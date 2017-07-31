Instant Replay: Phillies 7, Braves 6

BOX SCORE

Playing the only day game in the majors ahead of the trade deadline Monday, the Phillies beat the Braves, 7-6, to complete a four-game sweep.

The Phils held a five-run lead at one point but the Braves made things dicey with five runs in the last three innings. Hector Neris stranded runners on first and third to end the game.

It's the Phillies' first four-game sweep since July 2014, and it's their first four-game home sweep of the Braves since — get this — 1949.

They never trailed in three of the four games.

The Phils have won five games in a row and 10 of 14. At 39-64, they no longer have the worst record in the majors — the Giants are percentage points worse at 40-66.

Nick Pivetta rebounded from three shaky starts to allow just one run over six innings.

Odubel Herrera had the key blow, a full-count, three-run homer to the second deck in right field in the third inning.

Starting pitching report

Pivetta gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five in six innings. The Braves' only run off him came on an RBI groundout after utility man Danny Santana tripled.

Pivetta had three 1-2-3 innings and allowed only two men to reach scoring position.

In 15 starts, Pivetta is 4-6 with a 5.42 ERA. He's struck out 83 in 81⅓ innings.

The Phillies finally solved hard-throwing Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, who threw 100 pitches and lasted just four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks and a hit batter.

In Foltynewicz's previous two starts against the Phillies this season, he allowed one run in 14 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Bullpen report

Newcomer Jesen Therrien had his Welcome to the Big Leagues moment in the seventh inning. In his second appearance since being called up by the Phillies on Friday, Therrien allowed a walk, two-run homer and double to open the seventh and was lifted after allowing three runs in one-third of an inning.

Therrien had a 1.41 ERA in 39 appearances this season at Double A and Triple A but there's obviously a massive talent difference between the majors and upper levels of the minor leagues.

Luis Garcia worked his way into and out of a jam in the eighth inning. Garcia came on in relief of Adam Morgan and loaded the bases by allowing two singles before striking out Tyler Flowers on a full-count fastball. It was a clutch punchout for Garcia because a single would have tied the game.

After being credited with wins Saturday and Sunday, Neris picked up his 10th save to close out the series.

At the plate

Herrera has 11 homers and 41 RBIs this season to go with his 32 doubles. Only two centerfielders in the majors have more extra-base hits than Herrera: Charlie Blackmon and George Springer.

Since June 3, Herrera has hit .339/.380/.578 with 20 doubles and eight home runs.

Since July 3, he's hit .383/.438/.691 with seven doubles and six homers.

Herrera has had a lengthy hot streak like this in each of his three big-league seasons.

Tommy Joseph went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles.

Maikel Franco hit a mammoth solo home run to the upper deck in left field in the seventh. He's hitting .228 with a .691 OPS, 16 homers and 55 RBIs.

Cesar Hernandez scored the Phillies' first run after opening the third inning with a triple. It was Hernandez's 15th triple since the start of 2016, second in the majors behind only Blackmon.

Hernandez reached base three times. He's hit .333 with a .422 on-base percentage in 13 games since returning from an oblique strain.

In the field

Freddy Galvis made the right decision with first and third and nobody out in the second inning. Though he was playing back at the very edge of the infield, Galvis made the immediate choice to fire home on a groundball to nab Matt Adams at the plate. A slow-footed runner, Adams was running on contact because he didn't think Galvis would make the long throw home.

On the bases

Galvis scored all the way from first base on a two-out single to right-center by Joseph in the fourth inning.

Up next

The Phillies hit the road for an eight-game road trip through Anaheim, Denver and Atlanta.

The only other year the Phillies faced the Angels with Mike Trout was 2014, when he went 2 for 17 with a triple and seven strikeouts in four games against them.

Tuesday: Aaron Nola (8-6, 3.17) vs. Ricky Nolasco (4-12, 5.07)

Wednesday: Jake Thompson (1-0, 4.50) vs. J.C. Ramirez (9-9, 4.29)

Thursday: Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.56) vs. Parker Bridwell (5-1, 2.83)

All three games are at 10:07 p.m.