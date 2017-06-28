Philadelphia Phillies

Look who showed up in Seattle — the Fightin' Phils ... and they swept a series!

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 28, 2017 9:30 PM

BOX SCORE

SEATTLE — Freddy Galvis spoke out and his teammates noticed. He wanted more fight and that's what the Phillies have shown the last two days.

Six runs in the final three innings on Tuesday night. A go-ahead two-run rally in the ninth inning on Wednesday afternoon.

Galvis' what-the-bleep-we're-better-than-this-boys! rant seemed to work. The shortstop made his hard-edged comments after a loss in Arizona on Monday and the Phillies responded with two wins in Seattle, including Wednesday afternoon when they rallied from a run down in the ninth to win, 5-4 (see Instant Replay).

"I think it's nice to have a leader like that call us out a little bit," said Andrew Knapp, one of the heroes of the ninth-inning comeback. "It's been a tough stretch, but we have a lot of good players here, and he's right — we need to start playing better and that's what we're capable of. I don't think he's asking too much. It lit a fire a little bit."

Tommy Joseph, another ninth-inning difference-maker, concurred.

"I think everybody kind of takes that personally," Joseph said. "It wasn't like an organized meeting or anything, but we all know what was said and it's a matter of taking that personal, taking it to yourself and making a difference."

Joseph made a difference Wednesday. It was his ninth-inning homer against hard-throwing Edwin Diaz — the Phils' first hit since the third inning — that tied the game at 4-4. Four batters later, Knapp singled home the go-ahead run with two outs. Hector Neris closed it out in the bottom of the inning and baseball's worst club had its first road series win since April 18-20 — and a two-game sweep.

"I'm happy about that," manager Pete Mackanin said. "It was great to come back and snatch this game."

It sure made for a more enjoyable six-hour flight to New York. That's where the Phillies will spend an off day Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the Mets on Friday night.

There were other difference-makers besides Joseph and Knapp.

Utility man Ty Kelly got the start at second base and smacked a two-run homer in the third inning. And Cameron Perkins drew a crucial, eight-pitch walk to keep the ninth inning alive for Knapp. Perkins moved to second on a balk by Diaz, setting up Knapp's go-ahead hit.

"When Cam walked, I was trying to drive something in the gap," Knapp said. "But then he got to second and it was like shorten up and get a single."

The ninth-inning comeback doesn't happen if it's not for the work of rookie right-hander Ricardo Pinto, who was recalled from Triple A on Monday. He kept the game close with three scoreless innings after starter Mark Leiter Jr. departed after five innings with the Phils down a run.

The Phils' rally in the ninth gave Pinto his first big-league win in his third appearance.

"He was the key to the game," Mackanin said.

Knapp, the catcher, agreed.

"He shut the door," Knapp said. "Coming out of the bullpen and putting on that performance was huge for us."

These last few days have been bittersweet for Pinto. His call to the majors on Monday came at the expense of Edubray Ramos, who was sent to Triple A. Pinto and Ramos are good friends from the same town — Guacara — in Venezuela. They work out together in the offseason.

"It's not a good feeling," Pinto said of replacing his friend on the roster. "I was sad. I'm hoping he will be back soon."

Pinto won the Paul Owens award as top Phillies' minor-league pitcher in 2015. He moved to the bullpen earlier this season and likes it.

"As a starter I was not as aggressive as I am now," he said. "I like this mindset."

Mackanin likes the mindset he saw from his entire team the last two days. It doesn't matter if it was spawned by Galvis' comments or came from somewhere else. He wants to see it continue in New York.

"Yeah, I did," he said when asked if he saw more fight the last two days. "I think the guys are tired of losing and we've been in so many games that it gets to be frustrating. (Hitting coach) Matt Stairs had a meeting with the hitters the other day and he basically read them the riot act and told them we need more quality at-bats. I think that affected them along with Freddy. They're coming out of it with a little more effort — well, I shouldn't say effort because they always give me effort — but there's a little more, 'Come on, let's win some games.'

"It's nice to be able to say, 'We played them tough,' and come out on top."

Best of MLB: Giants win after Jae-Gyun Hwang hits go-ahead HR in debut

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 11:00 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jae-Gyun Hwang homered in his major league debut, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over Colorado 5-3 Wednesday and extended the Rockies' losing streak to a season-high eight games.

A 29-year-old who starred for South Korea's Lotte Giants, Hwang was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and inserted into the starting lineup at third base, batting fifth.

He grounded out in the second inning, hit a run-scoring grounder in the fourth that cut Colorado's lead to 2-1, then broke a 3-3 tie when he homered against Kyle Freeland (8-6). Hwang was given a standing ovation from fans as he rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates when he got back to the dugout.

He took a called third strike in the eighth, completing a 1-for-4 day (see full recap).

Strasburg strikes out 13 in Nats’ win over Cubs
WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 in seven innings, Bryce Harper had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters hit back-to-back homers against John Lackey (5-9) during Washington's four-run second inning. After the Cubs pulled within three at 6-3, Daniel Murphy went deep in the fifth.

It was a rough day for the Cubs, who cut veteran catcher Miguel Montero after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his role in the Nationals' seven steals in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the World Series champions. Then reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant departed with an apparent right ankle injury.

Bryant awkwardly clipped third base while catching a foul pop off the bat of Wieters in the sixth. He walked around gingerly before being helped off the field (see full recap).

Indians top Rangers in Francona’s return
CLEVELAND -- Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.

Francona was cleared to come back after another health scare forced him to leave Monday's game and miss Tuesday's contest. The 58-year-old Francona has been fitted with a heart monitor, but he said doctors have ruled out any serious health issues.

Bauer (7-6) held Texas to one run -- Robinson Chirinos' homer -- and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Brantley had RBI singles in the third and the seventh. Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion also drove in runs.

Yu Darvish (6-6) gave up three runs -- two earned -- in six innings and has one win in his last seven starts.

Andrew Miller struck out four of the five batters he faced. Elvis Andrus hit a leadoff homer in the ninth off Cody Allen. Rougned Odor added an RBI single, but Allen struck out Chirinos to end the game.

Cleveland has won five of six against Texas this season (see full recap).

Instant Replay: Phillies 5, Mariners 4

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 28, 2017 7:06 PM

BOX SCORE

SEATTLE — The Phillies rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to pull out a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in an interleague game on Wednesday afternoon.

The rally gave the Phillies a sweep of the two-game series against Seattle. It was the Phillies' first road series win in more than two months — since they took two of three from the Mets in New York on April 18-20.

The Phils trailed, 4-3, entering the ninth inning. Tommy Joseph tied the game with a leadoff solo homer against Edwin Diaz. That was the Phils' first hit since the third inning.

Cameron Perkins kept the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk and Andrew Knapp drove in the go-ahead run with a base hit.

All the runs came against Diaz.

Ricardo Pinto earned his first big-league win with three innings of relief.

The Phillies went 1-3 in Phoenix before heading to Seattle. The trip has three games remaining in New York.

The win was just the Phillies' 12th in 43 road games. They are 26-51.

Starting pitching report
Mark Leiter Jr. gave up four runs over five innings and left trailing by a run.

Leiter did not walk a batter and struck out six, but he was tagged for nine hits, including three solo homers. He also allowed a base runner to get a huge jump and steal second base and that turned into a run after an errant throw by catcher Knapp and a base hit.

Seattle's Felix Hernandez held the Phils to three runs over six innings. He walked three and struck out five. He gave up five hits and four of them came in the third inning when he was tagged for a two-run homer by Ty Kelly.

Bullpen report
Pinto kept the Phillies close with three scoreless innings of relief and got the win.

Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

Diaz got the loss.

At the plate
The Phillies had four hits and scored three of their runs in the third inning. Kelly highlighted the inning with a two-run homer. The Phils may have gotten more runs in the inning if it weren't for poor base running.

Kyle Seager, Danny Valencia and Robinson Cano all homered against Leiter. Nelson Cruz added an RBI single.

Health check
It appears as if Howie Kendrick is bound for the disabled list. Who will come up (see story)?

Vince Velasquez, on the DL with a forearm strain, will make a minor-league rehab start for Triple A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Up next
The Phillies are off on Thursday. They will open a three-game series against the Mets in New York on Friday night. Ben Lively (1-2, 3.90) will pitch the series opener against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-3, 3.71).

