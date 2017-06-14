Philadelphia Phillies

Instant Replay: Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 14, 2017 10:33 PM

BOX SCORE

The Red Sox jumped on Jeremy Hellickson in the first two innings Wednesday to hand the Phillies an eighth straight loss.

The Phils answered Boston's five early runs with a three-spot in the third inning but did no scoring after that in a 7-3 loss.

They did have a slight chance in the eighth inning with two on, two out and Cameron Rupp representing the tying run but Rupp struck out against flamethrower Matt Barnes.

The Phillies (21-43) have lost three of Hellickson's last four starts after winning eight of his first nine.

Starting pitching report
What trade value (see story)?

Hellickson pitched poorly on Wednesday, allowing six runs to the Red Sox on nine hits and three walks over five innings as his ERA rose again to 4.91. 

He's spent just one week of his Phillies career with a higher ERA, between his fourth and fifth starts last year.

It's been a true struggle for Hellickson since the end of April. In nine starts since May 1, he has a 6.89 ERA and his opponents have hit .310/.383/.610. That's a .993 OPS. To put that into perspective, there are only eight players in the majors this season with an OPS of .993 or higher.

Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson left in the third inning with shoulder discomfort in his left (throwing) arm. The Phillies were sad to see him go as they preceded his exit with two doubles, a single and a homer.

Bullpen report
The Red Sox's bullpen pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings after Johnson was forced out of the game early. 

At the plate
Aaron Altherr homered for the second straight game, sending a two-run missile just over the left-field wall. He's hitting .286/.360/.550 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. His numbers have remained solid even as he's slowed down, a good sign of his sustainability.

Freddy Galvis doubled twice and walked, and Howie Kendrick singled in a run.

Maikel Franco, 6 for 9 in the two games in Boston, went hitless in four at-bats.

The list of players more fun to watch than Mookie Betts could be made on one hand. The guy does everything well — hit, hit for power, run, throw, roam the outfield. He's a true five-tool player, and as former Phillies GM-turned-Red Sox first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr. gushed about him before the game, one couldn't help but wonder how much farther along the Phillies might be had they been able to land Betts at some point. (Boston rightfully loved him so much that it was never really realistic even amid the countless trade connections between the two clubs.)

Betts went 4 for 5 with two homers, a double, three RBIs and four runs. Despite going 0 for 6 last night, Betts is 8 for 16 with six extra-base hits against the Phillies this week. 

Xander Bogaerts doubled and drove in three runs. 

In the field
Altherr doubled Andrew Benintendi off of first base with a rocket throw from the right-field warning track in the seventh inning. It's the second time this week Benintendi veered too far off the bag and was doubled off by a Phillies outfielder. Daniel Nava nailed him at second on his jumping catch on Monday night.

Prospect notes
Even with Cesar Hernandez out through late July, the Phillies have no plans to call up second base prospect Scott Kingery, GM Matt Klentak said prior to Wednesday's game (see story).

Kingery entered Wednesday hitting .300 with 18 home runs, 35 RBIs, 55 runs and 14 steals for Double A Reading.

Up next
The fourth and final Phillies-Red Sox game of the year pits Chris Sale (8-2, 2.97) against Nick Pivetta (1-3, 5.52) Thursday night at 7:05. 

Good luck with that one.

Best of MLB: Braves bash their way to rare road series win over Nationals

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 11:07 PM

WASHINGTON -- Kurt Suzuki homered, Julio Teheran earned his third consecutive victory and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 13-2 on Wednesday to earn a rare series victory on the road against their NL East rival.

Brandon Phillips had four hits and three RBIs for the Braves, who had dropped seven consecutive road series against the Nationals and had lost 23 of their last 25 games in Washington before taking two of three this week.

Braves outfielder Matt Kemp left the game in the third inning after suffering an apparent leg injury while sliding into third base.

Atlanta was in control from the start against Washington starter Tanner Roark (6-4), who gave up two runs before he recorded an out and three total in the first inning.

The Braves would add three more in the third, with Nick Markakis scoring from third after Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton's pickoff attempt of Kemp caught first baseman Ryan Zimmerman off guard and sailed into right field. Kemp was thrown out and injured at third on the play (see full recap).

Granderson, Mets rally past Cubs
NEW YORK -- Curtis Granderson opened a five-run eighth inning with his 300th homer, a tiebreaking shot that helped the New York Mets rally past the Chicago Cubs for a 9-4 victory Wednesday night.

Injury replacement Lucas Duda added a three-run homer off Hector Rondon, and T.J. Rivera capped the outburst with an RBI single for his third hit.

With sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto on the bench to begin the game, the resurgent Mets came back from a 4-1 deficit and took two of three from the defending World Series champions despite losing second baseman Neil Walker to a left leg injury.

Granderson received a standing ovation and came out for a curtain call after connecting in the eighth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1).

Jerry Blevins (4-0) struck out three of his four batters to earn the win (see full recap).

Walker lifts Diamondbacks over Tigers in return
DETROIT -- Taijuan Walker pitched five sharp innings in his return from the disabled list, and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Walker (5-3) allowed a run and six hits in his first appearance since May 19. He had been out because of a blister on his right index finger.

The Diamondbacks scored two runs in the first inning, and that turned out to be all they needed. Walker was lifted after 82 pitches, but Randall Delgado pitched three scoreless innings of relief. Fernando Rodney struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances.

Jordan Zimmermann (5-5) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings.

Arizona is 9-1 in interleague play this season. The lone defeat was at home May 10 against Detroit (see full recap).

A look at Phillies' trade candidates after another Jeremy Hellickson clunker

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 14, 2017 11:00 PM

Many frustrations have surrounded the Phillies' season and one toward the top of the list is the lack of production from their perceived trade candidates.

GM Matt Klentak brought in a handful of veterans in the offseason with the intention of slightly improving the big-league club while also giving himself a chance to net a few lottery-ticket prospects around the trade deadline.

Unfortunately, more has gone wrong for the Phillies' veteran acquisitions than has gone right. Let's go one by one.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (owed approximately $5.7 million after July 31)
Whatever trade value Hellickson had last summer and earlier this season has vanished. He was rocked again Wednesday as his ERA rose to 4.91 (see Instant Replay).

Since May 1, Hellickson has allowed 12 home runs in nine starts and his opponents have hit .310 with a .993 OPS. Add that to his hefty 2017 price tag and the result is a player who may be tradable but won't net you much.

Another key difference between this year and last is that Hellickson was arguably the top starting pitcher on the trade market last summer. This summer, there are many better options in Gerrit Cole, Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana, Jason Vargas and Jaime Garcia, just to name five.

Maybe Hellickson reels off five or six dominant starts before the deadline to reestablish the trade value, but it sure looks like the Phillies swung and missed with him two years in a row.

RHP Pat Neshek (owed ~$2.2 million after July 31)
It's pretty clear that Neshek will be moved. He knows it himself (see story).

He's been the Phillies' best pitcher this season, allowing two runs in 24 innings for a 0.75 ERA. He's allowed 15 hits, walked four and struck out 22.

He also has shown the capability to retire big-time bats. Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman, Freddie Freeman, Giancarlo Stanton, Nolan Arenado and Yoenis Cespedes are a combined 0 for 12 with four strikeouts this season against Neshek, who's made a career out of keeping powerful righties off-balance.

But as good as Neshek has been, don't expect the Phillies to get a significant prospect in return for him. He's a 36-year-old setup man on an expiring contract.

Looking at last year's trade deadline, the deal involving a player most similar to Neshek was the Brewers' trade of Will Smith. Milwaukee traded Smith to the Giants for catcher Andrew Susac. 

Smith was 10 years younger than Neshek last summer but carried a similar track record — 3.22 ERA the previous three seasons as a setup man ... a nice piece and the kind of player who helps a team but doesn't dictate its success. 

Susac, a right-handed hitting catcher with a decent bat, was 26 at the time of the trade and had played in 87 big-league games. He's an Andrew Knapp-type. 

For Neshek, the Phillies will likely either get a bench piece or every team's favorite lottery ticket: a Single A arm with upside.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick (owed ~$3.3 million after July 31)
The trade value of Neshek and Kendrick is similar. Two guys with lengthy track records of being pretty good. Kendrick has had a great first half, hitting .340/.398/.500 with seven steals.

Like Neshek, Kendrick's contract is up after the season. Like Neshek, Kendrick should bring back a modest or slightly above-average return.

Looking at the last few trade deadlines and offseasons, the trade most similar to one involving Kendrick might be when the Phillies dealt Chase Utley to the Dodgers in 2015. At that time, Utley was three years older than Kendrick and hitting just .217, but Los Angeles looked at him as a helpful piece with postseason experience, unparalleled work ethic and strong leadership skills. Those final two pieces mattered greatly to a young Dodgers team.

In exchange for Utley, the Phillies got a 4-A utilityman in Darnell Sweeney and right-handed starting pitching prospect John Richy, who was drafted in the third round the year prior.

The Phillies' return for Kendrick should be better but not much better. One advantage the Phillies have here is that Kendrick plays so many positions — left field, second base, first base, third base. There will be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring him.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (owed ~$2.5 million after July 31)
Benoit just has not been the pitcher the Phillies thought they were getting. From 2010 through 2016, he had a 2.40 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.8 walks.

This season, he has a 4.56 ERA in 25 appearances with a 1.18 WHIP, 8.0 strikeouts per nine and 4.6 walks. His control has been a bit erratic, and though 20 of his 25 appearances have been scoreless, the other five have really hurt.

Benoit was traded last summer by the Mariners to the Blue Jays straight-up for Drew Storen in a change-of-scenery deal involving two struggling relievers. Benoit went on to allow one run in 23 2/3 innings with Toronto.

I do expect the Phillies to move Benoit but unless he has a big turnaround, they might have to eat all of his remaining money just to bring back something of substance.

OF Michael Saunders (owed ~$3 million after July 31)
This has been a very disappointing signing. It's gotten so bad for Saunders that he's lost everyday playing time and has fallen below Daniel Nava in the pecking order of who can help most on a given night.

The Phillies guaranteed the 30-year-old Saunders $9 million and hold a club option for next year at $10.5 million. There's no chance in hell they exercise that option unless he has a second half as good as this first half was bad.

That's assuming he's even on the roster come the second half. Klentak was asked about Saunders on Wednesday and brought up his track record of streakiness, saying he's known to get extremely hot and extremely cold and when he's hot, he can carry a team for a month. 

That seemed like a bit of an exaggeration, but through June 17 last season (right around this time), Saunders was hitting .314 with 17 doubles, 15 homers and a .999 OPS.

The thing is, at this point he'd have to get insanely hot for a month and a half to convince a team to trade for him. Otherwise, he's a fourth outfielder at best on a contender. And the Phillies aren't even playing him every day anymore to give him that opportunity.

Sadly, Saunders is more of a DFA candidate than a trade candidate.

RHP Clay Buchholz
Let us never forget Buchholz's legendary Phillies career: 7 1/3 innings, 19 baserunners, 10 runs, one season-ending injury, $13.5 million. 

The Phillies paid Buchholz more this season than they paid Odubel Herrera, Maikel Franco, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph, Cesar Hernandez, Freddy Galvis, Cameron Rupp, Knapp, Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez and Hector Neris combined.

