Pete Mackanin on possible Phillies trades: 'My feeling is there will be some'

By Andrew Wagner | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 14, 2017 10:45 PM

MILWAUKEE — With a little more than two weeks to go before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline and the Phillies still in the process of stockpiling young talent, manager Pete Mackanin has accepted that his roster might be shaken up a bit between now and Aug. 1.

"My feeling is there will be some [trades]," Mackanin said Friday. "But that's all I know."

With that in mind, Mackanin spoke to his players Friday afternoon before the Phillies opened the second half with a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Brewers at Miller Park and reminded them to focus only on what they can control. 

"The next couple of weeks, anything could happen," Mackanin said. "You think you're getting traded, you might not. You might. Don't worry about it. Just keep playing. Play hard. See what happens."

Leftfielder Howie Kendrick is among those whose name is sure to come up in trade speculation.

Kendrick is batting .349 in 33 games this season with eight doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and has an .879 OPS. However, he has been out since June 28 with a strained left hamstring.

He didn't join the Phillies on their trip to Milwaukee, instead staying back in Philadelphia to rehab the injury. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Kendrick would meet the team in Miami to be reevaluated but would have to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning.

Vince Velasquez and Cesar Hernandez could also join the Phillies in Miami next week.

Out with a strained flexor in his right elbow since May 31, Velazquez made his third rehab start Thursday at Single A Clearwater, allowing a run on two hits and a walk over five innings of work, and could join the rotation as early as Tuesday. 

Hernandez is with Clearwater, too, working his way back from a strained left oblique.

"It's likely that he and Cesar both will be activated in Miami," Proefrock said.

By Andrew Wagner | CSNPhilly.com Contributor July 14, 2017 11:22 PM

BOX SCORE

MILWAUKEE -- Maikel Franco drove in two runs and Odubel Herrera hit his seventh home run of the season. However, Nick Pivetta surrendered eight runs in the second inning as the Phillies opened the second half with a 9-6 loss to the NL Central-leading Brewers Friday night at Miller Park.
 
Franco finished with four hits, while rightfielder Aaron Altherr added two but had to leave the game after his fifth-inning double with a mild strain of his right hamstring.

Altherr got the Phillies off to a quick start, opening the game with a double off Brewers right-hander Zach Davies. He moved to third on a single by Freddy Galvis and then scored on Franco's first hit of the day to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Nick Williams made it a 2-0 game with a sac fly to center before Davies escaped. Pivetta struck out his first four batters before giving up a double to Domingo Santana with one out in the second.

He'd face eight more Brewers batters before retiring his next out. Keon Broxton put the Brewers on the board with an RBI single during that stretch and Orlando Arcia put Milwaukee in front with a three-home run.

Pivetta followed by walking Davies then allowed a single to Jonathan Villar and a walk to Eric Thames. That loaded the bases for Ryan Braun, who crushed Pivetta's first offering to straight away center for his sixth career grand slam and 11th home run of the season.

The Phillies cut the deficit to 8-4 with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Entering the bottom of the inning having retired nine in a row since Braun's grand slam, Pivetta walked Travis Shaw with one out and Santana followed with a ground-rule double that put runners at second and third for Manny Pina, who made it a 9-5 game with a sac fly to center.

Again, the Phillies answered with two in the sixth on Herrera’s home run but couldn't get any closer against the Brewers' bullpen, which put up zeroes for the final 3 2/3 innings.

Tonight's lineup: Aaron Altherr sees new spot; Phillie-killer Ryan Braun returns

By CSNPhilly.com Staff July 14, 2017 6:00 PM

Aaron Altherr is leading off the second half for the Phillies.

The rightfielder, who has hit primarily second or third this season, will be atop the lineup on Friday night as the Phillies kick off their post-All-Star break schedule against the Brewers in Milwaukee (8:10/CSN).

If one performance is any indication of future success, Altherr is in a good spot. In his only game hitting leadoff this season, Altherr went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and a stolen base. Altherr is coming off a productive first half in which the 26-year-old hit .284 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.

As for other notables in Friday's lineup, Nick Williams gets the start in left field and will hit fifth. In his first 10 big-league games, Williams is slashing .281/.343/.438.

And behind the plate, Andrew Knapp gets the start with Nick Pivetta on the mound.

Here is the Phillies' lineup:

1. Aaron Altherr, RF
2. Freddy Galvis, SS
3. Maikel Franco, 3B
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Nick Williams, LF
6. Andrew Knapp, C
7. Odubel Herrera, CF
8. Andres Blanco, 2B
9. Nick Pivetta, P

For the Brewers, Phillie-killer Ryan Braun returns to action. Braun re-injured his calf during last Saturday's game and missed Sunday's finale before the All-Star break.

He previously spent a month on the DL while battling the injury. Braun is hitting .259 on the year with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs in 40 games played.

He'll hope to get going vs. a Phillies team he has dominated in his career. In 61 games vs. the Phillies, Braun is hitting .375/.412/.685 with 20 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Here is the Brewers' lineup:

1. Jonathan Villar, 2B
2. Eric Thames, 1B
3. Ryan Braun, LF
4. Travis Shaw, 3B
5. Domingo Santana, RF
6. Manny Pina, C
7. Keon Broxton, CF
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Zach Davies, P

