Pete Mackanin opens up about Phillies' prospects with trade deadline looming

Philadelphia Phillies




By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 22, 2017 7:38 PM

If the Phillies do the expected and shake up their roster before the July 31 trade deadline, the minor leaguers manager Pete Mackanin would most like to see are reliever Jesen Therrien and first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Mackanin was quick to add the play of the Phils’ current first baseman, Tommy Joseph, complicates matters when it comes to Hoskins.

“Tommy Joseph’s been doing well enough to where you just can’t forget about Tommy,” Mackanin said before Saturday’s game against Milwaukee. “So that becomes an issue.”

Joseph entered Saturday’s game slashing .249/.310/.449, with 15 homers and 45 RBIs. His homer total led the team. Hoskins, while slumping lately, was slashing .279/.373/.550 for Triple A Lehigh Valley heading into Saturday’s game at Durham. He had 21 homers and 70 RBIs.

“We’d all like to see Rhys Hoskins,” Mackanin said. “There’s just a matter of him getting playing time.”

Therrien, a right-hander, began the season with Double A Reading, going 2-1 with a 1.26 ERA in 21 games while converting seven of eight save opportunities. That resulted in a promotion to Lehigh Valley. He had not recorded a decision before Saturday, but in 16 games owned a 1.75 ERA while converting both his save chances.

Mackanin expects another righty reliever, Edubray Ramos, to return to the big-league club at some point. Ramos was 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in nine games with the IronPigs before Saturday.

The manager also remains high on outfielder Dylan Cozens, despite Cozens’ low batting average (.236) and high strikeout total (130, in 352 at-bats) for Lehigh Valley. Cozens, who owned a .314 on-base percentage and .469 slugging percentage entering the game at Durham, had accumulated 22 homers and 61 RBIs.

“I think he’s going to be a heck of a hitter with power,” Mackanin said. “He strikes out an awful lot, but I’d still like to see him. I’d like to see what he does up here. I’m not politicking for him, but I would like to see him.”

Mackanin had little to say about shortstop J.P. Crawford, who has begun to show some pop after a slow start at Triple A. 

“That’s a positive,” Mackanin said of Crawford, who overall is slashing .221/.332/.356.

The play of Freddy Galvis this season has made that a moot point.

“I wouldn’t want to have to replace him,” Mackanin said. “That’s how important I think he is right now to us.”

Mackanin also adopted a wait-and-see stance on catcher Jorge Alfaro, who began Saturday slashing .246/.300/.360 for Lehigh Valley, with six homers and 40 RBIs.

“I look at the numbers, and statistics mean something,” the manager said. “If you’re hitting in the .240s, that doesn’t necessarily warrant a promotion to the big leagues.”

Mackanin did add that Alfaro has shown improvement defensively, and added that his youth (24) and tools work in in favor.

“He’s just been inconsistent,” Mackanin said. “He’s a tool player. Tools are great, but we want the potential to come out.”

Medical report
Mackanin said outfielder Daniel Nava is “day to day” with a strained left hamstring sustained in Friday’s game against the Brewers.

The manager also said outfielder Aaron Altherr, on the disabled list since July 15 with a strained right hamstring, has made “very good progress” and could be activated as soon as Tuesday.

Matt Klentak plays coy about Phillies' interest in Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 22, 2017 6:30 PM

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, speaking before Saturday’s game against Milwaukee, chose his words carefully when asked about speculation that the Phils are interested in trading for Miami outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich.

“We have talked to each of the other 29 teams at least once sometime in the last three weeks, Miami being one of them,” he said. “But I hope in my career that you will never get me to comment on a specific player.”

He added that the Phillies, while expected to be sellers at the July 31 trade deadline, are “open-minded to the idea of adding, particularly controllable players (that) make sense for us.”

Someone then asked, at least partially tongue in cheek, if they would be OK inheriting a 10-year contract, a reference to the amount of time left after this season on the 13-year, $325 million contract Stanton signed before the 2015 season.

“Depends on the player,” Klentak said. “Never say never.”

The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo speculated on June 17 the Phillies have the money and prospects to deal for Stanton and Yelich, and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Thursday the Phillies, Giants and Cardinals “are among teams showing strong interest in multiple Miami Marlins outfielders.”

Marcell Ozuna is the other Miami outfielder attracting attention.

Heyman added, however, that there is “almost no chance” Stanton will be dealt before July 31, citing the stumbling blocks as his no-trade clause and the pending sale of the Marlins — i.e., that a new owner might want to have a megastar like Stanton on hand to build around.

As for the Phillies, Klentak said, “We are open, and we have had conversations with certain teams about players where we would, if you’re looking at it in a binary way, be acting as the buyer. But … you understand that it doesn’t make sense for us to do that for a short-term asset.”

But there would be interest, he added, if it’s “a player that we believe would be with us for a long enough period of time to impact the long-term fate of this franchise.”

In general, Klentak said that “the dialogue has been pretty consistent” with other teams, and that while other clubs have consummated a handful of deals already, the activity should pick up as the deadline nears.

The Phillies did not make a deal before the July 31 deadline in 2016 but shipped Carlos Ruiz to the Dodgers before the waiver deadline at the end of August. This year, they have a handful of veterans on expiring contracts – starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, relievers Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit, utilityman Howie Kendrick and outfielder Daniel Nava — who might be appealing to a contender.

“Whether it’s now, whether it’s August, whether it’s the winter meetings, whether it’s spring training, no matter what, it’s generally still the same calculus: Does this potential transaction make sense for this franchise at this time?” Klentak said when asked about the likelihood of an August deal. “And there are a variety of factors that play into that. Whether a player is likely to get through trade waivers in August is a factor.”

He also stopped short of saying that any of the team’s minor league prospects — prospects who would presumably be involved in a potential deal with Miami — is untouchable.

“For any general manager to say they wouldn’t do anything, just doesn't make sense,” he said. “You really and truthfully don’t know what opportunity will present itself later down the road. There’s definitely players in our system that we’re more protective of than others.”

MLB Notes: Pablo Sandoval returns to Giants with minor league contract




MLB Notes: Pablo Sandoval returns to Giants with minor league contract

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:40 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants after signing a minor league contract with the team he broke into the majors leagues with on Saturday.

The 2012 World Series MVP walked into the Giants clubhouse at AT&T Park as if he'd never left, shaking hands with players and grabbing bullpen catcher and former teammate Eli Whiteside in a bear hug from behind.

It was a scene few people thought possible after Sandoval left on bitter terms following the 2014 season after helping San Francisco to its third World Series title in five years.

Sandoval was apologetic upon his return, however, and blamed his comments then on immaturity.

Sandoval, 31, was expected to be the designated hitter for Single-A San Jose later Saturday night and will join Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday where he will split time between third base and DH.

The Boston Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn't report after being designated for assignment last week. It officially ended the Boston tenure for the slugger, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million free agent contract he signed in 2014 (see full story).

Blue Jays' Sanchez on DL again with blister problem
CLEVELAND -- Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the disabled list for the fourth time this season because of a blister problem.

Sanchez was removed from his start against Boston on Wednesday because of a recurrence of a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. He was examined by a hand specialist Friday in Cleveland and there's no timetable for his return.

The issue has limited Sanchez to eight starts. He's 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA. Sanchez was 15-2 with an AL-best 3.00 ERA last season and made the All-Star team.

Right-hander Joe Smith (sore shoulder) was activated from the DL and right-hander Chris Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Left-hander Jeff Beliveau, who allowed six runs and didn't retire a batter in the seventh inning Friday, was designated for assignment (see full story).

Orioles VP Duquette quashes notion of trading away talent
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles apparently have no intention of dealing away veteran talent before the non-waiver trade deadline.

At least for now.

Although the Orioles were 46-50 and in fourth place in the AL East before Saturday's game against Houston, vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette believes the team has the potential to make a playoff run.

"The Orioles have had better ballclubs at this stage of the season, but I still have hope for this year's club," Duquette said. "I've got a lot of confidence that the guys that we have can put it together."

The rumor mill has Baltimore shopping veteran relievers Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O'Day, along with outfielder Seth Smith and catcher Welington Castillo.

But Duquette seems more interested in adding arms rather than giving away veterans for prospects.

"This year we haven't had the starting pitching that we need, but the other elements of our ballclub are intact," Duquette said. "If we can get a little bit stronger pitching and add to the pitching, we can still make a run at this." (see full story)

