with two on and one out in the fifth. Newcomb, having seen what Altherr did against Teheran the night before, eschewed the fastball and went changeup/curveball/change, getting two strikes before inducing a short fly to right.)

All this comes a year later than expected. After a promising 39-game cameo in 2015 — Altherr generated 20 extra-base blows among 33 hits — he was penciled in as the regular rightfielder last season. But he tore the tendon sheath in his left wrist while attempting to make a diving catch in spring training and underwent surgery, delaying his season debut until July 28.

When he finally did play, he did little — .197 in 57 games. The talk at that point was that he was nothing more than an extra man.

But just like that, things changed again.

“That’s really the big thing (this season) — just knowing the wrist is all good and I can do what I know I can do,” he said. “And the work that Stairsy has done with me has helped me out tremendously, so all that definitely adds up to being more confident, more relaxed.”

And much more prominent.

Load more