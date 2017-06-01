Philadelphia Phillies

MLB Notes: Mr. Met just the latest mischievous mascot after incident with fan

June 01, 2017

All it took was a lapse in judgment for Mr. Met to gain a big dose of notoriety.

The person in the funny-looking mascot costume of the New York Mets flashed a "middle" finger at a fan during a loss Wednesday night to the Milwaukee Brewers, and after somebody tweeted video of the incident it went viral online. The Mets quickly issued a statement saying the person behind the baseball head would no longer serve in that role.

Not a surprise.

"Just about every professional baseball position expects the employee to be able to handle a highly stressful environment with a lot of work and very little thanks and very little pay," Erin Blank, who in her heyday as the Detroit Tigers mascot PAWS was rated as the best mascot in Michigan, said Thursday. "I would have loved to have been the fly on the wall to know what set the poor ball off.

"It can be a very, very rough job," Blank said. "Obviously, the Mets fans are known for their depth of knowledge of baseball and their unflagging loyalty to the team. I can certainly appreciate the humanity of the mascot in the situation."

It seems as if those who decide to don the get-up of team mascots often have a tendency to get a little mischievous -- and more.

The Mr. Met of Wednesday night might be gone, but he won't soon be forgotten. And neither will the devilish deeds of mascots before him.

Ted Giannoulas, a.k.a. the San Diego Chicken , was one of the first. His shenanigans often irked players -- in 1979 Yankees outfielder Lou Piniella threw his glove and screamed at the cantankerous chicken on the way out to his defensive position during a loss in Seattle -- and paved the way for copycats.

The Phillie Phanatic became the Chicken's incarnation on the East Coast, and his run-in with former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has had a life of its own. It happened in 1988, and 17 years later Lasorda posted "I hate the Phillie Phanatic" on his blog (see full story).

Marlins: Power trio helps spark recent surge
MIAMI -- The way the Miami Marlins' power trio has been swinging, the ball flies off the bat -- even Ichiro Suzuki's.

Justin Bour, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna went into the Marlins' weekend series against Arizona with a combined 43 homers. That included two Ozuna hit this week after borrowing Suzuki's bat.

Bour was tied for second in the NL in homers through Wednesday with 15. Stanton and Ozuna were tied for fifth with 14 each. All are on pace to break the franchise record of 42 homers by Gary Sheffield in 1996.

There's a friendly competition among the three sluggers.

"We give each other a hard time," Bour said. "Ozuna likes to say `How many have you got?' whenever he hits a home run. So whenever I pass him I give him a hard time. He was saying a lot to me early on when I had like one home run and he had 30, so it's good to get somewhere close to him."

The tight race for the team lead may be the reason Ozuna went looking for a new bat. He borrowed Suzuki's on Tuesday, mindful of the 10-time All-Star's career total of 4,319 hits in the majors and Japan

"He's got 4,000 hits," Ozuna said. "I told him, `Hey, can I get 1,000 with your bat?'"

The loaner produced a homer and three hits in the first game Ozuna used it, and another homer in his first at-bat Wednesday.

Then he set it aside and got two more hits with his own bat.

"What's he thinking?" manager Don Mattingly said with a laugh. He could smile because a recent flurry of homers by the Marlins helped them win four consecutive games, improving their record to 21-30 (see full story).

Marlins: Team starts trust fund for Fernandez’s daughter, mom
MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have established a trust fund for the mother and 3-month-old daughter of their late ace, Jose Fernandez.

Marlins president David Samson said Thursday that the fund will be used to pay all education costs for Fernandez's daughter, Penelope. Money also will be allocated annually for Fernandez's mother, Maritza. Samson declined to discuss the amount involved.

Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash last September.

Samson visited Fernandez's family last weekend and said Penelope looks like her father.

Best of MLB: Corey Kluber shines in return from DL as Indians blank A's

June 01, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 Thursday.

Despite the long layoff, Kluber (4-2) looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

The Indians scored four runs -- three unearned -- off Jharel Cotton (3-6) in the wild sixth inning. The game was momentarily delayed when sprinklers in left field went on automatically.

The A's made three more errors, raising their major league-leading total to 55. And they struck out 17 times, giving Oakland 93 in the last seven games (see full recap).

Brewers benefit from controversial play in win
NEW YORK -- Chase Anderson pitched seven shutout innings and the Brewers benefited -- temporarily, anyway -- when a Milwaukee bat boy bumped into Mets infielder Wilmer Flores on a foul popup Thursday in a 2-1 victory over New York.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee won the last two at Citi Field to salvage a four-game split.

The kooky play came in the fourth inning with the Brewers ahead 1-0 after they loaded the bases with one out.

Eric Sogard lofted a popup and Flores gave frantic chase along the railing of Milwaukee's third base dugout. A bat boy carrying a metal stool tried to dodge him and slide past, but nicked Flores' arm and the ball dropped.

Umpires originally called Sogard out for interference but quickly huddled and reversed their ruling. Mets manager Terry Collins bolted from the bench, argued with crew chief Fieldin Culbreth and was ejected.

In the Official Baseball Rules, it is considered unintentional interference -- not an out -- if a bat boy or security or someone else permitted on the field accidently gets in the way of a fielder (see full recap).

Wainwright HR helps Cardinals blank Dodgers
ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Wainwright (6-3) struck out six and walked two, pitching out of two-on, one-out jams in the fourth and fifth, and extending his scoreless streak to 16 1/3 innings. Matt Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Seung Hwan Oh pitched an inning each to complete a five-hitter. Oh threw a one-hit ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Wainwright followed Paul Dejong's second-inning single with a drive over the left-field bullpen for his 10th career homer. Wainwright has six hits and seven RBIs this season.

McCarthy (5-2) gave up seven hits in four innings, struck out six and walked one (see full recap).

Phillie Phodder: Draft outlook, a hitter that could help, a Brad Lidge slider

Phillie Phodder: Draft outlook, a hitter that could help, a Brad Lidge slider

June 01, 2017

While the Phillies' awful May has put them in the breakdown lane of the major league baseball standings, it has moved them into the fast lane for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

And for a rebuilding franchise, that's not a bad place to be. You get the first crack at the best amateur talent in the land and increased bonus pool money to spend throughout the draft.

There are still four months of baseball to play in the 2017 season, plenty of time for the Phillies to show they aren't this bad, so it's not a sure thing that they will have the No. 1 pick next year.

But looking at this club, it's pretty clear they will have another top-10 pick.

Last year, the Phils had the No. 1 overall pick — "reward" for those 99 losses in 2015. They selected centerfielder Mickey Moniak, the top high school hitter in the country.

This year's draft gets underway a week from Monday, and while it won't generate the local attention that it did last year — all eyes are on you when you have the top pick — it will still be pretty captivating because the Phils pick No. 8 overall and should get a good player in that spot.

The Phils picked high school outfielders (Moniak and Cornelius Randolph) with their first pick in the last two drafts. They could very well end up with another outfielder with their first pick in this draft, but the vibe is it won't come from the high school ranks.

The Phillies seem focused on a college player for their first pick, though that could change if pitcher Hunter Greene or shortstop Royce Lewis, both California prep players, slide in the first round. That is highly unlikely.

The list of college players that the Phillies could target includes a pair of players from the University of Virginia, outfielder Adam Haseley and first baseman Pavin Smith. Outfielders Jeren Kendall of Vanderbilt and Keston Hiura of Cal-Irvine could also be on the Phillies' board.

If the Phillies go with a pitcher in the first round, they could tab University of Florida right-hander Alex Faedo. In fact, Baseball America has the Phillies taking him at No. 8 in its most recent mock draft. Oregon State lefty David Peterson and UCLA right-hander Griffin Canning could also interest the Phils.

A pair of pitchers, Kyle Wright of Vanderbilt and Brendan McKay of Louisville, could end up going 1-2 to Minnesota and Cincinnati, respectively. McKay is an interesting guy, a lefty who also swings a good bat at first base. He pitched in a college tournament at the Phillies' ballpark in Clearwater in February and a gaggle of team officials sat behind the backstop and watched him toss six shutout innings and hit a home run against Alabama State. Phillies officials buzzed about McKay that day. He would be a nice pick but he won't be there at No. 8.

***

Player procurement is crucial to teams that are rebuilding and teams that are looking to sustain. The draft is the chief way to bring young talent into a system, but there are others ways, too.

Less than a month after the draft, the market for 16-year-olds in Latin America opens. Word on the street is the Phillies are poised to strike on a number of players, including highly regarded Dominican shortstop prospect Luis Garcia.

***

The Rule 5 draft is yet another way to add talent. Phillies fans know this well because the team landed Shane Victorino and Odubel Herrera in that event.

The Phillies rolled the dice and left outfielder Andrew Pullin unprotected before the last Rule 5 draft in December. From this perspective, it was difficult to believe no team rolled the dice on him and it's even more difficult to believe now that Pullin is hitting .323 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and a .996 OPS at Double A Reading.

There's been a lot of talk about which prospects the Phillies should bring up and when, but Pullin seems to be a guy that could help now. GM Matt Klentak says he won't rush young players at the cost of their development — though unpopular, that's the way the steward of any rebuild should operate — but Pullin might be a different case.

Pullin is 23 and does not necessarily project as an everyday corner outfielder because there are questions about his defense and whether he'll hit for enough power in the majors. He may be more of what Pat Gillick used to call "a semi-regular," and there's nothing wrong with that. Those guys have their place. Pullin has a sweet, compact, left-handed, line-drive swing much like Jim Eisenreich's. It's the kind of low-maintenance swing that could hold up to getting just a handful of at-bats per week while contributing offensively off the bench and in occasional starts.

Just a thought.

And another thought: If he were to come up, he might be the Phillies' best hitter.

***

The Phillies made an interesting minor-league transaction on Thursday, promoting reliever Jesen Therrien from the Double A Reading club to the high-flying Triple A Lehigh Valley club. The IronPigs entered Thursday at 36-16 after a 24-5 May.

Therrien, 24, allowed just 14 hits and four earned runs (1.26 ERA) in 28 2/3 innings in two months at Double A Reading. He struck out 39, walked just three and recorded seven saves. He profiles as a guy who can continue to pitch late in games because he has two plus pitches.

"We need to find out more about him at Triple A," director of player development Joe Jordan said. "It's a good environment he's going into. We're going to get him right in the middle of it."

Jordan called Therrien, a Montreal native, one of the best athletes in the organization. The Phillies selected him in the 17th round in the 2011 draft.

As Jordan described Therrien's hard-diving slider, it was hard not to think of Brad Lidge.

"He's 93-94 with his sinker and his slider is a finishing pitch," Jordan said. "He's got as good a breaking pitch as anyone in our minor-league system. The slider has two shapes, one that he throws for a strike, one that he uses to finish a hitter. It's got power at the end and downward finish.

"He's been spot-on all year with a combination of stuff and execution. This is the guy we've been waiting for. He's shown it in the past. He's just been inconsistent. But he came into camp this spring in good form and has been consistent night in and night out."

Now he gets another test.

You will see a number of prospects in Philadelphia in the coming months. If Therrien continues to shine, he could be one of them.

