Instant Replay: Red Sox 6, Phillies 5 (11 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 11:30 PM

BOSTON — The Phillies blew an early lead and a late lead in suffering a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Boston Red Sox in an interleague game at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The loss was the Phillies' sixth in a row.

The Phils blew an early 4-0 lead but led 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The lead disappeared when Hanley Ramirez clubbed a first-pitch, game-tying homer over the Green Monster against Joaquin Benoit.

Boston won it on an RBI base hit by Dustin Pedroia with one out in the bottom of the 11th. Casey Fien, working in his third inning, gave up the hit and took the loss.

The Phillies had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the 10th but could not get the run home against fireballing Matt Barnes. He struck out Andrew Knapp and Freddy Galvis to end the Phils' threat.

The Phillies are 12-29 against the Red Sox since 2004. The Phils have lost 10 of their last 12 games at Fenway.

The Phils have the worst record in the majors at 21-41. They are 9-27 on the road.

Starting pitching report
Jerad Eickhoff pitched six innings and gave up four runs, one of which was unearned. His mates provided him with a four-run lead in the top of the first inning. He didn't exactly lock that down — he lost the lead on an unearned run in the fourth — but the Phils got the lead back in the fifth and he came through with a pair of scoreless innings to protect it. He was in line for his first win of the season before the Red Sox rallied.

Eickhoff is winless in his last 15 starts, dating to September 2016.

Boston starter Rick Porcello, the 2016 American League Cy Young winner, gave up 10 hits and five runs over six innings. Four of the runs came with two outs in the first inning.

Porcello leads the majors in hits allowed with 114.

Bullpen report
Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless seventh inning to protect a one-run lead. He has pitched 24 innings this season and allowed just two runs.

Benoit has allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list Sunday.

Fien pitched two scoreless innings before giving up a run in the 11th.

Barnes was electric with five strikeouts in two innings. He got the win.

At the plate
The Phils came out of the gate with five hits and four runs in the first inning. Tommy Joseph started the scoring with a two-run single with two outs in the frame. Andres Blanco and Maikel Franco also had hits in the inning to drive in runs.

The Phils took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth on a double by Aaron Altherr and an RBI single by Howie Kendrick.

Kendrick had three hits and stole three bases. He tried for a fourth stolen base but was thrown out at second for the third out in the top of the ninth with Joseph at the plate.

Daniel Nava had three hits. He has five in the last two games.

For Boston, Andrew Benintendi homered in the second inning and singled home a run in the third. Mookie Betts doubled home a run in the fourth. Ramirez's game-tying homer in the eighth was his ninth of the season.

In the field
Kendrick, playing second in place of injured Cesar Hernandez, made two errors.

Nava made a terrific leaping grab in foul territory and threw to second to double-up Benintendi to end a Boston threat in the bottom of the 10th.

Saunders sits
Michael Saunders, just 1 for 23 in June, was held out of the starting lineup. He was just 1 for 16 in his career against Porcello.

Saunders entered the day hitting just .203 with a .250 on-base percentage. Odubel Herrera, Nava and Altherr made up the Phillies' starting outfield. The Red Sox will start left-handers in the next three games, so it is likely that Saunders will continue to sit throughout the series, manager Pete Mackanin said.

Health check
Highly regarded outfield prospect Roman Quinn will treat his strained left elbow ligament with a rehabilitation program. Orthopedist James Andrews examined Quinn's MRI results and concurred with Phillies doctors that surgery was not required. Quinn will miss at least four to six weeks.

And the pick is ...
The Phillies selected Adam Haseley, an outfielder from the University of Virginia, with the eighth overall pick in the draft Monday night (see story).

Up next
The two teams play again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Tuesday's game is in Boston, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia. Here are the pitching matchups:

Tuesday night — RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 2.57) vs. LHP David Price (1-1, 5.29)

Wednesday night — RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.50) vs. LHP Brian Johnson (2-0, 3.44)

Thursday night — RHP Nick Pivetta (1-3, 5.52) vs. LHP Chris Sale (7-2, 2.89).

Phillies blow 2 leads in 11-inning loss to Red Sox, fall 20 games under .500

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 13, 2017 1:25 AM

BOSTON -- Three hours before Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin was asked about the frustration his team was feeling after losing five straight ballgames and falling to 19 games under .500.

"I think everybody's frustrated," he said. "When you have a team that's losing, everybody should be frustrated for one reason or another. I'm staying positive, but it's frustrating to lose. So I hope everybody else is."

Again, that was before the game.

By the time Mackanin left his office in the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park, his frustration level had spiked. The Phillies played the far-superior Red Sox tough but came away with a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to fall 20 games under .500.

And it's not even summer yet.

The Phillies' sixth straight loss was particularly frustrating because they blew an early four-run lead and a late one-run lead before watching Dustin Pedroia single home the game-winning run with one out in the 11th.

Pedroia's base hit came against right-hander Casey Fien, who was in his third inning of work after pitching two scoreless frames. The ground-ball hit was the blow that finished the Phillies. The one that staggered them came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning — a laser beam home run over the Green Monster by Hanley Ramirez against veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit. The blast tied the game at 5-5.

Benoit opened the frame by retiring a pair of left-handed hitters, Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi. He then threw a first-pitch slider to Ramirez.

Boom!

"It was funny because they had those two lefties up and Benoit handled them very well," Mackanin said. "And, of course, Ramirez — you can't make a mistake to him and first pitch he threw him a cement mixer down the middle. That's not what he wanted to do but he did it."

Benoit has allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list Sunday. He did not stick around to speak with reporters after the game.

The Phillies scored four times against Boston starter Rick Porcello in the first inning, a nice cushion for Jerad Eickhoff, who hadn't won a game in a span of 14 starts, dating to last September.

Eickhoff did not lock down the lead — he gave it up on an unearned run in the fourth — but the Phils got the lead back in the fifth and this time Eickhoff delivered two scoreless innings.

"I battled the best I could to keep us in the game," the right-hander said.

Mackanin liked the effort.

"He battled," Mackanin said. "He's a blue-collar guy. He likes to compete. His command just needs to get better."

Eickhoff said he experienced some cramping in his right shoulder during the game. He said it was due to some dehydration and was "not big deal."

After Eickhoff left, the Phils got another strong inning from Pat Neshek in protecting the lead. Neshek has pitched 24 innings this season and allowed just two runs. With success like that, one had to wonder why Mackanin did not stick with the right-hander for the eighth inning. After all, he threw just seven pitches.

"He may be equipped to do it, but I don’t want to use him up," Mackanin said. "You know, you can't use guys up like that. If we had the firepower offensively where I felt more comfortable I would do it, but I don’t want to do that. In fact, even in a tie game I've done that once or twice with him and Benoit and it's tough to do because when you have that one- or two-run lead you want those guys to be available.

"I would have loved to send him back out. I just can't do that."

The Phillies had several big scoring chances late in the game, but none produced results. With two outs in the ninth, Howie Kendrick — he had an interesting game with three hits, three stolen bases and two errors at second base — was thrown out trying to steal second base. That took the bat out of the hands of Tommy Joseph, the Phils' best power threat.

"He had the green light," Mackanin said of Kendrick. "It was a pretty close play. At this point, we've got to take chances. We can't sit back. We don’t have the firepower to sit back, although we got 14 hits today. But after that first inning we only scored one run."

The Phils had the leadoff man on base in the 10th and 11th innings and both times hard-throwing Matt Barnes pitched out of trouble. He struck out five in two innings and got the win when the Sox rallied for the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.

"We battled hard," Mackanin said. "I'm happy for that."

