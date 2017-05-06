Pete Mackanin envisions Phillies to carry 8 relievers for a while

The Phillies have a rash that just hasn’t gone away.
No matter what manager Pete Mackanin has tried, the struggles of his team’s bullpen have lingered.
The bullpen ERA rankings from around the majors won’t show it, as the Phils sit at 14th in the league in that category. But the 4.20 bullpen ERA heading into Saturday night’s game with the NL East-leading Washington Nationals certainly isn’t pretty.
“I was surprised to see that. There’s quite a few lower than us. I don’t know what it is,” Mackanin said. “For some reason in baseball, there’s a lot of that going on.”
But just because 16 teams are in a worse spot than the Phillies in the bullpen ERA department doesn’t mean Mackanin is necessarily pleased.
And that goes for the whole staff, including his starters, who he feels are complicating things for his bullpen.
“In our 28 games that we’ve played, 15 times we’ve gotten five innings or less from our starters,” said Mackanin, whose Phillies are 6-10 this season when a starter goes six or fewer innings. “So all of a sudden a guy you use in one role has to assume another role because you’re forced to do it.”
The latest attempted cure Mackanin is trying sees the Phillies carrying an extra arm in the bullpen, making for eight available relievers instead of the seven Mackanin prefers to carry.
That eighth arm belongs to Jake Thompson, who will be available out of the ‘pen for the next little while as Mackanin attempts to take some pressure off relievers who have been taxed, have underperformed or both (see story).
“For many years, I never wanted eight guys in the bullpen until now just to protect the guys I wanted in the situations where you have them in,” Mackanin said. “I’d like to (stick with eight relievers). I’m surprised I’m even saying that.
“It’s likely until we get into a pattern where starters are giving us more length and we settle into what we like to do. And I think we will. Right now, it’s been tough.”
Mackanin’s goal for an improved bullpen includes having defined roles for relievers. That all starts with putting a stamp on the closer role.
Jeanmar Gomez started the year there but was removed after struggling during the opening series in Cincinnati. Things haven’t gotten better since as Gomez sports a 7.74 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched this season.
Hector Neris (4.30 ERA) has been up and down, with the lowest valley being the back-to-back-to-back homers he gave up to the Dodgers in the ninth inning a week ago Saturday.
Joaquin Benoit has 2.63 ERA but has blown two saves, including a walk-off shot by Bryce Harper on Easter Sunday.
Those three players have combined for the Phillies’ five saves on the year, a number that places the Phils in a four-way tie for least amount of saves in the league. The Phils have blown seven saves in 28 games this season. So they’ve blown a save in 25 percent of the games they’ve played this year. Benoit and Edubray Ramos (3.95 ERA) each lead the way with two blown saves.
“If you have that perfect equation of long man, middle man, set up man and closer – that’s what you strive for,” Mackanin said.
Mackanin’s strive is still alive.
Altherr update
Scorching-hot Aaron Altherr is out of Saturday’s lineup with what Mackanin called “wrist soreness” after the Phils’ outfielder made a diving catch in Friday’s loss to the Nationals.
“He feels he needs a day,” Mackanin said. “He dove to his right and rolled on it a little bit and it’s sore. So he thought a day could be good for him.”
Altherr is hitting .328 with three homers, seven doubles and 11 RBIs this season. His .989 OPS ranks sixth in the NL. He’s reached base safely in 13 of his 15 starts this season.
Mackanin believes Altherr could be available to pinch hit if needed Saturday night.
