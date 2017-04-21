Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Braves 5 things: From Syndergaard's velo to Colon's precision

Phillies-Braves 5 things: From Syndergaard's velo to Colon's precision

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com April 21, 2017 1:00 PM

Phillies (6-9) vs. Braves (6-9)
7:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

Well, that was unexpected. 

The Phillies became the first team in four tries to beat Noah Syndergaard, scoring five runs (three earned) off of him in seven innings of a 6-4 win.

It gave the Phils a series win over the Mets and some momentum heading into the weekend against the Braves.

Obviously, things might not have turned out the same, but the Phillies in retrospect were one Joaquin Benoit pitch away from potentially winning consecutive road series against the Nationals and Mets.

The Phils finish their first wave of games against Washington and New York with a 5-7 record. Not terrible considering where those two clubs are projected to finish in the National League.

1. In come the Braves
Talk about an unbalanced schedule. The Phillies have the Braves for three games this weekend and then don't see them again until June 5-8 in Atlanta. 

Only seven of the Phillies' first 100 games are against the Braves.

This Atlanta team is better than it was a year ago. The Braves this offseason added Bartolo Colon, Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey to the rotation, Kurt Suzuki behind the plate, Brandon Phillips at second base, and they'll have full seasons out of shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Matt Kemp.

Garcia, Dickey, Suzuki and Phillips are not huge additions, but they're replacing replacement-level players, thus raising the Braves' ceiling a bit.

The real reason the Braves are projected by many to finish ahead of the Phillies in the NL East is the middle of their order. Freddie Freeman has grown from pretty good first baseman to very good first baseman to maybe the best first baseman in the National League. Freeman enters the series hitting .407 with a .500 on-base percentage in 15 games. He already has four doubles, a triple and six home runs.

Freeman is such a tough out. He has immense power, can hit lefties, works counts, walks a lot, and aside from last season (171 K's) has never been a big-strikeout guy. Through 14 games this season Freeman has 10 walks and 12 strikeouts.

It feels like Freeman kills the Phillies -- and he has, hitting .303/.388/.475 with 15 homers and 66 RBIs in 113 career games -- but he's been even better against the Mets and Nationals. He has three more homers and 12 more RBIs vs. New York and has hit .327 lifetime against Washington.

Best all-around player in the NL East? It's either Freeman, Bryce Harper or Daniel Murphy and I'd give Freeman the edge over Murphy because of defense.

2. Kemp activated
The Braves also have Kemp back this weekend. He was hot to start to the season, going 8 for 16 with four doubles and two homers in five games before landing on the DL with a hamstring injury. He returned to the Braves' lineup last night and went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Kemp had fallen so far out of favor in San Diego that when he was traded to Atlanta last summer, Braves fans weren't exactly jazzed about the move. 

Defensive concerns aside, Kemp has been an extremely productive hitter since joining the Braves. In 60 games and 258 plate appearances, he's hit .296/.349/.561 with 19 doubles, 14 homers and 43 RBIs.

The Braves' front office felt Freeman needed protection, particularly right-handed protection, in the lineup. So far it's worked out. The Braves were 37-68 last season before Kemp arrived and 31-25 after acquiring him.

3. From Syndergaard to Colon
The Phillies go from facing a guy built like Khal Drogo who throws 100 mph to a guy built like Lord Varys who throws 90.

Still, Colon is one effective 43-year-old.

In his first three starts with the Braves, Colon is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA, but in typical Colon fashion, he's alternated dominance and futility. 

In his first start, he allowed on run on two hits over six innings to the Mets.

In his second start, he served up six runs over four innings in a loss to the Marlins.

Then this past Sunday, Colon gave up just one hit, a solo homer, over seven innings against the Padres.

Colon is one of the easier pitchers to gameplan for but that doesn't make him easy to hit. He throws his four-seam fastball or two-seam fastball about 90 percent of the time, relying on pinpoint location on the outside corner to generate weak contact. 

There are few pitchers -- perhaps none -- who dot the outside corner to right-handed hitters better than Colon. Almost two-thirds of his pitches to righties this season (66.3 percent) have been on the outer-third or just off the plate away. Righties are 2 for 15 when making contact with those pitches.

As a Met the last few years, Colon has had some well-documented success against the Phillies. Current Phils have hit just .188 against him in nearly 200 plate appearances.

Maikel Franco is 1 for 16 against Colon. Odubel Herrera is 5 for 27 with nine strikeouts. Freddy Galvis is 5 for 25 with seven K's. Cesar Hernandez is 6 for 22 with six K's.

Even a veteran like Howie Kendrick, who is on the DL and won't play tonight, is 2 for 25 off Colon.

From 2014-16, Colon went 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 14 starts against the Phillies.

4. Can Hellickson keep it up?
Jeremy Hellickson has cruised through his first three starts, allowing three runs on 11 hits over 17 innings. He's gotten outs early in counts, averaging just 13.8 pitches per inning, one of the best marks in all of baseball.

It's reasonable, though, to expect the worm to turn soon. Hellickson has just five strikeouts in three starts and his swinging strike rate of 6.4 percent is fourth-lowest in the majors. (His mound opponent, Bartolo Colon, has the third-lowest swinging strike rate at 6.3 percent.)

Hellickson will miss more bats as the season goes on, but the flyballs he allows will also drop more frequently. He's actually allowing 10 percent more "hard contact" than he did last season, per Fangraphs, and that .182 opponents' batting average on balls in play is sure to regress toward his career average of .272.

Not saying Hellickson's next three starts will go as poorly as his first three starts went well, just that this type of unhittability is not sustainable. Still, he's proven to be a durable, consistent starter for the Phillies the last two seasons, a valuable No. 3 in an NL rotation.

Hellickson faced the Braves four times last season and went 1-0 with a 3.43 ERA, allowing one homer in 21 innings. 

Current Braves have hit just .237/.287/.360 against him in 139 at-bats. Kemp has had the most success, going 7 for 19 with a double, triple and homer. Freeman is 2 for 7 with a double and three walks. Rightfielder Nick Markakis has seen him the most from their days in the AL East and is 10 for 50 with two homers.

5. This and that
• Great to see Franco and Tommy Joseph break out of their slumps Thursday against Syndergaard, not just because Syndergaard is an ace but because he's a flamethrower and both Franco and Joseph have struggled with hittable fastballs early this season.

• Based on Pete Mackanin's comments last night after using Hector Neris for a 1-2-3 save, it looks like Neris will be the closer until he fails or unless he's unavailable because of overuse.

• A couple rough nights in a row for Cesar Hernandez: 0 for 9, six strikeouts.

Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)

usa-maikel-franco-walk-off.jpg
USA Today Images

Instant Replay: Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 10:43 PM

BOX SCORE

The Phillies won a wild one Saturday night.
 
Maikel Franco's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th gave them a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.
 
It was the Phils' third straight win and fifth in the last seven games.
 
The Braves scored one in the ninth and one in the 10th to take a lead.
 
Edubray Ramos, attempting to convert the first save of his big-league career, gave up a game-tying solo homer to Brandon Phillips with two outs in the top of the ninth. An inning later, the Phillies fell apart defensively and the Braves took a 3-2 lead.
 
The Phils loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 10th on hits by Brock Stassi, Cesar Hernandez and Aaron Altherr. Franco ended up with a liner to right against Jim Johnson.
 
First baseman Tommy Joseph made a costly error that set up the Braves' go-ahead run in the 10th. The unearned run scored on a two-out infield hit by Adonis Garcia. Third baseman Franco had a chance to make an inning-ending play, but could not get the ball out of his glove cleanly. He atoned in the bottom of the inning.
 
The Phils are 8-9.
 
Starting pitching report
Jerad Eickhoff struggled with his command and therefore ran his pitch count to 98 in five innings. But he made a lot of big pitches in holding the Braves to just two hits and a run over five. Eickhoff walked two and struck out seven.
 
Eickhoff often receives little run support. In this game, he got none. The Phillies did not score with him in the game.
 
Eickhoff has made 45 career starts. His average run support is just 3.73.
 
But his ERA in those 45 starts is 3.36, the lowest of any Phillies' starting pitcher in the first 45 starts of his career since Bruce Ruffin (3.27) from 1986-87. That stat courtesy of Elias Sports.
 
Braves starter Jaime Garcia pitched shutout ball for five innings then gave up two runs in the sixth and was on his way to a loss until his mates scored single runs in the ninth and 10th. He scattered five hits over six innings.
 
Bullpen report
Joely Rodriguez, Luis Garcia and Pat Neshek combined on three scoreless innings and Ramos was one out away from ending the game when he gave up the solo homer to Phillips in the ninth.
 
Jeanmar Gomez got the win.
 
Joaquin Benoit and Hector Neris were unavailable after pitching the previous two games.
 
Johnson allowed four hits in the 10th and took the loss.
 
At the plate
The Phils scored two in the sixth. Hernandez and Altherr opened with hits against Garcia. Odubel Herrera tied the game with a hard-hit single up the middle and Franco delivered the go-ahead run with a hard-hit ground ball in the hole between short and third.
 
The Phils left two men in scoring position in the seventh.
 
They had a man thrown out at the plate trying to score on a fly ball to end the eighth.
 
A leadoff walk by Eickhoff, a stolen base and a two-out double by Phillips in the fourth accounted for Atlanta's first run. Phillips tied the game with his second homer of the season.
 
In the field
Herrera made a great running catch on a scorched liner to right-center by Dansby Swanson for the second out in the seventh.
 
Freddy Galvis made a couple of terrific plays at shortstop.
 
Altherr made a nice diving catch to end the seventh.
 
Joseph threw to an empty base in the 10th.
 
On the bases
The Phils did not run the bases well.
 
Franco took them out of an inning with a base-running blunder after the team had scored two runs in the sixth.
 
Galvis was caught stealing third base with one out and a one-run lead in the seventh.
 
A trade
The Phillies acquired utility man Ty Kelly from Toronto for cash. General manager Matt Klentak spoke about the deal and other matters.
 
Up next
The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.60) opposing Braves' right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.26)

Phillies GM Matt Klentak offers insights on trade for Ty Kelly and prospects J.P. Crawford, Nick Pivetta

Phillies GM Matt Klentak offers insights on trade for Ty Kelly and prospects J.P. Crawford, Nick Pivetta

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com April 22, 2017 8:00 PM

The Phillies have had a short bench and a long bullpen since Tuesday, but that’s about to change.
 
The team on Saturday acquired utility man Ty Kelly from the Toronto Blue Jays in a cash deal.
 
Kelly, 28, is a switch-hitting infielder/outfielder who has played in the majors with the New York Mets. He opened this season with the Mets, ended up on waivers, was claimed by the Jays and sent to Triple A. The Jays designated him for assignment when they needed to make room for pitcher Mat Latos on their 40-man roster.
 
According to general manager Matt Klentak, the Phillies considered claiming Kelly on waivers earlier this month, but did not have the room on the 40-man roster. Clay Buchholz' recent season-ended elbow injury -- he is now on the 60-day disabled list -- gave the Phils the flexibility to add Kelly.
 
Kelly will travel on Sunday and join the Phils in time for Tuesday night's game against Miami.
 
The Phils have been playing a position player short since Tuesday when left fielder Howie Kendrick went on the disabled list. Aaron Altherr and Daniel Nava have been filling Kendrick's spot in the lineup. The Phillies plugged Kendrick's 25-man roster spot with an extra relief pitcher -- Mark Leiter Jr. He is expected to return to Triple A when Kelly is activated on Tuesday.
 
"We want to get back to a full bench," manager Pete Mackanin said. "The bench is always a juggling act, but it's harder with just four men."
 
Kendrick suffered an oblique strain last Saturday in Washington. They generally take a minimum of three weeks to heal so he could be out at least two more weeks.
 
Klentak said the club pondered bringing up infielder Jesmuel Valentin from Triple A to lengthen the bench, "But we’re constantly trying to balance what is the right thing for the major-league bench with what is the right thing for a player’s development. And in Jez’s case, he’s off to a real good start, and the more we can do to allow him to keep that going, the better. That was a viable possibility absent Ty Kelly becoming available."
 
Health check
Klentak offered a health check on two minor leaguers:
 
Mickey Moniak jammed a finger sliding in a game at Lakewood. There is no fracture and he is expected to miss minimal time.
 
Reliever Victor Arano, who was diagnosed with an elbow strain in spring training, is still rehabbing in Clearwater.
 
"He’s throwing, on and off," Klentak said. "He’ll have his good days where everything is progressing and then he’ll have a setback. Right now we’re hopeful. He’s doing pretty well."
 
At Triple A
Top prospect J.P. Crawford has had some much-talked-about struggles in the early season. The 22-year-old shortstop entered Saturday with just four hits in 41 at-bats and he'd struck out 13 times while walking just seven.
 
"They’re two weeks into the season," Klentak said. "You’re always going to have players that are going through ups and always going to have players going through downs.
 
"We have some players that are off to great starts, and others like J.P. that are struggling. But I think we want to give it a little time before we put too much stock in an early-season slump." 
 
On the flip side, 24-year-old Nick Pivetta, acquired from Washington for Jonathan Papelbon in July 2015, has been en fuego. Pivetta has won all three of his starts at Triple A and allowed just two earned runs in 19 innings. He has given up just 12 hits, walked two and struck out 24. Pivetta struck out 11 in his last outing.
 
"He's shown a very crisp breaking ball and his location has been really good," Klentak said. "He’s growing up as a pitcher. He’s been pretty outstanding so far through three starts. We’re pretty pleased with that."

Load more