Pete Mackanin on possible Phillies trades: 'My feeling is there will be some'

MILWAUKEE — With a little more than two weeks to go before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline and the Phillies still in the process of stockpiling young talent, manager Pete Mackanin has accepted that his roster might be shaken up a bit between now and Aug. 1.

"My feeling is there will be some [trades]," Mackanin said Friday. "But that's all I know."

With that in mind, Mackanin spoke to his players Friday afternoon before the Phillies opened the second half with a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Brewers at Miller Park and reminded them to focus only on what they can control.

"The next couple of weeks, anything could happen," Mackanin said. "You think you're getting traded, you might not. You might. Don't worry about it. Just keep playing. Play hard. See what happens."

Leftfielder Howie Kendrick is among those whose name is sure to come up in trade speculation.

Kendrick is batting .349 in 33 games this season with eight doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and has an .879 OPS. However, he has been out since June 28 with a strained left hamstring.

He didn't join the Phillies on their trip to Milwaukee, instead staying back in Philadelphia to rehab the injury. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Kendrick would meet the team in Miami to be reevaluated but would have to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning.

Vince Velasquez and Cesar Hernandez could also join the Phillies in Miami next week.

Out with a strained flexor in his right elbow since May 31, Velazquez made his third rehab start Thursday at Single A Clearwater, allowing a run on two hits and a walk over five innings of work, and could join the rotation as early as Tuesday.

Hernandez is with Clearwater, too, working his way back from a strained left oblique.

"It's likely that he and Cesar both will be activated in Miami," Proefrock said.