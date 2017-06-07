Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies-Braves 5 things: Time for Jerad Eickhoff to feed off Aaron Nola

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com June 07, 2017 3:45 PM

Phillies (21-35) at Braves (24-32)
7:35 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

The Phillies look to make it five wins in a row tonight, as well as improve to 6-0 on the season against the Braves.

Their hot offense has a different test in Game 3 of 4. Let's take a look:

1. From finesse to velocity
The Phillies beat down Bartolo Colon on Monday and did just enough against Jaime Garcia Tuesday night. Both are finesse pitchers with fastballs in the 90 mph range who rely on pinpoint command, particularly on the outside corner.

Tonight, the Phillies face Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, a 25-year-old with a huge fastball but mixed results.

Foltynewicz is 3-5 with a 3.90 ERA this season. He's struck out 51, walked 17 and allowed nine home runs in 57⅔ innings. 

The Phils saw the dominant side of Foltynewicz back on April 23 in Philly, when he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings while striking out nine. That was one of five starts this season in which he's allowed one or zero earned runs.

But he's also capable of melting down. He allowed five runs in four innings on May 27 in San Francisco and gave up seven runs in four innings on May 5 vs. the Cardinals. The Phils did some damage against him last season as well, scoring five runs in 5⅔ innings.

Foltynewicz's fastball averages 96 mph. His main secondary pitch is a mid-80s slider, which he throws about 24 percent of the time. He also has a curveball and changeup. 

Current Phils are 15 for 59 (.254) off Foltynewicz. Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph have the only home runs. Aaron Altherr is 1 for 5 with four strikeouts. Cesar Hernandez is 1 for 8 with three walks and three K's. Odubel Herrera is 3 for 11 with five strikeouts.

2. Can Eickhoff feed off Nola?
Jerad Eickhoff and Aaron Nola have mostly disappointed this season, Nola because of the month-long injury and overall inconsistency and Eickhoff because of a lack of command.

Eickhoff enters tonight 0-6 with a 5.13 ERA. His last start was perhaps his worst as a big-leaguer. He walked a career-high five and allowed five runs in 2⅔ innings. 

He's been falling off the mound a lot lately to the first base side. As a result, his pitches have been sailing high and missing the outside corner. When you have a fastball in the low-90s and you're not spotting it, you're going to get hit.

Interestingly, Pete Mackanin said after Eickhoff's last start that a root of the struggles is Eickhoff's lack of command lately of his curveball. That 12-6 curve is Eickhoff's go-to pitch, and Mackanin reasoned that when he doesn't have it, it causes him to overthink in key situations as opposed to throwing it.

Eickhoff, speaking minutes later, didn't agree with that assessment, saying it's more so come down to fastball command.

Either way, tonight's is a matchup he must take advantage of. He didn't last week against a Giants offense at the bottom of the NL. 

In seven career starts against the Braves, Eickhoff is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. Atlanta has hit just .190 off of him and most of that damage came from Freddie Freeman, who's out until the All-Star break with a wrist injury.

Current Braves other than Freeman are a combined 12 for 62 (.194) off Eickhoff with one home run and one double. Leadoff man Ender Inciarte is 1 for 13. Rightfielder Nick Markakis is 3 for 16.

3. Doubles machine
Herrera tied Nolan Arenado for the major-league lead last night by hitting his 19th double. He's on pace for 55, which is remarkable considering he essentially took the entire month of May off.

It's been only four games, but Herrera is back to looking like an All-Star, especially when you account for his centerfield defense, which has gone from mediocre to above average to top-notch. 

Over his last four games, Herrera is 9 for 17 with seven doubles and two homers. His OPS has risen from .588 to .688 in that four-game span.

4. Tonight's lineup
Altherr sits tonight and Michael Saunders is back in.

1. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
2. Odubel Herrera, CF
3. Howie Kendrick, LF
4. Tommy Joseph, 1B
5. Maikel Franco, 3B
6. Michael Saunders, RF
7. Andrew Knapp, C
8. Freddy Galvis, SS
9. Jerad Eickhoff, P

As for the Braves:

1. Ender Inciarte, CF
2. Brandon Phillips, 2B
3. Nick Markakis, RF
4. Matt Kemp, LF
5. Matt Adams, 1B
6. Tyler Flowers, C
7. Rio Ruiz, 3B
8. Dansby Swanson, SS
9. Mike Foltynewicz, P

5. Closer carousel
• Another interesting ninth-inning decision was made last night when Mackanin pulled Hector Neris after two straight one-out hits to bring in Pat Neshek. Neshek got the final two outs for his first save as a Phillie. 

If Neshek is the new closer, he'll be the fourth already this season. First it was Jeanmar Gomez, then Joaquin Benoit, then Neris, now perhaps Neshek.

It's hard to imagine Neris has much confidence right now that he can be a closer. He's been pulled by Mackanin in the ninth inning three times in his last 14 appearances. A year ago through this many appearances, Neris had allowed half as many hits and his ERA was more than two runs lower.

Phillies health check: Zach Eflin's elbow checks out fine, Roman Quinn's does not

By Jim Salisbury | CSNPhilly.com June 07, 2017 5:55 PM

ATLANTA — The news is good on pitcher Zach Eflin, iffy on outfielder Roman Quinn.

Both players had an MRI examination on their achy elbows in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Eflin received a clean bill of health.

"There are no concerns with the ligament," Phillies assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said. "There is just some mild inflammation. He'll begin throwing again next week."

The MRI on Quinn's left elbow revealed an injury to the ulna collateral ligament. More will be known on the severity of the injury when Quinn gets a second opinion from orthopedist James Andrews, who is an expert on injuries to the UCL. Andrews deals with many of those injuries on pitchers. A ruptured UCL requires Tommy John surgery.

Quinn, 24, injured his elbow diving into third base while playing in a game for Triple A Lehigh Valley last week. He was hitting .274 with a .344 on-base percentage in 45 games at Triple A. The Phillies are very high on Quinn, a speedy outfielder, but his injury history is a major concern. He has missed significant time in every season since 2013.

Eflin, 23, experienced some right elbow soreness while pitching for Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Louisville.

Eflin felt the soreness in the fourth inning. He was removed after that inning. He gave up eight hits and four runs in the game. That start was Eflin's first back at Triple A. His previous eight starts came in the majors and he went 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA. He struggled badly in his final three starts with the big club, giving up 22 runs in 15 innings.

Phillies prospect Tom Eshelman thriving after years of tutelage from older brother

By Gordie Jones | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 07, 2017 10:40 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The brothers were born eight years apart — the older one a basketball junkie who moonlighted for a time as a pitcher, the younger one forever smitten by the summer game.

Growing up in Carlsbad, California, just north of San Diego, the older brother would fire pitches off a cinder-block wall next to the family’s garage – the wall that always had an upright rectangle scrawled upon it, representative of a strike zone.

In time, the younger brother would make use of the same wall. At that point he dreamed of being a shortstop, but eventually, he too gravitated to the mound. And his older sibling — indeed, his only sibling — would see some random Padre or Dodger pitcher on TV and immediately repair to a nearby Little League field, his brother in tow, to see if the kid could master some mechanical quirk of the big leaguer.

Always and forever, the older man serving as his brother’s keeper.

The result being that all these years later, the kid in question — Tom Eshelman — hopes to become a keeper of another kind with the Phillies.

The 22-year-old right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA for Triple-A Lehigh Valley — his most recent victory a 12-1 domination of Buffalo on Monday in which he surrendered that lone run on five hits over seven innings, while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter, but then again, he seldom does; command has always been his calling card.

Before that, he was named International League Player of the Month in May. Before that, he went 3-0 with a 3.10 ERA at Double-A Reading, leading to his promotion on May 8.

And way, way before that, the aforementioned older brother, Sam, helped bring out the best in him.

It should probably come as no surprise that Sam now teaches middle-school English, or that he just completed his first year as the varsity hoops coach at Carlsbad High, the brothers’ alma mater. He said on the phone Tuesday afternoon that his baseball knowledge was “rudimentary” back in the day, and called his work with Tom “an opportunity to experiment around a little bit — teaching and coaching and seeing how different things would work.”

Sam’s interest could almost be described as paternal. But it was not, he insists, Pavlovian.

Which brings us to the shock collar.

Two years ago Chris Foster of the Los Angeles Times profiled the younger Eshelman, and mentioned the time Sam looped such a collar around his brother’s neck. Maybe, Foster wrote, that was the reason Tom became such a chronic strike thrower; his brother activated the thing every time he missed the zone.

The reference appeared to be tongue-in-cheek, but on Tuesday both brothers felt compelled to clarify things anyway.

“That story kind of got turned around a little bit,” Tom said before a game against Buffalo was rained out. “The whole bark-collar thing, that wasn’t true.”

Sam called it “a childhood prank between brothers,” a case where they were “just messing around in the back yard, brothers being brothers.”

“That got misrepresented as a training method,” he added, “which it wasn’t.” 

Sam gave up baseball before high school, choosing instead to concentrate on basketball, the same sport the boys’ dad, Dave, had played all the way through junior college. (Dave now runs his own business, while his wife Rosemary is a school administrator.)

Tom, a self-described “rebel,” plotted a different course.

“He was more so committed to just baseball, and he really loved the game,” Sam said. “And he took off running with it.”

But, again, seldom walking anybody. That has been a constant. It’s partially because of Sam’s help, partially because Tom gained a better understanding of his craft while doubling as a catcher in high school, partially because other pitching coaches — a freelance guy named Dominic Johnson in San Diego County, and Jason Dietrich at Cal State-Fullerton — worked with him along the way.

Eshelman issued exactly 18 bases on balls in 376.1 innings over his three seasons at Fullerton, while going 28-11 with a 1.65 ERA and 321 strikeouts. That led the Astros to draft him in the second round in June 2015.

Six months later they sent him to Philadelphia as part of the Ken Giles trade, and in his first year in the Phillies organization, he went 9-7 with a 4.25 ERA while splitting time between Clearwater and Reading.

“He wasn’t satisfied with where he was at,” Sam said. “He worked hard to put himself in position to succeed.” 

Tom is now fully healthy, after seeing his 2016 season cut short by an appendectomy. His fastball, clocked in the low 90s, has a little more movement, his slider a little more bite. IronPigs manager Dusty Wathan, who also had the 6-3, 210-pound Eshelman in Double-A last year, added that the young right-hander has a better understanding of the tighter strike zone seen in the high minors, and that he is hiding the ball better during his delivery.

“He breaks more bats than anybody I’ve seen, the last couple years,” Wathan said. “It’s five or six a night, which is impressive. People say he doesn’t strike many guys out, which is true, but if you’re breaking five or six bats a night, they’re not swinging and missing, but they’re definitely not hitting it where they want.”

Eshelman has, in fact, struck out a pedestrian 31 in 45.2 innings.

He has walked just four.

As for Sam, he streams his brother’s games from afar and keeps in touch.

“As much as I can, I try to help him with the mental side of things — just playing the big-brother role,” he said. “It’s all out of love.”

And all with the idea of making him a keeper.

