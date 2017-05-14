Philadelphia Phillies

Odubel Herrera not in Phillies' lineup for Game 1 after meeting with Pete Mackanin

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 14, 2017 12:22 PM

WASHINGTON -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin began his day at the ballpark Sunday morning with a one-on-one meeting with Odubel Herrera.

Actually, there was a third person in the meeting. Mackanin brought along third base coach Juan Samuel, trusted consigliere of the team's Latin players.

Mackanin would not disclose the nature of the meeting — "I'll keep it between us," he said — but the timing was interesting considering it came the morning after Herrera swung at a number of pitches significantly out of the strike zone en route to going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts in a 6-4 loss to Washington.

In the first inning of the game, Herrera did not completely run out a double-play ball that he probably could have beaten out and that did not sit well in the clubhouse. After the game, Mackanin said Herrera occasionally experiences tightness in his legs, but he said the player was "healthy."

Herrera was not in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against Washington. Mackanin was asked if it was a benching.

"I want to get everybody in (the doubleheader)," the manager said.

Herrera is expected to play in the second game.

Aaron Altherr started in center field for the Phillies in the first game. He was flanked by Ty Kelly in left and Daniel Nava in right (see full lineups).

Phillies say goodbye to NL's-best Nationals until September with tough doubleheader split

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 12:25 AM

WASHINGTON -- The Phillies have played 35 games this season and by the whim of the schedule maker, a dozen of them have come against the Washington Nationals, who own the best record in the National League and have legitimate World Series hopes — though they may have to fix their bullpen to see that happen.
 
The Phillies and Nationals don't see each other again until September 7. By then, the Nats could be getting their postseason rotation in order and the Phillies could be on their way to another top-10 draft pick.
 
The two teams said so long to each other for a while with a super-long day of baseball Sunday and the Phillies once again played the Nats tough, earning a split of a day-night doubleheader with a 4-3 win in the first game and a 6-5 loss in the nightcap.
 
The split left the Phils with a 5-7 record against the Nats for the season, certainly not great, but definitely respectable. And it could be better if the Phils had not suffered three walk-off losses to the Nats, including one on Saturday night when Bryce Harper clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that left pitching coach Bob McClure more than a little frustrated (see story).
 
"You’ve heard me complain about the tough schedule, but this is one of the best hitting teams in baseball and we’re 5-7 against them," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "They know we play them tough."
 
The Phillies won the first game on the strength of a three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning. Aaron Altherr started the uprising with a home run and Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp combined to tie the game with back-to-back doubles. The Phillies took the lead on a RBI single by Ty Kelly and Hector Neris closed out the one-run game for the save.
 
Neris was in line to go for another save in the nightcap as the Phillies rallied back from a run down in the eighth to take a 5-4 lead on an RBI triple by Freddy Galvis. However, Neris never got a shot to get in the game. Mackanin called on a right-hander Pat Neshek to hold the lead in the bottom of the eighth and he failed. He gave up a one-out single to Anthony Rendon followed by a first-pitch homer to Michael A. Taylor as the Nats took the lead.
 
It was another painful meltdown for the bullpen.

"Freddy came up big; he does that a lot," Mackanin said. "Neshek made one bad pitch.
 
"It was a hard-fought battle, see-saw, back and forth. Our guys battled. I know I'm a broken record but they don’t quit and they just kept coming after them."
 
The Phillies led in all three games of the series but lost twice when their bullpen gave up killer home runs late in the game. That's 24 homers allowed by the bullpen, the most in baseball.
 
"Way too much," Mackanin said.
 
Neshek stood right up after the game.
 
He threw Taylor a first-pitch slider and Taylor smacked it off the left-field foul pole.
 
"It backed up," Neshek said. "Terrible pitch. I was hoping it would go foul. But he was looking to do that and you tip your cap. I wish I could have gotten it to move a couple more inches to the left or thrown a fastball. But that's how baseball is.
 
"These guys played so hard today, especially scrapping against (Max) Scherzer there. I felt like I let them down."
 
Scherzer, last year's NL Cy Young Award winner, pitched six innings of three-run ball, walked none and struck out eight.
 
Phillies starter Vince Velasquez had a big fastball — "the best we've seen all season," Mackanin said — and gave up just three runs in five innings, but he ran his pitch count to 100 and was gone early.
 
No Phillies starter went more than five innings in this series. Nick Pivetta went 4 2/3 innings Saturday night and Jeremy Hellickson and Velasquez both went five Sunday.
 
Hellickson had more in the tank, but Mackanin opted for a pinch-hitter and a shot at some offense. Hellickson did not buy himself the benefit of staying the game after allowing two home runs in the first five innings, raising his total to seven in his last three starts.
 
"I've got to keep the ball in the yard," he said.
 
Mackanin believes that once his rotation starts giving him more innings he can better slot his relievers into roles. The shortage of innings in the rotation is a big problem for this team.
 
"Once we get going and we get that length from our starters we’ll have a formula and be fine," he said.

Best of MLB: Astros-Yankees split doubleheader as Yanks retire Derek Jeter's No. 2

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 11:40 PM

NEW YORK -- George Springer and Alex Bregman paid tribute to Derek Jeter in their own way -- with memorable first-inning home runs off Masahiro Tanaka.

Springer led off with a drive run into Monument Park just after Jeter's No. 2 was retired there in a pregame ceremony, and Bregman capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam that propelled the Houston Astros to a 10-7 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night and a doubleheader split.

Josh Reddick homered off the facing of the right-field second deck a pitch after Springer's first homer. Springer also homered leading off the second and Carlos Beltran hit an RBI double against Tanaka (5-2), who left trailing 8-0 after 1 2/3 innings and set career highs for runs and home runs allowed.

Backed by a 9-0 lead, Charlie Morton (5-2) gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings, including Matt Holliday's three-run homer in a four-run fifth (see full recap).

Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony
NEW YORK -- The Yankees started celebrating even before ceremonies to retire Derek Jeter's No. 2.

Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and New York rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener.

Looking pretty in pink in special Mother's Day uniforms, the AL East leaders stopped their first three-game losing streak since the season's opening week.

"It was pretty important, not only for myself but, obviously, for the team," said Headley, whose batting average had dropped from .304 on May 5 to .256.

Houston, a big league-best 25-12, had been trying to move 15 games over .500 for the first time since the Astros went 89-73 in 2005 and won their only NL pennant.

New York trailed 3-1 before Starlin Castro's tying, two-run homer off Mike Fiers in the fourth. Aaron Judge followed with his major league-leading 14th homer, a 441-foot drive off the padding above the center-field restaurant behind Monument Park, where a plaque honoring Jeter was to be unveiled during the ceremony before the night (see full recap).

Rangers rally again to beat A's 6-4 for 6th straight win
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nomar Mazara had the go-ahead hit for the second game in a row and the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to a majors-best six in a row with a 6-4 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Mazara hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the seventh right after Elvis Andrus' RBI double, both off reliever Ryan Madson (0-3).

Carlos Gomez had three hits, including a single to start the seventh, but left the game with a right hamstring strain after scoring from second base on Delino DeShields' two-out infield single that chased Oakland starter Kendall Graveman.

DeShields hit a slicing chopper that third baseman Trevor Plouffe fielded near the line with Gomez running in front of him. The speedy DeShields beat the throw to first, and Gomez kept running and scored when appearing to lunge toward the plate with a bat also still in the way.

Dario Alvarez (2-0) got the final outs of the seventh for the Rangers. Sam Dyson pitched the eighth before Matt Bush worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances (see full recap).

Brewers bash Mets pitching again, come back for 11-9 win
MILWAUKEE -- Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win Sunday over the New York Mets.

The Brewers swept the three-game series from struggling New York. The Mets have lost four straight.

Pina hit a 3-2 slider from Addison Reed (0-2) over the wall in left. The Brewers catcher celebrated by slapping a hand against his chest after rounding first and pointing to fans in the stands as he skipped toward a dugout full of by happy teammates.

The Brewers scored 10 runs over their final three innings, teeing off on the Mets bullpen after a solid start by Jacob deGrom. He allowed eight hits and four runs before being lifted in the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Domingo Santana (see full recap).

