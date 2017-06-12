Philadelphia Phillies

MLB draft night: 5 college players Phillies fans should monitor

MLB draft night: 5 college players Phillies fans should monitor

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 11:32 AM

Projecting who the Phillies end up with tonight in the first round is tougher than it was this time a year ago when they picked first.

This time around, they pick eighth overall, and there's plenty of uncertainty regarding who will be selected in front of them.

Will it be a college pitcher? An outfielder? The draft's best first-base prospect? Let's take a look:

If they go for another bat
After taking high school outfielders Cornelius Randolph and Mickey Moniak in the first round the last two years, the best bats possibly in the Phillies' range this year are from college, specifically the University of Virginia.

OF Adam Haseley (Virginia)
A left-handed hitting outfielder whose hit tool and ability to control an at-bat is more advanced than his power. 

In 58 games for the Cavaliers this season, Haseley hit .390 with 16 doubles, 14 homers, 56 RBIs, 44 walks and 21 strikeouts. The Phillies like players who control the strike zone and Haseley has done exactly that in a competitive ACC.

In the outfield, he could end up moving from center to a corner.

1B Pavin Smith (Virginia)
Haseley's teammate, Smith has opened eyes with his ability to hit for power and limit the whiffs. Smith hit .342 this season with 13 homers, 77 RBIs, 38 walks and just 12 strikeouts in 274 plate appearances. 

That's right, more home runs than strikeouts.

Some consider Smith the best hitter in the draft, a left-hander with the ability to make consistent contact who also produces a loft and swing path conducive to hitting home runs.

The question is: Would the Phillies go with a clear-cut first baseman at 8? Smith (6-2/210) is regarded by scouts as an above-average defender at first base, but you rarely see guys who play only that position taken so high in the draft.

Plus, the Phillies already have two young first basemen in Tommy Joseph and Rhys Hoskins. You don't worry a ton about Joseph's fit if you believe enough in Smith, but the Phillies do really like Hoskins, who's knocking on the door to the majors. They already have a first-base situation that screams trade, and if they take Smith they could be faced with another in two years. Smith turns 22 next February.

If they go for pitching
Louisville left-hander/first baseman Brendan McKay and high school right-hander Hunter Greene seem like near-locks to be taken in the top three. 

Names to monitor if the Phils go for pitching are Vanderbilt's Kyle Wright, North Carolina's J.B. Bukauskas and Florida's Alex Faedo, all right-handers projected to go in the Phillies' range.

RHP Kyle Wright (Vanderbilt)
Some think Wright can go in the top 3, but again there's the uncertainty as to what the teams ahead of the Phillies seek. The Padres, picking third, will likely opt for upside. The Rays, picking fourth, are believed to be in pursuit of a top position player. The Braves, picking fifth, could look to make a deal and save money in the first round by taking a player projected to go a bit lower.

Wright (6-4/220) has a mid-90s fastball that touched 97 earlier this month, a changeup and a developing curveball. He has a very simple, three-step delivery that's en vogue these days as pitchers limit the moving parts.

He probably won't be there for the Phillies at 8.

RHP Alex Faedo (Florida)
Faedo (6-5/220) has a sort of funky, hyperactive delivery that leads you to believe there's a good amount of effort in his velocity. 

His velo hasn't been as high as some others in this range, sitting in the 92 mph range. Phillies scouting director Johnny Almaraz maintains that he seeks pitchers with command who have an idea on the mound, that those attributes factor into a first-round decision just as much as upside or velocity.

RHP J.B. Bukauskas (North Carolina)
Bukauskas was believed to be a top-10 pick but his last outing June 2 against Davidson could have affected his draft stock. He allowed six runs and 10 baserunners in 3⅔ innings to suffer his first loss of the year.

Bukauskas has a fastball that ranges from 93 to 98 mph and a good, hard slider. There's a bit of a delay when he raises his front leg in his delivery, a la Jeremy Hellickson.

In their latest mock drafts, MLB.com has Bukauskas going 11th, while Baseball America has him going 15th.

Phillies-Red Sox 5 things: Struggling Eickhoff tries to solve Phils' road woes

Phillies-Red Sox 5 things: Struggling Eickhoff tries to solve Phils' road woes

By Matt Bowker | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 12:43 PM

Phillies (21-40) at Red Sox (34-28)
Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Losers of five straight, the Phillies travel to Boston for the first two games of a home-and-home interleague split with the Red Sox.

Here are five things to watch for:

1. Shipping up to Boston
The Phillies will mercifully round out a nine-game road trip in Boston Tuesday. The Phils are just 2-5 on the trip so far and it doesn’t get any easier in Boston. The Red Sox have the fifth-best home record in baseball (19-11). The Phillies have the worst road record in baseball (9-26). You do the math.

During the Phils’ five-game losing streak, they have scored just nine runs, while giving up 33. During a brief four-game win streak to start June, it looked as though the Phillies were turning a corner. Not so. There is hope though as the Phillies return home for an eight-game homestand Wednesday.

2. Sophomore slump
What’s up with Jerad Eickhoff? After a dominant first full season in 2016, Eickhoff has been among the Phillies’ biggest disappointments in 2017. In 12 starts this season, Eickhoff’s ERA has jumped to 5.15 — up from 3.65 last season — and is averaging just 5 1/3 innings per start (down from 6 innings in 2016). 

The culprit seems to be Eickhoff’s vanishing control. The righty’s walks per nine innings are way up this year, from 1.9 in 2016 to 3.5 this season. The good news is that Eickhoff has actually been better on the road than at home this season. Eickhoff is allowing half a run fewer on the road this year (4.89 ERA), while going more than a full inning deeper into the game (5.8 innings). That’s the good news.

3. Scouting the Red Sox
The bad news is Eickhoff is going up against the Red Sox, who have the fewest strikeouts in MLB (428) and boast the third best on-base percentage in MLB (.339).

Eickhoff has pitched once at Fenway before, during a September call-up in 2015. He went four innings, allowing six runs and three extra-base hits. And that’s when the Red Sox lost 84 games. 

Now the Red Sox are soundly in second place in the AL East and are on pace for another playoff appearance this season. With Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi — arguably three of the 10 best players under 25-years-old in MLB — the Red Sox should only get better in the years to come. But in the present, the Red Sox can still rake. Bogaerts is hitting .325 on the season, Betts finished second behind Mike Trout in MVP voting in 2016 and Benintendi was the top prospect in all of baseball before the season. The Phillies will get a good glimpse at a successful rebuild this week.

4. Players to watch
Red Sox: Coming off an MVP-caliber season, Mookie Betts is having somewhat of a down year. Although he’s hitting just .265 so far, Betts is still producing, with nine home runs and 33 RBIs this year. The third-year centerfield also has more walks (30) than strikeouts (24), something no Phillies’ everyday starter has done this year. 

Phillies: Daniel Nava is in line to get more playing time with Michael Saunders’ struggles (see story). And with the DH position in play tonight, Nava should get a chance to play his former team. Nava has slashed .313/434/.926, albeit in limited playing time this year. But those numbers are enough to warrant a longer look at Nava in the outfield.

5. This and that
• Last year’s Cy Young winner Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Red Sox tonight. He’s come back down to earth this season, posting a 4.46 ERA and allowing more than one home run per start.

• The Phillies have lost 35 of their last 45 road games and have been outscored, 254-164, during that span.

• Kyle Kendrick started two games for the Red Sox in May before being quickly shuttled down to Triple A. The former Phillie game up 12 runs in 8 1/3 innings for an ERA of 12.96.

When Odubel Herrera met Big Papi at dinner in Philly, a hitting lesson broke out

When Odubel Herrera met Big Papi at dinner in Philly, a hitting lesson broke out

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 1:00 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Imagine this for a second.
 
You're a young baseball player and David Ortiz offers you a private hitting lesson.
 
In the middle of a busy restaurant.
 
In Center City Philadelphia.
 
It happened to Odubel Herrera.
 
"Fogo de Chao en Filadelfia," Herrera said with a laugh over the weekend in St. Louis.
 
Herrera and his agents, Victor Tranquillo and Leo Gomez, dined at the Chestnut Street restaurant after the Phillies' opening-day game in April 2015. It happened to be Herrera's first major-league game. The Phillies lost, 8-0, to the Boston Red Sox that day. Hours later, Herrera looked across the restaurant and saw one of his boyhood idols, Red Sox slugger Ortiz, having dinner.
 
The two gave each other a big wave.
 
After finishing his dinner, Ortiz walked over to the Herrera table, greeted everyone and started talking hitting with the young Phillies rookie.
 
"He gave me some tips," Herrera said with the assistance of Diego Ettedgui, the Phillies' Spanish-language translator. "He noticed I had a high leg kick similar to his. We talked about that."
 
Ortiz warned Herrera that pitchers would try to exploit the leg kick and try to upset his timing at the plate. He offered Herrera advice on how to prevent that from happening.
 
As Ortiz, Big Papi to his friends, spoke to Herrera he got a little animated and started demonstrating the leg kick — right in the middle of Fogo de Chao in Center City.
 
What a sight that must have been.
 
With the Phillies getting set to play Monday and Tuesday nights against Red Sox at Fenway Park, Herrera recalled his encounter with Ortiz two years ago. Ortiz retired (with 541 homers) after last season, his 20th in the majors. Meeting Ortiz that night two years ago was a thrill, Herrera said. It brought him back to his youth in Venezuela and stirred memories of watching the Red Sox and New York Yankees on television, back when their rivalry seemed to dominate the sport.
 
"When I was little, in my town, all you heard about was Yankees-Red Sox, Yankees-Red Sox, Yankees-Red Sox," Herrera said. "It was a huge rivalry and it was always on TV."
 
Herrera's dad — Odubel Sr. — was a Red Sox fan because he liked that they were the underdog, at least for a while, in that old rivalry. So little Odubel became a Sox fan, too.
 
"I liked Johnny Damon, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez," Herrera said.
 
Herrera gushed with excitement as he recalled watching the history-making 2004 American League Championship Series on television.
 
"When the Red Sox went down three-nothing and came back to win it, that was huge," he said. "It was unbelievable.
 
"(Curt) Schilling. Wow! It was crazy to see blood on his sock."
 
Those days of watching the Red Sox-Yankees postseason epics made such an impact on Herrera that he still vividly recalls the first time he stepped foot in Fenway Park and calls it one of his greatest baseball thrills. It was in September 2015, his rookie season.
 
"I remember looking around, seeing the field and all the fans," he said. "When my time came and I stepped foot in Fenway Park — that's when it hit me. I was like, 'Wow, I'm a big-leaguer. Now I know that I've made it.' "
 
Herrera quietly reflected on the moment.
 
"I'm getting goosebumps right now talking about it," he said. "It's my favorite park."
 
Herrera will have to check his emotions at the door when he plays in Fenway Park on Monday night.
 
He says that won't be a problem.
 
"I've been a fan of the Red Sox …" he said in Spanish.
 
"No, no, no," he said, catching himself.
 
He paused, laughed and spoke in English.
 
"I was a fan of the Red Sox."

Load more