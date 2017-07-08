Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Klentak: Phillies’ logjam with Tommy Joseph, Rhys Hoskins ‘not ideal’

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 08, 2017 5:55 PM

The Phillies’ brain trust held a three-hour meeting Friday about the state of the team, and the principals are certainly presenting a united front.

No, no one is untouchable with Major League Baseball’s trade deadline drawing ever nearer.

Yes, something needs to be done about the first-base logjam.

General manager Matt Klentak, speaking before Saturday’s game against San Diego, echoed the recent comments of team president Andy MacPhail on the first of those topics, and reiterated manager Pete Mackanin’s stance on the second.

The Phils are the worst team in the majors and are almost certain to be sellers with the non-waiver deadline coming up on July 31. Klentak said the team has been fielding inquiries for “the last week to 10 days,” but was quick to point out that the front office did not make a move last July.

“We’ll make trades that make sense for this club, but if we feel like there’s not fit, obviously as we demonstrated last year we’re not afraid to hang onto guys,” he said. “We’ll have to see.”

The Phillies’ most significant in-season move last year came before the waiver deadline at the end of August, when they sent Carlos Ruiz to the Dodgers. This year they have a handful of veterans on expiring contracts – starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, relievers Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit, utilityman Howie Kendrick and outfielder Daniel Nava – any one of whom might be attractive to a contender.

But MacPhail told reporters last week in New York that it’s “pretty safe” to say that everyone is available for the right price. And Klentak did not disagree.

“You’ll probably never get me to talk specifically about any one or two players,” he said, “but as far as what Andy said and kind of piggybacking off of that, honestly whether you’re a good team or a bad team, whether you’re in a win-now mode or rebuilding mode, you have to be open-minded to different scenarios. You just never know what may present itself.”

Mackanin told reporters Friday that Tommy Joseph and Rhys Hoskins – the Phils’ current first baseman and the one tearing it up while manning the same position at Triple A Lehigh Valley – “can't coexist on the same team.” Both are right-handed power hitters (see story). Both seem unlikely candidates for a position switch.

Klentak acknowledged the situation is “not ideal,” and said that while the team has not taken a look at Joseph or Hoskins in left field, “I think there’s a reason both of them are playing first every day.”

Joseph, as a result, could very well find himself the odd man out.

The second-base situation is not quite the same, Klentak said, even though Cesar Hernandez has shown his worth and Scott Kingery, the team’s second-round pick in 2015, was promoted to Triple A two weeks ago.

Kingery needs more time at that rung of the minors, in the eyes of the GM, and there is more flexibility with middle infielders than those who man the corners. Kingery, for instance, has been taking groundballs at third of late.

Hernandez, for his part, has been on the disabled list since June 11 with an oblique strain. He figures to be activated soon after the All-Star break, Klentak said. Same for Kendrick (hamstring) and pitcher Vince Velasquez (elbow), the latter of whom made a rehab start for Double A Reading on Thursday.

Klentak said shortstop Freddy Galvis has been “incredibly valuable” in terms of what he brings to the team defensively and in the clubhouse and spoke highly of third baseman Maikel Franco and centerfielder Odubel Herrera, both of whom have struggled this season.

Herrera, the GM said, has picked it up since “a terrible May,” and the front office still likes his defense. The latter is also true of Franco, but he entered Saturday’s game hitting .219.

“He’s shown flashes of busting out of it,” Klentak said beforehand, adding that Franco’s walk rate is up, his strikeout rate down, his work ethic impressive.

“The numbers aren’t there and I understand that, but we’re going to continue running him out there.” 

Which they can afford to do, because of “where we are as a franchise, trying to find out about players,” he said.

Overall, though, there is no way to paint a smiley face on the season to date. Mackanin had spoken in spring training about playing .500 ball. Instead, the Phillies are on pace for over 100 losses.

“We’ve been frustrated, generally, with the team’s play, and we’ve had our fair share of mistakes, whether on the mound, on the bases, at the plate,” Klentak said. “We’ve not been a particularly good baseball team for the first half of the season. To say we have given up on players or the frustration has reached a point where we no longer feel players can help us, that is not true.”

At the same time, they’re going to have to start trading some of them away. And it could be anyone.

Instant Replay: Padres 2, Phillies 1

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 08, 2017 6:37 PM

BOX SCORE

Austin Hedges singled home the go-ahead run in a two-run seventh inning, as the San Diego Padres nicked the Phillies, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon.

An RBI triple by Carlos Asuaje preceded the hit by Hedges and tied the game.

The Padres won for the fifth time in six games.

Maikel Franco hit his 13th homer for the Phillies, who have dropped five straight. They also fell to 11-23 in one-run games.

Aaron Nola (6-6) saw a personal three-game winning streak end, despite allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Jhoulys Chacin (8-7) earned the victory for the Padres.

Starting pitching report
Nola cruised through the first six innings, extending his scoreless-innings streak to 17. But with the Phillies up 1-0, Hunter Renfroe, leading off the seventh, slapped an excuse-me double just inside the first-base line.

Two outs later Asuaje smoked Nola’s 2-1 fastball off the center-field fence for his RBI triple, and Hedges followed by lining an 0-2 fastball into right, scoring Asuaje.

Nola nonetheless became the first Phillies pitcher since Jerad Eickhoff in 2015 to work seven or more innings and allow two runs or fewer in four straight starts.

Chacin was 2-5 with a 9.08 ERA in his first eight road starts of the season, but he allowed one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings, while striking out six and walking two.

Bullpen report
Luis Garcia worked a scoreless inning in relief of Nola.

Padres reliever Kirby Yates entered the game in the seventh with runners on second and third and one out and retired Franco on a pop to short and Andrew Knapp on a flyout to left.

Ryan Buchter blanked the Phils in the eighth, and Brandon Mauer worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 19th save.

At the plate
Franco offset his solo homer in the fifth by grounding into his 17th double play of the season. He already led the majors in that category.

Joseph singled, doubled and walked, and has reached base seven times in the first two games of this three-game series.

The Padres managed three of their five hits in the pivotal seventh inning.

Up next
RHP Jerad Eickhoff, who has been idled by an upper back strain, makes his first start since June 17 when the Phillies play their last game before the All-Star break Sunday. Eickhoff (0-7) is also seeking his first victory in 17 starts. That dates back to Sept. 21, 2016, when he beat the Chicago White Sox. The Phillies optioned Ben Lively to Triple A after Saturday's game to make room for Eickhoff.

Eickhoff will be opposed by RHP Trevor Cahill (3-2, 2.96).

MLB Notes: Terry Francona out of hospital after heart procedure

By The Associated Press July 08, 2017 4:15 PM

CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona is resting at home following a heart procedure and four-day hospital stay.

Francona was released from the Cleveland Clinic on Friday night, one day after undergoing a cardiac ablation for an irregular heartbeat. Francona returned to his downtown residence during the Indians' 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The 58-year-old Francona had been experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate over the last month. Following an array of tests, he was admitted to the hospital Tuesday after doctors detected abnormal readings from a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Doctors hope Francona's noninvasive surgery will correct the arrhythmia, which left untreated could lead to blood clots, heart failure or stroke. They want him to his ease his normal routine, so Francona will skip next week's All-Star Game in Miami.

Bench coach Brad Mills, who has been filling in for Francona, will manage the AL team with an assist from the Indians' other coaches and Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, who worked on Francona's staff in Cleveland and is a close friend.

Francona is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties July 14 when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland (see full story).

Pitch clock, limits on mound visits looming for MLB in 2018
NEW YORK -- Count CC Sabathia as a fan who wants to speed up baseball games. When the six-time All-Star tunes in at home, he quickly changes the channel.

"It's slow. It's boring," the New York Yankees pitcher said. "Man, it's so hard to watch if you have no interest in it."

The average time of a nine-inning game this season is a record 3 hours, 5 minutes -- up from an even 3 hours last year and 2:56 in 2015. Management proposed three changes last offseason the union didn't accept, and MLB has the right to start them next year without player approval: restricting catchers to one trip to the mound per pitcher each inning, employing a 20-second pitch clock and raising the bottom of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level -- at the top of the kneecap.

Union head Tony Clark has said information was being gathered from players and he expects to discuss the proposals with management this summer.

"I don't like the fact of somebody else telling me when I can go out and when I can't go out, but I understand the point," said Washington catcher Matt Wieters, a four-time All-Star. "There actually is an advantage to catchers and pitchers who can get on the same page without having to take the mound visit. So I like that side of it, of both people will have to put their homework in as opposed to one kind of walking the other one through the game."

The 20-second clock is now in its third season in the high minors. It would reset when a pitcher steps off under MLB's proposal last offseason, but now the league is considering asking that it merely stop and resume. If a pitch isn't thrown within 20 seconds, a ball would be called. If the hitter isn't in the batter's box with 5 seconds remaining, a strike would be called.

Catchers head to the mound for a variety of reasons: discussing what pitch to throw, giving a pitcher a breather during a difficult inning or switching signals in an era where many are paranoid about opponents scrutinizing high-definition video to steal signs (see full story).

