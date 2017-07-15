Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Pivetta unravels in 2nd inning of Phillies' loss to Brewers

By Andrew Wagner | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 15, 2017 2:00 AM

MILWAUKEE — It's important to remember that as a rookie, Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta is still getting the hang of being a starting pitcher in the big leagues. 

So while seeing Pivetta give up eight runs in the second inning Friday night in the Phillies' 9-6 loss at Milwaukee was most certainly frustrating (see Instant Replay), you have to give him credit for the way he recovered.

"We've seen that with him before," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's pitched well, lost it for awhile and got it back. Part of pitching up here is to realize what you need to do next. Take a deep breath, step off and regroup. It took a few too many hitters to do that."

Pivetta was coming off his two best outings of the season. He allowed just four earned runs over 14 innings and went seven full in each of those last two efforts.

Armed with a 2-0 lead before he threw his first pitch, Pivetta appeared to be in control early against the NL Central-leading Brewers, striking out his first four batters before the wheels fell off. 

Domingo Santana got it started with a double, Manny Pina followed with a single and Keon Broxton made it a 2-1 game when his base hit drove in Santana. Orlando Arcia put Pivetta in the hole when a 1-2 fastball caught just enough of the plate for the shorstop to drive it to left for his ninth home run of the season and Pivetta followed that by walking Milwaukee's starting pitcher Zach Davies.

Then came a single by slumping second baseman Jonathan Villar and another walk, this time to Eric Thames, to load the bases for Ryan Braun.

Pivetta threw a first pitch slider to Braun that hung just above the zone, right down the middle, and Braun crushed it to dead-center for a grand slam. That triggered a visit from pitching coach Bob McClure, who had a simple message.

“[It was about] making adjustments," Pivetta, who fell to 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA in 12 big-league starts, said of the chat. "What are you going to do now? Are you going to go out there and give up, or are you going to go out there and shut it down? So it got me back on track and I was able to shut it down.

"My concern was after giving up eight runs, going out there and trying to minimize the damage as much as I can so we don't have to wear out the bullpen or use too many position players.”

Pivetta did get back on track and retired nine straight batters before Travis Shaw drew a one-out walk in the fifth and later scored on Pina's sac fly.

"It was like two different pitchers out there today," Mackanin said. "He struck out four in a row, then he just didn't locate any of his pitches. He hung every breaking ball he threw up there in that one span of eight or nine hitters, then he was a different pitcher after that. The home run and the grand slam did him in."

Friday marked just the second time that the rookie had a meltdown-type of start. Unlike his last, when he was tagged for six runs on seven hits and five walks over 2 2/3 innings at Arizona June 26, Pivetta managed to turn things around.

"You could tell the difference between my start in Arizona when stuff sped up on me there," Pivetta said. "It was two pitches that got me in trouble."

Mackanin was impressed by the way Pivetta recovered.

"That was good to see," he said. "He's a rookie and this is his first go-round in the big leagues. He's shown us a lot of promise and I like what he's been doing. Today wasn't his best."

It certainly wasn't his best, but he finished strong and that's reason for optimism. 

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:26 AM

BOSTON -- Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run without recording an out in the ninth inning, handing the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees hard-throwing closer gave up two runs in the ninth for his third blown save. New York entered tied for the major league lead with 17 blown saves.

Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia started the rally with consecutive singles and a successful double steal. Betts scored when second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted Xander Bogaerts' groundball.

After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia.

Robby Scott (1-1) got the win for the Red Sox, who got their first victory over the Yankees at home this season. It was Boston's first game-ending walk since Sept. 23, 2000 against Baltimore (see full recap).

Rays spoil Trout’s return to Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout went 1 for 5 in his return from a 39-game injury absence, and Brad Miller had an RBI double in the 10th inning of the Tampa Bay Rays' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Trout looked healthy in his first game since May 28, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb sliding headfirst into second base. In his comeback game from the first significant injury of his career , the two-time AL MVP singled in the third inning and promptly stole second -- again sliding headfirst, as he promised.

Trout came up with two late chances to help the Angels, but grounded out with two runners on to end the seventh before Alex Colome struck him out on three pitches to end it (see full recap).

Harper homers twice in Nationals’ shutout
CINCINNATI -- Gio Gonzalez pitched four-hit ball into the ninth inning, and Bryce Harper extended his mid-July tear with a pair of homers on Friday night, leading the Washington Nationals to a 5-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Gonzalez (8-4) snapped his streak of three straight tough-luck losses. He allowed a double and three infield singles before leaving with one out in the ninth after his 113th pitch. Matt Albers gave up three singles, and Matt Grace escaped the bases-loaded threat for his first save.

The Reds were shut out for only the second time this season. Four of their seven hits were infield singles.

Harper had a two-run shot and a solo homer off Tim Adleman (5-7) as the NL's top offense got right back in form after the All-Star break. Harper has 22 homers overall, four during his nine-game hitting streak (see full recap).

Phillies OF Aaron Altherr day to day with mild hamstring strain

By Andrew Wagner | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 15, 2017 12:33 AM

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Altherr was one of the brighter spots for the Phillies in an otherwise dismal first half, leading the team with 35 extra-base hits.

And two at-bats into the second half of the 2017 season, the 26-year-old showed no signs of slowing down. 

Altherr hit a pair of doubles but left the game after his two-bagger in the fifth with what the team described as a mild strain of the right hamstring. He is considered day to day, manager Pete Mackanin said after the Phillies’ 9-6 loss at Milwaukee Friday night (see Instant Replay).

"I don't know how severe it is," Mackanin said. "If it's mild, it's a day or two. We won't know for sure until tomorrow."

Altherr said he felt the leg pop slightly as he rounded first base and immediately thought to ease up on the leg. The Phillies’ trainer checked him out at second and the decision was made to pull Altherr from the game.

"I felt something biting and felt like if I had ran harder, I'd make it worse," Altherr said. “Kind of shut it down a little bit, figured I shouldn't push it. I think it helped a little bit doing that. I felt a little tweak there with the hamstring. They wanted to play it safe and take me out.

"Right now, I'm pretty much day to day. We'll see what happens.”

Altherr batted .284 during the first half and is a .243 hitter with 23 home runs, 88 RBIs and 18 stolen bases over the last 2½ seasons with the Phillies.

Mackanin had moved Altherr into the leadoff spot for the second time this season but should he need to miss extended time, would likely turn to Daniel Nava to top the order.

"Hopefully it’s going to be a mild strain and he'll be back in a few days," Mackanin said. "If he isn't, we've got Nava who can lead off. He seemed to like that leadoff spot. We'll have to wait and see and find out tomorrow."

