Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Can Phils' offense stay hot vs. groundball machine Jaime Garcia?

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Can Phils' offense stay hot vs. groundball machine Jaime Garcia?

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 06, 2017 1:50 PM

Phillies (20-35) at Braves (24-31)
7:35 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

After winning three games in a row and scoring 20 runs the last two days, it's safe to say the Phillies are over their putrid month of May. 

This is their first three-game winning streak since they won six in a row from April 20-27, a stretch that included a sweep over the Braves.

Can they keep it going tonight?

1. Herrera hitting everything
Odubel Herrera is 8 for 13 over his last three games and all eight have been extra-base hits — six doubles and two home runs. 

He's the only player in the majors this season who has three straight games with multiple extra-base hits and multiple RBIs. 

And he's tied with Bill Nicholson in 1953 for the longest such streak in recorded history by any Phillie.

He's broken out of his slump in one of the most blatant ways possible. 

These three days have lifted Herrera's batting average by 25 points and his slugging percentage by 77. He ended May batting .218/.262/.326 and is now at .243/.283/.403.

He leads all major-league outfielders with 18 doubles and there's only one player at any position with more — Nolan Arenado with 19.

Despite a very slow start, Herrera is on pace to finish with 53 doubles and 15 home runs, which would be 26 more extra-base hits than his career-high.

The Phillies have needed every bit of it and it's been great to see from a player they're relying on so heavily.

2. Not just Odubel
Aaron Altherr and Tommy Joseph, who both slowed down after several torrid weeks, batted third and fourth Monday and combined to go 6 for 9 with two homers, a double and six RBIs. 

For Altherr, it was his first home run in 21 games. He had hit .208 with four extra-base hits, three walks and 21 strikeouts from May 14 to June 4.

Joseph had gone seven straight games without multiple hits. He's been homering lately with five in his last 67 plate appearances, but he's been close to invisible in the games he hasn't homered. In 18 games since May 18, Joseph has scored only one run that hasn't been the result of his own homer. 

Over that same span, he's had only two run-scoring hits in a game in which he didn't homer.

The problem for the Phillies' offense this season has been that they haven't had the entire top half of the order clicking simultaneously. When Cesar Hernandez and the assortment of players in the two-hole were piling up the base-hits in April, the Phillies' 3 and 4 hitters did nothing. Then Altherr and Joseph got hot just as Hernandez, Herrera and Franco were going cold and Howie Kendrick was on the DL.

3. Nola tries to bounce back
Aaron Nola had a very impressive return from the DL on May 21 in Pittsburgh, when he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. 

In two starts since, he's allowed nine runs on 11 hits in nine innings and his ERA has risen from 3.52 to 5.06.

Nola lasted just three innings in Miami last week and needed 73 pitches to complete them. 

"Seventy-three pitches in three innings — too many pitches for me," manager Pete Mackanin said after that loss. "I didn't want him to get hurt and end up throwing 100 pitches in four innings. So I just took him out."

Makes sense to proceed with caution with Nola, who missed a month already this season with a back strain and about 12 starts last season with an elbow injury.

But the same way the Phillies needed Herrera to get going, they need Nola to find a groove too. He's again been particularly susceptible to lefties, who have hit .288 with a .365 OBP this season. 

Opponents have also gone 7 for 7 stealing bases with Nola in the game in his six starts. Only five stolen bases occurred with him in the game in 20 starts last season.

Freddie Freeman has done by far the most damage of any Brave off Nola, which is good because Nola won't have to deal with him tonight. Freeman is out until the All-Star break with a broken wrist.

Active Braves have gone 9 for 49 (.184) against Nola with a double and two homers, both by Nick Markakis.

4. Another familiar vet
After knocking around 44-year-old Bartolo Colon last night, the Phillies face left-hander Jaime Garcia, who seems much closer to 40 than his actual age of 30.

Garcia debuted with the Cardinals back in 2008 when he was just 21. Since then, he's faced the Phillies 11 times in the regular season and once in the playoffs. 

In the 11 regular-season starts, he's gone 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA and allowed just two home runs in 57 innings. That was against some really good Phillies teams, too.

In two starts against the Phils the last two seasons, he's allowed two runs and eight baserunners in 13 innings with 13 strikeouts. 

Current Phils are 7 for 43 (.163) off Garcia and only Herrera has multiple hits. Freddy Galvis is 0 for 11. Aaron Altherr has the only extra-base hit, a double.

Garcia is coming off three dominant starts. Against the Nationals, Giants and Angels, he allowed one earned run in 21⅔ innings to lower his ERA from 4.65 to 3.18. He induced 47 groundballs in the three games.

5. This and that
• It's supposed to rain in Atlanta from 4-6 p.m. tonight but the chance of precipitation drops to 15 percent at game time.

• Maikel Franco was the only Phillies position player without a hit last night. He went 0 for 5 and is hitting .218/.270/.363.

• Ender Inciarte continued his recent tear out of the leadoff spot for Atlanta last night, going 2 for 3 with two walks. But with the Braves lacking a run producer other than Matt Kemp right now, it hasn't meant a ton. He's reached base 46 times over the Braves' last 22 games but has been stranded 31 times.

The worst might be over as Phillies pound Braves for 3rd straight win

The worst might be over as Phillies pound Braves for 3rd straight win

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 06, 2017 12:28 AM

BOX SCORE

ATLANTA — What was that unusual sound in the Phillies' clubhouse late Monday night?

Ah. Laughter.

Haven't heard it in a while. No reason to laugh when you go 6-22 in May.

But so far in June, the Phillies are a different team. They won their third straight game Monday night, hammering the Atlanta Braves, 11-4, on the strength of three home runs, another big game from resurgent Odubel Herrera and Nick Pivetta's first major-league pitching victory (see Instant Replay).

The Phillies have won three games in a row for the first time since April 20-27 when they won six straight. After that, they went on to lose 26 of their next 32 games before this current win streak.

So, is the worst over?

"Yes," Tommy Joseph said.

"It feels great. Any time you get the chance to win three games in a row is good. Everyone has been playing their part, doing well and we're looking forward to continuing to build on it."

Joseph, Herrera and Aaron Altherr, the Phillies' Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters, all had three hits and a homer.

Herrera had two doubles to go with his homer. He has two doubles and a homer in two straight games and eight extra-base hits the last three days — all wins. He became the first Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) with multiple doubles in three straight games, per Elias Sports Bureau. In the month of May, he had eight total extra-base hits and hit just .183.

"It's been pretty awesome to watch," Joseph said of Herrera's hot spell. "Any time he swings the stick, it's a barrel. Good for him. Get him going, a guy at the top of the order that can do so much offensively is a good weapon to have. It's good when he gets going like this."

The Phils averaged just 3.54 runs per game in May — 28th in the majors — and were shut out in the first game of June. In the last three games, however, they have scored a total of 25 runs.

They had 13 hits, seven for extra bases, in this game, their first in SunTrust Park, the Braves' new home park. Seven of their runs came against Braves starter Bartolo Colon. The 44-year-old righty is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA and could be pitching his way out of Atlanta's rotation.

"I really like the ballpark at first sight, beautiful ballpark, and I think our hitters like the ballpark, too," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Especially Odubel, Altherr and Joseph. We swung the bats well. We've been swinging them well for three days and that's great to see.

"Hitting is contagious. When guys start hitting as a group, it continues. That's what I'm hoping for."

Missing from the fun was Maikel Franco, the only Phillies' starting position player without a hit. He went 0 for 5 and is hitting .218.

"We need to get Franco going," Mackanin said. "If we get Franco going in the near future, we're going to be a much better team.

"Odubel looks like the guy we know he can be and it's great to see. I'm anxious for Franco to get back to where he's supposed to be. He'll get there. He's going to hit 25 home runs and drive in 90 runs and get back where he's supposed to be."

Joseph staked the Phillies to a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first inning against Colon.

That was a nice welcome-back present for Pivetta, who made his last two starts in Triple A after four shaky ones his first time around in the majors.

"The guys played phenomenal behind me," Pivetta said. "They got a quick lead for me out there. It kind of felt like I could relax and really focus on the game."

The 24-year-old right-hander went just five innings and allowed nine baserunners, but he limited the Braves to three runs for his first big-league win.

Jeanmar Gomez, Edubray Ramos and Luis Garcia combined on four innings of one-run ball to close it out.

Pivetta got all the customary souvenirs after the win — a game ball, etc. He also got a ride in a laundry cart and a good dousing of shaving cream, powder and other toiletries as his happy teammates celebrated his win.

"Phenomenal," Pivetta said. "Something like that, it's what you dream of. Just getting that win, having those guys treat you that way. It's fun. Just winning a baseball game. It's always the fun stuff that goes along with it."

"We had a good time with that," Joseph said of the little postgame tribute to Pivetta.

Can the good times keep rolling for a fourth straight game?

We'll see Tuesday night.

The Phillies still have the worst record in the majors and will for a while. But they're playing better. The worst, indeed, might be over.

Best of MLB: Astros push past Royals for 11th straight victory

Best of MLB: Astros push past Royals for 11th straight victory

By The Associated Press June 05, 2017 11:55 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win.

It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record. They won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004. Houston has also won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning.

Gurriel homered in the ninth. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

Mike Fiers (3-2) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs and seven hits. He's 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss (see full recap).

Cubs top Marlins for 4th straight win
CHICAGO -- Eddie Butler pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Albert Almora Jr. added a solo shot as Chicago remained perfect on its 10-game homestand after going winless on a six-game West Coast trip. With closer Wade Davis on paternity leave, Mike Montgomery pitched 3 1/3 innings for his second save in his first appearance since May 28.

Miami had won three straight and seven of eight. Marcell Ozuna had two hits, but the Marlins' lineup struggled for the most part on an unseasonably cool, breezy night at Wrigley Field.

Butler (3-1) was working on a shutout before Dee Gordon hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, trimming Chicago's lead to 3-1. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-out double, chasing Butler (see full recap).

Giants rally from early deficit to beat Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning, Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2).

Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

Milwaukee's first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion. With runners on second and third and one out, Hernan Perez lofted a fly to left. Eric Sogard tagged and scored when left fielder Orlando Calixte's throw sailed high over catcher Buster Posey and caromed off the wall behind home plate. The ball dropped behind the padding and out of play, allowing another run to score (see full recap).

Load more