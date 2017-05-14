Odubel Herrera not in Phillies' lineup for Game 1 after meeting with Pete Mackanin

NEW YORK -- George Springer and Alex Bregman paid tribute to Derek Jeter in their own way -- with memorable first-inning home runs off Masahiro Tanaka.
Springer led off with a drive run into Monument Park just after Jeter's No. 2 was retired there in a pregame ceremony, and Bregman capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam that propelled the Houston Astros to a 10-7 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night and a doubleheader split.
Josh Reddick homered off the facing of the right-field second deck a pitch after Springer's first homer. Springer also homered leading off the second and Carlos Beltran hit an RBI double against Tanaka (5-2), who left trailing 8-0 after 1 2/3 innings and set career highs for runs and home runs allowed.
Backed by a 9-0 lead, Charlie Morton (5-2) gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings, including Matt Holliday's three-run homer in a four-run fifth (see full recap).
Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony
NEW YORK -- The Yankees started celebrating even before ceremonies to retire Derek Jeter's No. 2.
Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and New York rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener.
Looking pretty in pink in special Mother's Day uniforms, the AL East leaders stopped their first three-game losing streak since the season's opening week.
"It was pretty important, not only for myself but, obviously, for the team," said Headley, whose batting average had dropped from .304 on May 5 to .256.
Houston, a big league-best 25-12, had been trying to move 15 games over .500 for the first time since the Astros went 89-73 in 2005 and won their only NL pennant.
New York trailed 3-1 before Starlin Castro's tying, two-run homer off Mike Fiers in the fourth. Aaron Judge followed with his major league-leading 14th homer, a 441-foot drive off the padding above the center-field restaurant behind Monument Park, where a plaque honoring Jeter was to be unveiled during the ceremony before the night (see full recap).
Rangers rally again to beat A's 6-4 for 6th straight win
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nomar Mazara had the go-ahead hit for the second game in a row and the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to a majors-best six in a row with a 6-4 win over Oakland on Sunday.
Mazara hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the seventh right after Elvis Andrus' RBI double, both off reliever Ryan Madson (0-3).
Carlos Gomez had three hits, including a single to start the seventh, but left the game with a right hamstring strain after scoring from second base on Delino DeShields' two-out infield single that chased Oakland starter Kendall Graveman.
DeShields hit a slicing chopper that third baseman Trevor Plouffe fielded near the line with Gomez running in front of him. The speedy DeShields beat the throw to first, and Gomez kept running and scored when appearing to lunge toward the plate with a bat also still in the way.
Dario Alvarez (2-0) got the final outs of the seventh for the Rangers. Sam Dyson pitched the eighth before Matt Bush worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances (see full recap).
Brewers bash Mets pitching again, come back for 11-9 win
MILWAUKEE -- Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win Sunday over the New York Mets.
The Brewers swept the three-game series from struggling New York. The Mets have lost four straight.
Pina hit a 3-2 slider from Addison Reed (0-2) over the wall in left. The Brewers catcher celebrated by slapping a hand against his chest after rounding first and pointing to fans in the stands as he skipped toward a dugout full of by happy teammates.
The Brewers scored 10 runs over their final three innings, teeing off on the Mets bullpen after a solid start by Jacob deGrom. He allowed eight hits and four runs before being lifted in the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Domingo Santana (see full recap).