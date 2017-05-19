Philadelphia Phillies

MLB Notes: GM says Mets making changes in handling injuries

MLB Notes: GM says Mets making changes in handling injuries

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:30 PM

NEW YORK -- With a bundle of key players on the disabled list, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday the team is making some changes to the way it handles injuries.

Alderson is now meeting daily with the training staff, something he hasn't always done in the past. The front office also is communicating often with its "resources" in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at the team's spring training complex.

Alderson said he's having the meetings "to provide context for the decisions that we have to make from day to day based on information that not only arises that day, but may have been sort of gestating over a period of days."

Alderson also said Friday that bigger changes could still be made, but those "might require a little more in the way of investigation and research that sometimes requires a little time."

New York entered Friday having lost seven straight and was seven games under .500 for the first time since September 2014. Alderson spoke before the Mets opened a seven-game homestand by hosting the Los Angeles Angels.

The general manager labeled the injuries a "contributing factor" in the team's struggles. New York has some of its biggest names on the DL, including ace Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, and those DL stints potentially could have been avoided or abbreviated if handled differently (see full story).

Cubs: Heyward ready to return to lineup
CHICAGO -- Outfielder Jason Heyward is ready to return the Chicago Cubs' lineup.

Heyward expects to play Saturday against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers after being sidelined for two weeks because of a sore knuckle on his right hand.

He was hurt May 5 against the New York Yankees and placed on the 10-day disabled list three days later. Heyward is hitting .253 with three homers and 17 RBIs.

With Heyward coming back, manager Joe Maddon acknowledged the Cubs have a "very tough" decision to make. Do they send surging rookie Ian Happ back to the minors or someone else?

Happ, the No. 9 overall draft pick in 2015, was 6 for 17 with two homers and four RBIs entering Friday's game. He was called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 13.

Pirates: Taillon upbeat in cancer fight
PITTSBURGH -- Jameson Taillon felt like he was in a movie, as if he was watching somebody else's life change and not his own.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher felt something "odd" in his groin and alerted trainers while on the road earlier this month in Cincinnati. Two days later, there the 25-year-old was getting pulled aside by a doctor and being told there's a chance he has testicular cancer.

"My heart was racing," Taillon said.

Just not for long.

Taillon's grown accustomed to adversity thanks to a career peppered with unforeseen obstacles, from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2014 to sports hernia surgery in 2015 that threatened to sidetrack his young career completely. He finally arrived in the majors last summer, and a bout with cancer isn't going to stop him.

"My immediate thought (after the diagnosis) was what next? What can I do to get better?" Taillon said.

The first step was surgery conducted on May 8, a procedure that sounded more frightening in his mind than in reality. He was home by the end of the day and is already back playing catch and doing light cardio while he awaits further blood tests to determine whether there is any cancer remaining in his system.

This is not how he envisioned his first full season in the majors going. He was 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in his first six starts, pitching with a maturity of a guy who's been around far longer than a few months. Call it the residue of the earlier struggles that delayed his arrival in the big leagues.

"I wasn't going to let this stop me or put me down in the dumps," he said (see full story).

Best of MLB: Twins rally late, beat Royals in 10 innings

Best of MLB: Twins rally late, beat Royals in 10 innings

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 12:10 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pinch hitter Kennys Vargas launched a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th, lifting the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night.

Polanco lofted a soft liner to left field and Joe Mauer beat Alex Gordon's throw to the plate. Al Albuquerque (0-1) walked the first two batters of the inning and reliever Travis Wood walked Max Kepler, loading the bases with no outs for Polanco.

Brandon Kintzler (2-0) allowed two hits in the top of the 10th, but snagged a comebacker to start an inning-ending double play.

Vargas batted for Byron Buxton Vargas following Jason Castro's one-out single in the ninth. Vargas sent Kelvin Herrera's 1-0 offering into the second deck in right-center field.

Vargas was recalled from Triple-A on April 23 and is tied for second on the team with five home runs despite playing just 17 games. Herrera had his second blown save of the season in 10 chances (see full recap).

deGrom, Mets shut down Angels
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom dominated until dealing with discomfort in his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Friday night and snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Mets avoided their first eight-game skid since losing 11 straight in 2004.

After multiple visits by Mets coaches and a trainer, DeGrom survived the seventh with a strikeout, a juggling catch by shortstop Jose Reyes and Cameron Maybin's flyout.

Jerry Blevins got two outs in his major league-leading 25th appearance, Paul Sewald recorded an out in the eighth and Addison Reed pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Terry Collins managed his 1,012th game with the Mets, tying Davey Johnson for the most with the franchise. Collins is 498-514 in seven seasons with New York.

Ricky Nolasco (2-3) allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings. Los Angeles had won four straight (see full recap).

Amarista, Rockies thump skidding Reds
CINCINNATI -- Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring single during Colorado's eight-run rally on Friday night, and the Rockies extended the best start in their history with a 12-6 victory over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.

Amarista's three-run shot off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) sparked the big sixth-inning rally. Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta. Amarista kept it going with an RBI single during his second at-bat in the inning, matching his career high with four RBIs. Colorado sent 14 batters to the plate and piled up nine hits overall.

Cincinnati hadn't allowed that many runs in an inning since 2015, when it gave up 10 at Colorado.

The Reds have lost seven straight, their longest skid since they dropped 11 in a row last May (see full recap).

After a quality win, Phillies confident Jeremy Hellickson will be OK

After a quality win, Phillies confident Jeremy Hellickson will be OK

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 11:20 PM

BOX SCORE

PITTSBURGH — The Phillies won't know the extent of Jeremy Hellickson's injury until Saturday but they're cautiously optimistic he won't need to miss much time.

Hellickson was in the midst of a dominant performance Friday at PNC Park when his night was cut short by his unexpected production at the plate.

Hellickson tweaked his lower back in the seventh inning one swing before roping an RBI double to give himself and the Phillies (15-24) a much-needed insurance run. It put them up two in a game they eventually won 7-2 (see Instant Replay), but Hellickson was taken out by manager Pete Mackanin after reaching second base.

"It was right above his belt. I don’t think it’s serious, but when I went out there to talk to him he said, ‘I’m OK,’ but he was grimacing a little bit," Mackanin said. "He felt something. I don’t want to take chances with him. So we’ll look at it tomorrow and see how he is. He’s got a few days to recover. I think he’s going to be OK, but I don’t have all the details."

Hellickson, too, thinks he'll be OK and won't need to miss a start, but players typically take an optimistic approach after that sort of injury. So don't be surprised if he ends up missing more time than expected, a la Howie Kendrick.

"Lower-back tightness," Hellickson said. "Really nothing. It just kind of grabbed on me. I'll be fine. It was really nothing."

The Phillies hope Hellickson is healthy because they're finally getting their rotation back intact with Aaron Nola returning from the DL on Sunday. It would be yet another frustration in an already agonizing season for Mackanin to lose one of his most dependable arms.

Hellickson gave up a single and a double to the first two hitters he faced in the first inning Friday and then didn't allow another hit the rest of the way. When he was forced out of the game in the seventh, he had retired nine Pirates in a row and 16 of 17. Pittsburgh ended up with just three hits on the night as Phillies pitchers combined for six 1-2-3 innings.

Hellickson told Mackanin he felt good enough to stay in but the manager said no and Hellickson quickly ceded.

He wanted to stay in to complete at least seven innings, something Phillies starting pitchers have done just seven times all season.

"That's defiintely the most frustrating part," Hellickson said. "I finally was keeping fastballs down, commanding and throwing them where I wanted. Commanded both sides of the plate, so it was frustrating to come out when I could've gone a little longer. Frustrating that I had to come out with how good I felt, too."

The Phillies didn't do a ton offensively, but Cameron Rupp helped put the game out of reach with an opposite-field, three-run homer in the ninth. 

Cesar Hernandez, 3 for his last 24 entering the game, had a productive night with a run-scoring single and a walk that started a rally. 

Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis each had two hits and scored two runs, with Franco extending his hitting streak to six games.

And Odubel Herrera, who had a .240 on-base percentage over his last 24 games, had the kind of at-bat in the sixth inning that can turn a slump around, fouling off six pitches before singling sharply up the middle.

Positive signs all over the place in the Phillies' most well-played game since May 1.

"The series in Texas, that was really the only three games we got beat like that," Hellickson said. "I think we've been losing a lot of close games. It was nice to get out there and get a win."

Even the Phillies' much-maligned bullpen — finally positioned the way Mackanin wanted after six quality innings from the starter — allowed just one baserunner over three scoreless innings.

"We had another meeting with the bullpen to try to get them to regroup and understand that we've been using them a little sporadically because of the lack of innings that we've been given. We're always meeting. Good meetings," Mackanin said with a laugh.

"It was a nice feeling to use 7-8-9, although I did have designs to have Hellickson maybe go seven or eight, even nine, he was making it look so easy. But it was nice to use the combination that I always talk about."

Load more