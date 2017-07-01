Philadelphia Phillies

Pat Neshek suffers rare stumble as Phillies blow late 3-run lead in loss to Mets

Pat Neshek suffers rare stumble as Phillies blow late 3-run lead in loss to Mets

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 01, 2017 10:10 PM

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK — There is a good chance that Pat Neshek will learn on Sunday that he will be the Phillies' representative in the All-Star Game on July 11.

That news will surely excite the right-handed reliever, who has been among the best in the game this season.

But even the best have a night they'd like to forget now and then — and for Neshek, this was it.

His string of 19 straight appearances without giving up a run ended Saturday night when he was tagged for three hits and three runs in letting a two-run lead get away in the bottom of the seventh inning. That rare bout of ineffectiveness led to a 7-6 loss against the New York Mets at Citi Field (see Instant Replay).

"That kind of sums up our season so far this year," manager Pete Mackanin said. "What a shame. Neshek has been just about unhittable all season and he just mislocated tonight. I know he feels terrible."

Neshek confirmed that.

"It's baseball, it's going to happen," he said. "Every night there's going to be a winner and a loser, pitching and at the plate. Today it wasn't me. He did a better job."

The "he" in this case was Asdrubal Cabrera. The Mets' No. 2 hitter smacked a two-out, two-run homer against Neshek to give New York the one-run lead.

Entering the game, Neshek had allowed just two runs in 31 2/3 innings for the season and none since May 14.

This loss stung more than usual because the Phillies seemed to survive Jeremy Hellickson's giving up seven extra-base hits and they took a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning on a three-run homer by Tommy Joseph.

But Hellickson allowed a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh as the Mets began to chip away. Neshek came in and faced five batters. He gave up a double, an RBI single and the two-run homer to Cabrera. Coincidentally, Cabrera hit the homer on the day he was honored with a bobblehead giveway depicting his raised-arms celebration after hitting a walk-off homer against the Phillies and Edubray Ramos last September. That moment sparked some bad feelings with Ramos. He threw at Cabrera's head in April and is now in the minors. Cabrera, much to the Phillies' dismay Saturday night, is still in the majors.

"I kind of hung the home run to Cabrera there," Neshek said. "Bad location. You're going to have days like that when you miss and he did the right thing."

Understandably, Phillies players were surprised to see Neshek have a day like this. They had come to expect success from the right-hander with the funky delivery.

"Our bullpen has been very good as of late," Joseph said. "It's one of those things, you have a three-run lead, you expect to win ballgames. Any good team should expect to win ballgames. It's just one of those things that happens.

"Neshek has been one of the best relievers in major league baseball, but everyone has one of those days, you know? He's going to go out there and pitch for us again tomorrow and we're going to expect nothing but the best just like we always do. He's one of those pitchers that you love playing behind, too. He throws strikes and works quick, commands the strike zone. It was just one of those days."

The Phillies actually got the leadoff man aboard — Aaron Altherr doubled — in the top of the ninth, but couldn't get the tying run home.

Hellickson managed to keep his team in the game despite being hit hard. He was supported by good defense and made some big pitches at times.

Moments after getting the three-run lead thanks to Joseph's homer in the top of the seventh, Hellickson was touched for a leadoff homer by the Mets' T.J. Rivera. That actually started the Phillies' unraveling.

"You score six runs, we've got to find a way to win," Hellickson said. "That starts with me getting that leadoff guy out in the seventh. I gave up seven hits and seven extra-base hits so I've got to keep the ball in the yard. I felt good. My stuff felt good. I've just got to get that leadoff guy there after Tommy hits that homer."

The Phillies are a majors-worst 26-53.

And in terms of gnawing pain, this loss was in the top five.

"These are the kind of games you have to win," Mackanin said.

Instant Replay: Mets 7, Phillies 6

Instant Replay: Mets 7, Phillies 6

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 01, 2017 8:30 PM

BOX SCORE

NEW YORK — Pat Neshek's outstanding run out of the Phillies' bullpen came to a halt on Saturday. The right-hander was touched up for three hits and three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Phillies blew a three-run lead in that frame and lost, 7-6, to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Tommy Joseph had given the Phillies a 6-3 lead with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. Starter Jeremy Hellickson gave up a homer in the bottom of the inning and was relieved by Neshek, who gave up a double, an RBI single and a two-out, two-run homer to Asdrubal Cabrera.

Neshek, who could end up being the Phillies' All-Star representative when the teams are announced Sunday, had not given up a run since May 14. He had made 19 straight scoreless appearances and entered the day having allowed just two runs in 31 2/3 innings.

The Phillies got a leadoff double in the top of the ninth, but could not push the tying run home.

The Phillies are 26-53, worst in the majors. They are 20-45 against the Mets since the start of 2014.

The game was delayed 57 minutes in the eighth inning.

Starting pitching report
Hellickson gave up four runs over 6 1/3 innings. He took a 6-3 lead to the mound in the top of the seventh and promptly gave up a solo home run, but was able to exit with a two-run lead that didn't last long. All seven of the hits that Hellickson allowed were for extra bases.

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his first game back from the disabled list. He gave up two hits and two unearned runs.

Bullpen report
Neshek took the loss.

Fernando Salas gave up Joseph's three-run homer.

Addison Reed got the final four outs for the Mets and earned the save.

At the plate
The Phillies scored two unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning then got a game-tying, RBI double from Joseph in the fifth.

Joseph broke the tie with a three-run homer in the seventh, following singles by Freddy Galvis and Aaron Altherr.

Eight games into this nine-game trip, Joseph has just four hits. Three are homers and one is a double. Two of the hits put the Phillies ahead late in games and another (a homer Wednesday in Seattle in the top of the ninth) tied the game.

Nick Williams reached base three times on a hit by pitch, a walk and a single.

Odubel Herrera was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts Friday night.

Phillie killer Lucas Duda had a double and a homer for the Mets. The homer was his 22nd against the Phils in 284 at-bats.

T.J. Rivera and Cabrera homered for the Mets in the decisive seventh inning. Cabrera hit his on the day he was honored with a bobblehead giveway depicting his raised-arms celebration after hitting a walk-off homer against the Phillies and Edubray Ramos last September.

In the field
Second baseman Ty Kelly made a nice heads-up play to help Hellickson get out of trouble in the fifth.

Health check
Howie Kendrick is not sure when he'll be able to come off the disabled list. He will have an MRI in the coming days (see story).

Signings
The international signing period begins Sunday and the Phillies will be busy (see story).

Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.40) pitching against Mets right-hander Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63).

Phillies set to sign several teen prospects as Latin American market opens for business

Phillies set to sign several teen prospects as Latin American market opens for business

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com July 01, 2017 3:04 PM

NEW YORK -- The international signing period for 16-year-old players in Latin America begins on Sunday and the Phillies have agreements with a number of highly-regarded players, led by shortstop Luis Garcia from the Dominican Republic.

Garcia is a switch-hitter and top defensive player ranked among the top dozen international prospects. The Phillies are said to have nabbed him for $2.5 million.

By the end of the summer, the Phillies are expected to add about 20 new teen prospects from Latin America.

On Sunday, deals will become official with a handful of players. According to sources, they include:

Victor Vargas, right-handed pitcher from Colombia.

Israel Puello, right-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic.

Carlos Betancourt, right-handed pitcher from Venezuela.

Cesar Rodriguez, catcher from Venezuela.

Oscar Gonzalez, catcher from Venezuela.

Load more