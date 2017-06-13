Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies blow 2 leads in 11-inning loss to Red Sox, fall 20 games under .500

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 13, 2017 1:25 AM

BOSTON — Three hours before Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin was asked about the frustration his team was feeling after losing five straight ballgames and falling to 19 games under .500.

"I think everybody's frustrated," he said. "When you have a team that's losing, everybody should be frustrated for one reason or another. I'm staying positive, but it's frustrating to lose. So I hope everybody else is."

Again, that was before the game.

By the time Mackanin left his office in the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park, his frustration level had spiked. The Phillies played the far-superior Red Sox tough but came away with a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to fall 20 games under .500 (see Instant Replay).

And it's not even summer yet.

The Phillies' sixth straight loss was particularly frustrating because they blew an early four-run lead and a late one-run lead before watching Dustin Pedroia single home the game-winning run with one out in the 11th.

Pedroia's base hit came against right-hander Casey Fien, who was in his third inning of work after pitching two scoreless frames. The ground-ball hit was the blow that finished the Phillies. The one that staggered them came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning — a laser beam home run over the Green Monster by Hanley Ramirez against veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit. The blast tied the game at 5-5.

Benoit opened the frame by retiring a pair of left-handed hitters, Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi. He then threw a first-pitch slider to Ramirez.

Boom!

"It was funny because they had those two lefties up and Benoit handled them very well," Mackanin said. "And, of course, Ramirez — you can't make a mistake to him and first pitch he threw him a cement mixer down the middle. That's not what he wanted to do but he did it."

Benoit has allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list Sunday. He did not stick around to speak with reporters after the game.

The Phillies scored four times against Boston starter Rick Porcello in the first inning, a nice cushion for Jerad Eickhoff, who hadn't won a game in a span of 14 starts, dating to last September.

Eickhoff did not lock down the lead — he gave it up on an unearned run in the fourth — but the Phils got the lead back in the fifth and this time Eickhoff delivered two scoreless innings.

"I battled the best I could to keep us in the game," the right-hander said.

Mackanin liked the effort.

"He battled," Mackanin said. "He's a blue-collar guy. He likes to compete. His command just needs to get better."

Eickhoff said he experienced some cramping in his right shoulder during the game. He said it was due to some dehydration and was "not big deal."

After Eickhoff left, the Phils got another strong inning from Pat Neshek in protecting the lead. Neshek has pitched 24 innings this season and allowed just two runs. With success like that, one had to wonder why Mackanin did not stick with the right-hander for the eighth inning. After all, he threw just seven pitches.

"He may be equipped to do it, but I don’t want to use him up," Mackanin said. "You know, you can't use guys up like that. If we had the firepower offensively where I felt more comfortable I would do it, but I don’t want to do that. In fact, even in a tie game I've done that once or twice with him and Benoit and it's tough to do because when you have that one- or two-run lead you want those guys to be available.

"I would have loved to send him back out. I just can't do that."

The Phillies had several big scoring chances late in the game, but none produced results. With two outs in the ninth, Howie Kendrick — he had an interesting game with three hits, three stolen bases and two errors at second base — was thrown out trying to steal second base. That took the bat out of the hands of Tommy Joseph, the Phils' best power threat.

"He had the green light," Mackanin said of Kendrick. "It was a pretty close play. At this point, we've got to take chances. We can't sit back. We don’t have the firepower to sit back, although we got 14 hits today. But after that first inning we only scored one run."

The Phils had the leadoff man on base in the 10th and 11th innings and both times hard-throwing Matt Barnes pitched out of trouble. He struck out five in two innings and got the win when the Sox rallied for the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.

"We battled hard," Mackanin said. "I'm happy for that."

Best of MLB: Pirates' Jameson Taillon gets win in return from cancer treatments

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:25 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.

Taillon (3-1) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. The 25-year-old had surgery May 8, four days after losing to the Reds at Cincinnati, then made three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run, his eighth, in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (7-4). Harrison, David Freese and Jose Osuna each had two hits for the Pirates.

Freeland, a rookie, lost for the first time in seven road starts by giving up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Freeland failed to pitch the past the sixth inning for just the second time in his last 10 starts and allowed a home run in a sixth consecutive outing (see full recap).

Flowers helps Braves outslug Nationals
WASHINGTON -- Tyler Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves came from three runs down to beat the Washington Nationals 11-10 on Monday night and snap a three-game skid.

Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers' fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen.

Matt Adams hit a pair of homers, including one of starter Stephen Strasburg. The Nationals' ace gave up six runs and three homers. Adams' second homer, a solo shot, was the first of five runs scored against a Nationals bullpen that blew its 11th save and second during a four-game losing streak.

Albers (2-1) allowed the final three runs in the ninth after entering to work out of an eighth-inning jam.

Atlanta's bullpen allowed two runs over 5 and 2/3 innings. Jason Motte (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Jim Johnson allowed a run but completed the ninth for his 13th save (see full recap).

deGrom, Mets top Cubs for 4th straight win
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom pitched a five-hitter, Asdrubal Cabrera atoned for an embarrassing error by lining two home runs and turning four double plays, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Monday night.

DeGrom (5-3) threw the Mets' first complete game of the season as New York won its fourth in a row.

Still under .500 but getting healthier, the Mets started a key two-week stretch where they face 14 straight games against teams that reached the NL playoffs last year.

The Cubs dropped to 31-32 with their ninth straight road loss -- the World Series champions haven't won away from Wrigley Field in a month during their worst road skid since 2012.

Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left the game because of a sore left heel. He went 1 for 3 before being pulled. On Saturday, Cespedes hit a grand slam at Atlanta in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list. He had been out with a strained left hamstring, and also had been nagged by trouble with his quadriceps.

John Lackey (4-7) fell to 0-4 in five starts (see full recap).

Phillies take Cal Poly pitcher Spencer Howard in 2nd round of MLB draft

By CSNPhilly.com Staff June 12, 2017 11:52 PM

Scouting director Johnny Almaraz said the Phillies would target college pitching in the 2017 MLB draft.

In the second round Monday night, they did just that by drafting right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard out of Cal Poly with the 45th overall pick.

Howard, a sophomore who was named a second-team All-American, went 8-1 in 17 games (12 starts) with a 2.05 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 23 walks over 87 2/3 innings.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was ranked the 99th-best prospect by MLB.com and 137th by Baseball America, which also rated Howard as the 49th-best right-handed pitcher among this draft class.

Howard, a Templeton, California native, turns 21 years old on July 28. As a freshman, 19 of Howard's 21 appearances came in relief. He posted a 2.95 ERA with 39 strikeouts to 13 walks in 36 2/3 innings.

"We will get our share of college pitchers that are big and strong," Almaraz said last week. "They will be fast movers through minor-league systems.

"When you talk about ceiling, you talk about floor, it's dealing with the older, mature players where a lot of them, they are what they are. So you know the worst-case scenario is they may be a bullpen piece, may be a starter if they could function in that role and pitch every fifth day. We view things that way as far as the college players are concerned. Their true ability that they possess right now really isn't going to change a whole lot."

The Phillies used their first selection on Virginia outfielder Adam Haseley, whom they picked at No. 8 overall (see story).

The draft picks back up Tuesday starting with the third round in which the Phillies hold the 83rd overall selection.

