Instant Replay: Phillies 7, Mets 1

NEW YORK -- Rookie Nick Pivetta turned in one of the Phillies' best starts of the season in leading the team to a 7-1 win over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets had just two hits on the day. The Phillies had 12.

The Phillies finished a nine-game trip to Arizona, Seattle and New York with a 4-5 record. They are 26-54 on the season.

Starting pitching report

Pivetta, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline for Jonathan Papelbon two years ago this month, bounced back brilliantly from a poor outing his previous time out. He pitched seven innings and gave up just one hit and one run — a homer to T.J. Rivera. Pivetta struck out four. The only blemishes on his ledger were four walks, but he got a pair of double plays in pitching around them.

Pivetta is 2-4 in 10 big-league starts.

Mets right-hander Rafael Montero (1-5) gave up eight hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Bullpen report

Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris closed it out.

At the plate

Maikel Franco keyed the Phillies' four-run second inning with a two-run double off the wall in center. Andrew Knapp added an RBI single in the inning and alertly scored from second base when a wild pitch bounced away from Mets catcher Rene Rivera.

Brock Stassi and Daniel Nava put some cushion on the Phillies' lead with RBI singles in the eighth inning.

Nick Williams had a nice first weekend in the major leagues. He reached base in seven of 13 plate appearances with four singles (two on Sunday), two walks and a hit by pitch.

Rivera had the Mets' first hit, a solo homer to left in the fifth.

Lineup stuff

Odubel Herrera, who looked bad striking out five times in the first two games of the series, got the day off Sunday.

Health check

Jerad Eickhoff will make a minor-league rehab start for Double A Reading at Trenton on Tuesday night (see story).

Up next

The Phillies open a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home Monday night. Here are the pitching matchups:

Monday night -- RHP Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.13) vs. RHP Ivan Nova (8-5, 3.08)

Tuesday afternoon -- RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 4.20) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (4-2, 2.97)

Wednesday night -- RHP Ben Lively (1-3, 3.72) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (6-7, 4.51)

Thursday night -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.48) vs. RHP Chad Kuhl (2-6, 5.26)