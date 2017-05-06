Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Mackanin envisions Phillies to carry 8 relievers for a while

By Greg Paone | CSNPhilly.com May 06, 2017 6:08 PM

The Phillies have a rash that just hasn’t gone away.
 
No matter what manager Pete Mackanin has tried, the struggles of his team’s bullpen have lingered.
 
The bullpen ERA rankings from around the majors won’t show it, as the Phils sit at 14th in the league in that category. But the 4.20 bullpen ERA heading into Saturday night’s game with the NL East-leading Washington Nationals certainly isn’t pretty.
 
“I was surprised to see that. There’s quite a few lower than us. I don’t know what it is,” Mackanin said. “For some reason in baseball, there’s a lot of that going on.”
 
But just because 16 teams are in a worse spot than the Phillies in the bullpen ERA department doesn’t mean Mackanin is necessarily pleased.
 
And that goes for the whole staff, including his starters, who he feels are complicating things for his bullpen.
 
“In our 28 games that we’ve played, 15 times we’ve gotten five innings or less from our starters,” said Mackanin, whose Phillies are 6-10 this season when a starter goes six or fewer innings. “So all of a sudden a guy you use in one role has to assume another role because you’re forced to do it.”
 
The latest attempted cure Mackanin is trying sees the Phillies carrying an extra arm in the bullpen, making for eight available relievers instead of the seven Mackanin prefers to carry.
 
That eighth arm belongs to Jake Thompson, who will be available out of the ‘pen for the next little while as Mackanin attempts to take some pressure off relievers who have been taxed, have underperformed or both (see story).
 
“For many years, I never wanted eight guys in the bullpen until now just to protect the guys I wanted in the situations where you have them in,” Mackanin said. “I’d like to (stick with eight relievers). I’m surprised I’m even saying that.
 
“It’s likely until we get into a pattern where starters are giving us more length and we settle into what we like to do. And I think we will. Right now, it’s been tough.”
 
Mackanin’s goal for an improved bullpen includes having defined roles for relievers. That all starts with putting a stamp on the closer role.
 
Jeanmar Gomez started the year there but was removed after struggling during the opening series in Cincinnati. Things haven’t gotten better since as Gomez sports a 7.74 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched this season.
 
Hector Neris (4.30 ERA) has been up and down, with the lowest valley being the back-to-back-to-back homers he gave up to the Dodgers in the ninth inning a week ago Saturday.
 
Joaquin Benoit has 2.63 ERA but has blown two saves, including a walk-off shot by Bryce Harper on Easter Sunday.
 
Those three players have combined for the Phillies’ five saves on the year, a number that places the Phils in a four-way tie for least amount of saves in the league. The Phils have blown seven saves in 28 games this season. So they’ve blown a save in 25 percent of the games they’ve played this year. Benoit and Edubray Ramos (3.95 ERA) each lead the way with two blown saves.
 
“If you have that perfect equation of long man, middle man, set up man and closer – that’s what you strive for,” Mackanin said.
 
Mackanin’s strive is still alive.
 
Altherr update
Scorching-hot Aaron Altherr is out of Saturday’s lineup with what Mackanin called “wrist soreness” after the Phils’ outfielder made a diving catch in Friday’s loss to the Nationals.
 
“He feels he needs a day,” Mackanin said. “He dove to his right and rolled on it a little bit and it’s sore. So he thought a day could be good for him.”
 
Altherr is hitting .328 with three homers, seven doubles and 11 RBIs this season. His .989 OPS ranks sixth in the NL. He’s reached base safely in 13 of his 15 starts this season.
 
Mackanin believes Altherr could be available to pinch hit if needed Saturday night.

Another stroke of 'bad luck' for Phillies, another loss to Nationals

By Greg Paone | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

BOX SCORE

Pete Mackanin entered the media room at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night, sat down, put his hands down on the table in front of him and took a deep breath.
 
“You know, when things aren’t going your way, they just – everything seems to happen,” he said. “It snowballs.”
 
That’s one way of putting a five-game losing streak and losses in eight of your last nine games.
 
The snowball of losing continued to roll downhill and pick up steam Saturday night, as the Phillies once again fell to the visiting Washington Nationals, this one a 6-2 decision (see Instant Replay).
 
Over the last five games, the Phils have been outscored by a 28-15 margin. In eight losses over the last nine days, they’ve been outscored by a 44-26 margin.
 
But through Mackanin’s eyes, that’s all been triggered by something.
 
“We’ve hit into a lot of bad luck I think over the last few days,” Mackanin said. “It seems like when you’re going good, it snowballs. And vice versa. When it’s going bad it snowballs. You just have to keep fighting your way through it and get back on track.”
 
The latest stroke of “bad luck” wound up as the beginning of the end for Saturday’s starter, Vince Velasquez.
 
Velasquez, who pitched into the seventh for just the second time this season, was having a solid outing, keeping the Phillies, down 2-1 at the time, in the game with seven strikeouts through five innings. His only blemish up to that point was a two-run shot to the scorching hot Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning.
 
After Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy reached with singles in the sixth, Zimmerman stepped to the plate and scorched a liner toward Phillies rightfielder Michael Saunders.
 
Saunders lost the ball in the lights above, allowing it to go over his head and roll all the way to the wall. Werth scored to give the Nats a 3-1 lead.
 
“That ball was directly in the lights,” Mackanin said. “[Saunders] has been playing super defense for us. What a shame that was. That led to something.”
 
Third baseman Anthony Rendon stepped into the batter’s box next and promptly clobbered a Velasquez offering into the seats in left for a three-run shot that gave the Nationals a 6-1 lead.
 
Game. Set. Match.
 
“The ball to Rendon was a little bit inside. But when you execute a pitch like that and they do damage with it, you’ve got to tip your cap off to them,” said Velasquez, who was anchored with the loss.

Velasquez fell to 2-3 while his ERA shot up to 5.94 after allowing six earned runs.
 
Counting the two-run moonshot he gave up to Zimmerman, Velasquez has now given up eight homers in six starts this season. Fifteen of the 22 runs he’s given up so far this year have come via the long ball.
 
“Coming into the game, I was attacking the guys all the way through and had a lot of conviction with my fastball,” Velasquez said. “Just silly mistakes – why I decided to throw those pitches. I kind of kicked myself in the butt for it.
 
“I’ve got to do a better job of pitch selection. They’re well-located. But early in the game like that, especially to Zimmerman, I was attacking him all the way through. Why I decided to change it up, I don’t know. Again, it’s just you live and learn.”
 
The Phillies, meanwhile, had major issues stringing anything together against Washington starter A.J. Cole, who was making his season debut.
 
The Phils mustered eight hits, but getting thrown out on the basepaths three times didn’t help the cause. Maikel Franco was called for batter’s interference on a steal attempt in the first. Tommy Joseph failed to attempt to stretch a single into a double in the second. And Saunders was caught stealing on an ill-timed hit and run in the fourth when Freddy Galvis whiffed on a pitch in the dirt.
 
“I wanted to try and get our running game going there and I hit and ran and Freddy didn’t make contact,” Mackanin said. “I’m trying to instill some confidence and a spark in us by doing something and it didn’t work
 
“When you’re in a good streak, you can squeeze or hit and run. Anything you want, it always seems to work. When you’re in a bad streak, you try to get something going and it doesn’t seem to work.”
 
All of the losses over this stretch have come to fierce competition in the Dodgers, Cubs and Nats. All three of those teams have serious World Series thoughts and one has a set of rings to show for last year’s title effort.
 
Still, a lack of results is a lack of results no matter the competition.
 
“It sucks, but that’s all part of it,” said Cameron Rupp, who accounted for the Phils’ offense Saturday with an RBI single in the second and a solo homer in the seventh.
 
“[Washington] is hot over there. They’re good hitters. They’ve got veteran hitters that don’t miss if you want to say mistakes, even though they weren’t. They were quality pitches right where we wanted them to go.
 
“It’s one of those things where you can make the right pitches and get beat. … It’s just part of the game.”
 
So Sunday brings another shot at the Nats, the top dog in the NL East. What’s Mackanin’s plan to finally shake the voodoo spell of bad luck he feels has bogged his team down during this stretch?
 
“I’m looking at the positives,” he said. ”We’ve just got to keep battling and get through this little lull and get through this period and get back to the form we were in when we won six in a row.”

Best of MLB: Yankees rout Cubs, improve to AL-best 19-9

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 10:55 PM

CHICAGO -- Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits, Starlin Castro homered and drove in three runs against his former team, and the New York Yankees pounded Brett Anderson and the Chicago Cubs 11-6 on Saturday night.

Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the AL East leaders (19-9) earned their fourth straight win, extending their surprising start. Jordan Montgomery (2-1) pitched into the seventh for his first road win in his fifth major league start.

Castro, a three-time All-Star with the Cubs before he was traded to the Yankees in December 2015, hit an RBI double in New York's five-run first. He drove a 3-1 pitch from reliever Felix Pena deep into the bleachers in left for a two-run shot in the fourth, giving the Yankees an 8-0 lead.

Castro finished with three hits in his fifth straight multihit game, running his AL-best batting average to .381. Hicks has 10 hits in his last 20 at-bats (see full recap).

Reds ride extra-base barrage to 14-2 romp over Giants
CINCINNATI -- Adam Duvall, Patrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo home run in the first three innings, and the Cincinnati Reds set a season high in runs for the second straight game with a 14-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Nine players drove in at least one run for the Reds, who got 18 hits and have scored 27 runs over a two-game span for the first time since May 2010 against Houston. Nine of Cincinnati's 18 hits went for extra bases.

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run third inning that left the Reds up 10-2. Seven had hits, including Suarez's RBI double and Kivlehan's first homer of the season.

Billy Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle while scoring two runs and driving in two -- in the first three innings (see full recap).

Harrison's single gives Pirates 2-1 win over Brewers in 10
PITTSBURGH -- Josh Harrison singled home Gift Ngoepe with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ngoepe led off the inning with a single against Carlos Torres (1-3), advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on pinch-hitter Jose Osuna's fly ball. Harrison drove a ball over the head of right fielder Domingo Santana for his seventh career walk-off hit.

Tony Watson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh's Gerrit Cole and Milwaukee's Matt Garza each allowed a run over seven innings.

Cole gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. He retired his last 10 batters (see full recap).

Santana, Lindor homer in 9th to beat Royals 3-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Kelvin Herrera (1-1) gave up the home runs in a span of three pitches. Santana took a 2-0 pitch out to right-center. Lindor hit his eighth, which landed in the Indians' bullpen.

Andrew Miller (2-0) picked up the victory, while Cody Allen earned his eighth save in as many opportunities, but had to work around a walk and a single.

The Royals led 1-0 going into the eighth, but the bullpen could not hold it.

Joakim Soria, the third Kansas City pitcher, gave up three hits and the tying run in the eighth for his second blown save. Kipnis' two-out single scored Michael Brantley (see full recap).

