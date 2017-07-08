Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Pivetta, Phillies suffer another 1-run loss in series opener with Padres

By Joe Bloss | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 08, 2017

As Friday’s Phillies game wandered through its second hour, a ring of darkness covered Citizens Bank Park. The skies prepared to douse 80s Retro Night with a vicious storm that caused a 94-minute rain delay, jeopardizing the fireworks most of the 38,000 people filling the blue seats came to see. 

But for the nine guys on the field wearing the maroon pinstripes of their 1983 predecessors, Austin Hedges, and not the weather, was the spoiler. 

The 24-year-old Padres catcher entered Friday as a .214 hitter batting eighth on a team 13 games under .500. Then his three-RBI night and first career multi-home run game, at the expense of rookie right-hander Nick Pivetta, combined with a ninth-inning letdown from closer Hector Neris to best the Phillies in a 4-3 Padres’ win (see Instant Replay).

“He pitched very well,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of his starter. “We should’ve won.”

For seven pre-downpour innings, Pivetta handled most of the Padres’ lineup. Coming off a brilliant outing in New York last weekend in which his only run and hit allowed came on a solo home run, Pivetta, with his fastball reaching 96 mph, struck out nine and walked none. He allowed just five hits, but three of them, like the one against the Mets, ended up over the fence. 

In the first, Pivetta left a curveball out over the plate for Padres left fielder Jose Pirela to pipe 450 feet to left-center field. That was one mistake, one solo home run. Then Hedges launched another Pivetta gaffe into left-center to lead off the third. Make it two. When Hedges came up again in the fifth, he slapped a high fastball the opposite way for his second solo homer of the night. 

A few bad pitches, but 90-plus others that didn’t do a lick of damage. 

“I'll take the three solo shots over not walking any guys and striking nine guys out any day,” Pivetta said.

It qualified as a quality start for Pivetta, which Phillies starters have now done 13 times in the team’s last 19 outings. He has claimed only two wins in 11 appearances, but the results have been encouraging of late. He has 35 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP in his last five starts. 

In a crowded crop of young pitchers, which could get even younger after the trade deadline, Pivetta has emerged.

“It's just settling in. I have more innings underneath my belt. I've seen a little bit more. I still have a lot to learn, a lot to work on,” Pivetta said. “I think this is a good basis for where I'm at right now and I just want to keep moving forward with that.”

It felt, albeit very briefly, that Pivetta’s performance would be the cornerstone of a win. Despite a Tommy Joseph opposite-field solo shot of his own in the fourth being the only offense the Phillies could manage off Padres starter Clayton Richard before the delay, the Phils’ bats seemed to be cleansed by the washout.

Catcher Cameron Rupp jump-started a rally with a one-out single in the Phillies’ half of the seventh, the first frame after the break. Nick Williams, who didn’t start for the second straight day, whacked a pinch-hit double off the wall in right-center. A Daniel Nava groundout to the pitcher’s left scored Rupp, and the ensuing Freddy Galvis single plated Williams to tie the game. The fans who survived the rain were loud and happy.

The quality on the mound continued with a scoreless eighth from All-Star reliever Pat Neshek. But then Hector Neris came on for the ninth and pitched a dud.

Neris let up a leadoff single to Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg. Another single advanced Spangenberg to third and a sac fly, courtesy of the oh-so-familiar Hedges, scored him. So much for that comeback.

“He didn't have good command,” Mackanin said of Neris. “Got that fastball up in the strike zone to allow the hitter to get the ball up in the air and get the sac fly that beat us.”

It meant another one-run loss for the Phillies, which they have now suffered 22 times this season. Call it brutal luck or lack of the clutch gene, but the team with baseball’s worst record has that mark partially because it can’t win the close ones.

“Those are games that you want to win,” Joseph said. “... That one-run win-loss record is really haunting us. That's something that, come second half, we have the opportunity to turn around and kind of change the fate of that.”

Best of MLB: Carlos Carrasco throws 'immaculate inning' in Indians' win

By The Associated Press July 07, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week -- striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning -- and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to win his fifth straight decision. He limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings on July 1.

The right-hander also recorded an "immaculate inning" by striking out the side in the fifth on nine pitches. Carrasco is just the second pitcher in Cleveland history to do it, joining Justin Masterson (2014).

Chisenhall connected in Cleveland's five-run third off Jordan Zimmerman (5-7), who remains winless since June 3.

Michael Brantley had four RBIs, Francisco Lindor drove in three and rookie Bradley Zimmer homered for the Indians, who played their fourth straight game without manager Terry Francona. He remains in the Cleveland Clinic following a heart procedure (see full recap).

Murphy hits walk-off single to give Nationals victory
WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy's one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Washington Nationals' 5-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman's single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp's head to win it for Washington.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp's double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

Washington extended its lead in the NL East to 9 1/2 games over Atlanta (see full recap).

Springer's 2 homers spark Astros’ win
TORONTO -- George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list, propelling the Astros to a 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Springer hit his 26th and 27th homers of the season, including a two-run shot off Sanchez (0-2) in the second inning. The All-Star outfielder had four hits, and the Astros improved their major league-leading record to 59-28.

Making his first appearance since May because of blisters, Sanchez allowed eight runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Houston's Carlos Correa extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 15 with his 18th homer in the first inning. Evan Gattis added his seventh homer in the seventh.

The support eased Charlie Morton's (6-3) return to action. The right-hander, sidelined since May 24 with a right lat strain, gave Houston one-run ball over six innings, surrendering four hits to tie his season low (see full recap).

Instant Replay: Padres 4, Phillies 3

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 07, 2017

BOX SCORE

The Phillies staged a game-tying rally late in the game, but it wasn't enough. They lost, 4-3, to the San Diego Padres on Friday night. It was the Phils' fourth straight loss, dropping them to a majors-worst 28-57 on the season.

The Phillies are 11-22 in one-run games.

Austin Hedges had a big night for the Padres, who are just 37-49 in the season. He belted a pair of solo homers and broke a 3-3 tie with a sacrifice fly to center in the top of the ninth.

The Phillies tied the game at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. They had two runners on base with one out in the bottom the eighth, but couldn't get the go-ahead run home.

The game was delayed by rain for one hour, 34 minutes in the seventh inning.

Starting pitching report
Nick Pivetta had another good start; he just made some mistakes that landed over the wall. The tall right-hander gave up just three runs in seven innings. All of the runs came on solo home runs. Control has been an issue for Pivetta, but he walked none in this outing while striking out seven. Pivetta has worked 14 innings in his last two outings and allowed just four runs. He has pitched seven innings in his three of his last five starts.

San Diego lefty Clayton Richard held the Phillies to one run over six innings.

Bullpen report
Pat Neshek preserved a 3-3 tie with scoreless work in the top of the eighth.

Hector Neris took the loss. He entered a tie game in the top of the ninth inning and gave up a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly.

San Diego right-hander Phil Maton gave up two runs in the eighth as the Phillies tied the game.

Brad Hand allowed a walk and a single in a tie game in the eighth, but came back to strike out Andres Blanco and Cameron Rupp to keep the game tied. He got the win. Brandon Maurer got the save. He struck out all three batters he faced.

At the plate
Tommy Joseph had a good night. He reached base four times with a double, a homer and two walks.

Joseph got the Phils on the board with his 15th homer of the season in the fourth inning. The Phillies rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Rupp singled and pinch-hitter Nick Williams doubled. They scored on a groundout by Daniel Nava and a single by Freddy Galvis, respectively.

The Padres jumped out to a 3-1 lead on the strength of three solo homers, one by Jose Pirela and two by Hedges.

Trade talk
Joseph is on the trading block (see story).

Up next
The series continues Saturday afternoon with a 4:05 p.m. start. Aaron Nola (6-5, 3.73) pitches against San Diego's Jhoulys Chacin (7-7, 4.52)

Jerad Eickhoff will come off the disabled list to start for the Phillies in the final game before the All-Star break Sunday.

