Philadelphia Phillies

MLB notes: Schwarber returns to Cubs after minor-league stint

By The Associated Press July 06, 2017 4:17 PM

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber has returned to the Chicago Cubs following a two-week stint in the minor leagues to work on his offensive struggles.

Schwarber is in the lineup for the afternoon game against the Milwaukee Brewers, batting fifth and playing left field.

The 24-year-old outfielder was hitting .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs in 64 games before being demoted. Schwarber, who missed nearly all of last season with two torn ligaments in his left knee, batted .343 with four homers in 11 games for Triple-A Iowa.

"I really just focused on myself and everything about my swing," he said Thursday. "We'll see how it goes, but I'm planning on this being me and going out and competing."

To make room on the roster, right-hander John Lackey was placed on the 10-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis of the right foot.

MLB: Hernandez, who sued MLB, among All-Star Game umpires
NEW YORK -- Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami.

Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West. Hernandez was at third base for both the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston and the 2009 game in St. Louis.

Under the umpires' labor contract, MLB must notify umpires of All-Star Game assignments at least 30 days in advance of the game.

West last month became the third umpire to work 5,000 regular-season games, following Bill Klem and Bruce Froemming. He worked third base for the 1987 All-Star Game at Oakland and was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game at Detroit.

The rest of the crew announced Thursday includes Mark Carlson (second), Chris Conroy (third), Manny Gonzalez (left) and Mike Estabrook (right). The replay umpire in New York will be Doug Eddings.

The official scorers will be Miami-based scorer Ron Jernick, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash will be among the AL coaches and Miami manager Don Mattingly among the NL coaches.

MLB: Defending champ Stanton is top seed in HR derby; Judge No. 2
NEW YORK -- Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton will be the top seed in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at his home ballpark in Miami.

Stanton received the No. 1 seed after winning the event during All-Star week last year in San Diego. He will face New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, the No. 8 seed, in the opening round at Marlins Park.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 29 home runs, is the No. 2 seed and will square off against seventh-seeded Justin Bour of the hometown Marlins. Another rookie, No. 3 seed Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is paired with sixth-seeded Charlie Blackmon of Colorado. No. 4 seed Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals is matched against Minnesota slugger Miguel Sano, the fifth seed.

Major League Baseball announced the bracket Wednesday night. After Stanton, players were seeded based on their home run totals through Tuesday's games. In the case of a tie, the higher seed went to the player with the most home runs since June 15.

Tigers: Norris on DL with groin issue, Hardy called up
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have put left-hander Daniel Norris on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.

Norris lost his third straight start Wednesday night, allowing five runs in four innings of a 5-4 loss to San Francisco. He's 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA on the season.

With only four games left before the All-Star break, the Tigers didn't need a replacement starter for Norris. They recalled left-handed reliever Blaine Hardy from Triple-A Toledo before Thursday's game against the Giants.

Detroit will hope for a better second half from Norris, a 24-year-old whom manager Brad Ausmus described Thursday as "probably passionate to a fault."

"I think if he gets that harnessed, the mechanics will fall into order," Ausmus added.

Future Phillies Report: In-depth look at 4 Phils prospects on BP's midseason Top 50

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 06, 2017 8:30 PM

Four Phillies made Baseball Prospectus' midseason Top 50 and two of them are new to the list. 

Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez and second baseman Scott Kingery join prospect-list staples J.P. Crawford (No. 20) and Jorge Alfaro (No. 34).

RHP Sixto Sanchez (ranked 18th)
Nationally, baseball people have taken notice of Sanchez, an 18-year-old flamethrower at Class A Lakewood. Sanchez, who turns 19 on July 29, has a 3.04 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 10 starts this season. He's struck out 50 and walked five in 50⅓ innings.

What makes Sanchez unique is the command he exhibits for a hard-throwing pitcher his age. It's rare you see a teenager have as much figured out on the mound as Sanchez does. He's a quick worker with a high-90s fastball, a curveball and changeup. 

In 130 pro innings, Sanchez has allowed just one home run. He's the Phillies' highest-upside pitching prospect and perhaps their highest-upside prospect overall. 

But don't expect the organization to get ahead of itself — 2017 is about getting Sanchez through a full-ish season, not necessarily moving him from level to level. It's tough to project when he'll make his major-league debut, but 2020 seems like a realistic year.

SS J.P. Crawford (ranked 20th)
Crawford has been picking it up lately, hitting .292/.387/.569 with 10 extra-base hits in his last 17 games. He's up to .214 on the year with a .329 OBP.

This is a lower ranking than we've seen with Crawford from prospect outlets in recent years. He was Baseball Prospectus' No. 4 prospect entering 2016 and again entering 2017. The drop reflects the disappointing season Crawford has had so far, but also shows that many are still high on his being a productive major-leaguer someday soon.

Crawford turns 23 on Jan. 11. We might see the Phillies start him at Triple A again next season, though, to see if he can get off to a hotter start at that level than he did the previous two years. 

The decision on whether Freddy Galvis or Crawford has the opening-day gig next season might come down to defense. Galvis, a Gold Glove finalist last season and potentially a Gold Glove winner this season, has committed just 14 errors in 240 games since 2016. Crawford has committed 32 in 195 games.

C Jorge Alfaro (ranked 34th)
Alfaro will not be on these lists next year because he'll be in the majors. This year is his final option year because the Rangers added him to their 40-man roster back in November 2014.

What this means is that next season, the Phillies will not be able to send Alfaro back to the minors unless they first place him on waivers. That will not happen because a young player with this much upside would be immediately snatched away.

Thus, Alfaro could be the Phillies' starting catcher in 2017. He has more power than Andrew Knapp, a bit less swing-and-miss in his game than Cameron Rupp, and though there are some defensive concerns with Alfaro, he may be able to control the running game better than either one.

Alfaro has hit a disappointing .256/.310/.382 this season with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers and 38 RBIs in 68 games. 

However, it seems like he's finally gotten the message that his best path to a promotion will involve improved plate selection. Alfaro has walked 11 times in his last 17 games after walking just four times in his first 50 games. Nick Williams' recent call-up occurred only when he began exhibiting more selectivity at the plate and that was no coincidence.

2B Scott Kingery (No. 50)
Baseball Prospectus is protecting itself with this ranking. Kingery gets the last spot on the list, so if he ends up panning out quickly this season or next, he won't have been an omission. But he's 50th, which protects B-Pro in case Kingery's power doesn't translate to the majors.

The thing is, even if Kingery's power doesn't translate, his other skills should. He plays extremely hard, runs fast, and is a very good defensive second baseman. At the very least, Kingery should be able to be a Cesar Hernandez-like player with better defense and baserunning. At the most, he could turn into Dustin Pedroia.

Kingery has hit .325 with a 1.001 OPS, two doubles, four homers, eight RBIs and nine runs in 10 games with Triple A Lehigh Valley. Overall this season, he's hit .314/.373/.616 22 homers, 20 doubles and 21 steals. He entered Thursday night with exactly 100 hits and 47 were extra-base hits.

If the Phillies find a trade partner for Hernandez this summer or winter — keep an eye on the Angels, Rays and White Sox — Kingery could quickly become the Phillies' everyday second baseman and leadoff hitter.

Snubbed?
First baseman Rhys Hoskins, despite handling pitching and improving at every level, is not in B-Pro's midseason Top 50. Burly first basemen are usually unheralded prospects because they're not viewed as "great athletes."

But Hoskins can hit, and nobody in the Phillies' organization is going to care much that he didn't make this list. Entering Thursday's game, Hoskins was hitting .292/.386/.584 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs, but what sticks out most is that he has 45 walks and 53 strikeouts. He's a power hitter who controls at-bats and has a solid plan at the plate. 

He's not far away. We might see Hoskins playing every day at first base in South Philadelphia by August, with Tommy Joseph spending a few weeks on the bench. The Phils pretty much know what they have in Joseph but will want to get a good big-league look at Hoskins.

More MLB Notes: Mike Moustakas, Justin Turner elected to All-Star teams

By The Associated Press July 06, 2017 7:00 PM

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas have been elected to the All-Star Game in online voting for the final initial roster spots.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions at Tuesday's game in Miami. Davis did not join the Cubs until the offseason, after Chicago's first World Series title since 1908.

The last World Series champion with one All-Star was in 2007, when Albert Pujols was the only player from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, topping Freddie Freeman's 19.7 million in 2013, the commissioner's office said Thursday. Moustakas, who also won the final spot vote in 2015, received 15.6 million ballots.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon was third, followed by Colorado first baseman Mark Reynolds and Miami first baseman Justin Bour, who will compete in Monday's Home Run Derby.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts was second in the AL vote, followed by the Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus and Tampa Bay first baseman Logan Morrison.

Additional All-Stars will be picked for injured players.

Schwarber returns to Cubs, goes 0 for 4 vs. Brewers
CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber returned to the Chicago Cubs following a two-week stint in the minor leagues and started Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, where his offensive struggles continued.

Schwarber, batting fifth and playing in left field, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

The 24-year-old outfielder was hitting .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs in 64 games before being demoted. Schwarber, who missed nearly all of last season with two torn ligaments in his left knee, batted .343 with four homers in 11 games for Triple-A Iowa.

"I really just focused on myself and everything about my swing," he said Thursday before the Cubs' 11-2 loss. "We'll see how it goes, but I'm planning on this being me and going out and competing."

To make room on the roster, right-hander John Lackey was placed on the 10-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis of the right foot.

Giants: Cueto scratched with inner ear infection
DETROIT -- San Francisco right-hander Johnny Cueto has been scratched from Thursday's start at Detroit because of an inner ear infection.

Chris Stratton is starting for the Giants instead. The change was announced about 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at Comerica Park.

Cueto is 6-7 with a 4.26 ERA this season.

Stratton is making his first major league start. The right-hander has made nine appearances for the Giants, all in relief, over the past two seasons. He's pitched in two games this year.

