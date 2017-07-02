Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Phillies 7, Mets 1

July 02, 2017

 

NEW YORK -- Rookie Nick Pivetta turned in one of the Phillies' best starts of the season in leading the team to a 7-1 win over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets had just two hits on the day. The Phillies had 12.

The Phillies finished a nine-game trip to Arizona, Seattle and New York with a 4-5 record. They are 26-54 on the season.

Starting pitching report
Pivetta, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline for Jonathan Papelbon two years ago this month, bounced back brilliantly from a poor outing his previous time out. He pitched seven innings and gave up just one hit and one run — a homer to T.J. Rivera. Pivetta struck out four. The only blemishes on his ledger were four walks, but he got a pair of double plays in pitching around them.

Pivetta is 2-4 in 10 big-league starts.

Mets right-hander Rafael Montero (1-5) gave up eight hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Bullpen report
Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris closed it out.

At the plate
Maikel Franco keyed the Phillies' four-run second inning with a two-run double off the wall in center. Andrew Knapp added an RBI single in the inning and alertly scored from second base when a wild pitch bounced away from Mets catcher Rene Rivera.

Brock Stassi and Daniel Nava put some cushion on the Phillies' lead with RBI singles in the eighth inning.

Nick Williams had a nice first weekend in the major leagues. He reached base in seven of 13 plate appearances with four singles (two on Sunday), two walks and a hit by pitch.

Rivera had the Mets' first hit, a solo homer to left in the fifth.

Lineup stuff
Odubel Herrera, who looked bad striking out five times in the first two games of the series, got the day off Sunday.

Health check
Jerad Eickhoff will make a minor-league rehab start for Double A Reading at Trenton on Tuesday night (see story).

Up next
The Phillies open a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home Monday night. Here are the pitching matchups:

Monday night -- RHP Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.13) vs. RHP Ivan Nova (8-5, 3.08)

Tuesday afternoon -- RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 4.20) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (4-2, 2.97)

Wednesday night -- RHP Ben Lively (1-3, 3.72) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (6-7, 4.51)

Thursday night -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.48) vs. RHP Chad Kuhl (2-6, 5.26)

NEW YORK -- As expected, the Phillies signed several highly-regarded Latin American prospects when the international signing period for 16-year-olds opened Sunday.

Tops on the list is Luis Garcia, a switch-hitter and gifted defensive shortstop. He was ranked among the top dozen international prospects. The Phillies signed him for $2.5 million.

The Phillies also signed three highly regarded pitching prospects:

Victor Vargas, a right-hander from Colombia.

Israel Puello, a right-hander from the Dominican Republic.

Carlos Betancourt, a right-hander from Venezuela.

The Phils also signed Cesar Rodriguez and Oscar Gonzalez, a pair of catchers from Venezuela.

Before the summer is over, the Phils are expected to sign about 20 teen prospects from Latin America.

"I think Sal Agostinelli and our international group did a really good job on this class," general manager Matt Klentak said Sunday. "There's a variety of skillsets in this class, ranging from what we hope is going to be an impact middle infielder to a couple of intriguing arms and a couple of catchers. They did a good job identifying players of different backgrounds and different skillsets and creating what we hope will be an impactful class."

Eickhoff to pitch in Trenton
Jerad Eickhoff, on the disabled list with an upper back strain, will make a minor-league rehab start for Double A Reading on Tuesday night in Trenton.

If all goes well, he could start Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break.

Mark Leiter Jr. has made two starts in place of Eickhoff and will start for the Phillies on Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

The Phillies' lineup will have new look for this afternoon's finale in New York less than 24 hours after scoring six runs, albeit in a losing effort.

More specifically, the outfield will have a different twist.

Daniel Nava will be in left and leadoff, Aaron Altherr will be in center and bat third and rookie Nick Williams will be in right and bat fifth for the Phils today against the Mets. Odubel Herrera will be the odd man out and will take a breather against Mets righty Rafael Montero.

Nava has started three of the previous five games for manager Pete Mackanin and has pinch hit in the other two. In those five games, Nava is hitting .385 with a double and 2 RBIs. He's also scored two runs. It may be a small sample size, but Nava is producing for an offense-starved Phillies team (29th in the majors with 3.86 runs per game and 26th in the majors with a .241 team batting average). So hence Nava seeing more playing time.

Today will mark Williams' first MLB start in right field. He made his big-league debut in left Friday and started there again in yesterday's defeat. Two games into his young career, Williams is 2 for 6 with two singles, a walk and a run scored.

Tommy Joseph will be back in the clean-up spot today for the Phils. He crushed a three-shot deep into the New York sky yesterday that gave the Phils a 6-3 lead that they eventually let slip away. He's only hitting .171 over his last 10 games, but he's still hit four home runs and has 10 RBIs in that span.

The Phils could have a favorable matchup today against Montero, a spot starter getting his fourth starting nod of the year as the Mets continue to deal with an injury-depleted rotation. Montero has lasted no deeper than the sixth inning in any of his starts this season. He's best start was his last one last week in San Francisco. He went 5 2/3 frames and gave up one run on five hits en route to earning his first victory of the year in an 8-2 win over the Giants. His other two starts haven't gone nearly as well. He gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Marlins on May 5 and then he gave up three runs over three innings in a loss to Padres on May 25. All told on the year, Montero is 1-4 with a 5.63 ERA in 16 appearances.

The Phillies will counter on the hill with rookie Nick Pivetta, who had a real rough go of things last time out in Arizona. He gave up six runs over just 2 2/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. It was discouraging considering he had two straight quality starts, including a 1-0 win over the Red Sox on June 15 when he out-dueled Chris Sale with nine strikeouts and just four hits allowed over seven frames. Today marks the first time he'll face a Mets team that is ninth in the majors with 4.90 runs scored per game. Pivetta is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA this season.

Both teams' full lineups for Sunday's finale can be found below.

Phillies
1. Daniel Nava, LF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Aaron Altherr, CF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Nick Williams, RF
6. Maikel Franco, 3B
7. Ty Kelly, 2B
8. Andrew Knapp, C
9. Nick Pivetta, SP

Mets
1. Brandon Nimmo, CF
2. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B
3. Yoenis Cespedes, LF
4. Jay Bruce, RF
5. Lucas Duda, 1B
6. T.J. Rivera, 3B
7. Jose Reyes, SS
8. Rene Rivera, C
9. Rafael Montero, SP     

