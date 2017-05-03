MLB Notes: Ex-Phillie Cole Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with oblique strain

Phillies (12-13) at Cubs (14-12)

8:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The Phillies and Cubs traded blowout wins in the first two games of their four-game set at Wrigley Field, which continues tonight with another intriguing pitching matchup.

1. Eickhoff the stopper?

A night after Jeremy Hellickson made by far his worst start of the season, the Phillies look for at least a quality start out of the ever-reliable Jerad Eickhoff.

Eickhoff, who is also coming off his worst start of 2017, enters 0-2 with a 3.56 ERA. He gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks in 5⅔ innings last Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Eickhoff has been one of the few pitchers in the National League to stymy the Cubs the last few seasons. He's faced them three times since debuting late in 2015 and gone 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He's struck out 23 Cubs in 20 innings while holding them to a .186 batting average.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo (hitless) are a combined 2 for 17 off Eickhoff with nine strikeouts. Left-handed hitting Jason Heyward (2 for 5, two doubles) and Ben Zobrist (2 for 5, double, walk) have seen him the best.

One of the most impressive things during Eickhoff's young career has been his success against upper-echelon teams. The Cubs, Nationals and Mets have had the NL's most powerful offenses during Eickhoff's career and against those teams he has a 2.63 ERA in 15 starts.

That 12-6 curveball is tough for even the most polished hitters to pick up.

2. Cleanup futility

The Phillies had another strong performance out of the two-hole Tuesday night when Aaron Altherr went 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk.

But Maikel Franco, batting cleanup, continues to struggle with runners in scoring position, hitting .161 in that situation.

It's why the Phillies have not been a prolific offense despite leading the majors in batting average (.343), on-base percentage (.407) and slugging percentage (.578) from the 1-2 spots.

Franco has had a few good nights this season but is just entirely too inconsistent right now to be a productive everyday cleanup hitter. The Phillies are wasting a lot of run-scoring opportunities, just as they did in Ryan Howard's final days when he'd provide the occasional home run but get on base less than 30 percent of the time.

3. First-inning success

With those 1-2 batters hitting well, it's no surprise that the Phillies have some of the majors' best numbers in the first inning this season.

The Phils lead the majors with a .337 batting average in the first inning and are second to the Brewers with a .400 OBP and .604 slugging percentage.

They've scored 26 runs in the first inning, which is again second in MLB to the Brewers.

It follows that the Phils have been one of the majors' worst teams in the middle innings. They've hit just .209/.279/.319 in innings 4-6. That .598 OPS is worst in the National League and second-worst in the majors.

4. Arrieta in a funk

In 2015, when Jake Arrieta became a household name by going 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA, he had the lowest rate of hits and home runs allowed in the majors.

That season, he allowed just 10 home runs and 150 hits in 229 innings.

This season, he's already surrendered six home runs in 29 innings.

Arrieta is 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA through five starts. He's allowed more than three hits more per nine innings than he has the last two seasons.

His last time out, Arrieta gave up five runs on 10 hits at Fenway Park. The start before, he gave up five runs and two homers in six innings at the Reds.

He hasn't been able to command his sinker or slider consistently. In 2015 and 2016 his opponents hit .202 off the sinker and .195 against the slider. This season they've hit .333 off the sinker (with eight extra-base hits) and .429 against the slider.

Since joining the Cubs in 2013, Arrieta is 3-1 against the Phillies with a 1.63 ERA.

Franco has the best numbers off him — 2 for 2 with two doubles and a walk. Daniel Nava is 4 for 12 with a homer and Michael Saunders is 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, so I think we know who's getting the start in the outfield. (Nava is indeed starting in left field.)

5. This and that

• Odubel Herrera has a .239 OBP over his last 11 games.

• We're 25 games into the season and Andres Blanco has started once.

• Kris Bryant left last night's game in the eighth inning with a calf injury but fully expects to play tonight.

• Eickhoff obviously needs to pepper Javier Baez with soft stuff tonight. Baez hit a hanging curveball for a mammoth home run last night during a 4-for-4 game.

• Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that he would turn to Joaquin Benoit again the next time the Phillies have a ninth-inning lead.