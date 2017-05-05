Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' bullpen usage accelerates Jake Thompson's return to the big leagues

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 5:55 PM

The Phillies did not get much length out of their starting pitchers on their seven-game road trip and thus had a need for another arm out of the bullpen.

Enter Jake Thompson, the 23-year-old starting pitching prospect who made 10 starts for the big club last summer. Thompson was called up from Triple A on Friday and will be available to pitch out of the Phillies' bullpen for a few days (see story)

Phillies relievers averaged 4.5 innings per game during the road trip and accounted for 45 percent of the innings, so they're going with a short bench for the time being — backup catcher Andrew Knapp, first baseman Brock Stassi, utility infielder Andres Blanco and outfielder Daniel Nava. Ty Kelly was optioned to Lehigh Valley to make room for Thompson.

"It's just like a start," Thompson said of his short-term role as a long man in the Phillies' bullpen. "If you're going to throw multiple innings it's almost like a start anyway."

A month into the season, the Phillies have already called up Thompson, Zach Eflin, Ben Lively and Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple A. Eflin has solidified himself in the rotation, whereas Lively did not pitch and Leiter has made only two appearances so far. 

The moves have as much to do with roster construction as performance. Thompson is on the Phils' 40-man roster so nobody needed to be designated for assignment for him to be called up. 

"Last year was a little different because all of our bullpen at Triple A was 40-man guys," Thompson said.

Thompson has had a wretched start to the season with Lehigh Valley, but has pitched much better of late. After allowing 15 runs in 4⅔ innings in his first two starts, he's settled in to allow just two earned runs in his last 18⅓ innings. 

After those first two poor starts at Triple A, Thompson went back to using his old mechanics. Last season when the Phillies called him up, he had some growing pains and they changed his delivery, simplifying it and eliminating the moving parts. 

It worked and Thompson improved. But after the struggles he experienced early this season, he went back to what's worked for most of his life.

"It's just something I'm a little more comfortable with," he said. "I've got so many more reps with those mechanics. I think more than anything I needed a change of pace. I was definitely pressing (last summer) and nobody wants to struggle early, especially your first time up. That made it simple but I think it wasn't necessarily a long-term fix, it was a short-term fix."

It's unclear how long Thompson will be up, but it would not be shocking to see the Phillies turn to a six-man rotation or just give their starters extra days off later in the season. They have a staff full of young pitchers, Aaron Nola has dealt with injury issues, and Vince Velasquez and Eflin have never exceeded 131 innings. 

Thompson will likely get a chance to start again this season, and when he does, he'll feel more prepared.

"I know what I'm getting myself into," he said. "I threw against some of the best teams in the National League last year, I've seen some of the best hitters. Not that I had a lot success against them, but I at least feel a little bit more comfortable about settling in and doing the job."

Nick Pivetta after Phillies' loss: 'What I did tonight doesn't really show who I am'

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 11:45 PM

BOX SCORE

Through two career starts, it's been a mixed bag for 24-year-old Nick Pivetta. 

He has 11 strikeouts and one walk in 10 innings, which is good. 

He's allowed four home runs, which is bad.

He's induced 20 swinging strikes in two starts — good. 

He's thrown first-pitch strikes to just 19 of 48 hitters (39.5 percent) — bad.

"Pivetta certainly has good enough stuff to be successful," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said after Friday's 4-2 loss, the Phils' fourth straight defeat (see Instant Replay). "I think he's going to be pretty good. But he had trouble locating all his pitches."

Pivetta, a level-headed kid, was unhappy with his inability to last longer than five innings. He also lamented the fact that he didn't locate his fastball inside enough throughout the night. 

Through four innings it was a 2-0 game, and Pivetta himself struck out with the bases loaded to end a potential Phillies threat in the bottom of the fourth. The next half-inning, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon, two of the game's hottest hitters, greeted him with solo home runs. At that point, most knew the Phillies wouldn't be coming back against Stephen Strasburg and the 20-9 Nats.

Some questioned Mackanin's decision to bat Pivetta with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth given the rarity of a run-scoring opportunity against Strasburg. But keep in mind the Phillies are coming off a road trip in which their relievers averaged 4.5 innings per game.

"No, we're having enough trouble getting innings out of our starters and that's what we need as much as anything right now," Mackanin said of the decision.

Pivetta was not beside himself in the Phillies' clubhouse after the game, but rather realistic about the adjustments he needs to make.

"I'm settling in pretty well but I've got to be better at getting through the game without 100 pitches in the fifth inning," he said. "I've got to get to the sixth, seventh, eighth inning, especially with us going 13 innings yesterday and having a travel day. It's not really acceptable. 

"I'm not too happy about that, but it is my second start. I'll give myself a little bit of a break right now. But what I did tonight doesn't really show who I am as a pitcher."

The Phillies made Strasburg work. He threw a career-high 119 pitches in 5⅔ innings but the Phils just couldn't come up with that one big hit. That's really the story of the last week for this team — keeping things close against playoff-bound teams but coming up just short.

Strasburg became the first National League pitcher since Ted Lilly in 2009 to throw that many pitches in fewer than six innings without allowing a run.

The Phillies scored two in the seventh on doubles by Odubel Herrera and Tommy Joseph, and they got the leadoff man on in the ninth inning to set up three chances to tie the game. But Aaron Altherr and Herrera struck out, and Maikel Franco grounded out to end the game.

Franco has driven in 25 runs in 27 games, but he has just 24 hits and is batting .229. Consistency continues to elude him. Every time it seems like he's ready to break out, he has an 0-for-4 or 1-for-5.

"He's always been that way," Mackanin said. "We were talking … I'd like to see him get hot for a week and carry the team for a week. At some point, I think he'll get to that point but we're looking for somebody to do that."

The Phillies need it sooner rather than later. At 12-16, they're on a 69-93 pace.

Best of MLB: Mets rally from 6 down to beat Marlins

By The Associated Press May 05, 2017 11:40 PM

NEW YORK -- T.J. Rivera homered early and hit a two-run double to tie the score in a five-run seventh inning that rallied the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Friday night.

Wilmer Flores drew a four-pitch walk from Kyle Barraclough with the bases loaded and two outs to force in the go-ahead run. New York opened the inning with six straight hits off normally reliable reliever Brad Ziegler (1-2), who did not retire a batter. The right-hander had a 1.35 ERA when he was summoned to protect a four-run lead in the seventh.

The Mets trailed 7-1 after Miami scored six times with two outs in the fourth, highlighted by two-run doubles from Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas.

Curtis Granderson launched a two-run homer off starter Tom Koehler in the bottom half, and New York came all the way back on a rainy night to hand the Marlins their eighth loss in 10 games (see full recap).

Gardner's home run in ninth lifts Yankees over Cubs
CHICAGO -- Brett Gardner lined a slider from Hector Rondon into the right-field bleachers with two outs in the ninth inning for a three-run homer that lifted the New York Yankees over the World Series champion Chicago Cubs 3-2 in a dramatic series opener Friday.

Home runs by Kris Bryant in the first and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth off Michael Pineda staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead on a 45-degree afternoon with the wind blowing in.

Chase Headley singled with one out in the ninth off Rondon (0-1), pitching after Wade Davis appeared in the previous three games. Jacoby Ellsbury, in his first appearance since injuring an elbow Monday, pinch hit with two outs and walked after a 2-1 pitch at the knees was called a ball by umpire Ryan Blakney.

Gardner fouled off a pair of 1-2 fastballs, took a ball and on his seventh pitch of the at-bat -- the 29th to Gardner in the game -- he hit his fifth home run of the season, all in the last six games (see full recap).

Morales homers twice, drives in 5 in Blue Jays' win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kendrys Morales had two late homers and drove in five runs, helping the Toronto Blue Jays rally from a three-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 on Friday night.

Morales hit a two-run shot during the seventh inning and completed his 18th career multihomer game with a three-run drive off Jumbo Diaz (0-2) in a five-run eighth that put Toronto ahead 8-4.

Justin Smoak added a solo homer in the decisive eighth and finished with two RBIs for Toronto, which avoided becoming the major league's first 20-loss team (10-19). Aaron Loup (1-0) limited the Rays to one run after Tampa Bay loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh.

Daniel Robertson and Derek Norris each homered for the Rays. Chris Archer struck out 11 in six-plus innings (see full recap).

