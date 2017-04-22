Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Jerad Eickhoff looks to follow Jeremy Hellickson's lead

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Jerad Eickhoff looks to follow Jeremy Hellickson's lead

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 1:07 PM

Phillies (7-9) vs. Braves (6-10)
7:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The Phillies are on a two-game winning streak after surviving a late rally from the Braves on Friday night. Jeremy Hellickson came through with seven strong innings in the 4-3 win.

Jerad Eickhoff will take the hill with the chance to follow up the win with his first of the year, while Jaime Garcia of the Braves opposes him.

Here are five things to know for Saturday night's game.

1. Into the win column?
To summarize Eickhoff's season thus far, he has three quality starts, nearly a strikeout an inning, yet the Phillies have lost all three of his games. 

It's highly reminiscent of last season when Eickhoff went through stretches of solid appearances without picking up a win. Sure, the win stat is basically irrelevant, but it's disappointing to see the 26-year-old right-hander go unrewarded for some solid appearances.

All in all, Eickhoff has a 2.75 ERA in 19 2/3 innings, picking up where he left off last season. He's struck out 18 batters but walked six. One concern is that he allowed one home run in each start thus far after a whopping 30 in 33 starts last year. Those 30 homers were the third-worst in the National League last season while his opponent Saturday, Garcia, surrendered 26. 

Most of Eickhoff's home runs (19) came at Citizens Bank Park, where he still had a better ERA than on the road. The righty will have to navigate a Braves lineup that just got back Matt Kemp in the middle of the order. Kemp helps protect Freddie Freeman, who has sterling numbers off Eickhoff. While the Braves as a whole bat just .205 with a .301 slugging percentage off Eickhoff, Freeman is 6 for 16 with two home runs and a double. 

If you're looking for a silver lining, in five starts vs. the Braves last year, Eickhoff went 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA. 

2. Same Garcia, new uniform
You may recognize Garcia from his eight injury-filled years with the St. Louis Cardinals. With just one year left on his deal, the Cardinals dealt him this offseason to the Braves for three younger players.

The 30-year-old lefty from Mexico is healthy in his first season in Atlanta, having made three starts so far. He has lasted as a starter in the majors by throwing five pitches. He throws his mid-90s four-seam fastball and sinker most of the time while mixing in a slider, changeup and curveball. The slider is his most effective offspeed pitch and it produces the most swings and missed of his pitches.

His results so far this year have been sub-par after a below-average 2016 season. He had a 4.67 ERA with a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio in 171 2/3 innings last year. This year, he has an identical 4.67 ERA but the peripherals are a lot worse. His strikeouts are down while his home runs and walks are up. His groundball percentage is a career-low and he's giving up a lot of line drives.

Still, Garcia has gone at least five innings in each of three appearances this year. His best performance came in his last time out, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball while allowing eight baserunners.

The southpaw faced the Phillies one time last season on May 5 and threw seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits. He's 3-4 with a 2.82 ERA over 51 innings in his career against the Phils.

Current Phillies are just 2 for 25 against Garcia with six strikeouts. Freddy Galvis is 0 for 9 while Cameron Rupp and Michael Saunders are both 1 for 3. 

3. Future of the NL East
While the Phillies and Braves are currently projected to finish at the bottom of the NL East, there are plenty of reasons to believe that both teams are on the rise and could rival each other for the division crown in a few years' time.

When looking at the current top teams, there is a pair of closing windows. A lot of the Nationals' roster is over 30, including its ace and key cogs in their lineup, and they have the looming free agency of Bryce Harper coming up in the 2018-19 offseason. The Mets' offensive core is also on the wrong side of 30 and their stout pitching staff can't stay on the field. The Mets' window may be able to stay open a little longer, but the team may need an overhaul in the near future.

The Marlins were hoping to push into contention this season, but the untimely death of Jose Fernandez pushed the franchise into a weird in-between with an OK roster and a farm system bereft of talent. That leaves a chance for a rise from the Braves and Phillies, both of whom have minor league talent that positions them well moving forward.

You likely know some about the Phillies' farm system. A consensus top 10 system in all of baseball, the Phillies' crop is headlined by 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak, shortstop J.P. Crawford and Colombian catcher Jorge Alfaro, the latter two on the cusp of the majors. Beyond them, there's Nick Williams, Roman Quinn and others on the position player side with Sixto Sanchez and Franklyn Kilome as young pitchers drawing rave reviews.

While the Phillies seem stocked with young talent, the Braves outrank everyone. Going into the 2017 season, most outlets, ranging from Baseball America to MLB Pipeline, had the Braves as the top farm system in all of baseball. It's truly that good. Since opening day, shortstop Dansby Swanson lost prospect status, but they still boast serious talent. Ozzie Albies and Kevin Maitan are considerable middle infield talents. Outfielder Ronald Acuna is also top 10 in the system. However, the Braves' small army of pitching prospects including Kolby Allard and Ian Anderson handed the Braves the No. 1 ranking.

Both the Phillies and Braves have some talent already on their roster and if even a portion of their systems pans out, we could see a Phillies-Braves rivalry popping up in the 2020s. 

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Aaron Altherr has a five-game hitting streak after another two-hit night Friday. He had an RBI double and brought his season average to .360. He's currently slugging .600.

Braves: Nick Markakis has had a hot April, which is a bit unusual. His best months are typically July and August, but he's already tallied six extra-base hits this year and is slugging over .400, something he hasn't done over a full season since 2012.

5. This and that
• Joely Rodriguez has rebounded from an ugly start to the season. He had an 11.81 ERA through four appearances but has thrown four scoreless appearances with just one hit allowed in his last three games.

• The Braves' back-end of the bullpen is off to a solid start. Jose Ramirez, Arodys Vizcaino and Jim Johnson have tossed 23 2/3 innings and given up five runs.

• After Friday's win, the Phillies are 3-5 this year in one-run games. The Braves fell to 2-4 with their loss.

Jeremy Hellickson pitches well again, and that's a win-win situation for Phillies

Jeremy Hellickson pitches well again, and that's a win-win situation for Phillies

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 12:35 AM

BOX SCORE

Jeremy Hellickson is off to a terrific start for the Phillies in 2017 and that's good on a lot of levels.

It's good because even though the Phillies are a rebuilding club that is not expected to challenge for the postseason, it's still nice to win ballgames and so far the team has done that all four times that Hellickson has taken the mound this season.

It's good for Hellickson because he will hit the free-agent market this winter and putting up good numbers could translate into dollar signs for him.

It's also good for the Phillies' rebuild because any success that Hellickson has over the first few months of the season could build the right-hander's trade value and help the Phils bring back a solid young player in a deal with a contender that's looking for a veteran starter.

Hellickson pitched a beauty on Friday night in leading the Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park (see Instant Replay). He scattered three hits and two runs over seven innings, did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The 30-year-old right-hander has walked just three batters over 24 innings this season. He is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts. After watching potential trade chip Clay Buchholz go down with a season-ending elbow injury, general manager Matt Klentak no doubt has his fingers crossed that Hellickson keeps this up right into the July trading season. Hellickson's salary is steep -- $17.2 million -- but the Phils have made it clear in recent seasons that they would eat money to get back talent that they like.

Hellickson out-pitched Bartolo Colon, the portly, 43-year-old right-hander who often gave the Phillies fits during his time with the Mets. Like Hellickson, Colon relies on command of his fastball and change of speed.

"I love watching him pitch," Hellickson said.

The Phillies' bats got to Colon for 11 hits and four runs in seven innings. Aaron Altherr, who is getting more playing time and doing something with it as Howie Kendrick has gone to the DL, had a single and an RBI double against Colon.

"He throws a lot of fastballs, a lot of strikes, so you have to be ready to hit every pitch," Altherr said of Colon. "You know what you're going to get from him. He's always going to throw that little running fastball and sinker, you just have to be ready to hit."

Cesar Hernandez had three hits against Colon and Freddy Galvis, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco drove in runs. Franco's RBI came on a groundout in the seventh. It gave the Phillies a two-run lead and that became huge when Hector Neris gave up a leadoff homer to Adonis Garcia in the top of the ninth.

Garcia hit the homer with heavy rain falling and the game was delayed 24 minutes. Neris retook the mound after the delay, got two outs, then allowed two hits before striking out Tyler Flowers to preserve the one-run victory.

Neris is 2 for 2 in save chances since moving into the closer's role. He still hasn't chosen his entry song, but said he would probably have something Saturday night.

"It's a surprise," he said.

Let's hope that surprise is not from the Jonathan Papelbon files.

Joaquin Benoit preceded Neris with a scoreless eighth inning.

Hellickson threw only 90 pitches in seven innings and could have kept going. But he had given up several hard-hit fly balls and manager Pete Mackanin wanted to change the look, so he went to the bullpen.

Hellickson was able to keep his pitch count down because he got quick outs and had quick innings. It all starts with his control and his ability to pinpoint his fastball. And that makes his changeup all that much better.

"My fastball command is better than it's been in a long time," said Hellickson, who is averaging just 13.5 pitches per inning. "I'm keeping it down. I'm not missing up. And that's really helping my changeup.

"I'd love to throw harder, but it's about keeping the ball down and mixing it up."

Mackanin approves of Hellickson's style of pitching.

"Very often softer is better," he said. "Hellickson understands that."

Best of MLB: Bryce Harper leads Nationals to 11-inning win over Mets

Best of MLB: Bryce Harper leads Nationals to 11-inning win over Mets

By The Associated Press April 21, 2017 11:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Familia again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

The Nationals, the top-hitting team in the major leagues, hadn't gotten a hit since Jose Lobaton's leadoff homer in the fifth when Harper sliced a double to open the 11th.

After Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked by Josh Smoker (0-1), Familia relieved. On Thursday night, Familia -- who led the majors with 51 saves last year -- made his season debut after a 15-game domestic violence suspension and labored through 30 pitches, walking two (see full recap).

Rizzo's HR rallies Cubs to win over Reds in 11 innings
CINCINNATI -- Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs' third homer of the game.

Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances (see full recap).

Kluber throws 3-hitter as Indians beat White Sox
CHICAGO -- Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Friday night.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in the first complete-game shutout in the majors this season. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches. It was Kluber's fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016 against Tampa Bay.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth -- his first of the year (see full recap).

Bundy sharp on mound to push Orioles past Red Sox
BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 Friday night.

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to be helped from the field in the bottom of the eighth inning after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Machado slid into second on a force play and appeared to unintentionally spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg. Pablo Sandoval replaced Pedroia at second.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings.

Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save (see full recap).

Load more