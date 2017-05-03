MLB Notes: Ex-Phillie Cole Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with oblique strain

HOUSTON -- The Texas Rangers say left-hander Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks because of a strained right oblique.
The Rangers put Hamels on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and recalled righty Anthony Bass from Triple-A Round Rock.
Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start shortly before Tuesday night's game at Houston. He said he felt discomfort in his right side while warming up.
The four-time All-Star is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season. The 33-year-old is 24-6 since Texas got him from Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2015, and was the MVP of the 2008 World Series for the Phillies.
Indians: Kluber placed on 10-day DL with back issue
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Indians have put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Kluber was removed from Tuesday night's game at Detroit after three innings because of back discomfort. The Indians recalled right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts this season. His durability was crucial last year, when he helped the Indians win the American League pennant despite injuries that decimated the rest of the starting rotation. Kluber has made at least 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, and he won the Cy Young Award in 2014.
Colon has made nine relief appearances at Columbus this year, posting an ERA of 0.87.
Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle to DL with shoulder strain
MINNEAPOLIS -- Oakland Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle has been put on the 10-day disabled list due to a strain of the left shoulder that has troubled him for three seasons.
The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Wednesday, and Doolittle was sent home for treatment. Manager Bob Melvin said he's not anticipating a quick return for Doolittle, an All-Star in 2014 who missed 121 games in 2015 and 59 games in 2016 with shoulder injuries.
The 30-year-old left-hander has a 3.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings over nine appearances this season. He had three days of rest prior to his most recent outing on Saturday and threw only five pitches, but his history dictated a cautious approach.
Marlins:Teams places Volquez on 10-day DL with right thumb blister
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Miami Marlins have put Edinson Volquez on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb blister and recalled right-hander Nick Wittgren from Triple-A New Orleans.
The moves announced Wednesday come one day after Volquez struck out nine but allowed a career-high eight walks in 4 1/3 innings of the Marlins' 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
The right-hander struggled with the blister, throwing just 42 of 91 pitches for strikes. He became the first starter to walk at least eight batters and strike out at least nine while pitching less than five innings since 1900, the Marlins said, citing information from the Elias Sports Bureau.
Volquez is 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in six starts this season.