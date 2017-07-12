Philadelphia Phillies

Pat Neshek sticks to normal script as a Phillie with scoreless inning in All-Star Game

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 11, 2017 11:57 PM

MIAMI -- Pat Neshek spent the first half of the season racking up scoreless innings for the Phillies and that's exactly what he did in the 88th All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
 
Neshek was an early participant in his second All-Star Game. National League manager Joe Maddon of the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs called on Neshek in the top of the second inning and the veteran right-hander faced four batters and pitched around a single on his way to posting a zero.
 
One of the NL's other relievers did not fare as well Neshek, however.
 
Wade Davis of the Cubs entered a tie game in the top of the 10th inning and served up a home run to Robinson Cano on the third pitch he threw. Cano's line drive over the right-field wall was the difference in a 2-1 American League victory at Marlins Park.
 
The AL has won five straight All-Star Games.
 
Cano, appearing in his eighth All-Star Game, hit a 1-1 breaking ball for the go-ahead homer. He was named the game's MVP. He won the All-Star Home Run Derby in 2011.
 
"It's always good to accomplish something great," Cano said. "As a kid you watch Ken Griffey Jr., and all those guys come to the All-Star Game and win the MVP and you want that feeling. It feels great."
 
For the first time since 2002, the game was a pure exhibition. For the last 14 seasons, the game decided home-field advantage in the World Series. That practice ended with the new labor agreement that was set in the fall. Home-field advantage in the World Series, for the next five seasons, will go to the participant with the better regular-season record.
 
There was one moment, however, when the game had the feel of a true exhibition. In the top of the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz, Cano's teammate on the Seattle Mariners, approached home plate and said something to NL catcher Yadier Molina. Cruz then handed Molina his cell phone and proceeded to pose for a picture with home plate umpire Joe West. West, in his 40th season, worked his 5,000th game in June, becoming just the third umpire to do so. The legendary West, known for taking no guff on the field, played along with this one and smiled for the picture.
 
"I would bet if the game had counted, he would not have done that," Maddon said of Cruz's picture request.
 
Neshek, a noted autograph collector, didn't mind it.
 
"I liked it," he said. "I like the fun stuff like that.
 
"Now, if I was pitching, I don't know if I would have liked it."
 
Zack Greinke was the NL pitcher when Cruz whipped out his camera, causing a slight delay. Greinke isn't exactly the most fun guy in baseball, but he survived the distraction and pitched a scoreless inning.
 
Oh, yeah, he also promised to get Neshek an autograph somewhere down the road. Neshek has been trying to land Greinke's John Hancock for years.
 
Becoming a photographer — in full catcher's gear in the middle of a game — was only part of an eventful sixth inning for Molina. In the bottom of the inning, he tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run to right field against Minnesota's Ervin Santana.
 
Neshek was the Phillies' only representative in the game. He came to the Phillies in an offseason cash deal with the Houston Astros and earned his way into his second All-Star game by allowing just five runs in 35 1/3 innings in the first half. He allowed runs in just two of his 38 appearances.
 
Neshek's success with the Phillies will soon make him a former Phillie. He is a slam dunk to be traded by the end of the month as the team looks to profit from his success and get a young player to add to its rebuild in return.
 
Neshek knows it's not a matter of if, but when, he will be traded. He's heard all the rumors.
 
"Every day a new team pops up," he said. "For me, if it does happen, it will be really fun to go into a playoff race."
 
The Yankees and Nationals are strong candidates to land Neshek. Lately, the Red Sox have been mentioned. Just about any team looking to shore up its bullpen will be on Neshek.
 
Does he have any preference where he ends up?
 
"The team with the best record," he said with a laugh.
 
Maddon told Neshek on Monday that NL starter Max Scherzer would only go one inning and that he would be the first guy out of the bullpen.
 
"They told me yesterday so I was able to be fully prepared," Neshek said. "I was able to spend the rest of the game watching in the dugout, talking to guys. I talked to Daniel Murphy about hitting and that was really enjoyable. Getting in the game early allowed me to really soak it all in.
 
"As far as the game goes, I wanted to throw strikes and I did that."
 
Neshek threw just 11 pitches in getting through his one inning of work. Nine of those pitches were strikes. He retired Carlos Correa on a fly ball to center field for the first out then allowed a single to Justin Smoak before getting Corey Dickerson and Salvador Perez out on fly balls.
 
Now, it's a couple of days off and back to work for the Phillies — at least for a little while.

2017 MLB Midseason Awards: Best and worst trade value changes

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 11, 2017 3:50 PM

The Pirates look pretty good right now, not in terms of the NL playoff picture, but for holding on to Andrew McCutchen through the winter.

Pittsburgh didn't like the offers it received for McCutchen, who was coming off the worst season of a career in which he had hit .298/.388/.496 entering 2016.

Last season, McCutchen hit just .256/.336/.430. He was entering his thirties and had lost some foot speed, so naturally, that one offseason led to the widespread opinion that his decline phase had set in.

Why is it that we so often cite the need for a large sample size, then write a player off after one down year?

McCutchen is not finished. At the All-Star break, he's hitting .294/.380/.528, and that's after hitting just .200 through 45 games. McCutchen over the last calendar month has hit .409 with a .505 on-base percentage.

Which is why he receives the prestigious CSNPhilly.com honor of Player Who Helped His Trade Value the Most.

Other candidates: J.D. Martinez, Jay Bruce, Zack Cozart, Yonder Alonso, Pat Neshek, Raisel Iglesias, Freddy Galvis

As for the other end of the spectrum ...

Player Who Hurt His Trade Value the Most — Carlos Gonzalez
For this one, we're not looking at every player in the league but rather actual trade candidates. Manny Machado, for example, has had a bad first half by his standards, but it's not like he's being shopped.

CarGo had a brutal first half, hitting .221/.299/.338 with six homers, 22 RBIs and 64 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. He's never been this lackluster in Colorado.

On June 6, Gonzalez went 2 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs, two walks and four runs. The Rockies were hoping it was the start of a CarGoesque hot streak. It wasn't — he has 10 hits and 20 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances since.

This season-long slump from the soon-to-be 32-year-old is unfortunate for the Rockies, who have contended in 2017 even without his bat and have enough in the outfield to trade him away, especially with the emergence of Raimel Tapia.

The Rockies weren't going to get a ton for Gonzalez even if he had a strong first half because he's a free agent after the season. But at this point, he's in that Jeremy Hellickson range where he'd be a decent fit in some places but has so high a 2017 salary that you won't accomplish both goals of shedding payroll and getting a significant prospect in return. For the Phillies, that doesn't matter because they're willing to pay what they need to pay to get a deal done. The Rockies are in a different financial situation, though.

There's also still the possibility that Gonzalez gets hot. What did we just say about writing a player off after a small sample? In 2015, CarGo hit .259 with a .766 OPS and 13 homers in 82 games in the first half, then went crazy after the break, hitting .285 with 27 homers and a .975 OPS in 71 games.

Other candidates: Julio Teheran, Marco Estrada, Jeremy Hellickson, Hector Neris

Most Underrated First Half — Justin Turner
I was ready to boycott the All-Star Game if Turner didn't get in via the final vote. OK, maybe not. But I would have been crotchety about it. 

Like, how insane of a first half did the guy need to have just to barely make it onto the NL bench? He hit .377 with a 1.056 OPS in 65 games, missing a little less than three weeks with a hamstring injury. Turner and Daniel Murphy are legitimately two of the top seven hitters in the National League, which is hilarious because both were Mets as recently as 2013.

The young, exciting duo of Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger has gotten the bulk of attention out west, plus there's that Clayton Kershaw guy and Kenley Jansen's record-breaking 50-strikeout, 0-walk start to the season. Turner's name doesn't yet carry the same weight, but enough people are finally beginning to take notice.

Over his last 162 games, Turner has hit .328 with 43 doubles, 34 home runs, 110 RBIs and 99 runs. This season, he's walked more than he's struck out. 

Runners on first and third, down two runs with two outs in the ninth inning: How many hitters are you taking ahead of Justin Turner?

Other candidates: Logan Morrison, Justin Smoak, Mike Moustakas, Alex Wood, Felipe Rivero, Jason Vargas, Brad Peacock

Most Predictable First Half (Team) — Oakland Athletics
The last-place A's have a bunch of power hitters who walk a lot, strike out a lot and play poor defense. 

Unsurprisingly, they're eighth in homers but 23rd in runs, they have the third-most strikeouts and nine more errors than any other team.

Maybe this isn't the way to build a club?

Most Predictable First Half (Player) — Daniel Murphy
Murphy last season: .347/.390/.595, 47 doubles, 25 homers, 104 RBIs

Murphy this season: .342/.393/.572, on pace for 53 doubles, 26 homers, 118 RBIs

All the guy does is hit. In a sport in which consistency is so often mentioned but so hard to find, Murphy defines it. You know what you're getting every night, against all kinds of pitching, home or away.

Worst 1-Year Deal — Michael Saunders, Bartolo Colon
Difficult to choose between these two. Saunders signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Phillies that carries a value of $9 million because of next year's buyout. 

For that $9 million, the Phillies got 200 at-bats of a .205 hitter with the lowest on-base percentage in either league (.257).

The Braves signed Colon to a one-year deal worth $12.5 million. They did not expect him to drop off so drastically from his age-43 to age-44 seasons but he did, and on July 4 he was released. Colon had a 3.43 ERA and .268 opponents' batting average last season and was an All-Star. In 13 starts with the Braves, he went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and .338 opponents' batting average. 

Saunders signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays after being let go by the Phillies, while Colon has resurfaced with the Twins.

Other candidates: Neftali Feliz, Mike Napoli

Best 1-Year Deal — Greg Holland
More than half of the league — and that includes the Phillies — was interested in Holland this past offseason as he worked back from Tommy John surgery. The formal Royals closer missed all of 2016 but was so good in his last two full seasons, making the AL All-Star teams in 2013 and 2014 and posting a 1.32 ERA in 133 games.

The Rockies eventually won his services with a one-year, $6 million contract loaded with incentives. He's been so good that, barring injury, he's going to hit at least nine of the 11 incentive benchmarks on his contract to make this a $13 million year.

Either way, the Rockies are happy to have him. Holland (1.62 ERA) leads the National League with 34 games finished and leads the majors with 28 saves.

Judge, Seager, Bogaerts: In bizarro world, one could have been a Phillie

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com July 11, 2017 12:15 PM

Aaron Judge, Corey Seager, Xander Bogaerts.

In an alternate reality where opposing general managers are impatient and less logical, the Phillies may have been able to land one or two of them.

It was just a few short years ago when the Phillies were connected to the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox in various trade rumors for Cole Hamels or Cliff Lee. Obviously, none of those three teams gave in and traded away a young star for a high-priced veteran and they're now reaping the rewards.

Judge is the sure-fire AL Rookie of the Year and could win MVP if Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve cancel each other out.

Seager was last season's NL Rookie of the Year and is a legit MVP candidate this season.

Bogaerts is a .306 hitter the last three years at the toughest defensive position.

So for fun — or the exact opposite of fun, depending on your perspective — let's take a look back at what could have been.

July 2015: Hamels for Judge

With a great bullpen and a weak starting pitching staff, the 2015 Yankees went 87-75 and lost in the AL wild-card game. 

On the day Rosenthal reported this, the Yankees were 54-42 and 5½ games up in the AL East. Perhaps they didn't think they needed to risk the future for one more arm in Hamels, even though they'd have had Hamels under contract for four seasons after that one.

At that time, Judge had just been promoted to Triple A and wasn't faring all that well, ultimately finishing with a .224/.308/.373 line in his first experience at that level.

As recently as a year ago, Judge was not some can't-miss prospect. Last year at this time, Baseball America ranked him the No. 42 prospect in baseball. 

He's a giant with tremendous power, but he swung and missed a ton in the minors and there were questions whether he'd make enough contact to be a valuable player in the majors. Obviously, he's answered those concerns with a dominant rookie year. At the All-Star break, Judge leads the majors with 30 homers, a .691 slugging percentage and 1.139 OPS, and he leads the AL with 61 walks and a .448 on-base percentage.

July 2014: Hamels for Seager and more
A summer before, the Phillies were shopping Hamels, Cliff Lee and A.J. Burnett in addition to Ryan Howard and Jonathan Papelbon. (They were never able to deal Lee, Burnett or Howard.)

Hamels was regarded as the potential prize of that year's trade deadline, and the Phillies' initial asking price for him was astronomical. According to Bob Nightengale, then of USA Today, the Phils asked the Dodgers for three top prospects for Hamels: Seager, left-hander Julio Urias and centerfielder Joc Pederson.

Look, any team is within its right to ask for the moon. Negotiations tend to start with a lopsided offer before ending up somewhere closer to acceptable. A haul of Seager, Urias and Pederson would have been the best return any team had gotten in a trade since the Indians' Bartolo Colon heist.

The Dodgers were never interested in trading Seager, or Urias for that matter. A year later when the teams again were in Hamels trade talks, the Phillies had reportedly adjusted their expectations to a package of as many as six Dodgers prospects not named Seager or Urias. That didn't work, either, and the package the Phils eventually received from Texas for Hamels was similar to that request — they got five prospects (Jorge Alfaro, Nick Williams, Jerad Eickhoff, Jake Thompson and Alec Asher), but not the Rangers' top guys like Nomar Mazara or Joey Gallo.

2014 and 2015: Hamels for Bogaerts
"Don't think in 30 years of covering baseball I've ever seen a team (the Phillies) spend so much time scouting another team (the Red Sox) and not pull the trigger on a deal."

That line came in August 2014 from longtime Red Sox writer Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

This one is pretty interesting because back in 2014, Bogaerts and centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. were not the players they've developed into. Bogaerts was chasing a ton of pitches, ending 2014 with a .299 on-base percentage in exactly 162 games. There were also questions whether Bogaerts would be a shortstop or third baseman long term.

Bradley hadn't yet reconfigured his swing and was finishing up his second straight sub-.200 season to start his major-league career.

Instead of trading for Hamels in the summer of 2014, the Red Sox revamped their team by trading away Jon Lester, John Lackey and Andrew Miller.

In the summer of 2015, the Red Sox had a quiet trade deadline.

We'll never know how close the Phillies were to acquiring Bogaerts, but 2014 would have been their best chance. By the time the 2015 trade deadline came around, he was much more solidified in his role in Boston, hitting .316 on his way to a Silver Slugger award.

Oh, what could have been.

Here's one last (hilarious) one from a few years ago, though this fella' hasn't tweeted in over two years.

