MLB power rankings: Phillies take big leap forward

By Mike Murphy | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 24, 2017 6:22 PM

We are three weeks into the season and the Phillies are third in the National League East with a 9-9 record, which is fairly impressive considering they have played the Mets and Nationals in 12 of the first 18 games.

And the experts are starting to take notice after the Phils took two of three from the Mets last week, followed up by a three-game sweep of the Braves over the weekend.

What the experts are saying
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter moved the Phillies from 28 to 20 in his rankings this week. Reuter writes: "The pitching staff is falling into place, and that could help them hover around the .500 mark going forward."

His story was published before the news of Aaron Nola's trip to the 10-day DL broke this afternoon (see story), but it looks like the red-hot Nick Pivetta will be called up to take Nola's spot in the rotation. Pivetta is off to a blazing start in Triple A, going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 24 strikeouts and two walks through three starts (see Future Phillies Report).

Reuter's only concern is the lack of offense. Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph have greatly underachieved in the first three weeks of the season. Franco is hitting .171 with three home runs and Joseph is hitting .200 with one homer.

Despite the lack of production from Franco and Joseph, the rest of the lineup has picked up the slack -- especially in the later innings. According to CSNPhilly's Corey Seidman, the Phillies lead the majors with six home runs in the eighth inning. They have also scored 27 runs in innings 7-9, which is third best in the NL behind the Diamondbacks and Nationals.

USA Today also bumped the Phillies up eight spots -- 27 to 19.

The only comment next to the ranking was: "Cesar Hernandez, your early-season MVP?"

MVP of the National League? Probably not. MVP of the Phillies? There is a case for that.

In 18 games, Hernandez has hit .338 with four home runs, 18 runs scored and an on-base percentage of .376. He leads the team in hits, average, home runs, slugging percentage and runs.

Hernandez had only six home runs last season and could tie or surpass that mark by the end of April.

FOX Sports' Dieter Kurtenbach moved the Phillies from 30 to 23. Kurtenbach writes: "A 5-1 week will get you out of the Power Rankings basement. The Phils won a series against the Mets and then swept the Braves this week."

Best of MLB: Rockies snap Nationals' win streak at 7

By The Associated Press April 25, 2017 2:00 AM

DENVER -- Charlie Blackmon called the location of the pitch his "where I hit balls far" zone.

He did, too -- all the way into the second deck for a big momentum swing.

Blackmon lined a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh, Colorado's lights-out bullpen threw three-plus scoreless innings and the Rockies beat Washington 8-4 on Monday night, ending the Nationals' seven-game winning streak.

Trailing 4-3, Blackmon sent a hanging slider from lefty Enny Romero (1-1) deep into the right-field stands. It was Blackmon's sixth homer of the season and followed a pinch-hit double from Pat Valaika -- his first hit of the season (see full recap).

Davidson sparks big 6th, White Sox rout Royals
CHICAGO -- Matt Davidson has made the most of his 38 at-bats so far.

He leads the White Sox in home runs with four, and his 14 RBIs ties him for tops on the team. About the only thing he hasn't done is crack the everyday lineup, which is why Chicago manager Rick Renteria was asked -- again -- after a 12-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night what the 26-year-old has to do to earn more playing time.

"He doesn't have to do anything more than what he's doing right now," Renteria said. "Fortunately for us, every time he gets in there, he seems to do something pretty impactful for us as a team."

Davidson had two hits and three RBIs in an eight-run sixth, Chicago's highest-scoring inning in five years. The White Sox DH set a career high with three hits and tied his single-game best with four RBIs (see full recap).

Cubs keep on rolling by crushing Pirates
PITTSBURGH -- Jason Heyward is getting tired of talking about his rebuilt swing. Considering what the Chicago Cubs center fielder is doing at the plate these days, the conversation will soon flip from his new-look swing to the results.

Heyward hit his third home run in four days, a sizzling line drive to right-center off Pittsburgh's Chad Kuhl in the first inning to set the tone in a lopsided 14-3 victory for the suddenly hot Cubs on Monday night. Heyward added an RBI on a groundout during Chicago's five-run second inning as the defending World Series champions won for the fifth time in six games.

A year after he hit just .230 while managing just seven home runs and 49 RBIs, Heyward is at .294 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 18 games so far in 2017 (see full recap).

Orioles hit 3 HRs off Archer in win over Rays
BALTIMORE -- All the elements that usually make a baseball game unremarkable were right there: miserable weather, a tiny crowd and a week night in April.

Because the Baltimore Orioles excelled in such conditions, manager Buck Showalter relished his team's 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Adam Jones hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning after Hyun Soo Kim and Jonathan Schoop went deep in the sixth, rallying Baltimore at cold, damp Camden Yards.

Coming off an intense three-game series against the Red Sox that drew huge crowds to the same stadium, the Orioles performed before 11,142 hearty fans, most of whom didn't make a whole lot of noise until Kim and Schoop got Baltimore's offense going (see full recap).

Phillies place Aaron Nola on DL with back strain

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com April 24, 2017 1:06 PM

The Phillies on Monday placed right-hander Aaron Nola on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain. The move is retroactive to April 21.

"Aaron experienced soreness in his lower back during his start on Thursday (against the Mets)," GM Matt Klentak said in a statement. "After receiving treatment over the last few days, the symptoms improved, but he still felt some tightness during his side session yesterday. Our hope and expectation is that this will not be a lengthy DL placement and that Aaron will miss only one or two starts."

Nola, who missed the second half of last season with an elbow injury, is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA through three starts and his velocity has been up, a sign that the elbow healed.

His last start was his worst -- he was given a big lead against the Mets but allowed four runs and 11 baserunners over five innings.

Nick Pivetta, off to a dazzling start at Triple A and the focus of this week's Future Phillies Report, seems like the logical choice to replace Nola in the rotation. Pivetta is 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 24 strikeouts and two walks through three starts. Pivetta last pitched Thursday and is on the same rotation schedule as Nola.

Ben Lively, who was called up last week for three days when Pat Neshek went on paternity leave, would be another option. Both Pivetta and Lively are on the Phillies' 40-man roster.

With the new, 10-day DL structure, Nola would be eligible to return May 1. His next two scheduled starts were April 26 and May 1.

