IronPigs rally to help Phillies end West Coast trip with 2 straight wins

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com August 20, 2017 9:45 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Ben Lively, his eyes wide before his eighth big-league start, looked around at his teammates moments before the game.
 
"Dude, this is a really familiar dugout," he told Rhys Hoskins.
 
Indeed. Six of the Phillies' nine starters Sunday afternoon at AT&T Park were recent teammates at Triple A Lehigh Valley. They recently graduated to the majors and on this day joined together in rallying for a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants as the Phils closed out a West Coast trip with two wins and five losses (see Instant Replay).
 
It was a very entertaining ballgame for several reasons:
 
The Phillies came back from a run down in the eighth inning and scored three times on a succession of five straight singles against Giants reliever Hunter Strickland.
 
Closer Hector Neris pitched himself into a tight spot when he plunked Buster Posey with a first-pitch fastball to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Posey took exception with the pitch, said something to Neris and moaned about it to reporters after the game.
 
And then there was the IronPigs. All of the recent additions from Triple A had a hand in the win. All five of the Phillies' runs were driven in by players recently promoted. In Saturday night's win, a cast of recent additions drove in 10 of the Phillies' 12 runs. So, newcomers drove in 15 of the Phillies' 17 runs the last two days.
 
"We were pretty talented down there and I think it's good for this organization to have that kind of burst of energy," Hoskins said. "Hopefully it carries over to the homestand."
 
The IronPigs' impact started with Lively, who was recalled before the start and delivered six innings of two-run ball — "just what we needed," manager Pete Mackanin said.
 
It continued with utility man Pedro Florimon starting in left field, throwing out a runner at the plate and driving in three runs, including the tie-breaking run in the eighth.
 
Jorge Alfaro started behind the plate and drove in the tying run with a base hit in the eighth after coming back from an 0-2 count.
 
In all, the Phillies had five straight one-out hits in that inning — by Hoskins, Maikel Franco, Alfaro, Nick Williams and Florimon. All but Franco was in Triple A until recently.
 
"It's awesome," Lively said. "Everyone is getting an opportunity. A lot of people are making the best of their opportunities. That fires me up more than anything."
 
Two others who had been at Lehigh Valley this season, Adam Morgan and Luis Garcia, chipped in with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
 
Hoskins gave the Phillies a little breathing room in the ninth inning when he bashed his fifth homer in his first 11 games in the majors. All of them came on this trip to his home state with a slew of friends and family in the seats.
 
"I think we could have come away with a couple more wins, obviously, but we're feeling pretty good going home, split the series after dropping the first two," Hoskins said.
 
The wins were the Phillies' only two in the state of California this season. They went 2-11 in the land of the Double-Double.
 
The game was not without some drama. With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth, and the Phils clinging to a two-run lead, Mackanin summoned his closer, Neris, as the dangerous Posey — who had already singled and doubled — stepped in the box.
 
Neris' first pitch, a 95-mph fastball, hit Posey in the side. The usually mild-mannered Posey was angry and said something to Neris before cooler heads prevailed.
 
After the game, Posey was still angry.
 
"I'm pretty certain he hit me on purpose and it's just a shame because I wanted to compete in that at bat," Posey said. "I guess he didn’t feel he could get me out."
 
"It was a big spot. It would have been fun to hit."
 
Neris was incredulous when he heard what Posey said.
 
"Not a chance," he said when asked if he hit Posey on purpose. "I don't want to put the tying run on second base. I don't want to hit anybody in that situation."
 
Mackanin said there was no way Neris threw at Posey.
 
"If Hector hit him intentionally, I'm not real happy with Hector to put the tying run on second base and the go-ahead run on first," Mackanin said. "It doesn't make sense to me."

Best of MLB: Red Sox extend AL East lead with dominant win vs. Yankees

usa-red-sox-mookie-betts.jpg
USA Today Images

Best of MLB: Red Sox extend AL East lead with dominant win vs. Yankees

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 9:35 PM

BOSTON -- Jackie Bradley Jr. tripled in two runs and singled in another, and Rick Porcello pitched six innings of a combined three-hitter to help the AL East-leading Red Sox beat New York 5-1 on Sunday and extend their lead over the Yankees to five games.

The Red Sox won for the 14th time in 17 games, taking two out of three from New York for the second weekend in a row. The archrivals meet again in the first week of September for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Porcello (8-14) allowed all three New York hits, striking out four and walking three to win his fourth straight start. Three relievers provided a perfect inning apiece.

Porcello has allowed two runs or fewer in all six career starts against the Yankees in Fenway Park. That's the longest such stretch for a Red Sox pitcher since at least 1913, the ballclub said.

Sonny Gray (7-8) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Brett Gardner homered near the Pesky Pole for the Yankees, who had won five of their last six (see full recap).

Cubs score 3 in 10th inning to complete sweep of Blue Jays
CHICAGO -- Alex Avila capped Chicago's three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Cubs swept the Toronto Blue Jays with a wild 6-5 victory on Sunday.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Avila lined a base hit into right field against Roberto Osuna (3-4). Ben Zobrist scored easily and Javier Baez slid in safely just ahead of the throw from Jose Bautista.

Avila threw his arms in the air when it was over, then was mobbed by happy teammates near first base. The improbable rally also included two batters reaching on swing-and-miss strikeouts, and Kyle Schwarber scoring on a wild pitch.

Toronto grabbed the lead with two runs in the top of the inning on Kevin Pillar's RBI single off Koji Uehara, and Norichika Aoki's bases-loaded loaded walk against Justin Wilson (4-4) (see full recap).

Giancarlo Stanton hits MLB-leading 45th homer in win over Mets
NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 45th home run and Adam Conley struck out a career-high 11, leading the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 6-4 on Sunday.

Stanton connected for a three-run shot off Jacob deGrom (13-7) as the Marlins scored four times in the seventh inning for a 6-1 lead. Stanton had homered in six straight games before coming up short Wednesday night.

Conley (6-5) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Yoenis Cespedes homered for the Mets, who have lost six of their last nine games. They fell to 6-15 on Sundays this season, including 2-9 at Citi Field (see full recap).

Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Giants 2

Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Giants 2

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com August 20, 2017 7:19 PM

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO — The Phillies scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants and close out their West Coast trip on a positive note Sunday.

It was an entertaining game.
 
Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco, Jorge Alfaro, Nick Williams and Pedro Florimon strung together five straight one-out singles in the eighth to fuel the rally. Alfaro's hit tied the game and Florimon's two-run single put the Phillies ahead. Four of those players spent most of this season at Triple A Lehigh Valley.
 
The Phillies finished the seven-game trip with two wins (in the last two games) and five losses. They went 2-11 in the state of California this season. They are 21-46 on the road.
 
Starting pitching report
Rookie Ben Lively came up from Triple A and scattered six hits and two runs over six innings. He benefited from three double plays.
 
San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner held the Phillies to four hits and a run over six innings. He left with a lead.
 
Bullpen report
Hector Neris struck out Pablo Sandoval with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning and preserve a two-run lead. Neris plunked Buster Posey with a first-pitch fastball one batter earlier to load the bases. Posey was not happy and said something to Neris. Tempers quickly cooled.
 
Neris stayed on in the ninth and got the save.
 
Adam Morgan pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two. He has racked up seven straight scoreless appearances, striking out 12 in 8 1/3 innings.
 
Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless seventh for the Giants, but Hunter Strickland was tagged for five straight singles as the Phillies rallied for three runs in the eighth inning.
 
At the plate
Florimon drove in three runs.
 
Hoskins padded the lead with a solo homer in the ninth, his fifth in 11 games since being called up from Triple A. All five of his homers came on the trip to his home state.
 
The Phils were 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
 
Brandon Crawford and Bumgarner had hits to drive in the Giants' runs.
 
Posey singled and doubled. He has hit in 22 straight games against the Phillies, dating to 2014.
 
In the field
Giants leftfielder Jarrett Parker made a big play when he cut down Cameron Perkins at the plate for the second out in the top of the seventh. The play preserved the Giants' 2-1 lead.
 
Earlier in the game, Phillies leftfielder Florimon cut down a run at run at the plate in the second inning. The Giants tested Florimon's arm again in the fifth and won — the throw was off line and Ryder Jones scored on a single by Bumgarner as the Giants took a 2-1 lead.
 
Hot prospect tries hot corner
J.P. Crawford made his first professional start at third base Sunday (see story). He could be coming to a ballpark near you soon.
 
Up next
The Phillies are off on Monday. They play a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola (9-8, 3.26) will pitch the first game against Miami right-hander Dan Straily (7-8, 3.80). Start time for that game is 4:05 p.m. The Phillies have not named a starter for the second game. It is likely to be Nick Pivetta. Right-hander Jose Urena will start the second game for Miami.

