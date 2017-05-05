Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' bullpen usage accelerates Jake Thompson's return to the big leagues

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 5:55 PM

The Phillies did not get much length out of their starting pitchers on their seven-game road trip and thus had a need for another arm out of the bullpen.

Enter Jake Thompson, the 23-year-old starting pitching prospect who made 10 starts for the big club last summer. Thompson was called up from Triple A on Friday and will be available to pitch out of the Phillies' bullpen for a few days (see story)

Phillies relievers averaged 4.5 innings per game during the road trip and accounted for 45 percent of the innings, so they're going with a short bench for the time being — backup catcher Andrew Knapp, first baseman Brock Stassi, utility infielder Andres Blanco and outfielder Daniel Nava. Ty Kelly was optioned to Lehigh Valley to make room for Thompson.

"It's just like a start," Thompson said of his short-term role as a long man in the Phillies' bullpen. "If you're going to throw multiple innings it's almost like a start anyway."

A month into the season, the Phillies have already called up Thompson, Zach Eflin, Ben Lively and Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple A. Eflin has solidified himself in the rotation, whereas Lively did not pitch and Leiter has made only two appearances so far. 

The moves have as much to do with roster construction as performance. Thompson is on the Phils' 40-man roster so nobody needed to be designated for assignment for him to be called up. 

"Last year was a little different because all of our bullpen at Triple A was 40-man guys," Thompson said.

Thompson has had a wretched start to the season with Lehigh Valley, but has pitched much better of late. After allowing 15 runs in 4⅔ innings in his first two starts, he's settled in to allow just two earned runs in his last 18⅓ innings. 

After those first two poor starts at Triple A, Thompson went back to using his old mechanics. Last season when the Phillies called him up, he had some growing pains and they changed his delivery, simplifying it and eliminating the moving parts. 

It worked and Thompson improved. But after the struggles he experienced early this season, he went back to what's worked for most of his life.

"It's just something I'm a little more comfortable with," he said. "I've got so many more reps with those mechanics. I think more than anything I needed a change of pace. I was definitely pressing (last summer) and nobody wants to struggle early, especially your first time up. That made it simple but I think it wasn't necessarily a long-term fix, it was a short-term fix."

It's unclear how long Thompson will be up, but it would not be shocking to see the Phillies turn to a six-man rotation or just give their starters extra days off later in the season. They have a staff full of young pitchers, Aaron Nola has dealt with injury issues, and Vince Velasquez and Eflin have never exceeded 131 innings. 

Thompson will likely get a chance to start again this season, and when he does, he'll feel more prepared.

"I know what I'm getting myself into," he said. "I threw against some of the best teams in the National League last year, I've seen some of the best hitters. Not that I had a lot success against them, but I at least feel a little bit more comfortable about settling in and doing the job."

Phillies-Nationals 5 things: Hellickson, Phils look to rebound after tough week

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 9:10 AM

Phillies (12-17) vs. Nationals (21-9)
Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App

After a 6-2 loss on Saturday night, the Phillies are hoping to salvage a win out of a three-game set with the MLB-best Nationals. The team has gone a full turn through the rotation without a win in their five-game losing streak and have lost eight of nine during a stretch against the three 2016 NL division winners.

Jeremy Hellickson takes the hill for the Phillies coming off his worst start of the season while Tanner Roark and the Nationals go for the sweep.

Here are five things to know for the series finale.

1. Not home sweet home
The Phillies lost six of seven during their road trip against the Dodgers and Cubs, but they hoped their fortunes would change with a return home. Well, the Nationals have had something to say about that. Two wins later, the Phillies are on the brink of being swept for the second time this season.

Believe it or not, the Phillies' bullpen has been on point this series, albeit in low leverage innings. Pitching from behind over six innings, the 'pen has held the Nationals scoreless. 

Instead, the rotation has let the Phillies down. Nick Pivetta was only able to get through five innings and allowed three home runs in Game 1. Vince Velasquez had his longest outing of the season and looked dominant at times in his seven-inning performance. However, he surrendered six runs as Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman swatted home runs off the 24-year-old righty. Not a great look for Velasquez, who has given up at least one home run in each of his starts this year. The Phillies' staff has now given up 44 home runs, a league-high

Zimmerman has been particularly impressive. He led all of baseball with a .424 average going into this series and has somehow raised it all the way to .435. Odubel Herrera robbed him of a home run Saturday night, so Zimmerman hit a ball into the seats in his next at-bat to make up for it. 

Perhaps the most frustrating thing for the Phillies is that the Nationals have done this without Bryce Harper. The slugging right fielder missed the first two games with a groin injury and the lineup has still produced 10 runs. 

The Phillies are now 3-5 on the season against the Nationals, yet they have a +7 run differential thanks to the 17-3 win on Apr. 8.

2. Hellickson on the rebound
After pitching like a Cy Young candidate in his first five starts, the defending champions brought Hellickson down a peg in his last outing.

The 30-year-old veteran lasted just four innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- and gave up six runs, including three home runs. He surrendered eight hits and had as many walks (2) as strikeouts. For those four innings, he looked more like the reclamation project the Phillies acquired in the 2015-16 offseason than the steady presence he's provided in Philadelphia.

To be fair, the home runs aren't out of character for Hellickson. He's allowed at least 20 home runs in every full season he's had. Still, his start to 2017 was awfully encouraging with a heap of soft contact.

The concern with Hellickson is that his strikeouts have evaporated this season. He's never missed that many bats but his strikeouts per nine innings have gone from 7.33 last season to a paltry 3.44 this year. He's made up for that with improved control, walking just 1.32 batters per nine and a WHIP of just 1.00. That's fifth best in the NL.

Perhaps a third meeting with the Nats is just the remedy for Hellickson after Tuesday's struggles. He's thrown 12 innings against the Nats this year and allowed just seven baserunners and two runs with the Phillies winning both games.

3. A baker's dozen with Roark 
In just his fifth MLB season, Roark has faced the Phillies 13 times and made 11 starts against them. The only team he has started more times against is the Miami Marlins.

Roark has had plenty of ups and downs against the Phillies with a 5-5 record and a 3.49 ERA. Prior to 2016, Roark had thrown 28 2/3 innings vs. the Phils and been had pounded for 22 runs. In 41 innings over the last two seasons, he's yielded just five runs. In five starts last season, he had a 0.79 ERA and a 3-0 record, thoroughly dominating the Phillies.

And for good measure, he took them on in April, allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings. Needless to say, the Phillies are plenty familiar with the 30-year-old righty.

The player who has faced Roark the most -- and hits him the best -- is Herrera. In 18 at-bats, he's produced eight hits and struck out just once with three of the hits going for extra bases. Only Freddy Galvis (4 for 15) has a home run among current Phillies while Cameron Rupp, likely to sit with a day game after a night game, is just 2 for 15 with six strikeouts against Roark.

Roark, like Hellickson, is coming off his first loss of the season, which dropped him to 3-1 with a 4.04 ERA. He's given up at least two runs in every start and has walked nine batters in his last three outings. The Nationals have won four of his six starts (the other loss coming in his game vs. the Phils), but Roark hasn't been quite as good as his 2.89 ERA and general numbers from last season.

4. Players to watch
Phillies: Andrew Knapp has five hits in his last three starts and has a season line of .296/.387/.519. It's been an impressive start for someone in their first season of MLB action and catchers like Jorge Alfaro nipping at their heels.

Nationals: Daniel Murphy has hit Hellickson pretty well in 18 plate appearances. He's 5 for 17 with a walk and four of his hits (three doubles and a home run) have gone for extra bases.

5. This and that
• If the Phillies lose on Sunday, they would fall to six games under .500. They didn't fall that far under .500 until June 15 last season. The 2016 Phillies also avoided being swept for the second time until the end of May.

• Zimmerman has a 13-game hitting streak going into Sunday's action. He's been held hitless four times this season, three times by the Phils. Only two players (Mike Trout and Nelson Cruz) have longer hitting streaks currently going.

• The Nationals and Phillies are 29th and 30th, respectively, in wins above replacement produced by their bullpens.

Another stroke of 'bad luck' for Phillies, another loss to Nationals

By Greg Paone | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

BOX SCORE

Pete Mackanin entered the media room at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night, sat down, put his hands down on the table in front of him and took a deep breath.
 
“You know, when things aren’t going your way, they just – everything seems to happen,” he said. “It snowballs.”
 
That’s one way of putting a five-game losing streak and losses in eight of your last nine games.
 
The snowball of losing continued to roll downhill and pick up steam Saturday night, as the Phillies once again fell to the visiting Washington Nationals, this one a 6-2 decision (see Instant Replay).
 
Over the last five games, the Phils have been outscored by a 28-15 margin. In eight losses over the last nine days, they’ve been outscored by a 44-26 margin.
 
But through Mackanin’s eyes, that’s all been triggered by something.
 
“We’ve hit into a lot of bad luck I think over the last few days,” Mackanin said. “It seems like when you’re going good, it snowballs. And vice versa. When it’s going bad it snowballs. You just have to keep fighting your way through it and get back on track.”
 
The latest stroke of “bad luck” wound up as the beginning of the end for Saturday’s starter, Vince Velasquez.
 
Velasquez, who pitched into the seventh for just the second time this season, was having a solid outing, keeping the Phillies, down 2-1 at the time, in the game with seven strikeouts through five innings. His only blemish up to that point was a two-run shot to the scorching hot Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning.
 
After Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy reached with singles in the sixth, Zimmerman stepped to the plate and scorched a liner toward Phillies rightfielder Michael Saunders.
 
Saunders lost the ball in the lights above, allowing it to go over his head and roll all the way to the wall. Werth scored to give the Nats a 3-1 lead.
 
“That ball was directly in the lights,” Mackanin said. “[Saunders] has been playing super defense for us. What a shame that was. That led to something.”
 
Third baseman Anthony Rendon stepped into the batter’s box next and promptly clobbered a Velasquez offering into the seats in left for a three-run shot that gave the Nationals a 6-1 lead.
 
Game. Set. Match.
 
“The ball to Rendon was a little bit inside. But when you execute a pitch like that and they do damage with it, you’ve got to tip your cap off to them,” said Velasquez, who was anchored with the loss.

Velasquez fell to 2-3 while his ERA shot up to 5.94 after allowing six earned runs.
 
Counting the two-run moonshot he gave up to Zimmerman, Velasquez has now given up eight homers in six starts this season. Fifteen of the 22 runs he’s given up so far this year have come via the long ball.
 
“Coming into the game, I was attacking the guys all the way through and had a lot of conviction with my fastball,” Velasquez said. “Just silly mistakes – why I decided to throw those pitches. I kind of kicked myself in the butt for it.
 
“I’ve got to do a better job of pitch selection. They’re well-located. But early in the game like that, especially to Zimmerman, I was attacking him all the way through. Why I decided to change it up, I don’t know. Again, it’s just you live and learn.”
 
The Phillies, meanwhile, had major issues stringing anything together against Washington starter A.J. Cole, who was making his season debut.
 
The Phils mustered eight hits, but getting thrown out on the basepaths three times didn’t help the cause. Maikel Franco was called for batter’s interference on a steal attempt in the first. Tommy Joseph failed to attempt to stretch a single into a double in the second. And Saunders was caught stealing on an ill-timed hit and run in the fourth when Freddy Galvis whiffed on a pitch in the dirt.
 
“I wanted to try and get our running game going there and I hit and ran and Freddy didn’t make contact,” Mackanin said. “I’m trying to instill some confidence and a spark in us by doing something and it didn’t work
 
“When you’re in a good streak, you can squeeze or hit and run. Anything you want, it always seems to work. When you’re in a bad streak, you try to get something going and it doesn’t seem to work.”
 
All of the losses over this stretch have come to fierce competition in the Dodgers, Cubs and Nats. All three of those teams have serious World Series thoughts and one has a set of rings to show for last year’s title effort.
 
Still, a lack of results is a lack of results no matter the competition.
 
“It sucks, but that’s all part of it,” said Cameron Rupp, who accounted for the Phils’ offense Saturday with an RBI single in the second and a solo homer in the seventh.
 
“[Washington] is hot over there. They’re good hitters. They’ve got veteran hitters that don’t miss if you want to say mistakes, even though they weren’t. They were quality pitches right where we wanted them to go.
 
“It’s one of those things where you can make the right pitches and get beat. … It’s just part of the game.”
 
So Sunday brings another shot at the Nats, the top dog in the NL East. What’s Mackanin’s plan to finally shake the voodoo spell of bad luck he feels has bogged his team down during this stretch?
 
“I’m looking at the positives,” he said. ”We’ve just got to keep battling and get through this little lull and get through this period and get back to the form we were in when we won six in a row.”

